Disturbing Video – U.S. Aid To Puerto Rico Thrown in Dumpsters…

There has been a great deal of political consternation and talking points about U.S. aid, or the lack thereof, delivered to Puerto Rico. Indeed, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto has been a favorite of Democrats and liberal U.S. media as a spokesperson for claims the U.S. has not done enough for the island’s people.
However, a disturbing video shows Puerto Rico’s Secretary of State showing boxes and boxes of food, water and supplies being discarded by Puerto Rican officials in dumpsters, obviously not reaching the intended residents.
The FBI had previously opened an investigation into the level of fraud and corruption within Puerto Rico’s municipal authorities and reports of widespread theft of U.S. aid by officials of the local governments. This report on FEMA aid being corrupted by these same officials does not come as a surprise; indeed, unfortunately, it is the norm – not the exception.
(Puerto Rico) FBI agents in Puerto Rico have been receiving calls from “across the island” with residents complaining local officials are “withholding” or “mishandling” critical FEMA supplies — with one island official even accused of stuffing his own car full of goods meant for the suffering populace.
The accusations come in the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Maria, which devastated the U.S. territory last month.
“The complaints we’re hearing is that mayors of local municipalities, or people associated with their offices, are giving their political supporters special treatment, goods they’re not giving to other people who need them,” FBI Special Agent Carlos Osorio told Fox News.
Osorio, an agent with the FBI in San Juan, said the bureau was investigating the allegations.
“The U.S. attorney has made it clear if anyone is caught mishandling FEMA supplies, they will be prosecuted and could end up facing anywhere from five to 20 years in prison,” Osorio said.
Some of the claims have come by phone and others have poured in over social media, but the allegations stretch across the island. Osorio told of one allegation where a party official is accused of pulling his own car around the back of a government building and driving off after loading it full of FEMA supplies.
“We’re going out and investigating these claims,” Osorio said. “We don’t know yet if they’re accurate or not…but yes we have received many similar allegations from people in many different parts of the island.”
The allegations of misconduct come amid a pitched back-and-forth between island officials and President Trump over the federal response to Maria. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, a frequent Trump foil, reportedly accused Trump on Thursday of “genocide” for not doing more to aid in the relief efforts.
Cruz sent the accusation in a text message to Rep. Luis V. Gutirrez, D-Ill., who is of Puerto Rican heritage, The Washington Times reported. Trump on Twitter has accused Cruz of poor management. (more)
Wonder how many news cycles this’ll get
You’ve just read it, sad to say.
Though I hope and pray this corruption does get exposed and eliminated…
Are we sure this is a dumpster? Looks like it might be some type of delivery container (towed by the truck in front) that was not completely unloaded and stuff was just left to rot. Still bad.
Sadly this would be the case in many mainland cities…Who am I kidding, it is going on here…I hope they can get this under control, but it’s a culture/government issue it seems..Too bad, because I have heard great things about many individual Puerto Rican’s..
Exactly. It kind of reminds me of California. There are good people living there as well surrounded by corruption. Of course this could be said about the other 49 states as well. It’s sad that good innocent people have to suffer like this. I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.
So true. This is now getting some play in California “Sonoma County officials had contemplated sending out such an alert, but decided against it because of the concern the alert would have pinged “every cellphone connected to a cell tower in Sonoma County,” Jennifer Larocque, a county spokeswoman, said Thursday. That could have caused unnecessary gridlock on the streets of the county far away from the fire and could have impeded the arrival of emergency responders to threatened areas, she said.”
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-california-fire-emergency-alert-20171011-story.html
(Sorry for linking to a rag like the LA Times)
These officials should be thrown into the dumpsters !
This is the same sort of thing that we were hearing about the Red Cross. Waste because it was easier than doing the right thing.
Red cross is the very worst . Post 9/12 They refurbished their offices rather than provide aid they are scammers since just about forever .
Don’t get me started about dishonesty, nepotism, lying and corruption in the Red Cross. I used to work for Arizona Red Cross. Sheesh!! It was in 2001-2003. I hope they would have cleaned up their act since then; but apparently not.
well, a letter should do the trick.
this is what happens when COMMUNIST DEMORATS AND THEIR SUPPORTERS ARE IN CHARGE.
^^^THIS^^^
Someone should ask Rep. Gutirrez just how much money he has donated to Puerto Rico And how many days he’s spent there volunteering during this time. If he’s like most of the Dims (Biden was a perfect example) it’s ALL talk and a closed wallet.
