Role Model Roofers – Maine Resident Catches Three Roofers Silently Honoring National Anthem…

This is America… it just is.
As the national anthem played at the start of a high school football game in Maine, one of the spectators noticed three roofers off in the distance. She quickly grabbed her camera to take a picture.
Just three ordinary guys, ordinary blue-collar Americans, doing what ordinary American people do. STORY HERE The reality of American patriotism is exactly why the NFL is beginning to see this:
All pictures taken yesterday during the games:
Magnificent Americans!
Love that pic!
Turn the pic of the Magnificent Americans into a statue, they deserve it.
Hate to jump in, but I am thinking a stamp? How awesome would that be,
A Forever Stamp.
Yes!
👍🏆🏅❣️
Vex…that’s a terrific idea. We can replace all the triggering Confederate monuments with a nice bronze statue of the Three Amigos just being Americans.
That ought to unhinge the Progs.
Again.
(Yawn)
I think Susan Collins internal polling told her to stay in the Senate because she may have lost the Governor’s race in 2018. She also has come out in favor of the Tax Reform Bill. Maine is walking up! I would not be shocked if Governor LePage runs against King, he will beat him next year. That is a seat we can easily flip!
The NFL has decided not to show the playing of the National Anthem on Fox and ESPN. They think they have figured out how to stop their misery. Those pictures tell you everything you need to know. The NFL is dead 💀 and there is absolutely nothing that can revive them!
I love when LePage is on Howie Carr’s radio program.
Collins is pathetic in her cluelessness. Only Lefties were posting in her FB and Titter, etc. giving her plenty of kudos and heads ups for every Dem decision or statement she made.
She actually believed these people were Maine Repubs who would elect her Gov.
Her big message was “I’ll be a Governor for ALL Maine people, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on. I’ll be the Big Uniter”.
My bet is she’s one of the many in Congress on Alzheimer’s drugs. It’s undoubtedly a huge crowd.
Or Parkinson’s, she appears to exhibit many of its symptoms.
Agreed. Magnificent. And, I’ll bet their children stand and respect the flag too!
Now this is what I call REAL MEN! Love them.
Now that pic reminds me of the old days with LIFE magazine covers and real Americans.
That would make the perfect cover for a new Life!
Some things are worth resurrecting.
now that’s FAR OUT.
GOOD JOB FELLOWS.
crying…seriously.
wow…I have such a soft spot for godly young men…my 21 yo son would do that…man…so cool.
LikeLiked by 15 people
God Bless America 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸
Well done!!
Oh NFL, a couple of weeks of progressive virtue signaling has ruined you.
Good.
as a lifelong new orleans saints fan, its shocking to me how quickly ive turned on my own team. not sure i can ever really get back into the nfl or if i even should want to. its just sad to see how the left can ruin anything so quickly but i guess thats the way this was meant to be. maybe destruction of the bread and circuses of our time is necessary to get many more to wake up.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Cheers Doug. Yes maybe it is just meant to be that the left destroy everything. That is one of the reasons CTH supporters that have lefty friends puzzles me. As they will destroy any and everything in time “ sometimes quickly, sometimes slowly”
Every civilization is eventually destroyed from within. The Tytler Cycle explains why. And it’s not patriots and God-fearing souls who destroy it.
I feel your pain.
I live in SoCal but really got into the Saints. I was beyond disgusted by their behavior-Drew Brees? Seriously!??? We went to a game a few years ago and had a fabulous time. Very sad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s sad to think that the left seems to win either way, though.
Ruin a national pastime with first Womens lib chickification and now constant politicization and PC virtue signaling for Average American viewer who just wants a few hours of escape each week…
OR
Watch as the entire institution crashes and burns as fans say in unison “ENOUGH!”
“Modern Bread and Circuses.”
Perfect.
Hey, America!? Wakey Wakey!!
I have been a Seahawks fan since the expansion team of 1976 – loved hearing “Zorn to Largent – touchdown!” Through a few good years and many seasons of mediocre to awful…we stayed loyal but this has gone too far and I am DONE!!
