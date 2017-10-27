President Trump To Announce Federal Reserve Chair Next Week…

There’s essentially five candidates being discussed for Federal Reserve Chair: •Stanford University economist, John Taylor; •current Chair, Janet Yellen; •economic adviser, Gary Cohn; •former Fed Governor, Kevin Warsh; and the most likely pick •Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell.

More than likely two candidates from this group of five will be selected; one for Federal Reserve Chair and one for the currently open Vice-Chair. WATCH:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump is leaning toward nominating Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to be the next head of the U.S. central bank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. The sources cautioned that while Powell had emerged as the leading candidate from a short list of five, Trump had not made a final decision and could always change his mind. (link)

