BREAKING: President Trump Releases ALL JFK Files…

Following yesterday’s comments by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, where he agreed with the position of President Trump that all JFK documents should be released, President Trump tweets the documents are forthcoming:
And within minutes….
There will most likely be some processing lag time, but the files LINK IS HERE
I was 15 and a Sophmore in Highschool, when the news came over the loudspeaker in Home room. 1st announcement was that Kennedy had been shot, then about 10 minutes later they announced his death. Many, including myself, were crying. They decided to send us home for the day. Beings I rode the bus, we were told to go to stay in our Homerooms as the buses were lining up. Myself and a small group of girls decided to go downtown instead. We had to walk about 4 miles because we had just built a new high school ,which at that time, was out in the boonies. We went to an appliance store on the main drag, that had a new TV’s in their store windows. Several were turned on and we saw the assassination. Two of us ended up walking home which was 8-12 miles from town. Later, at home we saw the shooting again as well as Ruby killing Oswald. Much like 9-11, never forgot where I was and what I was doing.
Same here — I was 14 and a freshman in high school. We were walking through the hall after our last class, heading to our school bus home, when a garbled announcement we couldn’t decipher came over the intercom. It wasn’t until we got on the bus that we learned what had happened. I’ll never forget that day or watching the tv coverage all weekend, including seeing Ruby shoot Oswald during a live broadcast. And the entire JFK funeral service and procession on Monday. The cadence of the drums, the boots in the stirrups backwards, the clopping-clicking of the horses’ hooves on the pavement. It all left an indelible impression on my life that will stay with me forever. God, it’s like it was just yesterday.
Sister Eucharia, our principal, sent us from class to our parish church to pray for the repose of JFK’s soul. He needed a lot of help for his personal failings, but at least was a hero when the nation needed him in WW2. I heard the death of his preemie son led him to stop or drastically scale back his infidelities and reconcile with Jackie. When it mattered, Jackie tried to protect him before the Secret Service did.
He was the last Democrat president who loved the nation.
Maybe you could make an argument for Jimmy Carter, but he was so inept he caused damage to the nation he served as a submariner.
https://mobile.twitter.com/DaveNYviii/status/924430072223760385
Missed one
I am a little concerned for PT’s safety and I do believe he is worried also. It appears he is playing cat and mouse with Mueller, CIA and FBI-a tit-for-tat. If you do this, then I will do that. I know he is only doing what he promised to do but it appears to me that this is a back and forth game and he wants all the info out on the CIA in case they try to eliminate another president. Some will say it is silly but I really have a bad feeling about this.
I haven’t been really comfortable since the election, and I’m even less comfortable after the demonstrator outside the Republican lunch.
Apparently the guy just walked in and no one inspected or stopped him.
I was a little less nervous when the President had his own private security, but now I’m back to more nervous.
I cried over JFK. I’ll be fighting MAD if anything should happen to President Trump!
Dear God, keep him safe. Amen.
I agree with you but I always worry so I try to think that if the past is a good example Trump will win this one too. I need to think positively
I couldn’t agree more. Pray for our President. What a brave, determined man.
Constant prayer
Please God protect President Trump and his loved ones. Empower his protectors and reveal the evil of his adversaries. Give him strength wisdom and guidance to carry out your will. Continue to bless America. Amen.
I agree- it’s like punch and counter-punch going on. I sure hope our President’s punches land hard and KO the opposition but I think we have a few more rounds to go 😟
https://twitter.com/DaveNYviii/status/924438800624955392
Take three
https://twitter.com/DaveNYviii/status/924438800624955392
Ever get the impression that The Deep State™ got its start right around the time of the Kennedy assassination?
I get the distinct impression our president is getting right to the heart of the matter. Where they are most vulnerable.
Posted in another place about being in 2nd grade when Kennedy was
shot. Too young to understand, but knew it was bad. Here’s my dad’s
story. I had never heard it until about 10 years ago.
When I was little, Dad worked in a Brick and Block company in
Dayton. I’d been there many times, and met the nice man that worked
at the bookeeper’s desk. Here’s the rest of the tale.
Apparently the nice bookeeper was stealing the company blind.
He was skilled enough at covering his tracks that they couldn’t get
him arrested for his theft. So the business partners got together,
and bought the guy’s share of the business out. My dad was coming
home from the bank, with a big smile on his face.
“At the time, it was the happiest day of my life.”
And then he turned on the car radio, and heard that Kennedy had
been shot.
No, I don’t.
The Deep State was in place and operating BEFORE the assassination.
When it started I’m not sure, but given that it began with the Dulles brothers that was probably in the 1930s or 1940s.
That fits in with the timing given to me by old WW2 vets who considered Roosevelt a socialist. If FDR was the first true “dupe administration” (before Carter), letting in thousands of Stalin’s sketchies and various red useful idiots, then things make sense. The communists then got a bit derailed by WW2 and the explosion of their target Germany, which gave the appearance they weren’t there. Post-WW2, we were becoming aware of them, but they used the media to put McCarthy back to bed and get us back into a lulled state. Kennedy was too aware and confrontational – curtains. It then took a while to get back to “dupe”, but once they had Carter and the Reagan reaction, they got a stealthy back in (GHWB), and after that it was “UniParty” – unbroken years of commie-globo ping-pong using Bushes, Clintons and Obama.
It has always been my feeling that Roy Cohn had a special understanding of them – like X-ray vision to see them scurrying under the surface like termites. Nixon had awareness of them, but could not really see them, and panicked. This explains a LOT of what went on with Watergate, which was totally recast by the Fake News. JFK and RFK could see them – a HUGE danger. Other people who’ve spent time with Roy Cohn developed the special vision. I have it for odd reasons.
