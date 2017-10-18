Mandalay Massacre Witnesses Jesus Campos and Stephen Schuck Speak to Ellen Degeneres…

In a taped interview that aired today the security guard, Jesus Campos, and maintenance worker, Stephen Schuck, from the Mandalay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, speak to Ellenn Degeneres about the October 1st massacre at Mandalay Bay.
Worth noting, according to the well-prepared and rolled out script, Mr. Campos and Mr. Schuck will not be giving any additional interviews with the media. As such, it can be intellectually assumed the content of this interview was thoroughly vetted and prepared after consideration from all stakeholders.
.
The emphasis on the “hero angle” is inauthentic, too heavy, and appears structured as a preferred narrative. However, given the position of all local and national stakeholders in the event, and against the backdrop of potentially devastating legal liability against Mandalay Bay and Las Vegas, the need for a strongly structured narrative is transparent and understandable. Any alternative is financially problematic.
STAKEHOLDERS: Las Vegas, almost entirely dependent on tourism, needs to present an image of safety and security. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police need to present an image of competency and security control. Mandalay Bay, the MGM corporation and the larger hotel and casino industry, need to reduce any culpability and liability; as well as portray their action as prudent and secure before the attack, and competent in the aftermath. Federal crisis management with direct influence over investigative authorities (FBI and DHS) need to portray an impression of national security and control.
Ellen Degeneres, an insider within the entertainment industry and a stakeholder in the outcome, is a friendly venue for this exclusive interview.
Las Vegas investigative authorities (LVMPD and FBI) have stated they will provide no additional press conferences or information on the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
As an Israeli who knows something about security I am amazed from this Interview. Wow!!!
Excuse me but if you are a “Security Guard” and over 500 people get shot under your watch you are not a hero, possibly a traitor. The word “security” means your job is to keep people safe.
Now, if he didn’t have any weapon then he shouldn’t be named a security man because he can’t secure a building. Then the question is how many guards do they have and are they armed and what kind of training and credentials do they have. This hotel can be sued.
As to the nerrative. There are a few troubling points. First is why would a shooter who shot at him from behind the door aim at his legs? I would predict a main body mass injury. Did I hear right? Did he say he closed the door and started leaving after he heard shots and condsidered it a hammer-drill? Wow! Every security man or woman knows that denial in an attack must be avoided in order to handle it properly. What about the timeline? Did he actually stand there under cover and was waiting for the police while the shooter was killing the crowd for a long time? How long? When did the police arrive? Why didn’t he call other security people in the hotel? Why would this witness go on a liberal entertainment show? Why didn’t he do anything to destruct the shooter and reduce the attack?
My perception here is that there was a mess up of the hotel and it’s so called “security” and possibly the police. I also looked at the Vegas FBI agent and he seemed secretive and slimy.
I hope the truth will be revealed. There should have been a motive by now and more arrests.
David from Israel, I wish we could hire you as FBI Director?
What you said were questions we had, too. this is a massive cover-up. Massive!!
“I wish we could hire you as FBI Director?”
One of ‘The Three Stooges’, would do a better job, any one of them.
Thanks for the job opportunity. The US has some of the best security personnel in the world. But, after the FBI let Hillary off the hook you wonder about this organization.
I agree about the FBI. We are looking forward to the JFK Assassination report which, by law, will be declassfied on Oct 26. It will be interesting what part the CIA (and/or FBI) played, if any.
An Israeli to serve as the U.S. Director of the FBI? I think not.
I was merely complimenting his questionings, that an Israeli can see thru this ongoing Vegas farce as well as us. I’ve been against other countries running our agencies, so not to worry. It’s why I’m furious that CanaMex had access to our congress, but that off topic.
Thank you for pointing it out to me, tho. I should have put “J/k”.
This hotel should be sued if these are the type of security guards they employ.
David, there are plenty of Security Guards working in these USA that are unarmed and do a darned good job. Do not try to compare safety in the USA with security/defense against attacks in Israel, Apple’s and Oranges.
You have a good point here. Different situations different countries. Maybe at this age of terrorism and crime it’s time to arm and train everyone who is holding the title “Security”.
Thanks for clarifying. Respect.
