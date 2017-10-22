Sunday Talks: President Trump Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

President Trump gave an exclusive interview to Maria Bartiromo on Friday at the White House.  The wide-ranging interview aired earlier today on Fox News – Sunday Morning Futures.  Ms. Bartiromo generally does good interviews, especially when the topics are economics, taxes and finance.

  1. tax2much says:
    October 22, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Money honey meets honey badger.

  2. darnhardworker says:
    October 22, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Let’s just hope the UniParty doesn’t derail his tax plan and border wall funding.

    • Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
      October 22, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      yep.
      and the WHOLE UNIPARTY NEEDS DESTROYED AND BANNED.
      they are a DIRECT DOMESTIC THREAT TO ALL OF WE THE PEOPLE AND OUR NATION.

      • Founding Fathers Fan says:
        October 22, 2017 at 7:17 pm

        And yet, too many people stay home and refuse to vote out the incumbent RINOs in the primary. There’s only about 17% voter turnout in republican primaries. Paul Ryan won his last primary with less than 15% voter turnout in that primary and he was running against a conservative for the second. primary. in. a. row. Where are all the conservatives on primary day?

  3. Budman says:
    October 22, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Maria is MAGA!

  4. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I think she has a crush on POTUS…

  5. Mia C says:
    October 22, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    You’re not going to believe this, but Breitbart actually linked to the full interview. It’s so rare they do something useful like that. It’s so awesome watching Trump get a fair shake with a journalist. Yet even she asked about the dustup with the Congresswoman instead of our gains against ISIS.
    –But anyway, it was a great interview.

    • laurelmarycecilia says:
      October 22, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      we have enough MAGA enemies without vilifying other MAGA people whom we don’t like personally. This isn’t a personality cult war of Sundance vs Bannon..

  6. woohoowee says:
    October 22, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    President Trump45: “…it’s about the middle class and about jobs…”

    Just like he said all along 🙂

  7. Mia C says:
    October 22, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Watching Maria interview Trump made me see what it must be like to be a Democrat, minus the fawning. No gotcha questions, no seething hostility. Rare and enjoyable experience.

  8. conservalicious says:
    October 22, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    HEADS UP!!! New York Post reports sex allegations about President Donald Trump….

    • conservalicious says:
      October 22, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      I totally ripped it off from The_Donald but felt it was on topic since we are talking about crushes on our President… even in embarrassing headlines our President is winning, yugely!

  9. Publius2016 says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    We are so blessed! President Trump and his Team of Patriots know what they are doing…our whole economy, society and country has been struck on neutral or in reverse and they have taken a look and said, “Renegotiate, Renovate, Rebuild or Replace?” Simple! House pass the Senate bill as is and let’s get moving!

  10. MVW says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    I think 2018 will get a huge boost if companies can start to move money back to the US end of this year. So, the sooner the better for approval of the Tax plan. Maybe I am wrong on this, it depends on details, but the prospect of that overseas money hitting our shores is mind blowing.

    Strap in.

  11. ok4ayl says:
    October 22, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    One thing I noticed, wasn’t it nice to have someone interview POTUS and allow him to fully answer a question without interrupting him? I mean think about how the MSM usually acts when talking to DJT. It was an actual interview with respect, something sorely lacking with the MSM and POTUS, like the slobbering fools asking softball questions of Mr. Obama on when we’d be getting our 57th state which he was going to visit…..LOL!

  12. zephyrbreeze says:
    October 22, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    After listening to the nuts and bolts of government discussed, I believe that no completely sane person would want to be POTUS, in an “oh boy, can’t wait” way. I think the president threw himself on this grenade to save and protect the county. Nicely done, Maria.

