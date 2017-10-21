President Trump Questions Fusion GPS Officials Day After Company Asked Lawyers To Hide Financial Records…

President Trump begins to question Fusion GPS, the company behind the widely debunked Steele Dossier, a day after the company filed legal motions to quash a subpoena and hide their financial backing.

The dossier was reported to have been used by the FBI as a justification to get a FISA warrant against Trump campaign officials. Warrants that later became the tools underlying the road map narrative for the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the election.

(Via Breitbart) Fusion GPS — the firm behind the Trump dossier — filed for an injunction in a D.C. court on Friday to quash a subpoena for its financial records, according to a source familiar with the investigation. The House intelligence Committee earlier this month subpoenaed TD Bank for Fusion GPS’s financial records, and an injunction would be to prevent those records from being handed over.

The move comes two days after Fusion GPS executives Peter Fritsch and Thomas Catan appeared before the committee and pleaded the fifth to every question asked. Another executive, Glenn Simpson, is due to testify in November. Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) had requested the subpoenas to find out basic information about the dossier that’s still publicly unknown, such as who paid for it, and what sources it relied on, according to a source familiar with the matter. (read more)

