President Trump Questions Fusion GPS Officials Day After Company Asked Lawyers To Hide Financial Records…

President Trump begins to question Fusion GPS, the company behind the widely debunked Steele Dossier, a day after the company filed legal motions to quash a subpoena and hide their financial backing.
The dossier was reported to have been used by the FBI as a justification to get a FISA warrant against Trump campaign officials. Warrants that later became the tools underlying the road map narrative for the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the election.
(Via Breitbart) Fusion GPS — the firm behind the Trump dossier — filed for an injunction in a D.C. court on Friday to quash a subpoena for its financial records, according to a source familiar with the investigation.
The House intelligence Committee earlier this month subpoenaed TD Bank for Fusion GPS’s financial records, and an injunction would be to prevent those records from being handed over.
The move comes two days after Fusion GPS executives Peter Fritsch and Thomas Catan appeared before the committee and pleaded the fifth to every question asked. Another executive, Glenn Simpson, is due to testify in November.
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) had requested the subpoenas to find out basic information about the dossier that’s still publicly unknown, such as who paid for it, and what sources it relied on, according to a source familiar with the matter. (read more)
Find who paid for it and you have the loose thread you need to unravel the entire conspiracy..
No doubt. Always follow the money….
Someone in the GOP primary field supposedly hired Fusion GPS for the dossier originally. I’d bet Jeb! Bush. Reportedly didn’t want to use it but Little Marco and Ted Cruz probably both had seen it.
Clinton then probably got her hands on it, wouldn’t doubt John McCain gave it to her before he gave a copy to Comey. McCain always was a weasel.
yep.
i agree ECM.
I am glad that Trump is drawing attention to this. They should not be allowed to get away with pleading the Fifth like Lois Lerner. Lou Dobbs and Greg Jarrett have been on this for weeks now saying that it needs to be made known who paid for the Dossier. It finally seems like the tide is turning and the walls are closing in all over the place on the Deep State and the Dems. Trump is turning the tables on them.
Anyone wanna bet that The McCain Institute is behind this mess…….
What about the Bushes????
Both
Remember who gave the package from England to the FBI….he was the linch pin behind the whole Russia mess…at the behest of Hilary.
If so McCain better pray for a quick death……
No one has been more on this than Judicial Watch.
RIght ? Seriously I think God for JW–Fitton is a fearless fighter for TRUTH.
Yes, Judicial Watch has been on Lou Dobbs weekly too discussing this matter.
It’s a matter of public interest, thus the information should be made available.
Anybody pleading the 5th is guilty. Get the IRS involved.
as the past shows subpoenas are not honored …special investigative committees solve anything……it will go on and on just like every other scandal……..
Too bad the rules committee is taking up next week to pass a CFR to have those who don’t abide by subpoenas or pled the fifth have to pay fines and/or jail. That would stop a lot of this lawlessness.
Why is Lerner not being prosecuted? Has the statute of limitations for her crimes run?
little fish – she didn’t make the call
Agree she didn’t make the call, but put the squeeze on her to turn on who did make the call.
Somebody, Lerner may not have made the call but he arrogant, smug, hateful, prideful behavior expressed she didn’t care about justice, truth & it was her pleasure to do what she was asked to do.
I’m sure Trump already knows who paid for it. Rogers if he NSA is a White Hat and anything Trump asks him will be given to him as “FIRST CONSUMER “. My guess is that Hillary Clinton funneled money through her “Foundation” to pay for the dirty dossier. If that fact comes out than it makes the FBI and former Obama administration even worse for using fake information to bring down Trump while being paid for by Hillbag herself.
Cankles, the fraud obama, McCain, especially McCain (who I think was almost in lust over it), are up to their eyeballs in this but Soros is the head of this snake.
I say this because he has the most to lose.
And you WILL lose, Soreass.
Somehow I think GCHQ (brit int) is somehow in this too. Remember Oblowhole was over there around the time (before?) this happened…
It was reported earlier that it was a wealthy Dem supporter that paid for it after the Jeb pac dropped it. Nobody wants to out this wealthy Dem.
McCain has his hands dirty with this but don’t think he was the one that paid because supposedly he didn’t find out about it until after it was done.
