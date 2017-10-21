Nine Months After Inauguration – President Trump Announces the Defeat of ISIS in Raqqa Syria…

Less than nine months after taking the oath of office – today President Donald Trump announces the defeat of Islamic State fighters in their self-proclaimed capital of Raqqa is “a critical breakthrough” in a worldwide campaign against the militants.

October 21, 2017 – Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Defeat of ISIS in Raqqah

I am pleased to announce that the Syrian Democratic Forces, our partners in the fight against ISIS in Syria, have successfully recaptured Raqqah the terrorist groups self-proclaimed capital city. Together, our forces have liberated the entire city from ISIS control.

The defeat of ISIS in Raqqah represents a critical breakthrough in our worldwide campaign to defeat ISIS and its wicked ideology. With the liberation of ISISs capital and the vast majority of its territory, the end of the ISIS caliphate is in sight.

We will soon transition into a new phase in which we will support local security forces, de-escalate violence across Syria, and advance the conditions for lasting peace, so that the terrorists cannot return to threaten our collective security again. Together, with our allies and partners, we will support diplomatic negotiations that end the violence, allow refugees to return safely home, and yield a political transition that honors the will of the Syrian people.

One of my core campaign promises to the American people was to defeat ISIS and to counter the spread of hateful ideology. That is why, in the first days of my Administration, I issued orders to give our commanders and troops on the ground the full authorities to achieve this mission. As a result, ISIS strongholds in Mosul and Raqqah have fallen. We have made, alongside our coalition partners, more progress against these evil terrorists in the past several months than in the past several years.

I commend all of our coalition partners for the sacrifices they have made in this noble effort. Therefore, as we recognize this military accomplishment, we also pause to honor our service men and women and all they have given to protect us and all civilized people from these modern day barbarians.

Today, we reaffirm that ISIS leaders, and anyone who supports them, must and will face justice. (link)

Statement from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – We congratulate the Syrian people and the Syrian Democratic Forces, including the Syrian Arab Coalition, on the liberation of Raqqa. The United States is proud to lead the 73-member Global Coalition that supported this effort, which has seen ISIS’s so-called caliphate crumble across Iraq and Syria. Our work is far from over but the liberation of Raqqa is a critical milestone in the global fight against ISIS, and underscores the success of the ongoing international and Syrian effort to defeat these terrorists.

In January, ISIS was actively plotting terrorist attacks against our allies and our homeland in Raqqa. Nine short months later, it is out of ISIS’s control due to critical decisions President Trump made to accelerate the campaign. Over the last seven months, millions of people have been liberated from ISIS’s brutal rule and working with our partners on the ground we are setting the conditions to enable people to return home.

We cannot forget that this accomplishment also came at significant costs. The Syrian Democratic Forces suffered many losses along the way and we join them in mourning the lives lost. We also mourn the U.S. service members, and others from the Coalition, who made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their life to rid the region of ISIS and protect our homeland.

ISIS cruelty and barbarity cannot be overstated. We witnessed ISIS deliberately and consistently using civilians as human shields and leaving behind mines to maim and kill children and other civilians seeking only to return to their homes or schools. The barbaric nature of ISIS’s tactics left many scars and we are supporting stabilization efforts in liberated areas to help these communities heal.

While we continue the fight to ensure ISIS is defeated militarily where it remains in Syria, the U.S. and other Coalition members are making every effort to remove explosives left by ISIS and to get critical humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations. We are also supporting the efforts of the Raqqa Civil Council and other local Syrian actors to re-establish basic security and deliver essential services to stabilize communities, refurbish schools, and help facilitate the safe and voluntary return home of displaced Syrians.

This also marks the beginning of a new phase in the Syrian conflict. As we and our partners push toward the territorial defeat of ISIS, we will continue to seek to de-escalate violence across Syria. Reducing violence in Syria will allow the United States, our allies, and partners to focus even more on advancing UN-led diplomatic efforts, within the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, aimed at reaching a genuine political transition that honors the will of the Syrian people.