You couldn’t be more right. The days of unarmed security are over in America.
Not arguing with you but I don’t want rent-a-cops armed. Maybe everyone should just exercise their 2nd A right and protect themselves?
As they say “It’s complicated, folks.”
After the Bombay hotel attack, attacks at hotels all over the world by ISIS / Al Qaeda, Vegas has been on alert. Wynn was clear that security at his hotels and casinos was completely revised, top to bottom with serious money put into the upgrade and beefed up security presence.
Vegas has been a huge target. Perhaps donating to CAIR and the Saudi owned 4 Seasons made MGM think they were ok. On the other hand the CEO sold his shares.
So, having an unarmed, unlicensed security guy, not even adequately documented in employment records…
Go ahead, sue these guys.
It stinks completely of an ISIS planned, coordinated attack. And start of shooting from Mandalay coincidental with Campos and the (at least a) second shooter, I don’t buy it.
And why didn’t Campos take the elevator the first time? Coincidentally on the 31st floor right by that fire door on that wing!!! C’mon, MGM…
With the police refusing to investigate, for all practical purposes, what we’re left with is the distinct possibility of refusing to confirm an ISIS attack. It’s the only thing left in my mind that’s become more probable, a notion I had mostly dismissed when they announced.
It used to be apples and oranges, it looks more and more similar.
There are also security that are glorified doormen or parking lot attendants. They have little training and walk around making a place feel secure.
David:^^^^
I agree with everything you said. Also, as a distraction, could he and the engineer have activated the sprinkler system and the fire alarm?
It appears that they got out of harm’s way and then just waited around the elevators. Like heroes do!
It looks to me like this guard was not qualified in the first place and he froze. He looks shamed and I can understand why.
The problem with doing this is it may have led to more people going into the kill box. This is exactly what those middle school students did in (I think Arkansas) to get more students into the line of fire.
I don’t know that Campos thought this but I’m happy he didn’t pull it for this reason.
The failure to shoot center mass makes no sense to me either. Especially with 200 shots flying by. Center mass makes the most sense, always. If Paddock was standing I find this very odd. And why would he shoot into the hallway from a prone position? Stupid bc he couldn’t move to get away if there was return fire.
It might be that Campos radio’d the security office to let them know about the shooting but the security office failed to call the police as quickly as they should have. That’s my theory at the moment, could change though when Timeline v5.0 comes out.
Great comments, David. Israelis. for survival thus by definition, have had to become experts on this topic. This event on Ellen was a bizarre way of breaking the narrative and creating a hero out of fools gold. Fools to think the public is going to buy this story board.
Mr. Campos, if that be he, needs 24/7 protection because SOMEBODY is going to git him. It’s the M.O. of the deranged who have been trying to control our Republic.
How odd that Ellen awarded football tickets as a TY when those players are so anti American values. The entertainment industry knows no shame
What the hell was Paddock doing these past few years that he needed to pretend he’d earned $5 million gambling?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No one is a “successful gambler.”
That was the creepiest interview i have ever seen…..
Campos seems excessively nervous….I don’t understand. There has to be some other reason for his behavior. Many people are traumatized during this type of event, but the hero is usually modest, yes, but not stressed out in this manner. Question is: what is the cover-up? What is FBI doing? Just all very strange.
Maybe MGM is turning the screws. I was sickened when I read that on the day of the 5 interviews that he ran out on, he was in a hotel suite with MGM execs or some other bigwigs and a union boss in one room, and Campos, his security guard, and a union rep in another room. He’s only 25, he’s a young guy. Who knows what they said to him, probably offered something in exchange for cooperation but he’s afraid later on he’ll be outed.
Source of my info in my comment: http://beta.latimes.com/nation/la-na-jesus-campos-vegas-20171016-story.html
“[Union president David] Hickey said he was with Campos on Thursday, coordinating a series of interviews that the guard was scheduled to give about the attack. They included appearances on the Sean Hannity show on Fox, as well as news shows on CNN, CBS, ABC and NBC. Campos was staying in a suite in a Las Vegas hotel, Hickey said. Hickey said he was attending a meeting with MGM representatives in one room of the suite as Campos waited with a security guard — hired by MGM — and another union member in the living room. When the meeting ended about 2 p.m., Hickey said Campos was no longer in the room.”
