FBI Begins Investigating Corrupt Municipal Mayors Withholding FEMA Aid in Puerto Rico…

CTH has noted on several occasions that many of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipal authorities control their regions in a similar fashion to mafioso families. There is a tremendous amount of corruption within the ranks of “Mayors” on the island. The entire system of governance is more accurately similar to third-world overlords.
This report on FEMA aid being corrupted by these same officials does not come as a surprise; indeed, unfortunately, it is the norm – not the exception.
(Puerto Rico) FBI agents in Puerto Rico have been receiving calls from “across the island” with residents complaining local officials are “withholding” or “mishandling” critical FEMA supplies — with one island official even accused of stuffing his own car full of goods meant for the suffering populace.
The accusations come in the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Maria, which devastated the U.S. territory last month.
“The complaints we’re hearing is that mayors of local municipalities, or people associated with their offices, are giving their political supporters special treatment, goods they’re not giving to other people who need them,” FBI Special Agent Carlos Osorio told Fox News.
Osorio, an agent with the FBI in San Juan, said the bureau was investigating the allegations.
“The U.S. attorney has made it clear if anyone is caught mishandling FEMA supplies, they will be prosecuted and could end up facing anywhere from five to 20 years in prison,” Osorio said.
Some of the claims have come by phone and others have poured in over social media, but the allegations stretch across the island. Osorio told of one allegation where a party official is accused of pulling his own car around the back of a government building and driving off after loading it full of FEMA supplies.
“We’re going out and investigating these claims,” Osorio said. “We don’t know yet if they’re accurate or not…but yes we have received many similar allegations from people in many different parts of the island.”
The allegations of misconduct come amid a pitched back-and-forth between island officials and President Trump over the federal response to Maria. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, a frequent Trump foil, reportedly accused Trump on Thursday of “genocide” for not doing more to aid in the relief efforts.
Cruz sent the accusation in a text message to Rep. Luis V. Gutirrez, D-Ill., who is of Puerto Rican heritage, The Washington Times reported.
Trump on Twitter has accused Cruz of poor management.
“…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help…” Trump wrote.
The president raised eyebrows Thursday morning by tweeting that federal agencies, military officials and first responders couldn’t stay “in P.R. forever!”
Earlier Thursday, the Daily Caller reported the FBI was aware of misappropriation allegations in six of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities. (read more)
Nice…….!
LikeLiked by 7 people
So here is the thing, we can wag our fingers at the puerto ricians and console ourselves that it is well known how corrupt they are. And WOW even open an investigation by the FBI!
What hypocritical BS is that when we have all these law breakers in our own government walking around flush with cash from ill gotten gains at tax payer expense and we do nothing?! NO JUSTICE NO COUNTRY!
Say it with me NO JUSTICE, NO COUNTRY!!!
LikeLike
Gotta start somewhere. For every corrupt PR mayor, there is likely a corrupt US politician getting their cut. Hopefully, it will lead up to you know who.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And do you trust the FBI to take the investigation where it will inevitably lead? I don’t.
LikeLike
Nope. Trump needs to clean house in all federal agencys. I have my suspicions that for decades, there has been systematic discrimination targeting Republicans in federal hiring. Until that is addressed, we are fighting a losing battle. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau employee political donations were 100% to democrats. What does that tell you?
The same can be said for public universities.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/11/24/100-percent-cfpb-donations-went-to-democrats.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is the epitome of hypocrisy by Sessions. He can’t investigate his sewer rat cronies in DC and the sewer rat black Dim mayors in Americas largest failing urban cities.
LikeLike
Lock them up! Take their flip flops!
LikeLiked by 18 people
Gambling?! In Casablanca?!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Need to round up twice the usual suspects…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I heard most of the casinos are up and running in PR.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good.
Another Hispanic run jurisdiction that has been completely mismanaged. Are there any shining examples to the contrary?
