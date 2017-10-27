Brett Baier Interviews Attorney General Jeff Sessions…

Fox News host Brett Baier holds an extensive interview with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss current headline issues:
Before I listen I want to know how disappointed will I be. I need to prepare myself.
It’s like we’re stranded on an island. Session is the rescue plane and we’ve been making 50ft SOS signs in the sand. Does he see us? Does he ‘get it’? I’ll be back.
Great analogy btw.
Listen I heard it live It’s good
It is. Not 100% but there is something in the background that Jeff just cannot talk about. My mind is still open.
It’s good and positive. ; )
I didn’t watch yet either. My first realistically thought from the headline, Swamp to the Rescue.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/27/politics/first-charges-mueller-investigation/index.html
Sessions dodged THE question about whether the pee pee papers were used by Comey and friends to get a FISA warrant. It’s nice to see the dots being connected in the dossier and Uranium One scandals today. Let the media pant soiling begin!
I think he said he knew nothing about that but was glad that “they” were asking questions. I guess we assume they means Mueller. Which means the recusal extends to the dossier as well.
So let us speculate then. Mueller has now indicted somebody who remains unnamed.
Nunes is not backing off his subpoena of Fusion bank records.
The classic swamp cover move would be to indict Fusion for a low level elections act violation, then seal the financials in a plea bargain agreement, then nobody will know the full Client list of Fusion….including FBI payouts
That was a strange interview. Can’t put my finger on why tho.
I’m guessing, but probably due to the Mueller Investigation issuing charges in the Russia campaign matter that AG Sessions can not be involved in because of his recusal.
Having said that I think he knew it was going down and by his demeanor, not at all disappointed.
Maybe too many topics too fast?
Reports are Mueller has sealed indictments and will make arrest(s) Monday .
That is surprisingly quick by Washington standards .
Who is it?
What interesting timing…right when he is being asked to resign, suddenly he has indictments? What a complete crook…sleazy.
Yup…he just guaranteed his investigation will run the entirety of Trumps first term…firing him now would be obstruction
Uh Oh, 48+ hours for an Arkancide frenzy!
He thinks the fbi can do no wrong?
He shoukd have been asked about the Las Vegas shooting investigation fiasco.
That’s not a good sign because of the history of Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, Mueller, all FBI or ex-FBI, along with their predecessors. It’s turning a blind eye along with the aforestated and voluntary recusals. He’s NOT WILLING to clean the swamp, or will only do so reluctantly with constant reminders and pressure from the President.
he knows full well if those FISA warrants used the Dossier as the evidence. How hard is it to look at that. Not like space exploration. They know who used the dossier and the whole bucket of worms by now so why the kabuki Sessions. tell us you old possum………
He cant. He is recused.
this is AMERICA, WE DON’T NEED SECRET COURTS IN OUR REPUBLIC, THEY ALWAYS LEAD TO TYRANNY RUN AMOK.
as we have already SEEN.
Like the vaccine courts?
I know there are many who disagree with me, but I still have faith in AG Sessions.
Me too — I think he is an honorable man!
I want to agree with Sessions being on Trump’s team at this point. Until Trump tells me different and/or fires Session I am respecting our president’s decision. There’s a lot in motion right now that we do not see clearly. I continue to pray for President Trump’s safety and God’s wisdom in all that he does. Swamp cleaning is very tricky business and dangerous!
So was Forest Gump.
Wow. That was a whole lot of NOTHING. Geeze Louise. This guy is a major disappointment. He better be playing possum on us.
Many have eagerly swallowed the poison pill that AG Sessions is inept, lazy, in over his head, swamper, too small, and worked for Santa once.
Not one comment here about his demeanor and confidence in that interview.
That’s too bad.
If you are the kind of guy who gets things done, you will have that demeanor. Other than that, we are up to our asses in alligators with our hair on fire and a good demeanor just doesn’t cover for getting nothing done. Excepting letting loose more civil asset forfeiture on the dirt people.
Jeff Sessions will prove to be great as AG.
The criticisms here for several months have been based on emotion, not legal logic and Rule of Law.
I understand that we all want the perps to walk, the corrupt to hang, the traitors to die.
But we all want a clean Justice System. It will be a treasure to pass on as a great accomplishment of the “45” administration.
Sessions will get that done.
When the gay coffee house owner in Seattle verbally abused and refused service to those nice church people, did anyone get a visit from a couple of fbi agents to see if civil rights had been trampled?
Didn’t think so, ‘nuf said.
Sessions will get that done? The “jury is still out”. It’s getting late. I couldn’t resist.
I want a book to come out when this is all done explaining what the heck happened during this time. There seems to be a lot going on here…a storm is brewing.
The man drives me crazy with his halting way of talking. It has a strange cadence..
I kept waiting for him to say all, I know is what I read in the newspaper.
Bauer did nothing but lob smallball softballs. Grandpa is in way over his head. I want my 10:13 back.