It pays to read this NYT article about Roy Cohn and POTUS, absolutely DRIPPING with hatred. Says everything you need to know.
Fun times.
IMHO, anybody who is still living that was involved in the assassination of an American president has already been allowed to live longer than they should have.
I wonder if Georgie or Jebbie can remember where their Pappy was on 11-22-63. Has anybody ever asked them?
A little peace and calm before the next storm:
I was upset when this show was cancelled. Now that President Trump has released the documents I hope this team finishes their research with the new information.
I would love to see what happens when this is added to the worldwide information this show already had. I wonder if they were on the right track? The History channel needs to renew this show TODAY!!
Former CIA Operative Argues Lee Harvey Oswald’s Cuba Connections Went Deep
http://time.com/4753349/oswald-kennedy-declassified-documentary/
Which show, Donna?
Oh, sorry. JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald.
Here is the website. The show was cancelled but the episodes are still on the website.
Just to point out the advantages of this show all the documents can be searched by topic so it is a comprehensive computer system they use. The collection they used was:
More than two million declassified government files offer new evidence about Lee Harvey Oswald’s activities in the weeks, months and years before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy with the last remaining documents scheduled for release later this year. HISTORY’s new six-part nonfiction series “JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald” follows former CIA agent, Bob Baer and former LAPD police lieutenant, Adam Bercovici, on their independent global investigation into Oswald, and the murder of JFK, asking the questions: did he have accomplices, and if so, who helped him assassinate the President?
I need to calm down, eh?
Here is the website:
http://www.history.com/shows/jfk-declassified-tracking-oswald/about
Did anybody link to this already? Independent.uk, about Antonio Veciana
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/long_reads/john-f-kennedy-assasination-cuba-cia-lee-harvey-oswald-antonio-veciana-a7957481.html
“Veciana had turned up early for the meeting with Bishop at the towering Southland Centre. He saw Bishop with a pale young man, who was introduced as Lee – although this man did not utter a single word. It was only two months later that he recognised the television and newspaper pictures of Lee Harvey Oswald – the alleged assassin – as the man he had met with Bishop.
“Veciana realised it would be prudent not to speak of what he had seen. Throughout this revelatory conversation, Fonzi tried hard to act nonchalant – but he later admitted that in his mind he fell off his chair. Veciana was essentially confirming long-held suspicions directly linking the CIA to the JFK assassination….”
lots more in that long article
God Bless our president!
Speaking of conspiracies, deceptions, cover-ups:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for this. Deep State is really getting desperate now.
Even if crucial evidence is redacted or “missing”, there is still likely to be clues about the coverup. And where there is coverup, by definition, there is a conspiracy.
GREATEST.
PRESIDENT.
EVER.
Trump has courage. I rank him up there with the Founding Fathers for vision and courage. So grateful. Makes me want to be more courageous myself…
I honestly think he’s already giving Washington a run for his money for greatest President ever. I count Washington as the greatest because he stepped down and conceded which theoretically launched the whole thing into motion. Reagan was no slouch (my namesake) but even he didn’t have the brass balls to even attempt some of the stuff President Trump is attempting. All at once. He’s going to fix it all, all at once people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just because 2/3rds of the population has been convinced that one guy couldn’t possibly pull off the crime of the century doesn’t mean he didn’t. Both the FBI & the CIA dropped the ball and that is what they have been covering up. They knew dam well that Lee Oswald was a nutcase and had been watching him, apparently not closely enough, ever since he returned from the USSR in June of 1962. He was considered an arrogant Marxist but deemed a non-violent fool, yet another deepstate mistake.
Meanwhile the Democrats have been pushing any and all conspiracy theories to distract from the fact that it was one of their own who pulled the trigger. A disillusioned high school dropout with delusions of grandeur happened to be in the right spot at the right time. Lee’s marriage was falling apart and he had a crummy $1.25/hour warehouse job so the self taught socialist attacked capitalism’s figurehead and killed the Left’s darling liberal president thus destroying Camelot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
D_V, you are so right. I found this video that summarizes this case quite well:
Don’t know if it’s me or what but the table shows # pages released and I can’t reconcile with the PDF that opens. I.e. 19 pages and 330 pages yield no more than 3 or 4 to view. Not sure everything got released, many pages end in the middle of a sentence.
When President Trump does something exceptional like this I get so excited it brings on some ADHD/ADD. My synapses fire too fast I guess…….oh lordy!
I had to take a walk outside I was so pumped with adrenaline. Looking for squirrels….oh noes.
D in Oregon,
I get the same way and it can be a real challenge to stay focused. The PDJT has really kicked this into overdrive.
The dog gets more walks, I swim more laps. Yet my mind still wanders back to the PDJT related events of the day.
God bless PDJT
Donald Trump is a great man. The things he’s done for this country already can never be repaid, so happy to see him flourish as President.
I hope he’s working on the Area 51 stuff next 🙂 PLEASE PRESIDENT TRUMP WE NEED TO KNOW THE TRUTH!!!!
Oswald was trained by Naval Intelligence for his sham Russian defection …and that’s going to put an end to conspiracy theories?
Gee…when did Oswald stop working for Naval Intelligence is an obvious question.
If the Russian defection was a sham, was the “support Cuba committee” deal also a sham?
It’s getting closer to the Book Depository.
President Trump is almost unimaginably Savage. The CIA, FBI and deepstate are screwing with him and acting like they’re going to arrest somebody, so in response he releases all the damn JFK files, lol.
WEW LAD he knows how to take it to the next level. We’ve got a fighter here, folks.
