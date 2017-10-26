Rut Roh – DNC Wasserman Schultz and Campaign John Podesta Testified to Congress They Knew Nothing About Dossier Financing…

Apparently, prior to the Washington Post revealing the DNC and Clinton Campaign paid for the “Russian Dossier”, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (DNC) and John Podesta (campaign) testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee they knew nothing about who and how the Steele Dossier was financed…
…but wait, it gets better.
Sitting beside John Podesta when he gave his Senate testimony was, wait for it,.. attorney Marc Elias. Yup, the campaign and DNC lawyer who actually wrote the checks to Fusion GPS to pay Christopher Steele. Whoopsie.
(Via CNN) Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz both privately denied to congressional Russia investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay for opposition research on President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
The interviews happened before this week’s disclosure that the Clinton campaign and DNC paid for the research. Senate investigators may seek to further question the two top Democrats and dig deeper on the origins of the so-called Trump dossier, one of the sources briefed on the matter said.
Their remarks to congressional investigators raise the stakes in their assertion that they knew nothing about the funding because it’s against the law to make false statements to Congress.
The White House has seized on the funding disclosures to discredit the ongoing investigations into potential collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign. While the most salacious allegations in the dossier haven’t been verified, its broad assertion that Russia waged a campaign to interfere in the election is now accepted as fact by the US intelligence community.
In recent closed-door interviews with the Senate intelligence committee, Podesta and Wasserman Schultz said they did not know who had funded Fusion GPS, the intelligence firm that hired British Intelligence Officer Christopher Steele to compile the dossier on Trump, the sources said.
Podesta was asked in his September interview whether the Clinton campaign had a contractual agreement with Fusion GPS, and he said he was not aware of one, according to one of the sources.
Sitting next to Podesta during the interview: his attorney Marc Elias, who worked for the law firm that hired Fusion GPS to continue research on Trump on behalf of the Clinton campaign and DNC, multiple sources said. Elias was only there in his capacity as Podesta’s attorney and not as a witness.
On Tuesday, that law firm, Perkins Coie, wrote in a letter that it had retained Fusion GPS as part of its representation of the Clinton campaign and the DNC. The disclosure of the Democratic funding source for Fusion GPS is raising new questions for the congressional Russian investigators. The Perkins Coie letter suggested its clients — the Clinton campaign and the DNC — did not learn about the matter until recently. (read more)
In the segment below at 09:00 the issue is discussed. WATCH (Prompted):
.
What’s happening here is two media entities, with vested interests in each party, trying to protect the larger ideological enterprise.
Remember when a democrat is in the oval office: •the Washington Post advocates on behalf of the intelligence community; •the New York Times advocates on behalf of the administration; and •CNN advocates on behalf of the State Dept and party apparatus. Each media unit also gets leaks from within each of the affiliated groups they advocate for. This is their consistent and historic track record.
So with this latest funding story…. The Washington Post defending Obama and the Intelligence Community is pointing out the Clinton Camp and the DNC funding of the dossier. CNN rises to defend the Clinton Camp and the DNC by saying they too didn’t know…. it was all the lawyers fault.
Nobody knew nothing.
Snagged!
Trap-door-closing.
So the useful Moron Comey found himself in a scenario back in June 2016 that caused him to go rogue and work for the Obama/HRC cabal. He was probably assured that President Fu….k Head would keep him onboard during her presidency. Comey got all excited because he was being invited into the Big Club. They also convinced the Moron to take the fall on not prosecuting his future boss so Loretta “Lets Go Hot” Lynch could remove herself from doing her job and be nominated to continue to run the DOJ.
Once they got the usual Moron to go all in, he did what he was told. On Election Day 2016, the unthinkable occurred. The POS lost to our Lion 🦁. Evelyn Farkas, Ben Rhodes, Samantha Powers, Susan Rice, James Clapper, John Brennan, Valerie Jarrett and their messiah went into oh sh……t mode. The useful idiot got to stay onboard. However, his partners in crime started to point the finger at him. The last time he testified after being fired, he decided to throw Loretta Lynch under the bus by saying she told him to call it a matter and not an investigation.
