Sean Hannity Discusses Uranium One Scandal With Sara Carter and John Solomon…

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals the stunningly explosive scandal he has been hinting toward for weeks and weeks. Joined once again by fellow explosive story seller Sara Carter, Hannity outlines the most incredible, scandalous, explosive, controversy, in history.

.

The thing is… It really is a scandal; and it really is a big deal; but when pitched by the same team that claim every scandal is the biggest deal in the history of big deals, well, the ‘chicken little factor’ comes into play.  Thus we accept the historic modus operandi behind controlled opposition leaks, stories and narratives from inside the swamp.

When everything is sold as a big deal, then nothing is a big deal.  As such the UniParty swamp shrugs with a subtle sneer and says:… yeah, so? …And your point?

.

.

.

But, wait…, wait,… So then Hannity said Bubba was getting paid – and Holder, Rosenstein, McCabe and Mueller were in charge of the investigation…

189 Responses to Sean Hannity Discusses Uranium One Scandal With Sara Carter and John Solomon…

  1. sundance says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    • backwoodsgirl123 says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      If Jeff Sessions doesn’t get a special prosecutor on this, and I mean soon, I’m going to start praying and asking God to replace him!

      How many times do our officials have to be outted as corrupt and yet Sessions won’t do anything?

      He recused himself concerning Russia, so what good is he!

      • seabrznsun says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:43 pm

        He’ll probably say since it’s Russia collusion he has to stay on the sidelines to prevent any appearance of impropriety.

      • AustinPrisoner says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:43 pm

        The ONLY decent, honorable thing for Sessions to do is resign.

        • backwoodsgirl123 says:
          October 17, 2017 at 11:46 pm

          I agree with that. ANYBODY can go after the gangs and stuff. We wanted a prosecutor that would clean the swamp. We wanted a Junk Yard Dog and we got a pussy cat.

          • Theo West says:
            October 18, 2017 at 12:00 am

            Hell, even a pussy cat has teeth and likes to hunt. Jeff Sessions is a toothless, spineless castrati, if you ask me. Worse than worthless, his inaction is exposing us to great ongoing danger!

            • backwoodsgirl123 says:
              October 18, 2017 at 12:11 am

              When Jeff was going through confirmation, is when they got him. And he might not have had any idea was the Democrats were planning on doing with the “Russia” hunt. But when he said up front that he’s have to recuse himself, right then and there he should have stated that he couldn’t take the job because he laid “implied guilt” at his own feet of having something to do with the Russians.

      • filia.aurea says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:37 am

        Jeff Sessions’ recusal was specific to campaign ‘collusion’ activity. I hope and pray he repeats his exact recusal statement to Chuck Grassley tomorrow, and appoints an entire team of Special Prosecutors.

  2. SR says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    All these information, Hillary’s crime and fake dossier are not news in DC. The biggest who and when is going to prison?

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:21 pm

      We shouldn’t rest until Mueller, McCabe and Rosenstein are gone. The evidence seems clear that all three violated their oaths of office during the Obama years. Forget criminal charges if need be. Maybe that’s too hot to handle. Instead, use regular civil service rules and take disciplinary action. It’s doable.

      But then we have that pesky recusal thing by the AG. It always comes back to that, doesn’t it?

      • Nope2GOPe says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:26 pm

        The sad thing is that nothing is likely to happen as a result.

        I fear for our Nation without laws.

        • harrietht3 says:
          October 17, 2017 at 11:38 pm

          The sad thing is that Americans like yourself have voiced resignation to the status quo.

          Me? I fight. And I fight, through earnest and effectual prayer, through comments such as mine, and through getting the word out to those within my circle that evil wins when good men do nothing.

          I NEVER telegraph to the enemy that we are resigned to “nothing is likely to happen as a result.” NO.

          We march stronger and more determined with every beautiful challenge that affords us the opportunity to show OUR GRIT.

        • Malatrope says:
          October 18, 2017 at 12:20 am

          Let me fix that for you: I fear our nation without laws.

        • angusmcgeef says:
          October 18, 2017 at 12:38 am

          Apparently the Uranium One Scandal investigation was done by the FBI years ago and evidence was appropriately documented, though late in getting the story out.

          Now the case seemingly only needs to be prosecuted but it doesn’t look like we have a responsible, willing, able and honest DOJ to file the indictments and finish the job.

          Almighty Father, we beseech thee, grants us strength and deliver us from evil. Thine will be done. Amen.

      • AustinPrisoner says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:46 pm

        Does anyone on here question that Sessions has been compromised? He is more dangerous and harmful than Hillary.

  3. The Boss says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    A broken clock is right twice a day.
    It just doesn’t go…Tick…Tock.

  4. Tejas Rob says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Anyone pay any attention to the MSM these days? Just wondering if any of them are covering this. Pretty sure it’s going to be dismissed as a “right wing conspiracy theory”.

    • Eric Kennedy says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:13 pm

      No one covered it. Sean talked about that in his opening monologue.

      • Minnie says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:24 pm

        Pam (IIRC) posted a link on the Presidential Thread that the story has been picked up by Newsweek.

        Schweitzer and Jarrett are honorable, in my opinion, and I pray for further exposure of this hypocrisy.

        Never forget obunghole, caught on a hot mic, promising the Russian he will have more flexibility after his reelection.

