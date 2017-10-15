Oh Dear: Actress Rose McGowan Says Weinstein Attorney Lisa Bloom Offered $6 Million Hush Money…

Like her mother Gloria Allred, attorney and media personality Lisa Bloom has created her controversial personal brand image as an advocate for women who have been victimized.

However, against increasing numbers of women sharing stories about their sexual harassment by Bloom’s former client Harvey Weinstein, actress Rose McGowan is claiming that Weinstein lawyer and Lisa Bloom’s co-counsel, Charles Harder, tried to pay her $6 million hush money to actually support McGowan’s abuser.

(Via Daily Mail) Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan claims attorney Lisa Bloom offered her $6 million to publicly support the disgraced media mogul who she says raped her. In an emotional statement posted to what appears to be her private Facebook account, the former Charmed star accused celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom of approaching her literary agent to try and influence McGowan to publicly support Weinstein. Bloom had represented Weinstein before resigning on October 7 after the scandal broke.

McGowan, who was one of the first women to publicly allege that Weinstein had sexually assaulted her, revealed she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement after reaching a settlement with the media mogul for $100,000 after she claims he raped her at a hotel room in 1997 during the Sundance Film Festival. ‘You know what is truth, Lisa? I feel like people should know that you’ve been calling my literary agent and saying there’d be money for me if I got on the “Harvey’s Changed” bandwagon?’ the actor wrote. (read more)