LikeLiked by 5 people
None that I’m aware of!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me neither. Harsh but fair, I feel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, because none of them were really socialist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My sentiments exactly. It’s a Hispanic thing. Corruption is in the DNA it would seem. Start in PR and go all the way down to the tip of South America. Corruption is the most common ingredient.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the fraud business, we used to refer to ‘The Romance Language Countries’ as sort of a catch-all for places with guaranteed corruption from the petty to the deadly.
LikeLike
They’re slightly more corrupt than our own officials. Their governments say “Let them eat cake!” while ours says “Let them eat cake, but give ’em a spam sammich first!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“They’re slightly more corrupt than our own officials.”
I don’t think so. Our corrupt officials just have to hide it.
LikeLike
And just maybe, through all of the heartache from Maria, there will be Divine Intervention here.
Just maybe the FBI will trip over some US officials who helped themselves along with the PR mayors.
Chuck, Preet and Mitt have something in common…Port RICO bonds. Maybe we will see some Presidential tweeting in the next few weeks.
https://www.thecaribbeanradio.com/commentary-the-real-reason-new-york-us-attorney-preet-bharara-was-asked-to-resign/
LikeLike
what wing of the FBI is this?
so out of character to do their job.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Undoubtedly the FBI in PR are volunteers from various field offices. As I’ve said before, bring these good, honest, ethical agents in to replace the accumulated swamp scum in DC–send the DC swamp scum FIBbers out to the most inhospitable field offices that can be found–maybe start new ones for ’em in Death Valley, on top of Mt. Washington–neither with any HVAC.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh no, that’s too good for them. I want to see them pilloried on the White House lawn first.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not the White House – the Mall in front of the House and Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about a nice back alley in the Bronx?
LikeLike
Once they find some evidence they’ll announce the DC office is taking over the investigation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI has a field office in San Juan.
LikeLike
Yep. and a lot of those agents are Puerto Rican, with relatives all over the island, and will not appreciate these corrupt majors taking desperately needed supplies away from them.
The agents will be out looking for heads to collect, not just because it is the right thing to do, but to protect their relatives!
The corrupt politicians have no idea as to the size of the can of worms they opened.
The local FBI agents will open a can of WhoopAss on the corrupt like they have never seen before.
Stand by for fireworks!!!
LikeLike
GOOD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please let Cruz be their primary investigative target!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ol Lyin’ Ted best keep his head down…we’re lying in wait.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m new to this thread, but I don’t think “Cruz” is referring to Ted Cruz.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I may have mistaken which Cruz you meant….lol..her too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s ok.. seems Cruz is another word for Snake
LikeLiked by 1 person
She will be .
As someone who was born and raised there, I can guarantee you that the ones screaming the loudest about President Trump not doing enough are the very same ones who are stealing the FEMA aid.
They have stolen a good chunk of what has been sent, and the reason they are screaming for more aid is so they can steal more.
But in their arrogance they overplayed their hand, and did not realize that theft of this magnitude, under these circumstances, and from a federal government led by our lion, President Trump, would not be tolerated.
I shall thoroughly enjoy seeing the corrupt mayor of San Juan and her buddies do the perp walk.
I will celebrate by getting plastered like I have not been plastered in 37 years!!!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Yes – I was hoping that DOJ would be watching the aid for siphoning by the corrupt officials, but I had no idea it would happen this quickly! Wow.
LikeLiked by 7 people
She has done hinted where loot is going to be, grocery stores.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of the FEMA supplies have ALREADY shown up in stores, although they are clearly marked ‘Not for sale’.
How? Easy. The corrupt politicians, instead of distributing the aid, sell it to their corrupt merchant friends, who then resell it at a huge markup.
And the people have to pay whatever they ask for, or starve.
The corrupt politicians make money, their corrupt merchant friends make money… and the average Joe or Jane on the street, who the aid was meant for, gets the shaft.
Business as usual in PR.
What they were not counting on was that this particular President would not put up with it.