ISIS’s loss of Raqqa does not mean our fight against ISIS is over. The Global Coalition will continue to draw on all elements of national power – military, intelligence, diplomacy, economic, law enforcement, and the strength of our communities – until all Syrians have been liberated from ISIS brutality and we can ensure that it can no longer export its terror around the world.

The Coalition will continue its relentless campaign to deny ISIS safe haven anywhere in the world, and sever its ability to recruit, move foreign terrorist fighters, transfer funds, and spread false propaganda over the internet and social media. We are confident that we will prevail and defeat this brutal terrorist organization. (Link)

83 Responses to Nine Months After Inauguration – President Trump Announces the Defeat of ISIS in Raqqa Syria…

  1. sundance says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:36 pm

  2. dekester says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Great news for all concerned.
    Your President and his team of Generals, and Tillerson are truly magnificent.
    I wonder what your favourite Senator McCain, Congress critter Kizinger? and McMuffin will say now?
    God bless PDJT

  3. Chris says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Great news. This means the refugees can go home now right?!

  4. redtreesquirrel says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Trump is our HERO. Everyone loves him!

  5. positron1352 says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    God bless those who fought the evil of ISIS. They have suffered so much.

  6. Landslide says:
    October 21, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Before the Presidential primary season began, I told a friend that getting rid of ISIS and political correctness were my top issues. (Then everything else was tied for 3rd!) Thank you, President Trump, for boldly fighting against both. It has been an amazing 9 months!

  7. trapper says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    And as I said once before, as to the ISIS fighters who surrendered to the Syrians and Iraqis and Kurds, we should just look the other way.

  8. Bob Thoms says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    This is a very big deal that is being ignored by MSM………………dang, it was that easy to beat these scum, wasn’t it.

  9. MVW says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Since Obama brought ISIS fighters to America via the ‘refugee’ program, we will also need to defeat them here on our soil. Oh, wait, where are they now?

  10. illinoiswarrior says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Amazing how quick you can beat terrorists and protect America when you actually want to beat terrorists and protect America! Well done Mr. President! #MoreWinning 😀

  11. Tonawanda says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Almost like Trump does what he says he will do.

    • starfcker says:
      October 21, 2017 at 7:37 pm

      I remember General Mattis (I know I should properly call him Secretary, I just like General better) saying our goal is not to contain ISIS, it’s to wipe them off the face of the earth. Good job, Sir.

  12. rashamon says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Does this mean we now consider Assad an ally?

  13. M33 says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    BIG BOSS MAN!!!

  14. kenmar1965 says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    What’s the word I’m thinking of… I can’t quite put my finger on it…..
    Oh yeah…. WINNING!

  15. Plain Jane says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Praise God, and thank God for PDJT.

  16. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Isn’t it amazing what common sense, intelligence, resolve & a true desire for the safety & stability of America can accomplish?

    Imagine a President who doesn’t put ideology, globalism, altruism, corruption & a hatred for the American way ahead of America’s interests

    Oh wait, we don’t have to imagine anymore. We have President Trump

  17. Binkser1 says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    It is amazing what can happen when you have someone as president who actually wants to defeat the enemy.

  18. tazz2293 says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Somewhere Obamao is weeping

  19. elena19501deplorable says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    And that is how it’s done, by our president Donald J Trump.
    Impostor Barak Hussein and Junior Bush created it. So many innocent lives lost because of those 2

  20. kpm58 says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    The die was cast for ISIS in Syria and Iraq once he support from McCain, Clinton and Obama was shut off.

  21. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 21, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    What- you mean we don’t have to curtsy to our mortal enemies like the apologizer-in-chief that Trump replaced.

  22. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 21, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Done far more for this country than any other president.

  23. Anonymoushorse says:
    October 21, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Wish he had put “caliphate” in quotes.

  24. USA loves Melania says:
    October 21, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Candidate Trump said “Our country doesn’t have victories anymore”. And he was right. President Trump is changing that. Bigly.

    “We’re gonna turn it around. We’re gonna start winning again. We’re gonna win at everything we do…”