        This goes beyond politics, the threat to national security is still great due to their criminality.

        Optics aren’t good for any of those traitors, lots of room at Gitmo for all of them.

        We’ll see tomorrow when Grassley meets with Sessions.

        Now, whether Sessions unrecuses is the next question.

        • cwf60 says:
          October 18, 2017 at 12:27 am

          We can hope for a resignation, since he is compromised.

        • Remington..... says:
          October 18, 2017 at 1:15 am

          One more day won’t kill us. Let’s see what Sessions does in light of this information made public. If he does the right thing, special prosecutors, even arrest warrants, we’ll be good to go. If it’s business.as usual at the end of the working day, I’ll have a big problem with him.

  5. wheatietoo says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    This story won’t get ‘legs’ until there’s an indictment.

    This big revelation tonight was underwhelming to those of us who have been aware of this scandal for years.
    It was like…’Okay, is this finally going to make this story get the attention it should have been getting all along?’

  6. Some Old Guy says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Kind of funny how Sessions (I assume) picked Rosenstein as his number 2.

    • filia.aurea says:
      October 18, 2017 at 12:31 am

      Who picked/recommended Rosenstein? Who recommended Wray? I don’t believe it was Jeff Sessions in either case.

      • Eris says:
        October 18, 2017 at 1:19 am

        According to Adam Gingrich (@Gingrich_of_PA) in one of his past Periscope, Chuck Cooper is the person who recommended Rosenstein for the Deputy AG job. Cooper took over the Trump Administration legal transition team when Chris Christie left. Cooper was one of the candidates for the Solicitor General position (the Solicitor General is in charge of defending the administration in court). AG Jeff Sessions hired him to be his personal attorney for the Mueller investigation…

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_J._Cooper

  7. BMG says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Headscratcher as to why PDJT hasn’t fired Jeff (invisible) Sessions.

  8. Dekester says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Thank you Sundance.

    I have been posting on the Open thread about this. We are truly blessed that you share so much with us, and that you are tireless in your pursuit of all that is good.

    I know that many will say so what. But if these revelations and I mean the hard evidence, do not produce a Grand Jury or whatever your legal term is, and it is public.

    Then what kind of country do you have. This S**t is why PDJT is your President.

    God bless PDJT

  9. WSB says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    And who recommended Rod Rosenstein?

    Is it possible that PT created his own chessboard with opponents who could be taken out without needing to move one of his own chess pieces?

    I am not sure what ‘D’ that level of chess is?

    • Minnie says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:32 pm

      Sun Tzu 👍

      • WSB says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:51 pm

        I can look at this two ways, Minnie. Either Sessions was part of the set up or part of the take down.

        All of the enablers, Rosenstein, Meuller, CF/CGF attorneys working for Meuller, McCabe, Koskinen, and others were put into or kept in place interestingly enough to keep them all on the government payroll so they can be investigated. Once they are out of office, it becomes more difficult.

        Is it possible these people were put on the chessboard to take out?

        Does Mike Flynn know about any of this?

        • Minnie says:
          October 18, 2017 at 12:09 am

          All intriguing questions and “We the People” must remain patient.

          Anticipation can be a beautiful thing, but not if we tie ourselves up in knots over it.

          I truly believe that Mr. President knows exactly what he needs to know and we will be pleasantly and gratefully relieved when justice is delivered.

          MAGA!

      • PreppiePlease says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:20 am

        “All war is deception” seems to apply.

      • Ditch Mitch says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:54 am

        Minnie, great point! As long as he know what his enemy is up to, PDJT keeps his enemies close. I agree with WSB and believe PDJT has a plan. Each swamp creature exposes his/her own corruption the more they remain in their position. PDJT removes them when it does maximum damage to the swamp.

        PDJT kept Comey and he was quickly exposed. Kate Walsh, leaker. Price and deregulating NoCare. And so on.
        Hannity’s bombshell tonight will get some desperate reactions.

    • backwoodsgirl123 says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:44 pm

      One thing I have noticed is Trump doesn’t always pick “friendlies”. He either picks the ones he wants to accomplish one specific thing and after that they are finished. OR, he picks those that he wants to “OUT” and then fires them.

      • WSB says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:53 pm

        Bingo! See my Post to Mini. Just thoughts, but just maybe…

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

        That is the way I see it, too. President Trump is playing the “Art of War” with Deep State and Uni Party. He is taking the longer way, forcing them out into the open, so the public can see with their own eyes who our enemies are. He is allowing the enemy to sweat a bit and hopefully to overstrategize or overshoot themselves.

        Me? I’d love the idea of American’s enemy accidentally throw themselves in jail, with none of President Trump’s fingerprints on them.

        Praying for President Trump.

  10. Joyful Noise says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    It is not a secret that our country has been sliced up and diced up to the highest bidder.

    • RedBallExpress says:
      October 18, 2017 at 12:04 am

      Did you about the operation Hillary had in Russia?

      The surgeon tells Hillary: “We’ll have to operate again, I forgot a glove inside of you”.
      Hillary: “Here’s a hundred bucks, go buy yourself a new one”.