Robert Mueller meets with our President, AG Sessions and Rod Rosenstein at the age of 74 to interview for the FBI Director’s job. The day after the interview, he is appointed by Rosenstein to be the SC for the possible Trump/Russia collusion.
I personally believe that interview was to discuss the plan to nail HRC and everyone else associated with her. They play it off that big bad Mueller and his HRC donor attorneys are going to take down the President. The first five months all signs point that way. However, the last two weeks the tide has turned. John Podesta and his useless brother are in the crosshairs of the Mueller investigation because of their dealings with Russia through U1. A former FBI informant comes forward and says I am ready to tell the world. At first the gag order is not lifted. Now it has been and his story will soon be shared.
Susan Rice, Samantha Powers and Ben Rhodes have been questioned behind closed doors about their unmasking activity. Trey Gowdy says that Powers only did a small portion of the 260 unmasking requests. Someone used her name. Devin Nunez is on a mission and got the info on the DNC and HRC campaign paying Fusion GPS to have Richard Steele create the fabricated dossier so that the useful idiot could get the FISA court to agree to wire tap our President’s campaign in the stretch run and after winning to put a dark cloud with the hope either he quits or he is impeached over his presidency.
Folks the time is upon us when the Sledge Hammer of Truth comes down on all these treasonous bastards!
Thank you for the succinct sum-up.
So many twists and turns, it helps to it in writing.
⭐️
Bless you Fle, bless you.
Thank you Flep,
That was a great read.
sounds good but not sure if I can buy into your Mueller angle at least so far. He has a deep history with the Swamp and is culpable on many ongoing coverups…
A working theory is that Trump gave the Mule an ultimatum that day: Help take down the great satans, and I’ll spare you… or refuse, and I’ll make sure that you go down with them.
Nice hypothesis. Hope it clicks. Dunno how that will fit with the Uranium Scheme though and Rosey Muelley up to their ears in it????
Read my link. I don’t see how it clicks.
Blockbuster!!! http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/crooked-former-fbi-head-mueller-hand-delivered-uranium-to-russians-on-an-airport-tarmac-hand-picked-by-hillary/
fle, as a side note Comey actually worked to cover Bill Clinton way back in AR and was a part of the Clinton process since then. Probably also why he did get the Chief position in the FBI.
Minnie, they are looking for a way to cover for the Clintons again! Sorry, but Hillary paid several millions for the dossier to be created. It is also illegal to hire Steel to “create” the dossier. I think those $6 million that disappeared while Hillary as SofS used it for this occasion. Podesta and his brother both involved with Russia for some time, and Wasserman Schultz was always involved. But again democrats looking to protect fellow democrats. However, now we see karma coming on very strongly that this was not the attorney firm the trouble because attorneys take the advice of their clients to do their bidding. What it boils down to is that from the Clintons, the Podesta brothers, and most of the Clinton team knew this and knowing how Hillary thinks and acts, she got the law firm involved to put another layer away from her, but then they hire one company and illegally Steel was hired. Yep, the Clintons tried, as usual, to cover themselves but now the ball of yarn is unrolling and this will be lots of fun to see the squirming, lying, obfuscation, etc. They deserve to be outed top down and treated as the traitors they all are in this false accusation of Trump, etc.
Minnie, as usual this site cuts my replies out while I have said what others following me are saying. Hmm. Why? The short version is: the Clintons, the Podesta brothers, others on their team knew about this and Hillary says she spent millions to have this fake dossier made up. What I wonder is this where the missing $6 million that Hillary as SofS can’t tell us about, but I think it was used to try and get coverage by a law firm (who in general do as they are paid to do and not operate on their own) who hired a firm who then illegally by law hired Steel to create the dossier. But again, democrats cover for fellow democrats but I think karma has caught up and watching the squirming, lying, and blaming will be interesting entertainment as they hang themselves.
Your points may very well be spot on 👍
Cankles is the master of deception and duplicity. Seeing her get just desserts is worth the wait of TPTB building a rock solid case.
She is going down!
