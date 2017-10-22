Sunday Talks: President Trump Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

President Trump gave an exclusive interview to Maria Bartiromo on Friday at the White House. The wide-ranging interview aired earlier today on Fox News – Sunday Morning Futures. Ms. Bartiromo generally does good interviews, especially when the topics are economics, taxes and finance.
Advertisements
Money honey meets honey badger.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Nicely done.
LikeLike
Let’s just hope the UniParty doesn’t derail his tax plan and border wall funding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yep.
and the WHOLE UNIPARTY NEEDS DESTROYED AND BANNED.
they are a DIRECT DOMESTIC THREAT TO ALL OF WE THE PEOPLE AND OUR NATION.
LikeLike
And yet, too many people stay home and refuse to vote out the incumbent RINOs in the primary. There’s only about 17% voter turnout in republican primaries. Paul Ryan won his last primary with less than 15% voter turnout in that primary and he was running against a conservative for the second. primary. in. a. row. Where are all the conservatives on primary day?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maria is MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s been MAGA from day 1
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think she has a crush on POTUS…
LikeLiked by 3 people
who doesn’t?!
LikeLiked by 10 people
She probably does, I do. I tell my husband all the time how much I love President Trump especially when he makes libs heads explode, lol.
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump ia an America’s sweetheart….well….at least 63 millions……well…..maybe a lot more by now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I tell POTUS that I love him directly via Twitter…especially when it seems like the headwinds are particularly strong.
Plus we get emails from the WH and I must have sent a particularly good reply because I got an email back thanking me for my kind words. Just feel it’s important to let them know how much we appreciate what POTUS is doing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is good to know, nicely done! 🙂
LikeLike
You’re not going to believe this, but Breitbart actually linked to the full interview. It’s so rare they do something useful like that. It’s so awesome watching Trump get a fair shake with a journalist. Yet even she asked about the dustup with the Congresswoman instead of our gains against ISIS.
–But anyway, it was a great interview.
LikeLiked by 1 person
we have enough MAGA enemies without vilifying other MAGA people whom we don’t like personally. This isn’t a personality cult war of Sundance vs Bannon..
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump45: “…it’s about the middle class and about jobs…”
Just like he said all along 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching Maria interview Trump made me see what it must be like to be a Democrat, minus the fawning. No gotcha questions, no seething hostility. Rare and enjoyable experience.
LikeLiked by 6 people
HEADS UP!!! New York Post reports sex allegations about President Donald Trump….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I totally ripped it off from The_Donald but felt it was on topic since we are talking about crushes on our President… even in embarrassing headlines our President is winning, yugely!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are so blessed! President Trump and his Team of Patriots know what they are doing…our whole economy, society and country has been struck on neutral or in reverse and they have taken a look and said, “Renegotiate, Renovate, Rebuild or Replace?” Simple! House pass the Senate bill as is and let’s get moving!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think 2018 will get a huge boost if companies can start to move money back to the US end of this year. So, the sooner the better for approval of the Tax plan. Maybe I am wrong on this, it depends on details, but the prospect of that overseas money hitting our shores is mind blowing.
Strap in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One thing I noticed, wasn’t it nice to have someone interview POTUS and allow him to fully answer a question without interrupting him? I mean think about how the MSM usually acts when talking to DJT. It was an actual interview with respect, something sorely lacking with the MSM and POTUS, like the slobbering fools asking softball questions of Mr. Obama on when we’d be getting our 57th state which he was going to visit…..LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
After listening to the nuts and bolts of government discussed, I believe that no completely sane person would want to be POTUS, in an “oh boy, can’t wait” way. I think the president threw himself on this grenade to save and protect the county. Nicely done, Maria.
LikeLiked by 3 people