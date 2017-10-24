Two House Committee Chairs Announce Investigations Into 2016 Dept of Justice…

If you thought paying for four simultaneous committee investigations into the vast 2016 ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy was enough effort for your money; well hold on… they’re not done…
Not only did DC throw in a special counsel investigation, just because your worth it; but they’re not done yet… For a limited time, if you act fast, you too can own another brand new set of joint committee investigations tailored only for this special Flak and Countermeasures offer. Act know, because this offering will surely last forever.
That’s right, House Republicans have opened a joint investigation into the Justice Department’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, the lawmakers announced Tuesday. Brilliant. Congress, via the House, will now be investigating the investigators; and if we’re lucky, and if Bob Corker can double the value prior to departure, the Senate will soon follow and investigate the investigation of the investigators.
How lucky are we? Six, that’s right, SIX launched congressional investigations, with the possibility of two more coming soon. Allow yourself to relax and forget you don’t have healthcare coverage; forget “Repeal and Replace”. Enjoy the freedom from focusing on those pesky “budgety things”; sip slowly… ah yes, the joyful life of willful ambivalence where worries of tax reform simply melt away into the obsequity of the swamp.
The just announced probes will be conducted by two congressional panels responsible for overseeing the Justice Department and government operations in general. The investigators will review then-FBI Director James Comey’s various decisions pertaining to the Clinton investigation, such as his unusual announcement that she should not face indictment. But they will also review whether the Justice Department erred in its handling of investigations pertinent to President Trump’s campaign.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairmen of two House committees say they’re opening an investigation into actions the Obama administration Justice Department took during last year’s presidential election.
The chairmen said in a statement Tuesday they have several questions, including why then-FBI Director James Comey decided to publicly announce the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information but not to publicly announce the investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign associates. Trump fired Comey in May.
Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, chairman of the Oversight Committee, announced the probe. (link)
“Dude, two more committees… that’s it,… We only need two more committees and we can drag this out way past 2018. Think of all the stuff we can avoid.”
.
What a totally dysfunctional country we have. Trump is the only governance the United States has going this year.
Hey, it isn’t their money and this way they can cover up more to protect themselves as they are the 2 parties in 1 and in cahoots with each other. Definitely we must drain the Congress swamp or at least 95% of it and start fresh. First thing is to repeal Amendment 17, which congress won’t like because they would have the states picking and choosing, and losing contact with lobbyists and insider trading and all the goodies they can acquire in DC. Time for them to operate in their states and do business by real time video and we can keep an eye on them at the same time. We are tired of the betrayed oaths and promises and their making themselves millionaires and not representing us and doing what they were sent to do.
Great insight that I can only find HERE.
Readers here are not surprised. The gig is up. They will cover up EVERYTHING.
Love the way Sundance made it read like a circus announcer. Step right up…. see the two headed senator. This magnificent human being will be using all the tricks and secrecy his two brains can muster to hide and deny you even seen him in the first place. What a show folks. And the best part, it’s FREE, unless you realize all the theft, spending and loss you will receive as this show continues, endlessly into the abyss.
I wrote this a couple of articles back but it fits nicely right here.
People, your not understanding what is really going on so I’m glad that I’m typing this to make it easy to follow because it’s very confusing.
Obama was colluding with Trump who was colluding with Russia, but Russia was colluding with Hillary who was colluding with lynch who in turn was colluding with Bill on the Tarmac and when Clapper and Comey found out, they began to collude together to get to the bottom of the collusion. So… They all created stories of collusion against one another for colluding with Russia but Russia was having none of it, so they colluded with Jared who was colluding with Steele who was colluding with McCain but McCain says all he did was turn the dossier over to the FBI where Comey was colluding with Clapper to get to the bottom of all this collusion and that’s when a committee decided to hire Mueller to really get to the nuts and bolts of all this colluding going on. And that my friends is where we are at today… Sheesh…
I promise you one thing, we will never know what really goes on behind closed doors, secrets that are leaked are leaked for reasons.
Can you say ‘Shiny Coin’
Oh good, I love Kabuki Theater in the morning!
Personally, I prefer my daily cup of covfefe.
How about the Mikado (Gilbert and Sullivan), I’ve got a little list (great song to put politicians into):
Will this make it through
Can you sum up? I don’t want to listen for 40+ minutes of audio to try to get the point. What are we listening for? When does it occur?
All this because Jeff Sessions doesn’t want to do his job.
^^^ x 10,000,000 ^^^
Appropriate to see Senator Devin Nunes picture included in the picture gallery of shame.
Notice Howdy Gowdy ducked the presser and put the more credible DeSantis in his place. Doesn’t mean anything more is going to get done; however, because it will be Howdy Gowdy’s committee. Just saying…
Let me see if I have this straight, the legislature has now become a court and the courts are the executive branch and the legislature and sometimes the executive is the legislature and also the court? Didn’t we used to have a simpler system?