Our Lion is already licking his paws in anticipation…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Born and raised there.
Totally agree: the ones who scream the loudest there are more often than not the most corrupt.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even NPR ran a story yesterday evening about how the mayors in PR run everything and are demanding that all aid be put at their disposal (to dole out to their friends). Even NPR can’t spin it against Trump.
LikeLike
Wouldn’t be funny if some of those water bottles had GPS tracking devices in them?
LikeLike
I like the way you think!!! 🙂
LikeLike
Not surprised. Like the inner cities here…
Show me a Democrat run city that has not failed the community.
According to Wikipedia,
There are currently 45 mayors affiliated with the Popular Democratic Party(PPD), while the remaining 33 are affiliated with the New Progressive Party (PNP)
That in itself tells alot about Puerto Rico.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Puerto Rico, the Detroit of the Caribbean.
LikeLiked by 18 people
I’m going to have to start using that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WINNER!
LikeLike
This is why so many people in Dim cities/states have given up and “played along” with the Dims. It’s play or die. Survival.
Remember what Candidate TRUMP said about his past Dim contributions, NYC and HAVING to work with the Dims.
The good news is that the people have the attention of the U.S. Government now and are FIGHTING BACK!
#DrainThePuertoRicanSwamp
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great point!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sadly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep; the state of NJ is kinda like PR; everyone assumes the graft/payolla/corruption is going on and is part of doing business……………………
LikeLiked by 4 people
I heard NJ is about to become an illegal sanctuary state. May as well go all the way on paper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Commie Marxists
LikeLiked by 2 people
Law & order coming to a town near you.
*THIS* is why I’m still hopeful for California. Trump isn’t tolerating this nonsense. YA-freaking-HOO & Hurrah!!!
LikeLiked by 26 people
From your post to God’s ears… I love California, and not just because I’ve got family out there. Hope everything gets better and soon
LikeLiked by 7 people
wonderling999: I love your opening. I love beautiful places I got to visit in CAL, w/my USMC son. It’s such a shame that the first Amnesty gave the state to the Libs/Dems/Progressives/socialists/anarchists/Neo-hippies/and looters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some how, some way, I think we will eventually see California reclaimed and restored to the Union and made great again. It really was our crown jewel. We can’t just let it go with a fight.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It’s part of our heritage- our American history. I truly believe things will turn around and once it becomes “cool” to like California again- millions will want to save it, just like me!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Also like to add, it’s really easy to be a bitch about hating California. Everybody agrees about the bad. What’s difficult is trying to be positive about my state: NOBODY wants to hear it. They just want to gripe. No biggie. Trump doesn’t care. I don’t care. I want things to be better & so does he.
If he can get a handle on Puerto Rico….sky’s the limit baby!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just want california to be split up (electorally) … they hold way too much power in the electorate as does Texas and florida etc…. mean while people like me don’t even need to vote here in SD because everything is already decided by the first 10 states and the candidates ignore us because our 3 EV don’t decide a darn thing (usually) and Iowa..don’t even get me started… LOL
LikeLike
Always vote, for the sake of the popular vote. The media still rubs it in that Hillary was the “winner” of the popular vote and treats her like President Trump stole the election from her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh i do.. I just think we all need to vote on the same day and be done with it…… no more treating elections like NFL games picking winners and losers
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree, Bluto–I’m tired of this bashing, too. But I’m ready with popcorn to watch Hollywood flame up. It has started, thanks to Winestain, Ben Afflack, and Matt Demon and Puerto Rico corruptions.
Treepers, Please pray the USA aid for the California fires goes straight to the victims and NOT to Moonbeam’s pet projects, like Calif pensions, high speed train to no where, and esp aid for illegals, etc. Those 3 really irritates us.
Thank you, President Trump, for MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be great if he uses the corrupt in the PR government to experiment and fine tune how to go after the corrupt not just there, but here on the mainland too.