Stock up on popcorn
Bet they’re gonna try to find some way to blame it on Seth Rich.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rsanchez you crack me up!!😂😂😂
Watch them throw McCain under the bus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll drive.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hehe…
You will have to stand in line, and it’s a very long line.
Thump thump,screech, thump thump screech…
Just remember D,R,D,R,D,R (or for the skilled with a standard1,R1,R,1,R) until the road smooths out.
I hope like heck they do, and it gets them all to start turning on each other.
The best fall guy is a dead fall guy. “I speak without fear of contradiction…” is the ideal sentence to begin a debriefing statement involving such matters.
Brookie needs a nice big dose of prunes, her perpetual scowl is disconcerting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need to light her better. She looks like she has a 5 o’clock shadow.
But she does dress like a lady.
So, she has fashion sense.
this just gets BETTER AND BETTER.
i think i will order a CASE OF POPCORN LOL.
IT’S GOING TO BE A LONG RIDE, TO NOWHERE I FEEL.
it’s CORRUPTED CRIMINALS AND TREASONOUS LOW LIFES WHO SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN IN GOVT PROTECTING EACH OTHER.
Haven’t you noticed, that Obama only hired people like that!? NONE of his hand-picked servants were considered ‘normal’ every day citizens! Not even one!
Neither were Hitlers.
“Sitting beside John Podesta when he gave his Senate testimony was, wait for it,.. attorney Marc Elias. Yup, the campaign and DNC lawyer who actually wrote the checks to Fusion GPS to pay Christopher Steele. Whoopsie.” LOVE IT!!
There is no possible hypothesis that explains Elias writing the checks other than……
A total eclipse of the law.
Good point. Also, the person in the picture is only a couple of millimeters away from being blinded…
Whoopsie!!!!!
So, time for another sacrifice from Hollywood then? Maybe a handful?
I dont think spirit cooking classes in prison will go over well.
Depends on whose spirit they’re cooking…
Haul that lawyer in and seize his files. He is part of the fraud.
Everything is tainted. And if they can get all the attorney files and podesta files, arkancide wont be able to stop this train.
The controlling legal authorities at DOJ/FBI are out of control.
^^^Exactly This^^^
Can the US Marshals do anything?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe if a judge tells them to.
DNC and Clinton lawyers files are written in disappearing ink….if they are ever written at all.
The bank has the goods.
I will not be surprised to find out files and harddrives have been shredded or otherwise gone missing since November 9, 2016.
If they went over the internet, someone, somewhere, has them. If not multiple entities, including the NSA… and Russia, and China, and the GCHQ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SWAT him!
Liar liar pants on fire and as Sundance says, the MSM covers up for these shysters. They know this looks really bad. It’s like they are standing on the train tracks with the train barrelling right towards them and they want to act as if they train doesn’t exist.
every time I hear “liar, liar, pants on fire” I feel compelled to post the following:
I never saw that one before, love it!
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/15616
Marc Elias and a simultaneous oppo book in the same email. Good times! Fools gonna get schooled.
Ha! And they thought they us tied to the tracks!
Creepy John Podesta and old Ramen Noodle Head have got some splainin’ to do…hopefully in a court of law!
“ramen noodle” a perfect visual but now can no longer be part of my diet :). As a guy who many years ago would spend long weekends in the woods with the guys (can I still say “the guys” or does it have to be “persons of non-ovary”??) drinking, fishing ,shooting and vomiting, I never, ever crawled to the mirror in the morning and saw anything as “coming off a bender looking” as shultz looks on a workday.
I pray this informant has the goods to bury these scumbags. Documents, emails, photos, recordings etc.
It is going behind closed doors again. Phooey. Classified ya know. What the hell is classified about crime?
Hey Brook! Just last week you had us believing it was Pokemon Go!
More like Pokemon Stop, anymore…
DNC qualifiers to oversee the USA budget. Cabinet members, president! Lmao
Sniff sniff…Is that purjury I smell?
Yes, intent proven https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/15616 Podesta we have your emails!!
Send SOMEONE to jail.
