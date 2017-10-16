Role Model Roofers – Maine Resident Catches Three Roofers Silently Honoring National Anthem…

This is America… it just is. 

As the national anthem played at the start of a high school football game in Maine, one of the spectators noticed three roofers off in the distance.  She quickly grabbed her camera to take a picture.

Just three ordinary guys, ordinary blue-collar Americans, doing what ordinary American people do.   STORY HERE  The reality of American patriotism is exactly why the NFL is beginning to see this:

All pictures taken yesterday during the games:

127 Responses to Role Model Roofers – Maine Resident Catches Three Roofers Silently Honoring National Anthem…

  1. wyntre says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Magnificent Americans!

    Love that pic!

  2. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    now that’s FAR OUT.
    GOOD JOB FELLOWS.

  3. PDQ says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    crying…seriously.

    wow…I have such a soft spot for godly young men…my 21 yo son would do that…man…so cool.

  4. Minnie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    God Bless America 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸

    Well done!!

  5. Brian L says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Oh NFL, a couple of weeks of progressive virtue signaling has ruined you.

    Good.

    • Doug says:
      October 16, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      as a lifelong new orleans saints fan, its shocking to me how quickly ive turned on my own team. not sure i can ever really get back into the nfl or if i even should want to. its just sad to see how the left can ruin anything so quickly but i guess thats the way this was meant to be. maybe destruction of the bread and circuses of our time is necessary to get many more to wake up.

      • Dekester says:
        October 16, 2017 at 7:19 pm

        Cheers Doug. Yes maybe it is just meant to be that the left destroy everything. That is one of the reasons CTH supporters that have lefty friends puzzles me. As they will destroy any and everything in time “ sometimes quickly, sometimes slowly”

        • Peg_C the Deplorable says:
          October 16, 2017 at 8:28 pm

          Every civilization is eventually destroyed from within. The Tytler Cycle explains why. And it’s not patriots and God-fearing souls who destroy it.

      • Wend says:
        October 16, 2017 at 7:27 pm

        I feel your pain.

        I live in SoCal but really got into the Saints. I was beyond disgusted by their behavior-Drew Brees? Seriously!??? We went to a game a few years ago and had a fabulous time. Very sad.

      • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
        October 16, 2017 at 7:28 pm

        It’s sad to think that the left seems to win either way, though.

        Ruin a national pastime with first Womens lib chickification and now constant politicization and PC virtue signaling for Average American viewer who just wants a few hours of escape each week…

        OR

        Watch as the entire institution crashes and burns as fans say in unison “ENOUGH!”

      • Maquis says:
        October 16, 2017 at 7:30 pm

        “Modern Bread and Circuses.”

        Perfect.

        Hey, America!? Wakey Wakey!!

      • vikingmomsite says:
        October 16, 2017 at 7:39 pm

        I have been a Seahawks fan since the expansion team of 1976 – loved hearing “Zorn to Largent – touchdown!” Through a few good years and many seasons of mediocre to awful…we stayed loyal but this has gone too far and I am DONE!!

        When Michael Bennett went public with a partial tape and statement full of lies about what happened to him in Las Vegas in August, the team could have done the responsible thing and deferred comment until the case had been properly investigated. Instead, they jumped onto his “bash the police” bandwagon and ended up showing their blatant, blinding hatred to the whole community. Even in the liberal La-La land that Seattle has become the Hawks are losing fans and falling apart. Can’t wait to see the whole league crash and burn!

        • Orygun says:
          October 16, 2017 at 7:59 pm

          Isn’t it funny! All they had to do is tell the players to stand and show respect to the people who make up this country and who have fought and died for it. Seems simple enough but they can’t even do that simple thing. We would have supported them completely but instead they spit on us.

        • shannynae says:
          October 16, 2017 at 8:27 pm

          I was another hardcore Seahawk fan and I had no problem turning my back on them. I put both my shirts in the garbage because I couldn’t burn them where I live. I haven’t missed them one day. You don’t mess with my country and Old Glory.