Maybe Weinstein? That would fit him in a number of ways…
Tom Steyer might be on the list, also.
Who has the ability to silence people? There’s your answer!
The RINOs probably paid for it. Or maybe Kankels.
Since PT is the BOSS of the DOJ and FBI they should comply immediately per his orders.
IMO, if the AG/AAG don’t comply immediately, it is a fireable offense.
Let’s not forget; Jason Chavetzz quoted Sessions as saying he no intention of going after Swamp corruption, and Sessions NEVER disputed the Chavetzz statement. Very telling.
Chafetz is not one I would hang my hat on in any matter.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions holds his cards closer than that. He would never dispute or agree with Chafetz.
Yes, I truly don’t understand those that support Wray and Sessions, when they are clearly not doing what PDJT is requesting. And this isn’t the first occurrence.
Low Energy Jeb and family? Keith “deranged” Olberman losing his mind over POTUS tweet.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Have you ever noticed how some awful serial killer or other monster shock-types hit the news when something like this comes up in the news?
Like the serial killer on the loose in Florida?
We will see obfuscation.
Eventually, the common sense of enough common Americans will be violated, and the critical mass of people upset with these shenanigans will be met.
The Progs HAVE to leverage the taking-the-fifth, the ‘conspiracy theorist’ slander, the racist argument, because they have nothing else except name-calling.
Can someone tell me why President Trump is not ordering an investigation into this and other nefarious things we have talked about for the past several months? Is he trying to let the independent investigation run its course first? Is it because there are so many forces in the Deep State against him that he is taking extra precaution? I love the President and am just checking to see what you all think?
I think the President wants to get Tax Reform thru before he goes full bore against the Deep State and it’s corruption; once tax reform is done, the budget is passed with wall funding, I expect P Trump to attack his DOJ/AG very strongly and basically tell them – “Do Your Damn Job Or Get The Hell Out Of The Way”…………….It’s what I would expect from a strong CEO who has built skyscrapers and trophy properties around the world.
He will do what Obama told Metviev he will do. Wait for after the elections, I will have more leverage. President Trump will go after the Clinton Cabal, etc during his second presidency.
The Republic can not wait for his second term. He can take additional actions in the second four years, but we expect results now.
CoNgress is slow walking his appointees. When tax reform is done and his appointees are in, KT Bar the Door.
Judges, etc are not in place yet.
Right XYZ. Those dirty liberal judges putting stalling tactics on almost everything the President puts out, despite knowing they’ll lose. Disgusting.
Sessions essentially boxed Trump into a corner when he recused himself and recommended Rosenstein for the #2 position.
Rosenstein on his first or second day appointed the SC to investigate PDJT on the russian collusion charge.
Then, obstruction of justice talk arose about PDJT meeting with Sessions.
All these events make any direct intervention by PDJT in FBI/DOJ matters political suicide. The people you appoint to head DOJ and FBI, are supposed to do the President’s wishes without being asked.
To all appearances, the people actually running DOJ and FBI are not on Trump’s side.
I am not ascribing any motives to what Sessions did because I have no insight into his motives. I’m just listing the consequences of his actions.
Mike
Mr. Sessions, Mr. Wray, the President is on the line.
Thank you, rsanchez1990. I thoughts as much. The President is incredibly strong to put up with so much frustration.
“The President is incredibly strong to put up with so much frustration”. I agree, however patience is indeed a virtue.
If anyone thinks Trump is not going to blast the name of entity that has smeared him and his family- they do not know this man. Hmmm wait… OR Trump already knows and they (whoever they are) knows he knows….and because he knows Trump is taking a wheel barrow full of Political Capital to the Bank of Trump.
Financial records are part of any investigation —it’s cute they are taking the 5th and trying to stop the release of their financial records. Same aholes that were yelling for Trumps tax returns…. maybe there is some connection there- hmmmmmm
Yes, Rsanchez
Go back and resubpeonba the records under “National Security” in the morning and you’ll have them before coffee break.
The document and those records are the ultimate beginning of collusion, corruption, and taking down of an American President.
Is there any good reason why that would fall under that heading?