  11. Chickficshun says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Where is our AG Sessions? I sometimes feel like I’m trapped in a badly written espionage movie. I think our President needs a “come to Jesus meeting” with Sessions and clean house.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:29 pm

      I think some of the President’s closest advisors have counseled him to avoid discussing any of these matters with Sessions in order to avoid any allegations of obstructing justice. That’s been the swamp’s plan all along.

      • Joyful Noise says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:33 pm

        Yup, I see this too. It’s hard to understand everything that is going on. This is tricky business!

      • nimrodman says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:44 pm

        “… the President’s closest advisors have counseled him to avoid discussing any of these matters with Sessions …”

        Great point, Niagara.

        That rings true just from some of PresTrump’s mannerisms lately. Last week he was asked about a topic I can’t recall and he cheerily replied “Ask Jeff Sessions!”

        … as if they’re not much in contact or that Pres is holding that topic at arm’s length, that ball is entirely in Attorney General’s court.

        • Niagara Frontier says:
          October 17, 2017 at 11:54 pm

          Session’s colleagues in the Senate knew his weaknesses. They also knew that the President would be under continuing investigation, so they forced Sessions into a promised recusal prior to being confirmed. That had the effect of putting a huge wall between the President and his AG.

      • Jedi9 says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:03 am

        You are correct. In fact someone asked him (PDJT) in the presser with McC if he was planning on firing Mueller and emphatically he responded with a resounding “NO”! The point is he really can’t can’t do anything at this point. Just as you point out “that has been the swamp’s plan all along” is something to ponder on in the bigger picture of things, and when doing so, it’s a complicated web that is designed to ensnare and trap the ones who might want to go rogue. I am not sure what is up with Sessions, and his decisions to recuse himself from the beginning is confounding to say in the least, but only time will tell how this will all will play out to it’s finality!

    • B Woodward says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:46 pm

      Where is AG Sessions? He has been busy stonewalling Congress over the 8 or more requests received regarding the dirty Russian dossier. And he has been busy not investigating Comey’s crimes.

      http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/10/11/congressional-investigators-meet-lot-resistance-from-fbi-doj-on-anti-trump-dossier.html

      Just to clarify, when you were talking about a meeting with Jesus, you weren’t talking about a meeting with the missing Vegas unregistered security guard and illegal alien Jesus Campos, were you?

  12. fleporeblog says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    The amount of crap 💩 thrown at us today is absolutely amazing! Cold Anger may not be what I am feeling. Samantha Powers swears that the vast majority of unmasking under her name was not done by her. The FBI and LVMPD say that Jose “Jorge” “Larry” “Jesus” Campos is a victim and they will no longer speak about the LV shooting. A real RICO case is sitting right in front of us yet nothing will come of it since Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 would be implicated along with the Clintons. The State Department says they won’t have the FOIA emails for JW until 2020. FBI confirms Comey wrote HRC’s outcome months in advance of any interviews taking place.

    All of this occurred just today! That picture is how they are reacting. They are untouchable.

    • kittytrump84 says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:24 pm

      No, they are not. We just haven’t found the right plan yet.

      • Minnie says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:27 pm

        I like your optimism, I will go with that 👍

      • fleporeblog says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:34 pm

        That plan regrettably will take place when they all go in front of our Maker. While they walk around this earth 🌏, they will laugh their asses off because they literally got away with everything.

        This involves Mueller, McCabe, HRC, Bill Clinton, Barry and his minions, Eric Holder and Comey. There is no way in hell that the Deep State will allow anyone to get close to them. McCabe is still second in command after three months. Wray hasn’t gotten rid of him.

        • kittytrump84 says:
          October 17, 2017 at 11:37 pm

          You are too smart of a man to be such a defeatist.

          Again, we just haven’t come up with the right plan. I am counting on one of you smart people to come up with the plan.

        • harrietht3 says:
          October 18, 2017 at 12:03 am

          Your usual sanguine and insightful remarks have like a bird flown from the nest tonight.

          We will know when we know. In the meantime, pray and pray and pray some more; and keep your courage up. Using the vernacular, keep your knickers from pinching you.

          We will know when we know. Faithless worrying is a sin. God is in control. Trust Him. And know that things don’t always work the way WE want.

      • scott467 says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:42 pm

        “No, they are not. We just haven’t found the right plan yet.”

        __________________

        We don’t need a ‘plan’, we have the LAW.

        What we NEED is a legitimate Department of Justice and an Attorney General.

        A REAL one, this time.

        Not a thirty-year member of the Swamp.

        • kittytrump84 says:
          October 17, 2017 at 11:46 pm

          Well, for all these years we have been thinking that way and zilch. Meanwhile, the other side implements implausible schemes and somehow pulls them off. We need some out of the box plan.

          • scott467 says:
            October 18, 2017 at 12:01 am

            “Well, for all these years we have been thinking that way and zilch. Meanwhile, the other side implements implausible schemes and somehow pulls them off. We need some out of the box plan.”

            _______________

            Noah Webster said, “The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword, because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops.”

            .

            “And what country can preserve its liberties, if its rulers are not warned from time to time, that this people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. … The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” — Thomas Jefferson

            .

            Writing in the Federalist Paper No.46, James Madison said, “The Constitution preserves the advantage of being armed which Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation … (where) the governments are afraid to trust the people with arms.”

            .