“Some of the claims have come by phone and others have poured in over social media, but the allegations stretch across the island”
If there is a tipping point for Puerto Ricans to wake up, this has to be it. And that is why we’re experiencing the push to control and censor social media.
Indeed, this is the tipping point. I believe that the citizens of PR will come together and demand better from their governing bodies. These people love their island life and would love to have normal lives as the rest of the USA. My prayer is that there will be heroes made through this tragedy and they will seek public office and oust the crooked commies who have taken over.
This is the most disgusting thing I have seen and that is saying a lot with all that has been going on. Progressive radical liberals are the most hateful, vile creatures on the face of this planet. To do this to their own people who are suffering just to make our President look bad. They will never succeed no matter what they do. We will only harden our resolve and work harder than ever for him. I am so sick of the mean-spirited democrats and establishment republicans and what they do every day simply because they are jealous of PDJT. You know what I think, this sums it up:
My dad used to live in the Dominican Republic. He said a ton of the aid to Haiti ended up on the DR black market (which is actually a mainstream commercial activity… he used to buy cheap clothes that was intended for Haitians).
Obama should have taken an MBA instead of a law degree. He had no clue how to manage anything let alone a disaster like the Haiti earthquake. His idea of management was to turn it over to the UN and the Clinton Initiative. FAIL.
But, but…he was a COMUNITY ORGANIZER!
The only thing Obama could have taken to improve the situation is HEMLOCK.
The man makes several references to box of food and supplies still on pallets (skids). Now these pallets had to be driven into the dumpster to land perfectly, bottom-side-up. Is it possible the dumpster was used as a delivery container and that these were items never unloaded?
I’m confused by what I saw. Prob because I don’t know what he said.
Look at the truck in front. I’m not sure this is a dumpster but rather might be a delivery container that was not completely unloaded and stuff was just left to rot.
you could be right about it being an available means of delivery but it IS a typical bulk type of dumpster delivered by a skid truck rather than the commercial type of twin forks you may be thinking of instead…….ie if you were doing demolition on a property the one pictured is the kind sent to load all the debris into for disposal
Figure out who then public execution, 1 shot to head
Pigs. Ungrateful people preying on American taxpayers, and American taxpayers being forced to accept the abuse. Time to cut the cord. Btw, large number of these ungrateful individuals now relocating to Florida.
If this video goes Viral, we probably get another 2% of votes in 2020.
Here’s some more:
I think we’ve reached a new level of stupidity when we’re talking about throwing away bottled water. I mean there’s dumb, and then there’s “This bottled water has expired” dumb.
Its not dumb, though, if your intent is to keep a populace dependent upon the government.
Just when I think these people have sunk to the depths of depravity they show me they can gain new levels. This is just evil. Pure and simple.
The perfect optics to begin the proceedings to cut Puerto Rico loose once and for all.
Yep.
Let the island become the new capitol of ISIS, then we can take out whats left of ISIS much easier.
Please, Pres. Trump cut the cord with PR as they don’t respect us, are vicious criminals starving their own people and/or selling the food marked Not For Sale in stores in PR or taking home for themselves. We are sending them big money every year and nothing gets done for electricity and Lord only knows other things. They are mostly democrats and it is obvious they follow the DNC to the Nth degree. We cannot afford to support those who do not support us and have no values when it comes to maltreating their people. Call all our aid people home and let PR survive or not because this cannot go on and taking our tax money as criminals and not paying us any taxes.
Appoint a territorial U.S. Marshal, with a crew of deputies, and break up that PR crime cartel. Arrest them, run them off, or shoot them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^^^^This^^^^
When supplies are given to a city, the mayor of that city should have to sign off on the goods, no body else, just the mayor. If anything goes missing or found in a dumpster without a damn good explanation, then the mayor should be criminally charged.
Woa! Like that idea, Maggie!
That meal looked better then what I had at work today.
Wait until the boxes have “US AID” covered over with stickers that say “Product of Venezuela” or “Product of Cuba”.
Puerto Rico, Mexico….they’re all the same. We need to severe ties with PR!!
And after all of this corruption, theft & incompetence from their democrat “leaders”, the people will do what they’ve always done, vote in more democrats!
