Nine Months After Inauguration – President Trump Announces the Defeat of ISIS in Raqqa Syria…

Less than nine months after taking the oath of office – today President Donald Trump announces the defeat of Islamic State fighters in their self-proclaimed capital of Raqqa is “a critical breakthrough” in a worldwide campaign against the militants.
October 21, 2017 – Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Defeat of ISIS in Raqqah
I am pleased to announce that the Syrian Democratic Forces, our partners in the fight against ISIS in Syria, have successfully recaptured Raqqah the terrorist groups self-proclaimed capital city. Together, our forces have liberated the entire city from ISIS control.
The defeat of ISIS in Raqqah represents a critical breakthrough in our worldwide campaign to defeat ISIS and its wicked ideology. With the liberation of ISISs capital and the vast majority of its territory, the end of the ISIS caliphate is in sight.
We will soon transition into a new phase in which we will support local security forces, de-escalate violence across Syria, and advance the conditions for lasting peace, so that the terrorists cannot return to threaten our collective security again. Together, with our allies and partners, we will support diplomatic negotiations that end the violence, allow refugees to return safely home, and yield a political transition that honors the will of the Syrian people.
One of my core campaign promises to the American people was to defeat ISIS and to counter the spread of hateful ideology. That is why, in the first days of my Administration, I issued orders to give our commanders and troops on the ground the full authorities to achieve this mission. As a result, ISIS strongholds in Mosul and Raqqah have fallen. We have made, alongside our coalition partners, more progress against these evil terrorists in the past several months than in the past several years.
I commend all of our coalition partners for the sacrifices they have made in this noble effort. Therefore, as we recognize this military accomplishment, we also pause to honor our service men and women and all they have given to protect us and all civilized people from these modern day barbarians.
Today, we reaffirm that ISIS leaders, and anyone who supports them, must and will face justice. (link)
Statement from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – We congratulate the Syrian people and the Syrian Democratic Forces, including the Syrian Arab Coalition, on the liberation of Raqqa. The United States is proud to lead the 73-member Global Coalition that supported this effort, which has seen ISIS’s so-called caliphate crumble across Iraq and Syria. Our work is far from over but the liberation of Raqqa is a critical milestone in the global fight against ISIS, and underscores the success of the ongoing international and Syrian effort to defeat these terrorists.
In January, ISIS was actively plotting terrorist attacks against our allies and our homeland in Raqqa. Nine short months later, it is out of ISIS’s control due to critical decisions President Trump made to accelerate the campaign. Over the last seven months, millions of people have been liberated from ISIS’s brutal rule and working with our partners on the ground we are setting the conditions to enable people to return home.
We cannot forget that this accomplishment also came at significant costs. The Syrian Democratic Forces suffered many losses along the way and we join them in mourning the lives lost. We also mourn the U.S. service members, and others from the Coalition, who made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their life to rid the region of ISIS and protect our homeland.
ISIS cruelty and barbarity cannot be overstated. We witnessed ISIS deliberately and consistently using civilians as human shields and leaving behind mines to maim and kill children and other civilians seeking only to return to their homes or schools. The barbaric nature of ISIS’s tactics left many scars and we are supporting stabilization efforts in liberated areas to help these communities heal.
While we continue the fight to ensure ISIS is defeated militarily where it remains in Syria, the U.S. and other Coalition members are making every effort to remove explosives left by ISIS and to get critical humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations. We are also supporting the efforts of the Raqqa Civil Council and other local Syrian actors to re-establish basic security and deliver essential services to stabilize communities, refurbish schools, and help facilitate the safe and voluntary return home of displaced Syrians.
This also marks the beginning of a new phase in the Syrian conflict. As we and our partners push toward the territorial defeat of ISIS, we will continue to seek to de-escalate violence across Syria. Reducing violence in Syria will allow the United States, our allies, and partners to focus even more on advancing UN-led diplomatic efforts, within the framework of UN Security Council Resolution 2254, aimed at reaching a genuine political transition that honors the will of the Syrian people.