            In Federalist Paper No. 28, Alexander Hamilton said, “If the representatives of the people betray their constituents, there is no recourse left but in the exertion of that original right of self-defense which is paramount to all forms of positive government.”

            .

            Richard Henry Lee said, “To preserve liberty it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them.

            .

            Joseph Story (Supreme Court Justice) said: “The right of the citizens to keep and bear arms has justly been considered, as the palladium of the liberties of a Republic; since it offers a strong moral check against the usurpation and arbitrary power of rulers…” – excerpt from ‘Commentaries on the Constitution’ (1833).

            …………………………………………………..
            THE PURPOSE OF GOVERNMENT

            John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government is the basis for most of the Declaration of Independence.

            Paragraph 222

            “The reason why men enter into society is the preservation of their [liberty and] property …. it can never be supposed to be the will of the society that the legislative should have a power to destroy that which every one designs to secure by entering into society,…. [this] holds true also concerning the [executive branch], who having a double trust put in him… acts also contrary to his trust when he employs the [offices of government] to corrupt … to cut up the government by the roots, and poison the very fountain of public security… ”

            John Locke’s Second Treatise Of Government has as his last chapter, the topic of Dissolution of Government. The suggestion that government would not obey the laws would be “politics inconceivable to human capacity, and inconsistent with human society.”

            Paragraph 149:

            “the community perpetually retains a supreme power of saving themselves from the attempts and designs of anybody, even of their legislators, whenever they be so foolish or so wicked as to lay and carry on designs against the liberties and properties of the subject.”

            Again: There is no government authority to commit mutiny.

            People who take away your liberty have no authority, they are rebels. In The Second Treatise of Government Paragraph 227 we are warned that when:

            “legislators act contrary to the end for which they were constituted, those who are guilty are guilty of rebellion. … [by] introducing a power which the people hath not authorised, actually introduce a state of war, which is that of force without authority; …

            And.. legislators themselves… who were set up for the protections and preservation of the people, their liberties and properties… [put] themselves into a state of war with those who made them the protectors and guardians of their peace, are … with the greatest aggravation, rebellantes, rebels.”
            ………………………………………..

            The Founding Fathers told us exactly what to do, and we have their Authority as our own.

            All we need is a leader to give the word.

            • kittytrump84 says:
              October 18, 2017 at 12:07 am

              Well, it cannot be POTUS. He needs to be clean.

              • scott467 says:
                October 18, 2017 at 1:08 am

                “Well, it cannot be POTUS. He needs to be clean.”

                _____________

                Ah, but he and we ARE clean — could not be more clean — if our purpose is to restore Constitutional order.

                Not only would we (and he) be ‘clean’, we have a moral and lawful imperative and obligation to do just that.

                Restore Constitutional order.

                ……………………………
                “This country, with its institutions, belongs to the people who inhabit it. Whenever they shall grow weary of the existing Government, they can exercise their constitutional right of amending it, or their revolutionary right to dismember or overthrow it.”

                Abraham Lincoln, inaugural address, March 4, 1861
                ……………………………

                It is our BIRTHRIGHT as freeborn Americans.

                We the People created the Constitution.

                The Constitution created the three branches of federal government

                Ergo, We the People are (at least) two full orders of magnitude above the government.

                It is a Maxim of Law that the created (e.g., the government) cannot be greater than the Creator (e.g., We the People).

                .
                .

                ……………………………
                Declaration of Independence:

                “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

                That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,

                That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
                ………………………..

            • nimrodman says:
              October 18, 2017 at 12:14 am

              Very profound … and sobering.

              Thanks for taking the time to put that together, scott, I’ll be coming back to re-read it multiple times.

            • carrierh says:
              October 18, 2017 at 12:21 am

              Scott, and yet so many say we cannot do anything. We need to share your comments if it is okay with you. We must drain the Congress swamp NOW and not wait for them to do even more damage to America. They were elected to represent us and have done nothing at all in that direction, but have become a 2 parties in 1 against us and that to me is plain treason.

              • scott467 says:
                October 18, 2017 at 1:17 am

                “Scott, and yet so many say we cannot do anything.”

                ___________

                We can and we must.

                All we need is a leader — someone in a position of Authority or someone who declares his lawful Authority to restore Constitutional Order as a leader of We the People — to give the word.

                .
                .

                “We need to share your comments if it is okay with you.”

                ___________

                Please share them far and wide.

                They are not my comments, they are the words of the men who founded our nation, and their words and guiding principles belong to each and every one of us!

        • nimrodman says:
          October 17, 2017 at 11:51 pm

          “We don’t need a ‘plan’, we have the LAW.”

          Unfortunately, scott, I think we’re finding that in 21st-century America, the LAW no longer gets enforced. Sad to say.

          “I’m sorry, baby. That train has sailed”
          – Austin Powers

          • scott467 says:
            October 18, 2017 at 12:06 am

            “Unfortunately, scott, I think we’re finding that in 21st-century America, the LAW no longer gets enforced. Sad to say.”

            ________________

            It was Sessions’ #1 job to re-establish the Rule of Law, after EIGHT years of lawlessness.

            Not only did Sessions utterly fail, he did not even try.

            He stood with his arm HIGH in the air, taking his oath of office, and then he did nothing.

            NOTHING.

      • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
        October 18, 2017 at 1:17 am

        I dare say there is a plan, we are just not privy to it yet…

    • Ghostrider says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:27 pm

      To indict or not to indict? Why are the Clintons and Obama’s and nearly all Democrats untouchable?

    • FofBW says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:33 pm

      Some days are diamonds and some are stones. We learn from both.

    • Rebcalntx says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:34 pm

      Fle, yes we can feel they are laughing but somewhere, somehow, someway I sense an unknown, unexpected twist of events happen. God is not mocked whatever you sow that shall you also reap.

      • fleporeblog says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:35 pm

        I truly pray that you are right!

        • Fe says:
          October 18, 2017 at 12:00 am

          Chin up Fle….God is on it. 😀👍 And like our magnificent Lion, never ever give up or lose hope. This is all going to work out. Keep praying. God is faithful, he has heard us crying out for justice. These evil people will face justice, including Hillary and Obama.

        • kiskiminetas says:
          October 18, 2017 at 12:43 am

          Flep don’t let it get to you my good man. Our man DJT has got this. I stated before say it once again there is reason DJT still has JS as attorney general and believe there is a purpose for it . I posted that other day about why is it that we don’t see antifa and other leftists rioting much now? It seems to me those people are ratcheting themselves down for some reason. Yes there is still the lunacy of the msm drivel machine but why are those leftist’s commie groups by themselves not going full bore as they have been? There is something that has them pausing and/or worried. Just maybe something big is going to come out about them and theirs. As for Hannity he is a bulldog but his bite is limited for whatever reason. Keep up the faith as we have come this far and we are not going to stop now.

      • Fe says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:57 pm

        I agree with you Rebcalntx. God is not mocked, and yes, I believe these evil people will face justice in THIS lifetime.

      • kittytrump84 says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:00 am

        Laughing, hell yes, I bet they are howling laughing. They have pulled off some shit Lucy and Ethel wouldn’t even try.

      • Minnie says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:00 am

        Agreed, now is not the time to lose faith and trust.

        I cannot believe Mr. President would be as confident, upbeat and optimistic as he has been (even tonight) if he felt defeated.

        I will follow his lead, and try hard to remember – we do not know what we do not know.

  13. merlintobie says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Of course this is a huge scandal, but hasn’t this information already been revealed? With nothing done about it? The bigger scandal is a complete lack of accountability and rule of law among our elected officials, and others in power.

    • Joyful Noise says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      Accountability and rule of law needs to be restored in our country. We need convictions!

      • scott467 says:
        October 17, 2017 at 11:44 pm

        We need an Attorney General for that.

        A real one.

      • carrierh says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

        Joyful, exactly what I have been saying but so many respond we can’t fire Congress members but we can and we must and do it asap! They are working as the 2 parties in 1 to bring America down. They must be stopped and the sooner the better. Forget waiting until elections in 2018!

    • Deb says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:51 pm

      This is an older story, and so why. Ring it up again? Could it be that Hannity is bringing it back to the front burner because indictments are on the way? A girl can dream…

    • SharonKinDC says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:54 pm

      New today was the FBI had been investigating everything Uranium One for 15 MONTHS prior to the deal approval, plus there was DOCUMENTATION including paper trail and witness testimony as EVIDENCE, and finally, the FBI/DOJ may well have kept the approval parties IN THE DARK. Which is what makes this story grow massive legs.

      It also undermines the specious allegation Team Trump ‘colluded’ w/ the Russians. The colluders were Clinton, Zero, Holder, Mueller, Rosenstein, McCabe.

      • Fe says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:01 am

        Thank you Sharon, I have always loved reading your posts.

      • All Too Much says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:07 am

        Yes. Many of us have known the basics of what the story revolves around, the huge news is the investigation, and that the investigation was ignored.

      • tinamina49blog says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:46 am

        So do these coluders get their share of the bribe? I’m wondering why they’d agree to be in on the plot if not.
        If so, Mueller was the head of FBI at the time. I hope someone is following the money trail. Who could investigate such a thing? Treasury, IRS?

      • filia.aurea says:
        October 18, 2017 at 1:20 am

        Jeff Sessions’ recusal was specific to campaign ‘collusion’ activity. I hope and pray he repeats his exact recusal statement to Chuck Grassley tomorrow, and appoints an entire team of Special Prosecutors.

  14. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    the Clinton’s Eric Holder, the Muslim Obummer, and all involved either need INDICTED AND SENT TO PRISON FOR LIFE, OR HUNG, OR SHOT BY FIRING SQUAD FOR THEIR HIGH CRIMES AND TREASON.

  15. TKA says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Sundance is exactly right about the “Chicken Little Factor”. This is a huge story, I’m sure big enough to get Mueller’s attention but because Hannity is the one to break it. Crickets. I don’t listen to, or watch, Hannity anymore and haven’t for a long time. Not to mention, we’ve been hearing about this story all day from other media sources.

    Also, drip, drip, drip/tick, tock, tick, tock gets played out. It takes a tremendous scandal to overcome the hype. Sadly, this story will now go nowhere simply because of who broke it and the nature in which it was released. The only good that will come from it is the possibility it puts Mueller on notice there’s information out there about him that could be taken further if his “investigation” turns up anything untoward about POTUS. Or his family.

    • WSB says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      Connect the dots to the Awan brothers, DWS, Obama, and the rest of the spy ring.