Where’s the “no justice, no peace” people now?
Good question.
Soros has apparently determined that it’s not the right time to activate the rioters.
Gearing up to riot if Tellis is convicted in MS.
I hate to laugh considering the subject, but that was pretty funny.
Truer words were never spoken. Great question.
Is there a transcript of it somewhere? I’d rather read it than watch.
Yeah, I know. Those things are painful sometimes to watch and it’s faster to read.
Paging Jack Cashill….
I agree.
Points about the interview I noticed:
1:26 Maintenance Man signals Ellen to get the diagram? Like this is totally rehearsed.
1:58 Ellen brings up that the door from the stairwell slammed. This is important to establish how Jesus was noticed by the shooter. It wasn’t some open door in the shooter’s suite as we were first told. In truth, he didn’t even notice the shooter’s room and, therefore, saw nothing of interest to us.
2:25 Jesus says that he heard “drilling sounds” while he was by the broken door but Ellen leads him on by saying “They were gunshots but you thought they were just drilling sounds.” How can you be right by the suite and mistake drilling sounds for gunshots of that caliber? But Ellen needs to prompt him to go on record that the firing was already in progress BEFORE Jesus notified MB. No liability there. Ellen’s really earning her keep at this point.
2:57 Jesus says he thinks the door slamming behind him is what caught the shooters attention. So as HE’S WALKING AWAY from the shooter suite, thinking there’s just some “drilling sounds” going on, and the shooter just opens fire on him?
3:05 He takes cover, feels a “burning sensation”, lifts his pant leg and sees blood. That’s when he calls it into his radio that shots had been fired “and I was going to say I was hit, but I uh, got all over my cell phone, just to clear that radio traffic, for they can coordinate, uh the rest of the call” That sentence is pretty grammatically garbled – I think because he’s trying to remember the story line. It is totally unbelievable to me that he is shot – KNOWS he is shot – and radios in that shots are fired but doesn’t say he’s been hit. He refrains from adding that extra 2 seconds of info because he wants to clear the radio traffic. The reason for this part of the script is probably that the audio recording doesn’t include him saying he’s been hit and he needs to have it on record as to why he didn’t say that. I’m trying to figure out, if he wasn’t hit then, when did he get hit?
3:58 Maintenance Man is heading down the hallway from the elevator, turns into the 100 hallway and says “it was quiet at this time.” So he hears nothing of the 200 rounds that were fired at Jesus and, apparently, there’s no universal warning to employees from MB that shots are fired on the 32nd floor.
4:15 Maintenance Man is “more than halfway” up the hallway before he hears shooting but he thought it was a jackhammer. Which struck him as strange. But bullets weren’t coming down the hallway (again) yet.
4:37 Jesus leans out from the doorway and says to take cover and that’s when more shots rang out, nearly hitting him. Not being hit is pretty amazing if you think about the fact that he was stuck in the hallway with no cover and the shooter was firing a virtual automatic. Both he and Jesus are very lucky guys.
The rest of the interview goes on with Ellen being sure everyone knows Jesus is a hero who won’t be doing any more interviews and not asking any relevant questions at all. End of story. Move along.
Except this just confuses the time line even more for me. So now the shooter was firing (which sounded like drilling) out the window, stopped to shoot at Jesus, then shot some more (which sounded like a jackhammer) and stopped to shoot at Maintenance Man?
I imagine this 64 year old man with bad knees running back and forth between two windows and the hallway (twice), on his killing spree. Probably thinking “I’m such a detailed planner yet why did I bring up all these guns up here when I won’t be able to use 1/10 of them before the police arrive? Speaking of which, they’ll probably come sometime soon so I guess I’ll shoot myself in the stomach now before they can do it. I hope I bleed out before they can get medical help for me.”
This is the craziest story ever told. And every time you think it can’t get more nuts, it does!
So Ellen is some kind of newswoman now?
Somebody should ask her what she knew about Harvey Weinstein.
She’s not Harvey’s type. So she can honestly say, like Hillary, that she never saw that side of him.
Your comment pretty much sums up all of my concerns about this interview, especially your point about Paddock switching between shooting out the window and shooting down the hall, twice!