      • Alison says:
        October 16, 2017 at 7:42 pm

        We have the ability to detach emotionally when we feel betrayed. It’s what makes us resilient and able to carry on through life’s heartaches. The ache might linger, but we withdraw our loyalty as a self-protection mechanism. And rightly so.

        Discovering GOP was Uniparty last year; watching my Broncos bend to SJW BS a few weeks ago …

        I’m shucking the poseurs like President Trump repels his arrows. #MAGA Strong 🇺🇸

      • CountryclassVulgarian says:
        October 16, 2017 at 8:03 pm

        Doug, I have to tell you I’m not surprised. This is the downfall of the left. They have a fundamental misunderstanding of this country and its citizens. That is, the John Q citizen who love their God, their families and their country. They simply do not get us and so they thought they could insult us and everything we hold dear and there’d be no accountability. And you know what, they still don’t even get it even with all the losses they remain clueless.

    • Howie says:
      October 16, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      The players hate the fans. Anyone who is a fan is just a pathetic fool.

  6. Howie says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    National Football Leftists…GTH

  7. FTWPhil says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    They are about to go into crazy ex-girlfriend mode. Wonderful!

    If you can’t realize when someone is telling you to eat sh!t, and asking how it tastes, then you deserve to pay these duplicitous morons’ bills.

    Owners, players, TV stations, and advertisers included.

  8. Pam says:
    October 16, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    That is just beautiful.

    Take a special note of the first game picture Sundance posted. You can’t help but notice the enormous number of empty seats. It’s coming back to bite them in the butt big time.

    • Doug says:
      October 16, 2017 at 7:05 pm

      its not just the attendance ive noticed thats changed its the energy around the game… i live in downtown NOLA a couple blocks from the superdome. normally after a saints win thats home you can hear a lot of noise and horns blaring … this sunday it was nada.. i had to look up the score online and they won by like 20 points… something happened to that excitement and energy (you can just feel it being sucked out the air)

      • Wend says:
        October 16, 2017 at 7:29 pm

        That whole street scene was a big part of the experience. We stayed at the Lowes hotel on Poydras and walked to the game-so much fun. We still love NOLA but of course do not like some of what’s been going on. Stay safe.

        • Doug says:
          October 16, 2017 at 8:02 pm

          yeah i mean it has nothing to do with NOLA really but the saints organization and the NFL as a whole.. but really what we are seeing here is the leftist agenda thats been hiding in these organizations being exorcised like a demon from these organizations. question is if too much damage has been done for these things to recover..

  9. Deb says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    God bless America!

  10. James W Crawford says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    NFL = Negro Football Association?

    It is pathetic to see the players auger the sport into the ground after so many African American players worked and fought so hard for so long to be accepted in the NFL based on their ability as players rather than the color of their skin. Many, many African American athletes were enabled to get an education funded by sholarships and get established financially by playing in the NFL for a few years before becoming professionals or businessmen.

    • ladypenquin says:
      October 16, 2017 at 7:33 pm

      I’ve been wondering where the athletes are going to go from college…after all, that’s the dream they all live for. The NFL is on a downward slide. People have decided they have better things to do with their time. They’ve left and aren’t coming back. It can take years to build a fan base, but it can be destroyed overnight. Some of us who only peeked in from the fringe since pro sports turned into thugs and me, me, me now pay no attention to the games.

      One Denver Bronco fan gone.

    • auscitizenmom says:
      October 16, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      Yes, all those black young men who are making so much money are being are having the sport that pays them so much “augered into the ground” by their brothers. Just like their brothers in Chicago who are killing each other. It’s all them.

      • Maquis says:
        October 16, 2017 at 7:43 pm

        The hate is all them too.

        They stew in their own juices, throwing as many accusatory logs on the fire under their pot of self-pity as their miserable selves can manage.

      • dalethorn says:
        October 16, 2017 at 7:50 pm

        Exactly, precisely true. The “brothers in the hood” are full of anger at Whitey, the Commies who support their anger stir them up, and whatever good comes from some lucky individual who rises above the hood, is destroyed by the urban savages who like things the way they are now. That is to say, they don’t like the idea of working for a living, working one’s way up from the bottom into being a valuable employee or entrepreneur somewhere – they prefer living off of others, through free handouts or even crime. We were supposed to have been integrated decades ago, and it’s worse now than it ever was.

