Sunday Talks: Benjamin Netanyahu -vs- CBS John Dickerson…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears with Face the Nation host John Dickerson to discuss the Iran nuclear deal.
Dickerson lives a life amid a professional and social network of ideological allies who are opposed to both Israel and President Trump. Dickerson has to retain his bona fides with his community of fellow travelers. Meanwhile Netanyahu outlines the economic leverage held by President Trump and the regional allies. [Pay attention to the last minute]
Dickerson’s questions and their preambles were almost too easy to swat away. I guess that happens when you haven’t a solid argument to make against what President Trump has done. Dare we say….Winning!!?
Boss, you did it. You USED that word. I get all TINGLY when someone on TCTH uses that word. No, I didn’t wet myself but I REALLY DO get all squirmy and excited. I can’t help it but you added a special “inflection” when you wrote it. I’ll bet there are DOZENS of us out here who have a similar reaction.
Okay. Hold up your hands everyone when the Boss (or anyone else here) sez… “WINNING!!” Don’t be ashamed! Lemme see ya out there! “WINNING WINNING WINNING WINNING…, WINNING!!!” [sigh] I feel so much better now…
LOL!
Pardon my ignorance, but has anyone ever asked the former President why he sent Iran a pallet of over a billion dollars in cash in one of his last acts as President? If so, where did this money come from, and how is it that he was able to just fork over that sum of money? This should have been the biggest questions that was ever asked if we had a press corp that was not partisan.
Yesterday I had a conversation with an acquaintance whom I consider to be an intelligent person who, unfortunately, allows himself to be fed the media lies. He digests all that and yet his intelligence is at war with what he’s told.
He told me he voted for Donald Trump because he wanted “anyone but Hillary.”
Anyway….
When the topic came up of Obama’s shipment of pallets of cash to Iran, this acquaintance (who still listens to NPR and other liberal propaganda) explained to me that we had frozen Iran’s assets and the cash was us giving the money back.
I couldn’t help but chuckle at this and replied, “Oh, so that’s what the story is now.”
From SD’s tweet a few days ago, 13 transactions X $100 million from the State Dept.
When the ayatollah and his rabid followers overthrew the iranian govt in 1979…we froze cash belonging to said overthrown govt, so the revolutionaries couldn’t have it.
Like Jimmy Carter gave away the Panama canal and gave AMERICA the middle finger, ObaMao gave the ayatollahs the money, belonging to the former iranian govt, and gave the American people and the oppressed Iranians the finger.
ObaMao HATES AMERICA & AMERICANS…never forget it!
Hmmm….what I’d like to know is :
What is Obama’s cut of the $1.7 billion?
Dickerson almost sounded nervous, there was a shaky quality to his voice.
Deb,From my personal experience,when I am PO,my voice will shake.So maybe he was such,not having the upper hand in this conversation and being made to look the fool.
He sounded less antagonisticthan usual. Less “attack dog” to MAGA people. I thought the same thing about Tapper in the TRex interview. I think these networks and talking heads are beginning to grasp what we Treepers have known for a long time – President Trump can and is taking them all down. The didn’t grasp that he would do to them what he did to 16 + 1 campaign candidates. Just like he did with the NFL.
He would anything he could to destroy our Country….many don’t believe it….but there is too much evidence to prove it….we just don’t have a Justice Dept. available to indite him and his gang….
It just shows that how big the disconnect is between MSM and what is happening on the ground. I bet no “expert” in these shows ever mentioned Israel and major Arab nations are actually aligned in this matter and they totally support the President’s move.
That’s because they want to paint the false picture that the whole wide world thinks President is a maniac, reckless war starter, stupid, undignified, knuckle dragging sexist, ignorant of foreign policy, no plan, chaotic admin etc etc
Except that is not true– President Trump IS winning and changing hearts and minds of other world leaders as well through LEVERAGE- but leverage that also benefits them.
They are spitting mad President Trump is proving to be a successful Leader. He was never supposed to win and now he is a Leader ? DRATS !!!!!!!!!
Keep it up Mr. President- we support you….and most are looking to you to clean out the DOJ of the Obama slime so that we can truly make MAGA.
I skipped to the last minute only because I despise Dickerson’s whiny, snotty, sneering voice.
I did the same thing, after listening to Netanyahu’s conversation with Maria Bartiromo.
Thank you to Sundance for the pointer.
Loved that 1 minute! SD has really educated us and Bibi was right on que!
I’ve long admired Mr. Netanyahu and I can hardly imagine a better advocate for Israel. As in Churchill’s old aphorism Israelis do the right thing after they’ve tried everything else.
Likewise we in the United States did everything else, and now that we’ve elected PDJT we finally did the right thing.
For the first time in recent history both the United States and Israel have competent clear-eyed leadership and it’s great to know our leaders are actually working together.
God bless the United States.
God bless Israel.
And naturally I forgot something.
When I was younger it would have been unthinkable for Israel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to see eye-to-eye on anything, much less cooperate.
Netanyahu highlighted this profound change in the MIddle East when he said that when Israel and Gulf States are saying the same thing [about the Iran “nuclear deal”] the rest of the world should sit up and pay attention.
PM Netanyahu told you directly what the Trump Doctrine means not only for Iran 🇮🇷 but what it means for Russia 🇷🇺, China 🇨🇳, U.K., France 🇫🇷 and the rest of the European countries. Would you rather trade with the USA 🇺🇸 or would you rather trade with Iran 🇮🇷. $20 Trillion GDP versus $40 Billion GDP.
We all know the answer to that question.