Yeah, sure, the sounds of drills and jackhammers on the 32nd floor is not in the least bit unusual or suspicious. Hear it all the time. And, the new super sized Campos didn’t present a big target at all. No, just a shrinking wallflower. More than anything, if I were the relative or friend of one of the deceased or injured, I’d be livid at the choice of Ellen for the sole interview. This has the mark of Murren’s wife on it as the venue choice, because, yes, she’s just that dumb. She personally screwed up cancer care in the entire Las Vegas valley for a period of time, but that’s another story entirely.
Super sized Campos – lmao. How did he gain so much weight in one week?
“so I guess I’ll shoot myself in the stomach now”
Huh? Did I miss something? I thought the story was that Paddock ate his gun? The (probably posed) picture of him on the carpet suggests a shot through the mouth, although there does appear to be a possible blood stain on his shirt front over his lower chest or stomach.
Since the police are going to leave us factless, who knows. Paddock easily could have murdered, but we may never know.
We’ve seen two shots of his body, which both manage to not show his thoracic region. It’s almost purposeful that we didn’t see a full body shot.
But the one of head shot does show blood at the edge, like a shot to the thoracic region. That would account for blood coming up through his mouth and flowing over his head unto the floor. I see no evidence of the type you would expect to see with a shot to the mouth – head trauma, blood spray, brain matter.
And the sheriff said the visual inspection of his brain at the autopsy showed no abnormalities. No mention at all of a gunshot. So I think it’s reasonable to postulate the cause of death might have been a gunshot to the gut area. That’s not, for many reasons, what you would choose if you were committing suicide.
Which brings up other questions, I know. But my handle is askstoomanyquestions. 🙂
Hmm, you bring up an interesting thought. Was he actually hit? He did supposedly clear rooms with security for about 20 minutes or so before they made him go for medical assistance. Seems unlikely for someone actually shot.
Except this just confuses the time line even more for me. So now the shooter was firing (which sounded like drilling) out the window, stopped to shoot at Jesus, then shot some more (which sounded like a jackhammer) and stopped to shoot at Maintenance Man?
Yep, more confusion. I mean, everyone knows when you’re shooting rifles you don’t even need hearing protection b/c they’re so quiet and you’d be able to hear everything going on outside an enclosed space. /s Oh, and the terrorist had plenty of time to lay precise fire on civilians and watch the stairwell, hall and elevator all at the same time.
And no 32nd floor/same wing patrons of MB called 911 when the shooting in the hall started. Riiiiiight.
Something tells me the storytellers didn’t think this nonsense through before they started telling some tall tales.
While not sworn testimony per se, this fairly represents a prior statement that together with those sworn statements given to police and MB should “pen in” the two, particularly if “new” unfavorable evidence is found. I don’t know enough to know what to expect otherwise.
There were two pictures in the Daily Mail piece early on. One of the double door and another of the room service cart that was by the door to the adjoining room. There are about 10-15 holes in the double door that are around 5 feet off the ground.
At the room service cart there can be seen 4 holes in the tablecloth and one in the wainscoting.They are about 2 to 2 1/2 feet off the ground. So the shooter was aiming at a very downward angle to where the bullets would strike the floor 30 feet or so from the door.
Anyone else think it wickedly purposeful for Ellen to give tickets to NFL games to these two guys? Two American heroes going to watch a bunch of thugs who hate America and its patriotic citizens. Oh they think they are sticking it to us.
Are you kidding? She is so bought and paid for, isn’t she. NFL, of all things. Does Nevada even have a football team?
Besides, the only way the NFL is going to fill the stadium is to give away tickets. I think we can only expect to see more of this.
Oakland was going to move to Las Vegas. IDK when, and maybe never.. Now.
If they end up at the Super Bowl, I wouldn’t be surprised that is the next FF.
Presents, prizes? Applause? Football tickets???? Must be Libtards that are watching and think this is in good taste. To me it is insulting, ugly and insulting. I can’t believe it.
I was looking for a purple shirt and tie like before.
Campos did talk like a security guy. That was Campos, right? No bandaid, no glasses. Maybe those were old photos.