ISIS’s loss of Raqqa does not mean our fight against ISIS is over. The Global Coalition will continue to draw on all elements of national power – military, intelligence, diplomacy, economic, law enforcement, and the strength of our communities – until all Syrians have been liberated from ISIS brutality and we can ensure that it can no longer export its terror around the world.
The Coalition will continue its relentless campaign to deny ISIS safe haven anywhere in the world, and sever its ability to recruit, move foreign terrorist fighters, transfer funds, and spread false propaganda over the internet and social media. We are confident that we will prevail and defeat this brutal terrorist organization. (Link)
LikeLiked by 21 people
Time for them to go back home and rebuild their country. Pride in their nation-building, I hope.
LikeLiked by 11 people
You really should have put that picture of Obama being small next to a giant Trump at the end there. Obama makes Jimmy Carter look like Marion Cobretti.
LikeLiked by 7 people
:::snicker::: 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you man, that made my day.
LikeLike
We can never let our guard down on these terrorists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope obama rots in hell along side his jayvee team!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t wish hell on anyone. I hope they realize how evil their actions have been and repent.
LikeLike
Except Obama/Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I’ll go with hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“When anyone studies a little or pays a little attention to the rules of Islamic government, Islamic politics, Islamic society and Islamic economy he will realize that Islam is a very political religion. Anyone who will say that religion is separate from politics is a fool; he does not know Islam or politics.”
– Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini
They will, by definition, be back. ISIS is but the tip of the iceberg of Islam. We haven’t but nicked the tip of that iceberg. The tip will surface again. And again. And again.
LikeLike
President Trump truly acts like a BOSS.
The picture of ISIS fighters on crutches is a perfect metaphor- President Trump is literally taking their legs out. All of this in 9 months- Wow. This is what happens when America ( with her allied partners) are committed to VICTORY. It is a mindset. If you KNOW you can win you will.
Remember the media laughing say yeah sure Trump is gonna stop ISIS?
ISIS is one of the most vicious Extremist Islamic forces in the world. The death and destruction they are responsible for is mind boggling. All those lives they have ruined.
So proud of our President and the support he has cobbled together to fight this evil.
Who’s your Daddy NOW ?
PS. Rocket Man — you feelin’ this ?
LikeLiked by 5 people
For Trump- ISIS, easy. MSM, real battle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said….
LikeLike
Funny how quickly we defeated the JV team once the Muslim traitor left office. Almost like Osamba wanted an excuse to keep importing his Third-World hordes or something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brett McGurk ✔@brett_mcgurk
First commercial flight from #Riyadh to #Baghdad in 27 years as ties between #Iraq and #KSA continue to strengthen. https://www.alaraby.co.uk/english/amp/news/2017/10/18/first-saudi-flight-lands-in-baghdad-after-27-years
This is a great move by Trump, as this will fill the gap, now that IS is gone from Iraq and it pushes Iran to the side.
LikeLike
Islamic/Obama State.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great news for all concerned.
Your President and his team of Generals, and Tillerson are truly magnificent.
I wonder what your favourite Senator McCain, Congress critter Kizinger? and McMuffin will say now?
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 12 people
No comments yet from senator John McClinton.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Rex, yes let’s see how many will applaud this defeat. That will give you a gauge of which side the politicians are on. If they were really pro country they would all be thanking our President & the leaders, troops on this!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What? He changed his name again? Wasn’t he happy to be John McTreason?
LikeLike
Hoping for comments from his estate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see what you did there. And I agree
LikeLike
McCain’s too busy trying not to stroke out.
LikeLike
Great news. This means the refugees can go home now right?!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Yes. You’re welcome Europe.
LikeLiked by 6 people
As you said PreppiePlease, you’re welcome Europe.
Again.
LikeLike
Chris, Pres Trump did say something about how this would allow the refugees to return home now in his statement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is our HERO. Everyone loves him!
LikeLiked by 14 people
This can’t be real.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not. :-}
Just real funny.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not. :-}
Just real funny.
LikeLike
Times it can be damned difficult to be a Christian- help me Holy Spirit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure why, but some of her facial features remind me of the Grinch.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s because she looks like the Grinch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Only on the outside. Inside, the Grinch had a heart.