Victor Davis Hanson said that the government is coming more and more after the middle-classes, and he gave the example of his neighbor who was fined for having a mailbox 3 inches too short Meanwhile…back and DNC-Clinton Mafia Central….major crimes of epic proportioned are excused and minimized.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Crime pays, until it doesn’t. The Swamp contains deadly freedom-eating bacteria pond scum, evil slime, Podesta, Clinton, and all the filthy archeological layers of the bog.
“….because it’s against the law to make false statements to Congress.”
Who knew.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Proles get 5 to 10 and some restitution payments for doing any of these things.
Isn’t it rich? What we have permitted?
LikeLiked by 1 person
…” the wine swillers and their chosen…..”
Hillary was worried that they would “swing from nooses…” such an odd reference until you see how bad this really was… Maybe she was afraid of the rage of a mob….mostly the Bernie Bros.
Nobody knows nuthin. Sure and they never knew that the sun would rise this morning either!
I have a feeling that someone is doing a better job for Trump outside of the beltway. Lots of cages being rattled, and that doesn’t happen without a madman (or woman) doing the rattling. Who clued in The Hill and The Intercept on these various issues? Who gave the Uranium One Documents to The Hill? How did reporters finally get clued in that Bill met with Putin directly? Why is the Golden Girls dossier finally coming to a head? Who forced the globalists and freaks from the Senate to circle the wagons in a final defensive push against Trump (think W Bush, Flake, McCain) all in one week? Who is pushing this stuff from underneath the carpet? Who is creating this perfect storm? Stuff like this, particularly stuff that will be BIGLY damaging to members of both parties, never happens in DC.
I don’t wish bad on anybody….but Andrew Breitbart had Podesta’s number. If John pays any kind of price for the crimes I believe he comitted, it might have to be through perjury. Good enough, I guess. And if he drags the crooks and thugs from the DNC down with him, I won’t be sad. Lol. Watching them steal the election from their voters via the SuperDelegate system made me lose the last bit of respect I had for them, although I had little left.
Pass the cheap liquor…I’m going to be up ALL night again, thanks to you brilliant Treepers and our Dear Host, Sundance.
That “Who” Is Mike…NSA Mike Rogers.
Treeper. Thank you.
For the love of God, no more monkey sideshow congressional panels.
If Sessions or anyone can’t figure out how to impanel a Grand Jury at this point, I give up. Fire everybody at DOJ and start over if that’s whar it takes, even the mail clerk.
take their coats!
Winter is coming
That Gloria Borger is dense as a brick. Using her logic, if I hire someone to commit murder and that person performs the hit job but doesn’t tell me afterwards that the job was done, then I have no connection to that murder.
Interestingly, it appears that the DNC/Fusion GPS/Steele relationship violates federal campaign law and that a complaint has been filed with the FEC. Hmm… I think the DNC, et al counted on attorney/client privilege. However, would that not cease to exist if the relationship was in furtherance of an illegal act? How fascinating this is getting.
This is great stuff, but only a parlor game if Jeff Sessions does nothing. We’ll see.
Trump had to fire the old f__t who is IRS director himself. That says it all about old Jeff. He’s swamp dwelling and unless he’s playing the best version ever of possum then hes worthless in this fight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another six months should do it.
Need to keep the Low Info Voters engaged through primary season Doncha know. 😁
As President Trump says, Timing is everything.
They seem to be outing themselves as the days go by. Popcorn indeed.
Should we be so hasty as to stop this movement?
It’s all out there…..just needs to be wrapped in a nice ‘tight’ prosecution package.
Timing is everything, patience is required.
I watched the whole video and it was very interesting. Jeffrey Toobin was the voice of reason. Podesta surely knew, and if he did then he lied to Congress. Period.
Podesta, a control freak and DWS a freak that likes to be in control, have no knowledge of who was being paid for what, and who or where the money was coming from inside both of the entities they ran and were in total control over.
Yet everything about Podesta says that he ran the Campaign not just hands on, but freakishly hands on. Not one single thing happened that he was not briefed on or had control over and approved.
That was evidenced in the leaked emails. Very hands on to a fault.