Yes. The purpose of giving NFL tickets to the “heroes” is to help stop Trump from decisively defeating the NFL in the PC culture war. The NFL – it’s for heroes, you see.
MGM is clearly attempting to control the flow of info. Help me out here, what would cause them to be liable for the deaths and injuries of the concertgoers? They cannot reasonably stop a hotel patron from taking illegal things up to a room. It’s bad that they allowed Paddock to use the freight elevator but I think I read that he hid the long guns in golf bags and he could pack everything else in normal baggage, so he could have used the passenger elevators if necessary. Surveillance footage wouldn’t help much except maybe to show that he was continually transporting things into his room, but that’s not illegal. Hotel housekeeping is trained to not go through patrons’ possessions, as we would want it. I really don’t see how the hotel could be liable UNLESS they prevented the police from intervening or failed to call the police quickly. I don’t believe Campos was shot at 10:05, I believe he was shot earlier. Maybe Campos called his security office but they did not call police right away?
You answered your own question.
It doesn’t even matter if they are actually liable. They are going to get sued big time and it is going to be incredibly costly to defend, so the less negative info out there, the better.
It’s also possible that their insurance doesn’t cover this type of incident or one that may be linked to terrorism.
Not preventing so much as much as their response. Would a reasonable hotel/casino’s response have been different and to the extent it was different, what are the reasonable and foreseeable damages emanating from that failure.
DJT for sure will watch this fictional show. Will he be able to keep a straight face? Will he give Campos a medal for dodging 199 bullets Matrix Style and getting legged by only one?
I hope the carpet has been cleaned… of sawdust from the drilling. /s
LOL, MGM, really??? Get a better snowblower.
This will be a good meme, using a segment of Neo dodging bullets. Was not Neo hit in leg, too? Perfect for Campus, too.
My list above wasn’t mine. I copy and paste relevant things I come across, which is why I am more of an observer here. I got it from 4chan, but I believe it was well thought and posted it for the minds here to expand upon.
When I was a teenager, I loved “Silent Running” by Mike and the Mechanics. In it is a lyric that is “don’t believe the church* and state and everything they tell you”. It’s just pop song, but we’re here.
Somehow, here in the US, an unbelievable massacre and whatever is going, it’s clear the truth is not priority. It’s so painfully obvious this time. If this were a movie, you’d be seeing the boom in the frame and make up artist dashing in and out.
Ellen DeGeneres (along with Anderson Cooper) also looks literally like Max Headroom, the news host of a dystopia.
It’s a getting weird in my head – it was just pop song. Right? Max Headroom was joke, right?
(*In the church, what is not be believed is that Christianity was ever about socialism, open borders, feel good pointless, and accepting every sexual lifestyle people ever dreamed up.)
Why didn’t MGM just have a press conference and put the guys up in front of a mic? They could have presented the graphic and the timeline and had the guys tell their stories. Ellen was completely unnecessary. THIS IS SURREAL. 58 people were killed and hundreds injured, and yet we’re watching a circus where the investigators appear to have lost control and the hotel, with the only evidence of what happened on its premises, has taken over. Did MGM hire Ryan Julison by any chance?
Has anyone considered (I haven’t seen it anywhere) that Campos is the (or a) shooter? I know there are a lot of crazy theories out there and I’m going on nothing but the isis beard, but at this point it makes as much sense as anything else we’ve heard. being security he would have access to the freight elevator.
1) I think it’s unnecessary to have an extra shooter. Paddock could have easily handled it all on his own 2) We really have no evidence that Campos was involved and some evidence that he’s a victim. That’s how I look at it.
It’s not about “needing” an extra shooter. We don’t even have motive and yet one must exist. There was an armory in there, suggestive of more than one person’s involvement.
There so little evidence in any direction, that all must be considered because none have been eliminated. The only reason we have some idea of how much weaponry was in there was due to a leaked photo. The police wouldn’t have even given this much information, if they had their wish.
That said, I personally won’t dive deeper than saying there are reasonable multiple possibilities given what we know right now. All I can do is pray that truth comes to light and justice is served.
I’m a minimalist, or a KISS person. If I don’t need a theory I set it aside. Second shooter is extraneous right now. I’m not saying impossible or even unlikely, just not necessary. And in the KISS spirit, the simpler the explanations and the fewer the complications, the better.