When Michael Bennett went public with a partial tape and statement full of lies about what happened to him in Las Vegas in August, the team could have done the responsible thing and deferred comment until the case had been properly investigated. Instead, they jumped onto his “bash the police” bandwagon and ended up showing their blatant, blinding hatred to the whole community. Even in the liberal La-La land that Seattle has become the Hawks are losing fans and falling apart. Can’t wait to see the whole league crash and burn!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Isn’t it funny! All they had to do is tell the players to stand and show respect to the people who make up this country and who have fought and died for it. Seems simple enough but they can’t even do that simple thing. We would have supported them completely but instead they spit on us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was another hardcore Seahawk fan and I had no problem turning my back on them. I put both my shirts in the garbage because I couldn’t burn them where I live. I haven’t missed them one day. You don’t mess with my country and Old Glory.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have the ability to detach emotionally when we feel betrayed. It’s what makes us resilient and able to carry on through life’s heartaches. The ache might linger, but we withdraw our loyalty as a self-protection mechanism. And rightly so.
Discovering GOP was Uniparty last year; watching my Broncos bend to SJW BS a few weeks ago …
I’m shucking the poseurs like President Trump repels his arrows. #MAGA Strong 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
The President has revealed the terrible ugliness we tried to deny. He had to in order make things right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doug, I have to tell you I’m not surprised. This is the downfall of the left. They have a fundamental misunderstanding of this country and its citizens. That is, the John Q citizen who love their God, their families and their country. They simply do not get us and so they thought they could insult us and everything we hold dear and there’d be no accountability. And you know what, they still don’t even get it even with all the losses they remain clueless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The players hate the fans. Anyone who is a fan is just a pathetic fool.
LikeLiked by 9 people
i think thats the only fair assumption one can make at this point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree, but think they hate their white fans, only.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Naturally. They gotta support their peeps. Gotta turn up the heat of racial animosity in the freest most Blest Nation on Earth.
Not a one of them visiting Africa for a month, alone, no retinue nor entourage, just their own wits and common sense to guide them…not a one would want to return. If they get back here at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True dat!
National Football Leftists…GTH
LikeLiked by 7 people
They are about to go into crazy ex-girlfriend mode. Wonderful!
If you can’t realize when someone is telling you to eat sh!t, and asking how it tastes, then you deserve to pay these duplicitous morons’ bills.
Owners, players, TV stations, and advertisers included.
LikeLiked by 7 people
i like that analogy
LikeLiked by 1 person
just hope they dont key my car lol
lol
That is just beautiful.
Take a special note of the first game picture Sundance posted. You can’t help but notice the enormous number of empty seats. It’s coming back to bite them in the butt big time.
LikeLiked by 10 people
its not just the attendance ive noticed thats changed its the energy around the game… i live in downtown NOLA a couple blocks from the superdome. normally after a saints win thats home you can hear a lot of noise and horns blaring … this sunday it was nada.. i had to look up the score online and they won by like 20 points… something happened to that excitement and energy (you can just feel it being sucked out the air)
LikeLiked by 8 people
That whole street scene was a big part of the experience. We stayed at the Lowes hotel on Poydras and walked to the game-so much fun. We still love NOLA but of course do not like some of what’s been going on. Stay safe.
yeah i mean it has nothing to do with NOLA really but the saints organization and the NFL as a whole.. but really what we are seeing here is the leftist agenda thats been hiding in these organizations being exorcised like a demon from these organizations. question is if too much damage has been done for these things to recover..
God bless America!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The NFL chickens, are coming home, to Roost.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love it!
NFL = Negro Football Association?
It is pathetic to see the players auger the sport into the ground after so many African American players worked and fought so hard for so long to be accepted in the NFL based on their ability as players rather than the color of their skin. Many, many African American athletes were enabled to get an education funded by sholarships and get established financially by playing in the NFL for a few years before becoming professionals or businessmen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been wondering where the athletes are going to go from college…after all, that’s the dream they all live for. The NFL is on a downward slide. People have decided they have better things to do with their time. They’ve left and aren’t coming back. It can take years to build a fan base, but it can be destroyed overnight. Some of us who only peeked in from the fringe since pro sports turned into thugs and me, me, me now pay no attention to the games.
One Denver Bronco fan gone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, all those black young men who are making so much money are being are having the sport that pays them so much “augered into the ground” by their brothers. Just like their brothers in Chicago who are killing each other. It’s all them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The hate is all them too.
They stew in their own juices, throwing as many accusatory logs on the fire under their pot of self-pity as their miserable selves can manage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, precisely true. The “brothers in the hood” are full of anger at Whitey, the Commies who support their anger stir them up, and whatever good comes from some lucky individual who rises above the hood, is destroyed by the urban savages who like things the way they are now. That is to say, they don’t like the idea of working for a living, working one’s way up from the bottom into being a valuable employee or entrepreneur somewhere – they prefer living off of others, through free handouts or even crime. We were supposed to have been integrated decades ago, and it’s worse now than it ever was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha ha knee grow football league.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course, the circle has been completed….now black students want separate living quarters, seperate social clubs, eating facilities, etc. Is it Spike Lee that wants a Blacks only football league. It’s such irony…as James wrote it’s an insult to those who fought so long and hard to be accepted. Well, as the old saying goes…so true in these situations…”You bite the hand that feeds you.”