LikeLike
Yeah, but she does do similar things to her constituents, and those who have “white privilege”. She has “grinch green privilege”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I gave a “like” to this even though that head Under that hat seems blasphemous. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blasphemous to the words on the hat, that is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless those who fought the evil of ISIS. They have suffered so much.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Nothing new under the sun. Eve meet snake- apples, Yum!
LikeLike
Before the Presidential primary season began, I told a friend that getting rid of ISIS and political correctness were my top issues. (Then everything else was tied for 3rd!) Thank you, President Trump, for boldly fighting against both. It has been an amazing 9 months!
LikeLiked by 12 people
And as I said once before, as to the ISIS fighters who surrendered to the Syrians and Iraqis and Kurds, we should just look the other way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Works for me…….just call me Sgt Schultz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, we “feel” this way, but we don’t really mean it, lest we become “them”.
LikeLike
This is a very big deal that is being ignored by MSM………………dang, it was that easy to beat these scum, wasn’t it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump makes it look easy, because he’s the master of getting people to work together, whether it’s running his businesses, or the business of the USA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No, not easy. It was doable, once those capable were given the order.
LikeLiked by 3 people
^This^ x 10, 000.00
LikeLike
This was a 9 month hard slog….the troops were allowed to actually fight and win. That is what makes all the difference and that is everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since Obama brought ISIS fighters to America via the ‘refugee’ program, we will also need to defeat them here on our soil. Oh, wait, where are they now?
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have enemies here. We’ll get to them eventually.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazing how quick you can beat terrorists and protect America when you actually want to beat terrorists and protect America! Well done Mr. President! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 13 people
Almost like Trump does what he says he will do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I remember General Mattis (I know I should properly call him Secretary, I just like General better) saying our goal is not to contain ISIS, it’s to wipe them off the face of the earth. Good job, Sir.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Does this mean we now consider Assad an ally?
LikeLike
Why? I don’t see a need to call him an ally.
LikeLike
Sometimes an ally isn’t a friend; other times a friend might not be an ally.
War and politics is complicated business, sad to say…
LikeLiked by 1 person
BIG BOSS MAN!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What’s the word I’m thinking of… I can’t quite put my finger on it…..
Oh yeah…. WINNING!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Praise God, and thank God for PDJT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praise God and pass the PDJT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it amazing what common sense, intelligence, resolve & a true desire for the safety & stability of America can accomplish?
Imagine a President who doesn’t put ideology, globalism, altruism, corruption & a hatred for the American way ahead of America’s interests
Oh wait, we don’t have to imagine anymore. We have President Trump
LikeLiked by 3 people
The can-do American spirit. Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truly easy to imagine this- hard to imagine otherwise- but then, “my precious!”
LikeLike
It is amazing what can happen when you have someone as president who actually wants to defeat the enemy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The enemy is us- takes much discernment.
LikeLike
Somewhere Obamao is weeping
LikeLiked by 1 person
And McCain is cussing like a sailor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Merkel is muttering under her
breath….
“And we would have gotten away
with it, too, except for you meddling
MAGA!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
And some wannabe sailor is spitting “fook you all!”
LikeLike
Together with Junior Bush
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scroom!!!
LikeLike
Obama is warbling something about his legacy now gone….. I dunno- it was something like that …. I could not hear exact words on account he was throwing himself against the wall. I have encouraged him to keep it up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiff only………..” (the stuttering wonder)
LikeLiked by 1 person
BO = sack-o-shite.
LikeLike
And that is how it’s done, by our president Donald J Trump.
Impostor Barak Hussein and Junior Bush created it. So many innocent lives lost because of those 2
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most sad, my black friends still believe they have had their first “African/American president.
LikeLike
The die was cast for ISIS in Syria and Iraq once he support from McCain, Clinton and Obama was shut off.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What- you mean we don’t have to curtsy to our mortal enemies like the apologizer-in-chief that Trump replaced.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Done far more for this country than any other president.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wish he had put “caliphate” in quotes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Candidate Trump said “Our country doesn’t have victories anymore”. And he was right. President Trump is changing that. Bigly.
“We’re gonna turn it around. We’re gonna start winning again. We’re gonna win at everything we do…”
LikeLiked by 2 people