DWS has more of the same personality trait, if not more. Almost to the point of insanity.
These are not two laid back people willing to trust anyone with anything. They are front and center of every move, every decision, everything.
Now all of the sudden, with the greatest piece of damaging evidence they could have hoped for, they didn’t even know it was being done or that it existed.
And am I also supposed to believe that they were both not reporting this back to Hillary so she was going to be elected President?
Maybe this is why she laid low and couldn’t get caught screwing up because she knew she didn’t have to be exposed to any risk. She could just sit back and hide out till election day.
And what about Obama? Like no one from all his intel people to these two and Hillary, no one told him any part of how his “legacy” would be protected?
Not buying any of this. They can tall any story they want to tell. BUT everyone, all the players knew everything, in real time and at ever step of the way. All of them.
“Hands on”, very apropo, says Seth Rich.
Confirmed, Podesta is a liar https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/15616
HOLY MOLY!
No wonder Podesta was freaking out about the email hack!
I wonder what else Assange might have held back….
This information needs to get out there.
That email is referencing vetting on possible VP pics for HRC, and vetting of oppo research. None of that is illegal; they all do it. That email has no reference to a “Russian Dossier.”
Read that email again, slowly.
The email is about multiple subjects. You know the Marc Elias they are referring to is the attorney from Perkins Coie who contracted with Fusion GPS. This was in March when the engagement began. This is the “oppo” that Podesta was referring to. Oppo isn’t illegal until you hire a foreigner to pay agents from a foreign state for “dirt” to fill a dossier. That and misrepresenting expenditures on FEC filings, which is also illegal.
From the timeline I’ve seen the DNC/Hillary involvement with the Fusion GPS oop research project didn’t start until the GOP backed away in April 2016. That email was at least a month before Fusion GPS was looking around for someone to pick up the project after the GOP lost interest.
From a Breitbart article titled “WikiLeaks Bombshell: John Podesta Owned 75,000 Shares In Putin-Connected Energy Company”
“In the newly-uncovered email eWikileaks Bombshell: John Podesta Owned 75,000 Shares in Putin-Connected Energy Companyxchanged under the subject “Podesta Outstanding Docs for Joule,” Eryn Sepp, who was an assistant to Podesta at the Center for American Progress, forwarded a message to Podesta from Mark C. Solakian, who was Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Joule Unlimited Technologies, Inc.
“It is my understanding that John transferred the resulting 75,000 common shares from the option exercise to the Leonidio LLC.,”
“Divesting from shares in companies that could provoke conflicts of interest is standard practice for private individuals going into government. Indeed, when Dick Cheney became vice president, his shares in Halliburton were transferred to a blind trust.
Transferring one’s shares to a “private” holding company which one owns and which lists one’s daughter-in-law as a managing member, however, in no way removes conflict of interest.
Another email published by WikiLeaks on Wednesday reveals a friend of Podesta’s begged him to disassociate himself from Clinton’s campaign. “You represent a client that is not honest and is most likely criminal. Hillary and Bill are not worth trying to defend as they are manipulative and they use people,” wrote Joe Littlefield in April 2015.
“Not exactly presidential material. Your defense of them [loses] all [credibility] to those that admire you.” Turns out Podesta may be just as unethical as the family he serves so loyally.”
Was their testimony under oath?
Donna Brazile and DWS are weak players. Start with them and the other dominoes will fall.
Again who would be questioning them. The FBI…hahahahahahahahahahah
Who will take any of these revelations to fruition. WHO..nobody thats who. Gowdy is swamp Sessions is inert and in the sleep mode and the committees are full of swamp GOP RINOS…So what will ever happen. The FBI is complete cesspool and the DOJ is run by Mueller now…Waste of time again…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
So what do you suggest? Give up?
House Select Committee on Unamerican Activities
So why exactly are you here?
Jim Jones disciple?
Marc Elias represents quite a lot of democratic peeps….plus the new National Democratic Redistricting Committee (Holder/Obama) and previously represented the Terry McAuliffe campaign. “Multimillion-dollar backing” from Soros.