Freedom shouted from the rooftops … without needing to say a word.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Excellent 👍
LikeLiked by 3 people
As is reported, St Francis said: Preach Jesus, and if necessary, use words.
God bless these young men.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Actions speak volumes.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am optimistic this will go viral across America!
I just sent it out to.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I twittered it to @realDonaldTrump. Hey, ya never know! 🙂
LikeLiked by 9 people
As silly as it may be to some, I ALWAYS stand up and put my hand over my heart for the National Anthem. Listening to the words and watching Ol’ Glory waving in the breeze never fails to make me a little misty. God bless America. And God bless the Marine Corps.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Indeed! Semper Fi!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Never silly. I’d rather embarrass myself in public than fail to do that, observers or no. Good on you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
First last…Thank you for sharing that. I thought it was only me that did that….even when by myself in my living room, I stand reverently with my hand over my heart. I too get misty eyed thinking of the solemn significance of the anthem. Sometimes I get too choked up to sing along but I ALWAYS stand and make the attempt. God Bless America….and those 3 beautiful Americans on that roof! Character!! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bought my son a pretty nice football at a yard sale on Friday for a whopping 75 cents. I can throw it decent enough to show him how and to how to catch it. He loves the Pledge of Allegiance so we can do that with our little flag before we play in the yard. All for roughly $2.00. Then I can make him his corndog and mac n cheese and peas for a couple more dollars.
An afternoon for just a few dollars versus a couple hundred.
And my son learns morals from me, not these nfl jerks.
That’s winning!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I love this Gil! Beautiful post. What a lucky son you have!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are there any corndog and mac n cheese and peas leftovers? That sounds fantastic!
My kids are grown up now. I miss those simple times 🙂 dang
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gil, a million likes on this one!!!
Fathers like you are what MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Except im a mommy! But thanks anyways😘
LikeLiked by 2 people
lol oops!!😂 So sorry Gil! Well, you are an awesome mom!
LikeLike
Patriots rising, Mr. President.
LikeLike
Beautiful shot of the roofers, and great story.
As to NO FANS LEFT, it is sad that a bunch of millionaire crybabies are allowed to destroy the living of so many people that count on these few home games to earn their living. While they claim to be standing up for those who are “repressed”, they are repressing everyone around them who don’t get to take home million $$$ paychecks.
I’ve known people who pay the extras for their kids by taking a 2nd job at the stadium and peddling beer all day or night. It’s killer work, but the tips are good if you are.
Have any of these NO FANS LEFT owners talked to anyone besides the players for input? Or are those people the real slaves on the plantation, begging for crumbs from the players and the owners they control?
SHAME on ALL of these LOSERS.
LikeLiked by 11 people
no because they dont actually care about real people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Speaking of the “little guy” who loses his/her job:
About a month ago, when this first started, there was a custodian at one of the fields who quit his job mid-game when the players kneeled.
Think it was in Mich.
He just walked right out. Was wishing at the time that a bunch of people in the audience had left too.
What a hero.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I remember him. I am certain he was snapped up by some patriot employer in the area. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s what I was hoping. Be crazy to not employ a guy w/ such high standards.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Buffalo Bills employee.
That’s character
Amen!!
Could I spring for the beers today? After work of course.
This is the kind of small virtuous act that gives me hope for the future of our country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonderful post. I have been up on those roofs shingling for Habit for Humanity houses and it ain’t easy. The young guys who know what they are doing are a joy to watch and can hammer those roofing nails in like machine gun fire. Thank you so much for posting the picture. True American patriots one and all!
LikeLiked by 7 people
probably using nail guns…
Beautiful. Just beautiful.
Hopefully this reaches the White House.
Would love Sarah telling this story at the press briefing
LikeLiked by 5 people
I tried tweeting. Maybe they will get it from Fox.
Yay!!!
That’s the part of Maine my family’s from.
So great to get news out of Maine that’s not from the Portland area!
LikeLiked by 2 people
In pushing Monday Night Football the NFL has taken the song Monday Monday and run it into the ground on FBN and FNC. Sometimes it’s been played back to back. Desperation!
Can somebody tell me where those stadiums are , top to bottom or something. And who the teams were?
Cuz I don’t have a clue. And I’m curious.