      “Please tell Vladimir that I will have more flexibility after my next election.”

      Barack Hussein Obama, 3/26/12

      • Jedi9 says:
        October 18, 2017 at 1:17 am

        The more I think about this the more I think the Awan brothers are the fall guys to take the heat off the other culpable suspects at large. Who cares about a couple of IT guys from Pakistan? It’s plausible deniability to be sold on the stage of public opinion, where all troubles go away, and memories start to fade. The clock runs out and Hillary dies of old age. The rest is just noise in the annals of historical conjecture.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      October 18, 2017 at 12:28 am

      Hannity didn’t break it. Hannity doesn’t “break” anything. The Hill (Solomon/Spann) broke it 15 hours earlier. Hannity just disseminated it to his Fox audience.

  16. mj_inOC says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    God Bless and protect Sean, Sara, and John…
    May righteousness, honor and liberty prevail.

    MAGA!

  17. SpanglishKC says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    I suspect all of this has been planted by the left to take out HIllary for good because the extreme left thinks they need her out of the way in order for them to have a chance of taking out Trump and the Repugs.

  18. Joyful Noise says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    It goes to show you how money and power does not give you what you think it does. Hillary is an ugly, evil woman. She has no sense of fashion with her convalescent-styled pantsuits. She doesn’t have a good marriage with slick Bill. She has a filthy mouth and lives each day in a childish tirade. She is a criminal and a murderer. She is just a shell of a person, who drinks hard liquor to escape her wickedness. She is a walking and talking pathological liar. She also has a broken toe…

    With all the evil that she carries with her, she suffers. With God, there is justice each and every day. She will pay a heavy penalty for all that she has done. I have no doubt. We are blessed to know the truth. We don’t know it all yet, but we will.

  19. pacnwbel says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    i want to live long enough to see all these crooks get their comeuppance. The President will hae to lead in this clean up, he is the only one with clean hands.

    • seabrznsun says:
      October 18, 2017 at 12:03 am

      He just told some of the senators that so far he’s been nice, very nice and they don’t want to see him get ugly. He’s tried very hard to work within the swamp with many chances given for the critters to get it together for America. He didn’t fail. He’s just going to change gears. It looks like it might be time for the big ugly. First shot across the bow was the notice of stopping the insurance subsidies under Obamacare. Well everyone got moving together pretty darn fast. I expect he has plenty of salvos left and knows when and where he’s going to place them. It won’t be long before we replace those who refuse to do the will of the people.

  20. mazziflol says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Gregg Jarrett: Rosenstein hid this information when he knew it… Hiding this information, not disclosing it to Congress, when they had a legal obligation to do so seems to me to be unconscionable and they have no more integrity associate now with their Trump collusion case.

  21. MAGADJT says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    We are very fortunate to have Hannity with 15MM radio listeners and 3-4MM TV viewers. He has been a staunch supporter of DJT and the MAGA agenda in the face of extreme prejudice. We can say his reporting is falling on deaf ears due to the “Chicken Little Theory”, but if he decided not to report it, then who would know it? The 200,000 people that read “The Hill” on a daily basis? He may have pumped this story for too long or teased it too much, but he got it out to the public. That, in my opinion, is much, much more than would have happened if he had done nothing at all. I welcome his reporting and his promotion of Solomon and Carter.

    • MAGADJT says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:40 pm

      One other note. Sessions is severely limiting to MAGA. Trump’s biggest mistake, IMO.

      • seabrznsun says:
        October 18, 2017 at 12:09 am

        The President has been praising Sessions here lately. It makes me realize that history is being written and right now those in the swamp know if they do not want to besmirch their family name they better get on board the Trump train. I wonder if President Trump realizes Sessions is trying to redeem himself and has plans to be on the right side of history. One can always have hope.

  22. RickA says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    The corruption within our federal government is so vast and institutionalized President Trump should go to Congress to create and fund a “Swamp-busters” team of outside experienced investigators to research all known felonies that have occurred within the FBI, DOJ and intelligence agencies, and report directly back to the President. Any and all members of Congress who are not onboard helping to make this happen must be considered potential criminals, and their names and uncooperative efforts highlighted to their respective voters prior to their next run at reelection.

  23. Archie says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Hannity is busy fertilizing the ‘battered conservative syndrome’ and people are lapping it up like raw honey. Gross.

    Limbaugh and Hannity are so 1990’s and stuck on stupid.

    • RedBallExpress says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:43 pm

      They get on some little detail for 2 hours and purposely avoid the main story every single time. O’Reilly is another one that would always say “folks don’t care about this, this & this, they care about this” and steered everyone away from the real story. Stuck on stupid is right!

    • Joyful Noise says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:51 pm

      I am not a fan of the tic-toc stuff. It is juvenile and exploitative. Maybe the count downs are not for us, but a warning to others. Maybe there’s some leverage being applied to some specific people for a purpose.

    • Ghostrider says:
      October 18, 2017 at 12:03 am

      I disagree with you, Archie. They are all we have large audience wise to fight liberals with. If they don’t do rev up the conservative hype machine, who will?

  24. MAGADJT says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Disagree. The only reason this thread is even happening is because Hannity reported on the story. It has been on “The Hill” all day. Do you think your HVAC contractor or your banker reads that rag? They do watch and listen to Sean Hannity.