The crusade of a Democratic superlawyer with multimillion-dollar backing
By Robert Barnes August 7, 2016
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/courts_law/the-crusade-of-a-democratic-super-lawyer-with-multimillion-dollar-backing/2016/08/07/2c1b408c-5a54-11e6-9767-f6c947fd0cb8_story.html?utm_term=.f6bacd8ff34a
-snip-
Even if anyone tried, there would be no way to separate Elias the voting rights lawyer from Elias the political lawyer. Asked about the clients he and his colleagues at the law firm of Perkins Coie represent, Elias replies: “We represent the DNC, the DSCC, the DCCC, the DGA, the DLCC, House Majority PAC, Senate Majority PAC, Priorities USA, Emily’s List, 40-plus Democratic senators, 100-plus Democratic House members.”
-snip-
Down. In. Flames.
Perhaps Moonbeam will grant John, Hillary, Debbie and other assorted actors in this little drama sanctuary in California.
I know I sound like a broken record, BUT Mueller, Comey and Rosenstein must be neutered before anything can be accomplished. I believe all players, guilty AND innocent on both sides of the aisle are terrified of that crew and what they can do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing, no one knows nothing . It’s to the point that it sickens me to even look at these same old dried up faces.
This also appears to be the moment they just might be realizing there is no collusion and what exactly will be there rationalization to the broader public for this unprecedented witch hunt of a democratically elected President and his family,associates etc …
This is the ultimate in Fake News and dirty politics…every last one of us know the media willingly colluded with Crooked’s smear machine..My hope is a Special Prosecutor on the Fake Dossier with these crooks, including media, under oath…
Do not despair. Indictments are coming.
You’re gonna love it.
Rep. Waters charged
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/113309-house-ethics-committee-charges-waters-on-three-counts
The problem is that the DoJ has been neutered, the FBI has no leadership even with a new director and Mueller has free reign to divide and conquer. We can forget about a congressional committee doing anything of substance other than grandstanding. Man do we ever need a White Knight to come in and slay these dragons.
How about the woman – #3 in the DOJ?
Swamper
Liberals have to pretend not to know a lot of things….
CN&N is continuing to conflate Russian interference in democracies, which has been ongoing for a decade or more, with the inferred “collusion” between Putin/Russia and Pres Trump. The two are not the same, nor are they connected in any way. Think anyone will ever figure this out?
That is also the reason Nunes is able to involve himself in this part of the investigation. Nunes & committee are looking into Russian interference in general, not specifically the “Russian Dossier.” Guess both sides can split hairs.
Fusion GPS is fighting the Congressional subpoena of Fusion GPS’ financial records. That is the real story here, imo. The financial records will end the ceaseless speculation that is, quite frankly, now boring. But then, if the financial records do come out and the truth revealed, whatever will CN&N talk about endlessly?
Clinton mentioned recently that the “implosion” of the RNC worries her. From the CN&N article, it would seem there is a civil war ongoing in the DNC. Oh happy days.
Meanwhile, the Trump agenda marches on, which makes all a-ok in our Trump World.
How come Schumer, Schiff, Pelosi and democrat crew who sit on Intel committees to investigate “Russia and who funded the dossier,” aren’t being mentioned. Think they didn’t know the DNC/ Hillary/ Podesta paid for dossier – hard to believe they didn’t. Surely this is at least an ethics problem if not OBSTRUCTION. How can they not be held in contempt if they knew.. they have to be asked under oath.
Clapper and Brennan’s names will come up in this corrupt mess…they oversaw the set up on Trump.
Pretty sure the Uranium deal (American National Security risk) and it’s kickbacks will somehow be tied to the Iranian deal going through (Israel National Security risk). Did they need Russia to get the Iranian deal to set it up?? Real NWO stuff….under Obama admin!! More to this story will come to light..no wonder they went to so much length to cover it all up.
Great more Pinocchios just what we need in America–More Democrats with Very long noses.
I’m feeling a smidgen of optimism and maybe the republicans on the investigative committees will grow backbones and testicles. Stay out the lobbyists!
