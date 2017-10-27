President Trump To Announce Federal Reserve Chair Next Week…

There’s essentially five candidates being discussed for Federal Reserve Chair: •Stanford University economist, John Taylor; •current Chair, Janet Yellen; •economic adviser, Gary Cohn; •former Fed Governor, Kevin Warsh; and the most likely pick •Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell.
More than likely two candidates from this group of five will be selected; one for Federal Reserve Chair and one for the currently open Vice-Chair. WATCH:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is leaning toward nominating Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to be the next head of the U.S. central bank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. The sources cautioned that while Powell had emerged as the leading candidate from a short list of five, Trump had not made a final decision and could always change his mind. (link)
“And I will give you leaders after my own heart, who will guide you with wisdom and understanding.” (Jeremiah 3:15)
In Your mercy, let it be so Lord.
Powell and Marsh my vote.
WS odds for Cohn are less than 5% and he looks to be leaving the admin as soon as tax plan come in. Fine with me.
PDJT has been playing nice lip service to Yellen I think just so she will not tank the market on purpose before her term is up. Just good business move. But I do not think he will pick her. Hope not anyway.
Taylor I do not know. But still in academia and that is a strike against him. We need more realists on Fed board and not more academia purists.
I wonder if Rand Paul would take the job…
It would take him out of the Senate, to be replaced with a more Pro-Trump senator.
Rand could audit the Fed to his hearts desire.
I don’t want more years of Yellen.
Gary Cohn has not impressed me with his loyalty, or lack of.
I don’t really know much about the other three…but an economist from Stanford is not a very thrilling prospect.
I think Rand would be too much cold water on the Fed. I’m sure our friends over at BB are demanding the POTUS shut it down lol. Truth is we need to keep doing what we’re doing. The Economic Trump Train is rolling down the tracks with speed and momentum. It is the heart of the entire MAGA agenda. Throw it off the rails and our itinerary goes off course with it.
Fascinating.