That would be AG Sessions whom the President is referring to, isn’t it? He oversees both Justice and FBI.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why is President Trump putting this demand in a tweet? Can’t he call Jeff in and demand he release the information?
After this tweet if Jeff or FBI doesn’t release the information, how many of you think Jeff should/will be removed as AG or won’t/shouldn’t be removed?
Curious since it’s thrown out into the public arena.
MC, that’s how he lets the public know.
See my reply upthread as to why this would be politically damaging for PDJT to do,
Don’t worry. The Alabama Elf will crack this case in no time flat.
He has been instructed by the president to release the information. Sessions can either obey or catch the first flight out of the U.S.A.
I think trail will lead back to Jeb, brother from another mother’s “what difference does it make” wife, and uniparty faithful McCain!
Just plead the 5th. Life is good. Cuz you know not a dammed thing will become of it.
What are the chances that Egghead McMullin had something to do with this?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe I’m confused.
You can plead the 5th.
But your banking and business records don’t have that protection.
Didn’t this happen with someone? Flynn, no?
They were going to or did go after his company business records.
Fusion GPS is trying to quash the subpoena. The filing says Devin Nunez signed it, not Conway. They say because Nunez recused himself the subpoena is not valid.
Guess “they” thought it would be like the Niger Yellowcake document. Nobody too interested in the truth.
Now that I’m less angry.
Who was the Judge that signed off on the injunction and what were the grounds?
Now we start collecting the facts and point out the people behind this before to much time passes.
I am inclined to think someone in the British Spooks authorized it.
In other words, they’re confessing by silence… if they think the sponsor won’t throw them under the bus, they’re not only criminally corrupt but also criminally stupid.
Maxine Waters wants to know what dossier means and how to find one ?
I’M O PEACH!
One would think that Trump’s appointees running the FBI and DOJ would have had the answer to this question on their first day. Having worked for the federal government and the DOJ for 32 years I can tell you how it’s done. Trump’s appointee like Sessions or Wray call in their second in command and say: I want to know everything about the Trump dossier including who paid for it by 9am tomorrow morning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t matter how many holdovers in your department, when you as agency head ask for something, you get it. Right then.
PDJT has the highest security clearance in the land and DOJ reports to him. Take General Kelly as a witness and ask Sessions so, “Who the hell paid for a fake document to libel me?” That’s not obstruction or anything other than a CEO being kept in the loop. I suspect he did after Comey was fired and knows everything, now turning the screws a bit at a time.
I really hope you are right and this is a slow burn. If nothing comes of this, like nothing has come of Lois Lerner or the unmasking frenzy in the Obama Administration, it will be unbelievably frustrating.
The President does not have the highest Security clearance in the land. Since presidents get switched out every 4-8 yrs.
I believe the President level is 17, but there are many levels higher.
As I understand it, this subpoena request will be heard by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan (Obama appointee). How do you think that is going to work out?
An older story but worth the read. Narrows down the delivery of the dossier to 4 possible sources, with McCain taking top spot.
New Evidence Shows McCain Helped Fund FBI Plot to Frame Trump; Backed Bogus Russian Trump Dossier
Fusion GPS who commissioned the problematic report — could have been paid for the same report by the multiple entities:
The FBI, through a black-budget fund as reported by True Pundit
John McCain campaign coffers and connections
McCain’s foundation: Arizona State University’s McCain Institute for International Leadership
Hillary Clinton-backed campaign operatives who paid $1 million for the research.
According to a court document (attached below) in a British lawsuit against the author of the Fusion GPS report, Christopher Steele, McCain along with a man named David Kramer were the first people to obtain the Trump dossier.
Kramer, a virtual mystery man before the election, previously worked for the State Department under Hillary Clinton. During the 2016 election, Kramer reportedly worked as senior director for Arizona State University’s McCain Institute for International Leadership.
McCain and Kramer shopped the damaging dossier to the U.S. media with hopes the press would jump on the opportunity to smear Trump. These included: The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News, the New Yorker and CNN and others. Only lowly liberal rag sheet Mother Jones took the poisoned bait and sprinted to publish portions of the dossier.
http://truepundit.com/new-evidence-shows-mccain-helped-fund-fbi-plot-to-frame-trump-backed-bogus-russian-trump-dossier/
True Pundt has a few of the facts wrong. It’s already come out in court filings that it was Fusion GPS that shopped it around to the media. McCain flew someone over to the UK to get a copy of the dossier & bring it back. Then McCain talked the FBI into looking at it to see if it was true. That’s how Comey got it & used it to get FISA warrant.