  25. jupitercomm says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    I wouldn’t rule out entirely a resignation from either Rosenstein or McCabe. That alone wouldn’t be a payoff, it would be another instance of someone falling on their sword.

  26. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    So, did anything new actually come out of this?

    • nonniemae says:
      October 18, 2017 at 12:34 am

      Posted up thread:
      SharonKinDC on October 17, 2017 at 11:54 pm
      New today was the FBI had been investigating everything Uranium One for 15 MONTHS prior to the deal approval, plus there was DOCUMENTATION including paper trail and witness testimony as EVIDENCE, and finally, the FBI/DOJ may well have kept the approval parties IN THE DARK. Which is what makes this story grow massive legs.

      It also undermines the specious allegation Team Trump ‘colluded’ w/ the Russians. The colluders were Clinton, Zero, Holder, Mueller, Rosenstein, McCabe.

  27. justfactsplz says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    I am stomping my feet and throwing a little hissy fit. For just this moment in time let me forget about Cold Anger. I will take up that banner in the morning. I want indictments now not never. Come on Sessions. I was a big supporter of you. Look what you have caused by recusing yourself.

    • Tejas Rob says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:54 pm

      I’m so mad I could shit in my hand and rub it in my hair. I’ve had quite enough of this BS.

    • Joyful Noise says:
      October 17, 2017 at 11:59 pm

      If Sessions had not recused himself, you never would have seen him file one indictment. The swamp would of had him out on his sweet Alabama ear. I have no idea why Trump would keep him if he was surprised by Sessions’ recusal. I am a lousy chess player. I will wait, pray, and watch. Our country must be purged of these traitors if MAGA is going to happen.

  28. Tejas Rob says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Well, President Trump needs to take a sledge hammer to the entire DOJ, Meuller needs to be canned along with Rosestein and McCabe, and also Sessions. Fresh start with outsiders running the show.

  29. zephyrbreeze says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    This is on us to hold the government officials like Sessions and Trump, accountable for holding Obama, Clinton and others accountable. It’s on us.

  30. All Too Much says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:00 am

    “The deal appears to have been approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an inter-agency committee of the federal government, 52 days after Uranium One’s shareholders signed off on the takeover.

    Uranium One’s shareholders approved ARMZ’s acquisition of controlling interest in the company on August 31, 2010. While neither CFIUS nor Uranium One have publicly stated the date the ARMZ-Uranium One transaction (CFIUS Case No. 10-40) received CFIUS approval, Breitbart News believes the most likely date that took place was October 22, 2010, 52 days later.

    The CFIUS review and approval process, as established by law and regulation, takes 75 days from the time the parties involved in a “covered transaction” with national security implications where the acquiring company is wholly owned by a foreign government, as was the case in this transaction.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/05/04/clinton-cash-uranium-deal-approved-by-foreign-investment-committee-52-days-after-shareholders-finalized-takeover/

    that was from 2015

  31. flyingtigercomics says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:01 am

    finally everyone takes the granma sessions blackpill.

  32. woohoowee says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Ok, if Trump45 would nuke all of ’em @ DOJ, who would replace them? Any good people who don’t have an agenda of protecting The Swamp?

  33. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:10 am

    This was a large part behind the murder of LaVoy Finicum. Do believe that is is one of the reasons Oregon did not want to release them.
    That is why the words to the song that his daughters sang say so much to me

    • woohoowee says:
      October 18, 2017 at 12:17 am

      I’d like to know who is going to be held accountable for putting out the “doctored” video of Lavoy’s murder. Remember that doctored video the FBI put out?

  34. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:13 am

    This is horrible corruption and betrayal of the American people. Just horrible. Major investigation needed. They need to lift the gag order of Victoria Toensing’s FBI informant.

    ———-

    Victoria Toensing, a lawyer for the FBI informant, said her client “is not only afraid of the Russian people, but he is afraid of the US government because of the threats the Obama administration made against him.”
    https://www.circa.com/story/2017/10/17/national-security/the-fbi-uncovered-russian-nuclear-kickback-scheme-months-before-the-obama-administration-passed-uranium-one-deal-with-moscow

  35. redhatty says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

    And still no handcuffs… sigh

  36. xyzlatin says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Laws, constitutions, are no good if there is no one to enforce them. I once was a member of a society where a group got into power who wanted to spend all our hard earned money on their stuff. They got enough votes by joining up lots of new people. I took this corruption to the State authorities who register small organizations. They said, it doesn’t matter what is written in the constitution of an association, if a majority of members decide to do something else, that is then accepted as being the new law.
    That was an eye opener for me, and whenever I hear about the US Constitution and people’s faith in it, I shudder, because if enough people don’t want that constitution, they will not enforce the laws, and they will enforce their new laws, and there is not a darn thing anyone can do about it if they have the power and enough votes. You have this situation in the US now, with those corrupt Leftie judges, but the majority of people do not realize it. It’s not just about taking away your guns, it is a lot of other things.
    The corruption in your election system is another nail in your coffin. Honestly, the US is hanging by a thread.

    • FofBW says:
      October 18, 2017 at 12:36 am

      It is evident they were about to close the deal on America.

      I choose to have faith that Devine intervention is giving us another chance.