The only way to fix stupid is to suffer the consequences of your stupidity
That may seem harsh but you know they’ll keep electing the same politicians
We really should have an IQ & a common sense test before people are allowed to vote
You know the answer is yes. My co-worker who is a Democrat supports both MLK and Al Sharpton as if that makes sense. I told her MLK protested holding the American flag and that he was a Republican and killed by a Democrat and she refused to believe it. There are people so wilfully ignorant out there it blows the mind. Facts do not matter. Their switches have been thrown long ago and thinking hurts too much.
This is why I’m such an evil, cynical bastard, and won’t donate to any charity organization or effort, ever. The only charity I do comes from my hand directly to the recipient, period. I even excluded churches wholesale.
Is there an argument to be made that I’m hurting people, and that those who abuse the charity donated are guilty of the sin? Sure. But I’m not going to waste resources allowing others to sin, either.
Charity is supposed to be an act of the will that strengthens love, Divine Love, in your heart. It is in choosing the charitable act, looking the “other” in the eye, and recognizing the eternal spark of the soul and the the eternal love for that soul by God, no matter the mistakes that have been made or the current circumstances that “other” may find themselves in, that you learn to love as God loves.
Charity via distance with writing checks and electronic funds transfers just doesn’t do it. It needs to be a personal interaction. International aid is great. It is important. It is beneficial. But don’t think that it is charity in the way that God asks you to do charity.
Anymore, I’m convinced that the only international aid that is worth a damn is the international aid completely controlled and distributed by the donor nation at every level, top to bottom. No giving funds to NGOs, no dropping off supplies with local officials or charities. Hands-on, boots-on-the-ground control from top to bottom to ensure aid is actually rendered, and adjustments made as needed.
Of course, if you don’t trust your gov’t to be able to handle that, then what are you back to? Individual acts of local, personal charity. Choosing to love, and respecting, the other person in need.
Regarding charity….with the exception of JW, CTH and few special ones (Wreaths Across America comes to mind) we decided 10 years ago when we moved to our small town, we would only support local groups because not only can we see the need but also the results. And, during some years (like last year’s Presidential elections) we support some candidates. Retirement income that needs to be wisely spent in our case…long past the days of tax deductions.
Exactly same here.
and the push for this –
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Mitt can bring tye World Cup to Puerto Rico.
Hopefully the island doesnt flip over with all the soccer fans.
Lol😄👍👍👍
This is the exact reason that Latin America is as it is. There is a whole culture of corruption from the top all the way down to the bottom. If the US keeps importing millions of people from south of the border then the USD will become just another corruptocrat society.
Military invasion. Detain and replace all leaders. Get the job done. Investigate who gave the order to trash the needed supplies. Charge them with appropriate crimes.
This goes beyond anything I could have imagined.
For so long other countries have just crapped on us knowing there’d be no repercussions. President Trump fired a warning shot across this island of corruption’s bow when he said that Federal agents can’t be there forever. I say when you see things like this video, it’s time to pull the plug and let the locals sort it out.
Wow. That’s blatant.
A friend told me that people who have relatives there were told not to send food, etc. to help because it was being confiscated by the Post Office.
Maybe P.O., a gov. entity, was tossing the food and supplies out too?
It will be interesting to see how the people of P.R. “handle” this. Pretty serious when your gov. deliberately starves you/leaves you without water.
In 2005 my husband went on a mission trip to Jamaica to help rebuild homes in a very tiny, very poor town after a hurricane had devastated the island. The church group he went with brought and bought all the tools and supplies, including the materials needed to rebuild homes (what would be less than chicken shacks in most of the U.S.).
No government personnel were involved at any point — it was simple word of mouth that lead people who could help from the U.S. to go to Jamaica and help.
When the decision was made that one of the houses they would rebuild belonged to a blind elderly lady, residents started gathering — with machetes — screaming at the builders to stop. The people screaming were young(er) and able bodied, but all they cared about, and what they were mad at, was the fact that the builders were “wasting” materials building something for someone who “just needed to die.”
They built the house for the old blind woman who was very grateful for her new “home.” Most of the able bodied people acted like the charity they had received was expected, and were ungrateful slugs.
Leftists/Progressives are just plain old, flat out, evil. They will let people suffer and die just to push their agenda forward and try to get at President Trump. There is no compromising with these people. Their “movement” (bowel movement, IMO), must be destroyed.
Either things weren’t culturally compatible (grrrr) or they didn’t have Venezuela stamped on them.
Time to cut Puerto Rico loose. Let them sink or swim on their own.
The people of PR deserve better than this; however, you get the politicians you deserve.