Did you read the text in the pleadings filed in above article.
Yes I read those & there are some other court filings for the Buzzfeed case in Fla.
Mother Jones…..
The physically unattractive , unsmiling,
soulless, perpetually angry David Korn?
THAT Mother Jones? They’re a bunch of
mothers, allright.
Captions?
There is leverage, then there is TRUMP LEVERAGE…Uranium 1 has made Mueller radioactive…I mean you can’t personally deliver our Nuclear Arsenal to Moscow and close the deal and feign impartiality…Fusion Fake dossier will make the Betrayer McCain radioactive…I mean you can’t personally deliver the Fusion Fake documents from London and feign impartiality…Rosenstein and McCade must resign as well…next will be Obama…Remember, this all returns to Deep State…Tick Tock…JFK files in 4 days! They’ve been placing other documents in the files like MLK…maybe RFK too.
Good Grief. No investigation is needed. The facts are hiding in plain sight. It was the Pee Pee Papers. This whole thing was a scheme to try and take out The President. It haz flopped. Took too long. Now the tide will turn on the crooks.
I remember that Liz Mair, Rick Wilson et al were all going on about “The Thing” on twitter. Liz Mair was ranting and raving about how journalists didn’t do their job. I think they had it for a while and were shopping it around.
Liz Mair had the anti-Trump superpac. She was fired from Scott Walkers campaign the day after she got the job over some tweets (this was pre-Iowa).
I think Rubio knew about the dossier, so maybe Jeb was the initiator. We also know that HRC campaign took over the dossier and we know that ultimately John McCain was the one who sent his minions to the UK to collect it and then turned it over to the FBI.
I wonder if we can come up with a list of SuperPacs and check the filings to see if any of them paid FusionGPS?
Oh, and also I think this is the same group that set up some nefarious stuff to try to paint Assange is a child predator during the election. I think it was them…
Then we have Evan McMullen (Mr. CIA)… who very oddly jumped into the race with just a few months to go. Rick Wilson was his champion…
Someone was desperate to get rid of Trump.
Here are some tweets from Rick Wilson (he was Team Rubio) showing he knew about it in March 2016:
And
Uranium One may have paid for the phony baloney Steele Dossier
Comey is such a crook. Here’s an excerpt (from https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2017/05/03/read-the-full-testimony-of-fbi-director-james-comey-in-which-he-discusses-clinton-email-investigation/?utm_term=.df33b2ac8d52 ) of his May 3 testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on FBI oversight, defending his investigation of Hillary Clinton:
GRAHAM: OK. The Chairman mentioned that fusion — are you familiar with fusion?
COMEY: I know the name.
GRAHAM: OK. Are they part of the Russian intelligence apparatus?
COMEY: I can’t say.
GRAHAM: Do you agree with me that a fusion was involved in preparing the dossier against Donald Trump? That would be interfering in our election by the Russians?
COMEY: I don’t want to say.
And later, this:
GRASSLEY: Question — next question, according to a complaint filed with the Justice Department, the company that oversaw dossiers creation was also working with the former Russian intelligence operate — operative on a pro Russian lobbying project at the same time. The company Fusion GPS allegedly failed to register as a foreign agent for his work to undermine the Magnitsky gait Act, which is a law that lets the president punish Russian officials who violate human rights.
Before I sent you a letter about this, were you aware of the complaint against Fusion was acting as on registered agent for Russian interest?
COMEY: That’s not a question I can answer in this forum.
GRASSLEY: You can’t answer that?
COMEY: No. No I can’t.
He clearly knows the Fusion dossier is crap from the Russians but, according to many sources, still used it to get a FISA warrant on Trump associates. For example, http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/18/politics/fbi-dossier-carter-page-donald-trump-russia-investigation/ where it says :
“The dossier has also been cited by FBI Director James Comey in some of his briefings to members of Congress in recent weeks, as one of the sources of information the bureau has used to bolster its investigation, according to US officials briefed on the probe.