Anyone else think the Meuller Team announcement to look at Tony Podesta was a ploy to create an illusion of fairness? I’m not buying it….shut it down.
The Mueller involvenent was necessary for the whitewash. Mueller’s investigation is criminal. Congressional investigations are civil in nature. Once a criminal investigation is started, the players involved can all lawfully disregard any congressional subpoenas for documents and records, and can invoke the 5TH and refuse to testify to congress…which they will. Muellers involvement was intentionally leaked to ensure everybody new he had their back and Congess could now be lawfully ignored.
These commitees will get less than zero cooperation…simply a CYA investigation to get the wolves off their back and let them APPEAR to be investigating this.
And if you read carefully, you see Mueller is investigating Tony Podesta’s dealings with Paul Manafort.
Probably a ploy to grant immunity to Podesta in return for evidence (true or otherwise) against Manafort.
Good possibility. I still believe the more the Special Witch-hunt uncovers the more the SWH puts Bozo and the Clowns (along with HRC) in deeper and deeper mud. This may be Mueller’s “saving face” move.
To your point mimbler, SWH gets the Podesta/Manafort connection (assuming they can fabricate one) and whoever talks first gets the “get out of jail free” card. The other one just gets out of jail. SWH closes down “saving face”.
So much for the separation of power. It like a potted plant where the roots are bound.
Full disclosure , yes this is a cannabis plant.. Potted pot. also a Dope plant… so much irony there, but I didn’t know it until I read the url… oops.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Spot on.
And now the press is the judge and jury. The sentence is always the same: You get some bad press. More if they don’t like you, little or none if they do. Once the bad press sentence is over you are free to go on your way. ‘Tis a fair court.
LOL. How true. Not a damn thing they are supposed to do. What a joke. We pay them for this.
My prayer for today:
Dear Lord,
We need and deserve better representation than this.
We elected Donald Trump President. We need to elect a congress that will work with him and put the country’s needs and priorities above all else and restore us to greatness, wealth, respect for life, presence of prayer in the public arena, patriotism and ethical leadership.
This clown show needs to end. Please let it end. It has become an enduring nightmare.
Amen.
Amen. Pray for Justice!!! Amen.
Love the sarcasm Sundance! More investigations to no where are not needed. We need grand juries and indictments.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even if anything important is found nothing will come of it. No one will bring charges, no one will prosecute.
I believe these investigations are only to try to appease Republican voters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh no, they are much more than that!
1) Identify and destroy evidence against uniparty
2) Take heat away from publicly known crimes because they are “investigating”
3) Stymy any pesky FOIA’s because of “ongoing investigation don’tyaknow”
4) Run out the statute of limitations, or stall till the Dems are back in power.
5) Grant immunity to any criminals where they can’t successfully do the above.
As you can see, these are full service investigations. A lot of bang for the buck,
well I think the House Intel Committee also upped the ante today by announcing an investigation of Clinton Uranium 1 deal with Russia
Senate Investigations are like Road by-passes…. Ya gotta have by-passes
With all the RINO’s subverting everything PJDT tries to do, along with the communist Democrats, it’s a wonder we havn’t been completely been take over….you know they are still waiting for the opportunity…be ready..
It really is something to behold. The utter incompetence of your government, especially when PDJT is contrasted with your house reps and Senators.
I just watched Corkers interview. Wow! How dare he speak so ill of your Commander in Chief.
Seriously folks, his tone and the condescension were repulsive. Not to mention the utter lies and contempt he directed towards PDJT.
Surely McConnel has to reprimand him..
God bless PDJT
Thanks Dekester, I used to imagine other parts of the world thinking us fools.. Now I know it’s a fact… 🙂
“Seriously folks, his tone and the condescension were repulsive. Not to mention the utter lies and contempt he directed towards PDJT.”
That is the exact same contempt the political class has for the American People.
They should all swing like Mussolini.
Me thinks PDJT is setting up all these “ humpty dumpties “ for a very big fall.
PDJT has his team on this. Many here dislike Steve Bannon, and he may or may not be deserved of dislike.
However. Breitbart sure takes on the Turtle and his bros. A lot of people worldwide read B.B.
God bless PDJT
You don’t get appointed head of a committee in Congress unless you are part of the swamp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ridicule is the best medicine. Thanks, Sundance.
It’s just too bad Sundance hasn’t learned the art of sarcasm. 😉
It’s like living in a perpetual game of “I’ve got a secret”
I’m sure this will lead to an indictment
NOT
Ah yes, more bread and circuses.
On the other hand, how is this any worse than what Sessions is(n’t) doing?
Is it too early to crack a beer and celebrate all that our tax payed congress critters do for us? 🤷
1994 US Code
Title 18 – CRIMES AND CRIMINAL PROCEDURE
PART I – CRIMES
CHAPTER 115 – TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES
§2382 . Misprision of treason
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Sept. 13, 1994, Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, §330016(1)(H), 108 Stat. 2147.)