Thx.
Look at the end zones to see who the home teams are. Ravens, Texans, Jaguars, Jets..
Suck, OK, Suck, Suck.
Haha!
hehe. Tells me close to zero, bfly. Not a football fan so utterly clueless.
But thx for trying!
Jacksonville, Houston, Atlanta, New York
Thx Jeff!
First pic is Jacksonville,FL. 2nd is Houston. 3rd is Atlanta. 4th is New Jersey/New York Jets).
Thx yadent!
Texans, Falcons and Jets. That is all I got, since I haven’t followed since the 90’s.
The Falcons is the worst IMO, look at all that RED!!
Remember, the seats are red if you are talking about the fans wearing red. Lots of empty red seats.
The Empty Seat Red is stunning, especially since the Falcons were in the Super Bowl !!!
The top one, La Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars was at Everbank Field, Jacksonville.
That took a while. Hmmmmm
You got the rest. Endzones are clues. 🙂
Trying to stand at attention on a steep roof is a risky move for anyone. These guys rock.
Just a few moments ago as I was preparing to step out of my local VA hospital a young woman bounded out just before me, and was vigorously waving. I presumed initially that she was summoning her ride, but no, she was greeting a passing USAF search and rescue helicopter, most likely on a training mission.
We found we both had a thing for greeting our airborne Active Duty Servicemen. I live on a spot that serves as a pylon for aircraft from both our Air Base and our International Airport; I see a lot of aircraft, and love it.
The Civilian craft get a “God Bless,” Military birds get a “God Speed.” Helps ease the pain of no longer being in the game.
Glad this picture was taken, and shared, thank you Sundance. This, indeed, is America.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I read or heard somewhere that the NFL is about 75% black. So here we have a business employing predominantly young black men, a demographic that seems to have a whole heck of a lot of trouble getting and keeping employment otherwise, and said demographic is busy destroying one of the few opportunities young black men have to make millions playing a game. Geniuses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
THAT’s what Americans look like!!
God bless America and Americans.
🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸❤️🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 3 people
If the puke lame-stream reports on this going viral you just know they will say it was staged.
I went back and looked closer at the photograph…it isn’t staged…check out their tool belts/nail bags…the guy in the green shirt has suspenders to hold the heavy belt up…also note the toe boards at the base of the roof and the top of the ladder can just be seen…not to mention they’re dirty…those boys are working.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@ kent,
Oh I can tell it isn’t staged, I was just saying what I figured the lamestream would say.
In the 50 years in our home, I seen our roof re-roofed twice, plus when the builders roofed it the first time. Those guys work hard, and it’s not an easy, peasy job either.
Dang…love the way Our President is playing this..he knows his opponent is playing defense so he grinds out 7 yards up the middle with the ” fire or suspend” tweet.. President Trump is probably gonna spike the ball when this is over and will make us appreciate him more.. The President expects people to respect our flag..WhatDayaExpect
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump should invite THEM to the White House….maybe palm them a little lagniappe in private….every roofer I’ve ever known would appreciate that…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sweet. They could do a follow up on the Whitehouse roof.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brings tears to my eyes, what a wonderful picture.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a great pic. I hope Maine Trumpsters will find these patriotic men should they have roofing problems.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Spectacular pic and story! Just what I needed after reading thru the Jessica Chambers thread. I know one thing–those guys might enjoy playing football in their spare time but they sure hell aren’t watching NFL games.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a photo. Makes my heart soar and sing praise to our Lord. God bless them, God bless you Sundance, God bless Trump and may God bless America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
I salute all the great people in the construction trades. They do build America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simple Simon met a Lineman kneeling for the Anthem.
Said Simple Simon to the Lineman, “What has caused your tantrum?”
Said the Lineman to Simple Simon, “Cops be killin’ black men!”
Said Simple Simon to the Lineman, “Black men oft attack them.”
Said the Lineman to Simple Simon, “Brothers be oppressed!”
Said Simple Simon to the Lineman, “You and I are blessed”
Said the Lineman to Simple Simon, “No Justice, BITCH! No Peace!”
Said Simple Simon to the Lineman, “You’re why we have Police”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, excellent 👍
Well done!
Good pic.
Moments like this are not unique out here in flyover country.
Hard to get ahead, but no better place to raise a family.
PLEASE GOD let President Trump reach out to these men!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can do my roof!
People like them probably will do your roof. There is considerable residential construction near my main digs. Since the election, there is a very noticeable decrease in Mexican and Central American work crews. Like, they’re almost all gone.
“The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching.”