You and me seem to have several things in common.. we both love the place we were born/raised in, we love the way they used to be… before the libs and the crazies took control of the big towns and ruined everything for every peaceful, rational person.
And we are fighting to get that control back, and push the libs and the crazies back into the hole they crawled out of.
And I do have, in spite of everything, a soft spot for California. Been there many times.
And one of my favorite SciFi TV series as a child (The Invaders, with Roy Thinnes) was filmed there, and they used a lot of locations around LA and the Temecula area. That is the image of California I grew up with- quiet, dignified, rational, beautiful.
And both PR and California can be that again.
Never give up!
LikeLike
Totally agree, Guyver.
President Trump uses every experience as a source of fine-tuning.
He is a joy to watch!
LikeLike
Yes, it is an IMPORTANT part of our American history and heritage.
I’ve visited often over the years although I never lived there, but if I were to close my eyes and visualize The American Dream it would look like California in the 50s and 60s. A beautiful place where dreams could be made into reality.
It makes me angry that that has been taken from us and replaced with some two tiered social strata third world hellhole with shrieking SJWs and invading hordes.
LikeLike
New York is the Crown Jewel and I don’t just say that because I’m a native of Long Island!!! Don’t make me have to tell my fellow Long Islander, President Trump, that you disagree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree……it is the most beautiful state to live. We have everything here. It is hard to give it up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m no longer willing to give it up. PDJT has taught me that we can fight, and win.
We are going to take California back. I have no idea how or when, but we are going to do it. I believe.
LikeLike
I believe President Trump is going to do it! He wants us all to be united, prosperous and safe again. It won’t happen overnight; slowly but surely, it is happening. President Trump is the ONLY one who could take on this task of healing the USA and he will succeed! There will be many crooked politicians on both sides of the aisle prosecuted for their crimes. it’s necessary to MAGA.
LikeLiked by 5 people
From another FL-guy: He is dealing with more crap than any POTUS since 9/11 (NK, Dems/Libs, hurricanes(4), #RINO’s, fires, Las Vegas, MSM, etc.). He is, IMO, the only POTUS crazy enough to fight all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Crazy? You mean genius enough to fight all! And winning!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
LikeLike
“Crazy like a fox” – cunning and clever!
LikeLike
I got a good laugh out of ICE basically calling Furor Brown’s bluff and just telling him they’d grab even more people and then take them away from the safety of their courts. These people aren’t used to someone that actually punches back!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I heard PDJT talking about the tax cuts/reform package. He seems to not back down from the idea of state income taxes no longer being deductible on the Fed 1040. Rather than getting all weasley and defensive, he is bullish on removing the deduction because he links high state income taxes to poorly managed states, most of which are in the hands of Dems. Could be his way of bringing pressure to bear to change the status quo.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree. I think it will be a winner for THE PEOPLE in the long run. Any time we can make commie mismanagement implode, it’s a WIN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Semper fi!
LikeLike
I said nearly as much to someone else, it will force voters in those states to turn out to vote and to vote for conservatives over liberals that cost them more.
LikeLike
I am hopeful for California as well. God knows at times I have asked to be able to leave but He keeps saying no. He called me here. He has a plan. God thinks California is worth saving.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am waiting to buy my ocean front condo in Vegas.
LikeLike
….and people that spout idiocy like that should have their comments flagged…….the North American Plate is being SUBDUCTED (undercut) by the Pacific Plate…..it is IMPOSSIBLE for California to “fall into the ocean” and just more lame propaganda from those who lack the effort to find out the truth and the will to express it in the light of opposition
LikeLike
Amen! I’m a New Yorker but California is one of my United States and I’m not just going to see it handed over to global trash.
LikeLike
I love California. I’ll never move.