This includes approval from the secret court that oversees the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to monitor the communications of Carter Page, two of the officials said. Last year, Page was identified by the Trump campaign as an adviser on national security.”
I used to think Comey was a good guy, but watching his testimony over the last year and half to two years I realize he’s a total crook. In fact, they’re all looking like crooks.
I found this an interesting rundown on Fusion GPS…Hopefully someone with the talent of Sundance and his ability to coherently write and investigate these subjects will dive deep into this outfit..
The last paragraph in this excerpt is crucial to the entire situation:
>Faith in the outfit’s journalistic expertise and experience is one of the chords that Fusion GPS strikes in its relations with journalists, whether they’re trying to block a story or shop one. “If they have a story they think you’d be interested in,” says one Washington, D.C. journalist familiar with Fusion GPS’s operations, “they call you down to their office on Dupont Circle and show you a dossier. There’s no confidentiality agreement, but it’s understood that if they show you something and you talk about it, you’re cut off, or worse.”
What did they mean by this?
>In order to report honestly on Trump , a weakened press would have to report honestly on Fusion GPS—which would mean lifting the lid on the incompetence and malfeasance of their own institutions and colleagues, which would reveal a scandal as threatening to democracy as anything Trump has said or done
“Imagine if they subpoena Fusion GPS’s emails,” said a veteran Washington reporter, “there are going to be lots of journalists in there who’ve taken stories from them. Big names, senior figures in the field. It will look like an apocalypse.”
>Fusion GPS was founded in 2009—before the social media wave destroyed most of the remaining structures of 20th-century American journalism—by two Wall Street Journal reporters, Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch. They picked up former colleagues from the Journal, Tom Catan, and Neil King, Jr., who were also well-respected by their peers. When the social media wave hit two years later, print media’s last hopes for profitability vanished, and Facebook became the actual publisher of most of the news that Americans consumed.
Opposition research and comms shops like Fusion GPS became the news-rooms—with investigative teams and foreign bureaus—that newspapers could no longer afford.
>As top reporters themselves, the principals of Fusion GPS knew exactly what their former colleagues needed in order to package and sell stories to their editors and bosses.
“Simpson was one of the top terror-finance investigative reporters in the field,” says one Washington-based journalist, who knows Simpson professionally and personally, and who asked for anonymity in discussing a former reporter. “He got disillusioned when Rupert Murdoch took over the Journal because there was less room for the kind of long-form investigative journalism he thrived on.”
>And now, says the journalist, “they’re guns for hire. They were hired to dig up dirt on donors to Mitt Romney’s campaign, they were hired by Planned Parenthood after a video exposing some of the organization’s controversial practices.”
>Besides Russia, Fusion GPS has also worked with other foreign countries, organizing campaigns and creating news that furthers the aims of the people who pay for their services—using the fractured playing field of “news” to extend old-fashioned lobbying efforts in a way that news consumers have been slow to understand.
Read this article. Orbis is the company that prepared the dossier for Fusion GPS.
The author of this article is calling the dossier nonsense & gives interesting reasons why.
“A former British intelligence officer, who is now a director of a London private security-and-investigations firm, has been identified as the author of the dossier of unverified allegations about President-elect Donald Trump’s activities and connections in Russia, according to the Wall Street Journal. A Christopher Steele, a director of London-based private intelligence company, Orbis, purportedly prepared the dossier under contract to both Republican and Democratic adversaries of then-candidate Trump. The poor grammar and shaky spelling plus the author’s use of KGB-style intelligence reporting, however, do not fit the image of a high-end London security company run by highly connected former British intelligence figures.”
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulroderickgregory/2017/01/13/the-trump-dossier-is-false-news-and-heres-why/#f247efb68674
If the Federal Government paid any money for something and the President has unclassified the document, then why isn’t the DOJ or FBI responding? Only reason is the Mueller Investigation. Within the week we’ll know…Rosenstein will have to respond or be fired.
Sessions has inoculated himself…perhaps selfishly, but with Muh Russia still a DOJ investigation, Mueller can be fired and all the documents will stay within the DOJ. Congress will be unable to revive Special Prosecutor!