    • average Joe says:
      October 16, 2017 at 7:37 pm

      Ha ha knee grow football league.

    • Tegan says:
      October 16, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      Of course, the circle has been completed….now black students want separate living quarters, seperate social clubs, eating facilities, etc. Is it Spike Lee that wants a Blacks only football league. It’s such irony…as James wrote it’s an insult to those who fought so long and hard to be accepted. Well, as the old saying goes…so true in these situations…”You bite the hand that feeds you.”

  11. the phoenix says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Freedom shouted from the rooftops … without needing to say a word.

    Liked by 14 people

    October 16, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Actions speak volumes.

  13. FofBW says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    I am optimistic this will go viral across America!

    I just sent it out to.

  14. First Last says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    As silly as it may be to some, I ALWAYS stand up and put my hand over my heart for the National Anthem. Listening to the words and watching Ol’ Glory waving in the breeze never fails to make me a little misty. God bless America. And God bless the Marine Corps.

    • FofBW says:
      October 16, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      Indeed! Semper Fi!

    • Maquis says:
      October 16, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      Never silly. I’d rather embarrass myself in public than fail to do that, observers or no. Good on you.

    • TrueNorthSeeker says:
      October 16, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      First last…Thank you for sharing that. I thought it was only me that did that….even when by myself in my living room, I stand reverently with my hand over my heart. I too get misty eyed thinking of the solemn significance of the anthem. Sometimes I get too choked up to sing along but I ALWAYS stand and make the attempt. God Bless America….and those 3 beautiful Americans on that roof! Character!! MAGA!!

  15. Gil says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    I bought my son a pretty nice football at a yard sale on Friday for a whopping 75 cents. I can throw it decent enough to show him how and to how to catch it. He loves the Pledge of Allegiance so we can do that with our little flag before we play in the yard. All for roughly $2.00. Then I can make him his corndog and mac n cheese and peas for a couple more dollars.
    An afternoon for just a few dollars versus a couple hundred.
    And my son learns morals from me, not these nfl jerks.
    That’s winning!

  16. TwoLaine says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Beautiful shot of the roofers, and great story.

    As to NO FANS LEFT, it is sad that a bunch of millionaire crybabies are allowed to destroy the living of so many people that count on these few home games to earn their living. While they claim to be standing up for those who are “repressed”, they are repressing everyone around them who don’t get to take home million $$$ paychecks.

    I’ve known people who pay the extras for their kids by taking a 2nd job at the stadium and peddling beer all day or night. It’s killer work, but the tips are good if you are.

    Have any of these NO FANS LEFT owners talked to anyone besides the players for input? Or are those people the real slaves on the plantation, begging for crumbs from the players and the owners they control?

    SHAME on ALL of these LOSERS.

  17. Blacksmith8 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Could I spring for the beers today? After work of course.

  18. lukeflip says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    This is the kind of small virtuous act that gives me hope for the future of our country.

  19. Jim says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Wonderful post. I have been up on those roofs shingling for Habit for Humanity houses and it ain’t easy. The young guys who know what they are doing are a joy to watch and can hammer those roofing nails in like machine gun fire. Thank you so much for posting the picture. True American patriots one and all!

  20. Fedback says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Beautiful. Just beautiful.
    Hopefully this reaches the White House.
    Would love Sarah telling this story at the press briefing

  21. sunnydaze says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Yay!!!

    That’s the part of Maine my family’s from.

    So great to get news out of Maine that’s not from the Portland area!

  22. Travis McGee says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    In pushing Monday Night Football the NFL has taken the song Monday Monday and run it into the ground on FBN and FNC. Sometimes it’s been played back to back. Desperation!

  23. sunnydaze says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Can somebody tell me where those stadiums are , top to bottom or something. And who the teams were?

    Cuz I don’t have a clue. And I’m curious.

    Thx.

  24. Maquis says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Trying to stand at attention on a steep roof is a risky move for anyone. These guys rock.