That said, I’m not always right. 🙂
Analysis of shots and ground impact sound shows at least 2 shooters from 2 locations. The sound calculations are what they are. Sorry.
As for motive, I’d start with the guy who paid income taxes on $5 million that he supposedly won at video poker. Who the f*** is Paddock? The FBI knows, and they won’t tell us.
Campos could easily have been accessory, simply due to his positioning in the timeline of events. (The beard doesn’t even come into it, here.)
So no, that theory is not tinfoil hat, but a possibility that needs to be thoroughly examined, along with the maintenance guy’s possible involvement.
And it looks like an investigation into the murders of 59 people (60 if one counts Paddock as possible murder victim) will be ended right now. Paddock probably was involved in a bad way — but dead men don’t talk and we’ll have no idea what his actual involvement looked like.
I really, really, honestly can’t believe Ellen talked about prizes, money, football tickets. It is surreal. I was stunned. These Libtards are soulless. Maybe there are really lizard people.
She looks like she’s trying to be a lizard person in the way she dresses. She’s woman, right? You wouldn’t know except that her name is Ellen.
Really? Really? That’s what a security guard does after hearing loud mechanical demolition in a hotel suite – amble away down the corridor?
This is absolutely chunderous. (Aussie slang for makes me want to vomit). My next trip to the States was going to be the National Parks around Nevada etc and, out of curiosity, Las Vegas. After this will definitely be giving LV a big miss. This whole coverup is obscene on every level and shows Ellen has NO principles, values or moral code – all about $$$$. Sick sick sick sick sick
Tucker C and Mark Stein talking about this right now. Stein is the man.
Not an exact quote but close. Mark Stein: “I saw a picture of that door. If he shot 200 rounds at the door either he’s the worst shot in the world or he was aiming at the wall.”
If Mandalay Bay refuses to release Hotel Video and the FBI is saying case closed, than there is no other conclusion but COVERUP. The photos have revealed that everything is FAKE 100% from “The Shooter” to “Officer” Campos. Today’s Steven and Larry segment on ELLEN was scripted and featured someone who was not identified.
This does not pass the smell test.
The Las Vegas Casino/Entertainment system needs to make itself the victim here, in order for its consumers (tourists) have an emotional connection to the city, to get them to continue visiting, in order to continue supporting its business model.
Notice how ANY mention of individual victims- from photos of those murdered to interviews of the wounded- have completely disappeared or never even appeared to begin with? It’s not because of false flagging- it’s because individualizing this massacre (putting faces on the victims) would be bad for business and because “Las Vegas” needs to be the victim. National mass media is filtering out anything that would be bad for Las Vegas PR. That was Step One.
Now we’re onto Step Two: condition people to sympathize with “Las Vegas.” Hence the need to put the two “heroes” on Ellen’s Crying Couch for the Low Info crowd. Hence the #VegasStrong ads which started appearing on TV this weekend. All this is is conditioning designed to get people to support. Be strong like Campos and Schuck. Be strong like “Las Vegas.” And if you don’t visit because of the shooting, well…
It’s very sickening really. Can’t bring myself to watch this disgrace.
Transcript of of radio calls between Schuck, Campos, and the security center.
[Gunfire] [five rapid shots heard as radio comes on.]
Schuck: “Call the police, someone’s fired a gun up here.” “Someone’s firing a rifle on the 32nd floor – down the hallway”
Campos: “Copy, Hey, He’s on 32!” “Stephen, get out of the way .”
Security center: “Be safe.”
Campos: “Stephen make sure you’re out of the way.”
Schuck: “Copy.”
Security center: “Base to 106, Stephen. Security wants to know if you know a room.”
Schuck: “It’s at the end ofthe hallway, uh, I can’t ten you what room. It looked like he fired down the hallway when I got close to the door.”
Security center: “Copy, so it’s down the 100 hallway, correct?”
Schuck: “Security’s up here.”
Campos: “Stephen, where you at?”
Schuck: “100 hallway, don’t go, uh … “
Very very nice suits and shoes they were wearing. I thought Campos was shot in the leg. He looked pretty good for a gunshot victim