It appears almost all of the Washington D.C. political class is guilty and are complicit in covering up each other’s crimes.
Flake flakes out of 2018 run!!!!! Breaking on Senate floor!
He knewm he was toast. W/Flake and Corker and McCain as well as the dim Susan Collins, Trump can kiss any legislation he wants goodbye.
There’s only one real investigation going on in DC. Only one real investigation being done with the intent to indict someone connected to a POTUS admin. That investigation is being done by Mueller to indict someone connected to Trump.
Hope that helps cleat this all up for anyone in doubt as to who is running things at the DOJ which used to be a part of the executive branch. After Trump was elected, the DOJ was moved to the legislative branch and placed under the control of McConnel/Shumer.
Another one bites the dust!
A bit off-topic, although most swamp news could fit on most threads, but another swamp creature just died. Jeff Flake just announced he will not seek re-election next year.
Hahahahaha!
The bigger the coverup, the bigger the crime. Are their any patriots in congress or are they all in the pocket of the K Street lobbiests and the almighty dollar?
The midterms are coming up. Optics are everything.
They here us yelling for heads to roll and they will sacrifice somebody so they can run on “draining the swamp”.
the biggest issue for the Rinos is that they are working from a tenuous mental model of their voters. Their premise is still that if we wave the pix of Pelosi and the Left their voters will still vote them in to defeat the Left.
That may no longer be true. Years ago there was a Let it Burn meme that went thru blogs. The Frontier Lab picked this up in 2013 under the heading Rejection of “Les
ser of Two Evils” Argument
Later we had the Flight 93 election. None of this bodes well for Mitch and the boys…they may have run out of time
The bad news of course is that if Mitch/Ryan et al. continue to seek a ‘middle’ position with the Left, their voters just might stay home…thus enabling the Left to run amok. Thanks to Mitch et al. the voters are in a hell of a position. A purge of the RINO party might, over the long haul, be worth it….but it is not pleasant to think of Schumer/Pelosi at the helm again. They love to do large scale damage to the middle class…it is what they do
“so they can run on “draining the swamp”.”
Hmmmmm. How do you know they are not working secretly behind the scenes w/Jeff Sessions and Mueller to indict Hillary and Obama. This is a brilliant move on their part to throw the hounds off the scent. Trump, Ryan, McConnell. McCain, Graham, Sessions, Wray, and Javanka as well as that brilliant Sen. Burr are all in on this 8th underwater chess move. Just you wait, Hillary, Jarret, Lynch, Comey, Obama, Clapper, Brennan, and anyone else who was close to Obama and Hillary will be in handcuffs.
But, be patient. These things take time. They may want to really throw the hounds off the trail and may impanel a couple more legislative investigations. It’s way over our heads. My gut instincts which are never wrong, ever, and I have this special DNA gut instinct gene that tells me these things.
Patience.
Trump’s got this.
Oh, no! You’ve become one of the pod people!! j/k
Okay treepers. Lets get busy and tell them that their dog and pony investigations are over…we have their number and the gig is up.
Devin Nunes 202 225 2523
Trey Gowdy 202 225 6030
Bob Goodlatte 202 225 5431
Darrel Issa 202 225 3906
We are all inclined to be skeptical and even cynical since it is obvious to most that these investigations are only called for after the evidence is in the public arena of the egregious abuses of government agencies during the O’Poser’s regime, but, might I suggest instead that we all pray that something leads to the proper restoration of law and order in our nation? Anything less is resigning ourselves to the fact that America is gone.
I pray every single day that we will see justice in my lifetime. I know God will take care of it eventually. But, I’d rather it be sooner rather than later. We need some good old fashioned Old Testament justice. Some evil beings need smiting.
You can be sure that anything featured on Hannity, ad nauseum, will go nowhere. By the time it gets to him, the coverup is well underway.
The Uniparty strategy to run the clock out on PDJT’s term is well underway. Four years of doing nothing, and dodging all bullets, is a piece of cake for the swamp. Where else can you be paid handsomely for doing absolutely nothing.
Hearings are called to make the swampers feel good and claim to be doing something. Find me one hearing re:swamp behavior that has let to any action (beyond sanctimonious press conferences.)
Well, since yo issued a challenge to find just one, how about….uh…..there was…..Uh….
Is there a time limit on this test? I’m an old person, and I don’t think I have enough time left to answer this test.
More do-nothing investigations. Yay!!!
I see their point…
Between Obama, Hillary and their DOJ and FBI, there was so much corruption going on it will take all the Committees they can muster to COVER IT ALL UP!
PS. Sh** like this is why he won!
It is being reported that Senator Flake is dropping out of his re-election race?
(Don’t see my comment…)
(Thanks!)
Trey Gowdy. Facepalm.
The peasants are wise to the bullsh!t now. We know kabuki theater when we see it.
