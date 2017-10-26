Rut Roh – DNC Wasserman Schultz and Campaign John Podesta Testified to Congress They Knew Nothing About Dossier Financing…

Apparently, prior to the Washington Post revealing the DNC and Clinton Campaign paid for the “Russian Dossier”, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (DNC) and John Podesta (campaign) testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee they knew nothing about who and how the Steele Dossier was financed…

…but wait, it gets better.

Sitting beside John Podesta when he gave his Senate testimony was, wait for it,.. attorney Marc Elias. Yup, the campaign and DNC lawyer who actually wrote the checks to Fusion GPS to pay Christopher Steele. Whoopsie.

(Via CNN) Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz both privately denied to congressional Russia investigators that they had any knowledge about an arrangement to pay for opposition research on President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The interviews happened before this week’s disclosure that the Clinton campaign and DNC paid for the research. Senate investigators may seek to further question the two top Democrats and dig deeper on the origins of the so-called Trump dossier, one of the sources briefed on the matter said.

Their remarks to congressional investigators raise the stakes in their assertion that they knew nothing about the funding because it’s against the law to make false statements to Congress.

The White House has seized on the funding disclosures to discredit the ongoing investigations into potential collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign. While the most salacious allegations in the dossier haven’t been verified, its broad assertion that Russia waged a campaign to interfere in the election is now accepted as fact by the US intelligence community.

In recent closed-door interviews with the Senate intelligence committee, Podesta and Wasserman Schultz said they did not know who had funded Fusion GPS, the intelligence firm that hired British Intelligence Officer Christopher Steele to compile the dossier on Trump, the sources said.

Podesta was asked in his September interview whether the Clinton campaign had a contractual agreement with Fusion GPS, and he said he was not aware of one, according to one of the sources.

Sitting next to Podesta during the interview: his attorney Marc Elias, who worked for the law firm that hired Fusion GPS to continue research on Trump on behalf of the Clinton campaign and DNC, multiple sources said. Elias was only there in his capacity as Podesta’s attorney and not as a witness.

On Tuesday, that law firm, Perkins Coie, wrote in a letter that it had retained Fusion GPS as part of its representation of the Clinton campaign and the DNC. The disclosure of the Democratic funding source for Fusion GPS is raising new questions for the congressional Russian investigators. The Perkins Coie letter suggested its clients — the Clinton campaign and the DNC — did not learn about the matter until recently. (read more)

In the segment below at 09:00 the issue is discussed. WATCH (Prompted):

.

What’s happening here is two media entities, with vested interests in each party, trying to protect the larger ideological enterprise.

Remember when a democrat is in the oval office: •the Washington Post advocates on behalf of the intelligence community; •the New York Times advocates on behalf of the administration; and •CNN advocates on behalf of the State Dept and party apparatus. Each media unit also gets leaks from within each of the affiliated groups they advocate for. This is their consistent and historic track record.

So with this latest funding story…. The Washington Post defending Obama and the Intelligence Community is pointing out the Clinton Camp and the DNC funding of the dossier. CNN rises to defend the Clinton Camp and the DNC by saying they too didn’t know…. it was all the lawyers fault.

Nobody knew nothing.