    Just a few moments ago as I was preparing to step out of my local VA hospital a young woman bounded out just before me, and was vigorously waving. I presumed initially that she was summoning her ride, but no, she was greeting a passing USAF search and rescue helicopter, most likely on a training mission.

    We found we both had a thing for greeting our airborne Active Duty Servicemen. I live on a spot that serves as a pylon for aircraft from both our Air Base and our International Airport; I see a lot of aircraft, and love it.

    The Civilian craft get a “God Bless,” Military birds get a “God Speed.” Helps ease the pain of no longer being in the game.

    Glad this picture was taken, and shared, thank you Sundance. This, indeed, is America.

  25. jahealy says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I read or heard somewhere that the NFL is about 75% black. So here we have a business employing predominantly young black men, a demographic that seems to have a whole heck of a lot of trouble getting and keeping employment otherwise, and said demographic is busy destroying one of the few opportunities young black men have to make millions playing a game. Geniuses.

  26. GAPTOG says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    THAT’s what Americans look like!!

    God bless America and Americans.

    🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸❤️🙏🏼

  27. Plain Jane says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    If the puke lame-stream reports on this going viral you just know they will say it was staged.

    • Kent says:
      October 16, 2017 at 7:41 pm

      I went back and looked closer at the photograph…it isn’t staged…check out their tool belts/nail bags…the guy in the green shirt has suspenders to hold the heavy belt up…also note the toe boards at the base of the roof and the top of the ladder can just be seen…not to mention they’re dirty…those boys are working.

      • Plain Jane says:
        October 16, 2017 at 8:26 pm

        @ kent,
        Oh I can tell it isn’t staged, I was just saying what I figured the lamestream would say.

        In the 50 years in our home, I seen our roof re-roofed twice, plus when the builders roofed it the first time. Those guys work hard, and it’s not an easy, peasy job either.

  28. Preppin247 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Dang…love the way Our President is playing this..he knows his opponent is playing defense so he grinds out 7 yards up the middle with the ” fire or suspend” tweet.. President Trump is probably gonna spike the ball when this is over and will make us appreciate him more.. The President expects people to respect our flag..WhatDayaExpect

  29. Kent says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    President Trump should invite THEM to the White House….maybe palm them a little lagniappe in private….every roofer I’ve ever known would appreciate that…

  30. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Brings tears to my eyes, what a wonderful picture.

  31. Abster says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    What a great pic. I hope Maine Trumpsters will find these patriotic men should they have roofing problems.

  32. tuskyou says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Spectacular pic and story! Just what I needed after reading thru the Jessica Chambers thread. I know one thing–those guys might enjoy playing football in their spare time but they sure hell aren’t watching NFL games.

  33. Oldschool says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    What a photo. Makes my heart soar and sing praise to our Lord. God bless them, God bless you Sundance, God bless Trump and may God bless America.

  34. booger71 says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    I salute all the great people in the construction trades. They do build America.

  35. v4ni11ista says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Simple Simon met a Lineman kneeling for the Anthem.
    Said Simple Simon to the Lineman, “What has caused your tantrum?”
    Said the Lineman to Simple Simon, “Cops be killin’ black men!”
    Said Simple Simon to the Lineman, “Black men oft attack them.”
    Said the Lineman to Simple Simon, “Brothers be oppressed!”
    Said Simple Simon to the Lineman, “You and I are blessed”
    Said the Lineman to Simple Simon, “No Justice, BITCH! No Peace!”
    Said Simple Simon to the Lineman, “You’re why we have Police”

  36. Rex says:
    October 16, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Good pic.
    Moments like this are not unique out here in flyover country.
    Hard to get ahead, but no better place to raise a family.

  37. Abbott Rock Monastery says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    PLEASE GOD let President Trump reach out to these men!

  38. F D says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    They can do my roof!

    • The Boss says:
      October 16, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      People like them probably will do your roof. There is considerable residential construction near my main digs. Since the election, there is a very noticeable decrease in Mexican and Central American work crews. Like, they’re almost all gone.

  39. Curry Worsham says:
    October 16, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    “The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching.”