  37. citizen817 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:30 am

    I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again…
    Impossible to drain the swamp when the AG is plugging the hole!

  38. Red says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Everything on Fox is trivialized because every single blip is huge Fox News Alert….ans Sessions either needs to $h—t, or get off the pot! I’m outraged at this, and all of it. And McStain needs to be removed immediately too. That rant of his was as outrageous as Sessions silence!😠😠😠😠😠😠

  39. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Let’s also not forget that The Podesta Group was tangled up in Uranium One deal. Flash from the past:
    ———-
    “That’s not all: The busy Podesta Group also represented Uranium One, a uranium company acquired by the Russian government which received approval from Hillary Clinton’s State Department to mine for uranium in the U.S. and gave Russia twenty percent control of US uranium. The New York Times reported Uranium One’s chairman, Frank Guistra, made significant donations to the Clinton Foundation, and Bill Clinton was paid $500,000 for one speech from a Russian investment bank that has “links to the Kremlin that was promoting Uranium One stock.” Notably, Frank Giustra, the Clinton Foundation’s largest and most controversial donor, does not appear anywhere in Clinton’s “non-private” emails. It is possible that the emails of such key donors were automatically scrubbed to protect the Clinton Foundation.”

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.forbes.com/sites/paulroderickgregory/2017/02/18/no-one-mentions-that-the-russian-trail-leads-to-democratic-lobbyists/amp/

  40. Rich Gorman says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:37 am

    I AGREE with CTH 100%. So , I repeat a comment from about 8 days ago. POTUS. has no control over FBI or DOJ. Trump has equal chance of being indicted as all the treason HRC team. His most likely option is martial law.

  41. nimrodman says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Many here have mentioned these criminals eventually being subject to God’s judgment. That is true.

    In this mortal world, though, there’s a fate I would wish them if the law doesn’t do its job.

    It’s a final “reveal” scene in a very cryptic and impressionist film, The Limits of Control
    http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1135092/

    I say it’s worth a watch, pay-per-view or whatever. But don’t kill me if it ain’t your cup of tea – I will warn that it’s an odd bird.

    Storyline
    “A solitary man who does not speak Spanish is an underground courier. Two men who are both thuggish and philosophical send him to Madrid with cryptic instructions. Over the course of a few days, he receives his instructions from a series of distinctive individuals who provide words of philosophy or of warning and also give him a matchbox with a tiny piece of paper, which he reads then eats, accompanied by espresso served in two cups. He is quiet, self-contained, focused on his work. He has rules. He encounters and at times transmits a violin, diamonds, a guitar, and a map. Is he a smuggler? Merely an independent conduit? Or, something else?”

  42. boojum says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:44 am

    No mention on this thread of Assange? Wikileaks poised to deliver the killing blow.

  43. anthohmy says:
    October 18, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Back in the day I used to weave baskets and give them as Christmas gifts.

  44. anthohmy says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:02 am

    At this point, all bets are off. When I was in college, for a period of a few weeks I got a random series of notes in my mailbox, typewritten, saying “We are the ORSNODS” and I wish I could remember what else they said.

    it went on for a sufficient time to make me beyond curious and then as suddenly as it started, it stopped. I did not keep the series, I cannot imagine why now.

    Not one of my friends ever admitted it to it, even in the decades to follow.

    Last week I was in a room next to somebody surfing on one of my computers and I used the screen sharing feature to pop on, take control of his browser, open up a new tab and write there,

    “We are watching you…”

    I thought he would turn around and yell to me, but he just closed the tab and went back to browsing.

    Then I did it again, to the same end result.

    I was hoping to last a little longer, but I started laughing and couldn’t stop – the whole time saying to myself if only I could maintain this for a while I could really have him jumping out of his skin in short order.

    You would have thought the laughing was a tip-off, but I laughed for a good 5 minutes before he came out of his fugue state and heard it.

    Now, the ORSNODS, they appeared for a portion one semester, analog, and then disappeared, never heard a word about it since then.

    I’ve been thinking about the ORSNODS lately, and wondering if any of you people ever encountered this group?

  45. mopar2016 says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Really disappointed in Jeff Sessions. Sometimes I wish he were still a senator instead of AG.
    It’s hard to fight when you have handcuffs on, and it appears that he put the cuffs on voluntarily.

    Maybe he and Roy Moore should switch jobs.

  46. All Too Much says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Why is this story being reported today?
    The primal case and please deal were 2014-2015?

  47. All Too Much says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:07 am

    plea deal

  48. anthohmy says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Maybe Putin was blackmailing Weinstein.

  49. Sunshine says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Where there is smoke, there is fire. We are now at FIRE.

    ONE QUESTION: Where is Sessions on this story that is not new, by the way?
    As much as we all applauded Sessions, he seems to be avoiding the main issues of which corruption. I think we are all bothered by this. Thus, I think Trump is also thinking our way.

    • Sunshine says:
      October 18, 2017 at 1:15 am

      Forgot to mention that Trump said the STORM is coming.
      It is quite possible that Sessions is working quietly in the background and all will drop in due time.
      Trust Trump.

  50. JohnMcStain says:
    October 18, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Look to have this go way of the big Susan Rice unmasking scandal… absolutely no where. America is dead, Trump is merely a ventilator.