LikeLike
Ya mean he’s not finished for the 100th time?? 😂😂😂
LikeLike
Well said Mr. President. Not only ingrates but also corrupt politicians who make mobsters look like boy scouts. The island was a disaster before the hurricane, it beggars belief they’re not satisfied with just burdening the Federal Government to fix their infrastructure and debt – they want to profit from FEMA supplies as well! If not monitored, they would simply allow the ordinary people of Puerto Rico go without.
Leaders with some semblance of moral certitude need to stand and serve, so that the island can be governed properly. You and all Federal and private groups have done the people of Puerto Rico proud. After that leftist mayor’s incredibly divisive and untruthful rants, I’d have said here’s 6 months supplies, adios!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have to be a depraved, evil person to steal from the very people you were elected to serve –
Oopsey – No – I was not referring to Congress-Critters – however, if it fits on your shoe – wear it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
First thing I noticed when San Juan’s mayor started with her demented, HELLaryesq ranting was that she was standing in a warehouse chock-a-block with food and other relief goods that obviously weren’t going anywhere they were needed, while she was ranting. Talk about lying, stupid, crooks!
LikeLiked by 10 people
She was the perfect fool.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She has already been accused by other mayors of actively blocking the deliveries of supplies to their towns… hmmm, I wonder, why would she do that?
So she can steal them and profit out of it.
I will celebrate bigly when she has the cuffs slapped on her and she does the perp walk!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She was the perfect *tool*
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about the heads of any corrupt mayors on pikes in their town square. I believe it his would send the right message.
LikeLike
I would cringe for her, but she’s one ignorant, evil broad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG – that is hilarious! The aid just gets bigger and bigger an bigger as she drones on!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everywhere my eyes land it seems there is swamp in need of drainage. I never realized how freaking big the swamp was, how far it extended, and how much effort was going to be required to drain it.
But I am darned grateful whenever I see signs of swamp drainage underway. Like this hot mess known as Puerto Rico, just humming along off in its own little corrupt world for a hundred years or more happily slurping up taxpayer dollars.
That chick with the safety glasses who calls herself a mayor might have been smarter to keep a lower profile.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well, Orange is the new Black according to the prison show.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Too arrogant to keep a low profile.
The corrupt down there have got away with so much, for so long, they really do believe they are untouchable.
But now they overextended themselves, by openly robbing the federal government, and in the middle of a crisis to boot
I will thoroughly enjoy watching that 2×4 called reality slap them upside the head.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Carmen actually praised FEMA the first day for getting people and supplies to PR so quickly. Changed her tune next day after the DNC gave her a talking to. Carmen is running for governor and needs DNC support, and subsequently was told to bash PDJT with the added effect of damaging the current governor.
Sylvia, you are correct, Carmen should have laid low, and there would have been less/no negative publicity. She no longer has a shot at the governorship. The lone congresswoman or the mayor whose town PDJT visited will now be the frontrunner.
I worked at Roosey Roads for 10 years till the base closed. Off the base there was more than just a swamp there, alligators and snakes would be everywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Puerto Rico…leading from down south with a Democratic flavor…Hillary, no doubt, will want to go down there and possibly get in on the action…
LikeLiked by 2 people
….like she bailed out Haiti.
Lmao
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merle: Funny!!!! But, she won’t go there. Bet you a dollar.
LikeLike
The second the US attorney’s office and the FBI became involved, the whole island became radioactive as far as Hitlary is concerned.
She won’t touch it with a 10 foot pole.
Everyone knows how she robbed Haiti. The whole planet is watching.
And with the Weinstein scandal and her life of lies and crime finally starting to catch up to her, her plate is full (and we all know what it is full of- the smelly stuff.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
<>
This is so far beyond absurd it’s scarcely comprehensible. I grow sicker of this woman with each passing day.
LikeLike
Sorry, that was meant to be a response to this:
“San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, a frequent Trump foil, reportedly accused Trump on Thursday of “genocide” for not doing more to aid in the relief efforts.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Karnak the magnificent would hold an envelope to his forehead and say, “Yulin Cruz… misappropriation of FEMA aid… handcuffs… federal prison…”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heard that people from the US were advised against sending food/supplies to relatives down there cuz the Post Office was confiscating the stuff and keeping it for themselves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We send aid of food, clothing, and assorted commodities to P.R. The mafia (government) receives the aid. Mafia sells stuff to the merchants, merchants sell the stuff to the distributes, distributes sell the stuff to the shops and street vendors, who sell it to the people.
It is the same in every corrupt country I have been in. “Give me, give me”, cries the corrupt government, while the people suffer.
LikeLike
Puerto RICO … RICO = Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations … the RICO Act !!! How could I have not noticed this before? It’s like God is trying to tell us something ….
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m sure when they came up with the acronym, somebody said “But what will Puerto Ricans think?” I’m also sure the answer was “common Spanish word, Spanish joke – it’s OK”.
But definitely a great spot – I didn’t notice it, either.
And you just KNOW that they’re all Cankles supporters, too! R.I.C.O.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the top picture, who’s stealing the goods? The guy or the little ‘ole lady?
LikeLike
This mayor and all of her crooked crony friends need to be locked up ASAP!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know many of these people. I’ve worked there. Many are lazy, corrupt and waiting for the next handout. They don’t want a “hand up”; they want “cash” to be given to them so they can do their skimming of $s first. Mr. President, don’t give them a blank check. Put a responsible someone down there to ensure “first need projects” are properly managed and funding is audited and accounted for. Otherwise, the corrupt politicians will be back at the trough for another handout before the ink is dry on the first check.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As a NYC developer; one thing P Trump understands is the corrosive nature of corruption.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He is old enough to remember the Knapp Commission………………………
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Especially corrupt politicians, bureaucrats, and government employees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lester Holt on the Nightly News just reported that FEMA failed and so-called vets have to fill the gap!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fester Dolt, the racially correct Brian Williams. He would never help a cheating Democrat, or report fake news with his moneymaker poker face.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if they will be able to keep their timelines straight on this investigation. /snark
LikeLiked by 2 people
If it’s under Canklerat McCabe, no. But if it’s outside his dirty hands, it has a chance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
From what I have heard, it’s outside his hands.
Let the fireworks begin!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a master chess move….seriously.
Investigate while it’s hot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. Trump is a day early and a dollar over. I was NOT expecting this so quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Common denominator: There is a new Sheriff in town. And his deputies are a whole lot smarter, braver, and honorable than previous administrations. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even compared to the Bush Crime Family administrations, there is just competence. I’m impressed. In fact, I don’t think I’ve seen this kind of competence since JFK and Reagan.
Granted, there are still some swamp rats that need cleanup. McCabe is still one heck of a problem. But WOW.
LikeLiked by 3 people
JFK benefited from a united nation, and, his charisma. He, and Bobby, and dad, were corrupt. Teddy eventually proved it, but he was never held accountable. JFK & Dems started Vietnam War.
On the other hand, Dems will never publish JFK’s speeches about taxes and the economy. He knew what Reagan knew later!
LikeLiked by 1 person
JFK and Reagan also didn’t have Antifa/BLM in the streets and a Hostile Domestic Terrorist Organization – aka #FakeNews to deal with.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep! TY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh – the Kennedy Crime Family was one for the books, too. I’ve followed their shenanigans for decades.
Decapitation really served the communist interest in Vietnam. JFK could have rallied an effective defense of the South. Johnson? HA! No way.
There were 1000 reasons for the commies to kill JFK, and they solved them all that day. The trick was, enough OTHER people got their problems solved, that everybody went along with the media chaos and mystery narrative. Plus our anticommunists were in disarray. And the left effectively targeted the Minutemen and John Birch society as media boogeymen to create a distraction. Very smart.
We had no idea about the media back then. No idea. Even JFK didn’t understand that they would betray him in death, as they had never done in life. Very slick.
LikeLike
Forgive me if I’m wrong but I thought the French were involved with the viet nam mess first, President Eisenhower got the US in somehow which placed the dang thing in JFK’s lap.
🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, the French were there, and they got destroyed by communist ideology and insurrection-revolution. JFK made the decision to send in “Advisors”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t we just send them a bunch of money, or will be sending them some soon? How on earth are we going to keep that money from being stuffed in the corrupt politicians pockets?
LikeLike
I truly hope this POS Mayor from San Juan is one of the politicians that is involved and has her ass thrown in prison for 20 years! We will be nice and put her in an island prison. Gitmo has space and the jihadist can see what their 70 virgins will look like. The majority will convert to Christian’s immediately!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe she’ll turn on the Clintons for a plea deal. She is a big supporter of hers. Then again there’s always the arkaniside thing.
LikeLike
Didn’t that mayor have aspirations of being governor?
Oh well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, considering that they didn’t have roads cleared, and no computer stuff to work with for awhile, I’d imagine they haven’t even started delivering packages yet! The roads are torn up.
LikeLike
Front-loader express don’t need no stinking roads.
LikeLike
backwoodsgirl, that was what the fake news said. Disappeared on day 2. Poof. I comment on that very thing above. She may not even get reelected, that’s if she doesn’t get removed and put in an orange jumpsuit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox News is fake news! Bret Baier and his crew of minions(including the woman from the Federalist who supposedly vouches for the President) tried to display the tweet referring to the Feds not staying in PR as random…only for me to find out from Sundance it was apart of a string of tweets(totalling 3). Blatant misrepresentation to not add it in context imo
*takes my BP meds
LikeLike
People stupid enough to vote for the democrat / Marxist agenda are too stupid to watch what their representatives are doing or understand what they’re doing
Not even life threatening corruption & incompetence will sway them on their voting habits
Some “stupid” just can’t be fixed
LikeLike
Why PR? Why not American city mayors? Why not Hillary Clinton?
LikeLike
Where there is widespread corruption $$$ in democrat strongholds, expect to see the Clinton Crime Family. Who knows where this might lead.
LikeLike
As a person of PR heritage it breaks my heart to see these corrupt politicians and their cronies abuse innocent people in need, then point the finger of blame at those who are trying to help! They get away with it because they belong to the media-approved party and they spout the standard Liberal lies. As long as they trash Trump, their nobility is unquestioned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most excellent!
Root out corruption at the local level and work it upward.
Not sure it helps repair the damage inflicted on extended family but it’s a start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You must pay the baksheesh or suffer the consequences.
LikeLike
Hispanics throughout the never miss an opportunity to keep fellow Hispanics down.
LikeLike
Trust in the FBI? Thank you, no.
LikeLike
I read recently that the U.S. federal government provides Puerto Rico with $21 billion (that is with a “b” – I had to do a double take when I first saw it too) in financial aid annually (that’s like every-twelve-months). An Island nation with a population roughly equivalent to that of the state of Connecticut has such a voracious appetite for U.S. government largess that even WITH $21 billion annually in financial aid, PR is over $80 billion dollars in debt. And that was BEFORE hurricane Maria. And most of that $80 billion in debt is government pensions. You know, the same kind of paper that has the state of Illinois floating in red ink. Folks, let’s call it what it is. Puerto Rico is a banana republic which, by the way, even has its own Olympic team.
The major drug cartels use PR as their primary conduit for drugs to reach the east coast of the U.S., especially since PR citizens can travel to the U.S. mainland on nothing more than their driver’s license. Most smugglers are paid in drugs which, due to the law of supply and demand are dirt cheap on the Island. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that drug addiction and homelessness are a significant problem for the PR population.
In President Donald Trump, we have a new sheriff in town. A savvy, street smart sheriff who knows how to spot a con from a mile away. In the words of Ricky Ricardo, Puerto Rico has got some splainin’ to do.
LikeLike