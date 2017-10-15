Oh Dear: Actress Rose McGowan Says Weinstein Attorney Lisa Bloom Offered $6 Million Hush Money…

Like her mother Gloria Allred, attorney and media personality Lisa Bloom has created her controversial personal brand image as an advocate for women who have been victimized.
However, against increasing numbers of women sharing stories about their sexual harassment by Bloom’s former client Harvey Weinstein, actress Rose McGowan is claiming that Weinstein lawyer and Lisa Bloom’s co-counsel, Charles Harder, tried to pay her $6 million hush money to actually support McGowan’s abuser.
(Via Daily Mail) Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan claims attorney Lisa Bloom offered her $6 million to publicly support the disgraced media mogul who she says raped her.
In an emotional statement posted to what appears to be her private Facebook account, the former Charmed star accused celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom of approaching her literary agent to try and influence McGowan to publicly support Weinstein.
Bloom had represented Weinstein before resigning on October 7 after the scandal broke.
McGowan, who was one of the first women to publicly allege that Weinstein had sexually assaulted her, revealed she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement after reaching a settlement with the media mogul for $100,000 after she claims he raped her at a hotel room in 1997 during the Sundance Film Festival.
‘You know what is truth, Lisa? I feel like people should know that you’ve been calling my literary agent and saying there’d be money for me if I got on the “Harvey’s Changed” bandwagon?’ the actor wrote. (read more)
BOOM!!!!!!!!!!!!
I wonder how much she paid the fake women who accused Trump, Herman Cain and more….
She probably learned from the best…. Gloria Allred!
She’s the one who held a press conference for the invisible underage victim of Donald Trump, remember?
No wonder her own mother had to disassociate herself from her.
Oh, boy-ee-Oh! That would make sense. Thanks for the reminder.
Dots are connecting–
This is going very well–I’d LOVE to see Bloom and Allred go down. Like Mother, like daughter. Are there pink jail cells full of Pink hats for the AllredBloom gang? Boom and Boom!
Thank You, Lord, for your special sunlight!
This would be something…Never can tell with sickos…
Anderson Cooper?
Can’t wait
Blitzer, maybe? He’s about the least physically attractive
person of the bunch. Might be way wrong, but look at how
butt ugly Weinstein is, and how he used his power and
connections to do what he did.
“Blitzer, maybe? He’s about the least physically attractive person of the bunch. Might be way wrong, but look at how butt ugly Weinstein is, and how he used his power and
connections to do what he did.”
________________
Is there any actual video footage of Baghdad Bob and Wolf Blitzer at the SAME time?
If Blitzer and Baghdad Bob are truly one and the same, Weinstein could blow the lid right off that one… lol!
Now that is funny!
There’s a sicko at CNN? Just one?
Ha!!
My thought, exactly.
Wait the pedophilia can gets opened…
I just spent about 15 minutes reading from SD’s link to the Daily Mail…just scrolling through all of the stories of the women who have come out so far. No wonder some of these people have so many problems. It is mind blowing.
Interestingly, there is mention that Harvey has his pilot on standby to fly privately anwhere he wanted.
Sound familiar?
“Interestingly, there is mention that Harvey has his pilot on standby to fly privately anwhere he wanted.
Sound familiar?”
_________________
Sounds like Bubba taking the Lolita Express to Pedo Island.
Please, please, PLEASE let this be true…
Maybe someone from this April swanky media party. Weinstein in attendance.
https://pagesix.com/2017/04/14/cnn-honchos-have-heated-exchange-at-swanky-media-party/
Would not surprise me if Jeff Zucker is implicated.
This is all 100% BeeEss. As I have written 3 times in the past 6 days this is all about entrapping Trump. Wake up men! YOU are their next target! Buzzfeed.com. Summer servios
If so, it seems overly crude and obvious. And the people are the ultimate arbitrator – they have to be ‘sold’. I can’t imagine many Trumpers buying an accusation. Or accusations. We know they lie and by ‘we’ I mean well over half the country.
Right, and it was tried once already.
These accusations were all debunked during the election. When they tell us that accusers should always be believed, we can just throw the UVA hoax in their faces. The Rolling Stone ran with a false story with no one but the lying accuser to back it up.
Uuuuuummmm,
We are awoke.
MEN – especially WHITE men – have been the target for years.
My 34 yr old son has been saying this for YEARS.
Your son has been paying attention.
Exactly. “Trump is just as bad and he’s still president!”
I agree they will eat one of their own for the end goal of taking out President Trump “by any means necessary” But President Trump is always waay ahead of these fools so I have faith…
Newsflash… they tried this for the last 2 years with Lisa Bloom and her wretched mother… and the stupid audio tape. Didn’t work then.
Entrapping as in finding an accuser against him? One would think they would have chimed in after the Access Hollywood tape, so they probably don’t exist.
Or entrapping as in getting him to over-involve in it? He has 100 balls juggling right now, he isn’t looking for extra ones just for fun.
Yes the accuser did exist and the horrid woman and her mother were them. Stuff like this is all they got against DJT. There has been so much BS slung his way and still the “Teflon Don” is not only still standing he is getting things done. Also, does it not seem somewhat strange that for some reason(s) the antifa and leftist’s violent attacks on Trump supporters and others has died down recently? I believe there is a reason for that owing to the left’s overreach in attempting to take DJT down by any means necessary in accordance with their leftist’s playbook. They in their zeal to take our president down have truly gone a bridge to far for most of the people in this country. Their shenanigans, along with the continued exposing of the corrupt, ineffective politicians and socialist/communist msm, have hit a nerve in the minds and hearts of level headed Americans. They, as we do on this site, are coming to understand what these people are all about (they hate America and the people who love it).
I don’t know that it is all BS…but there has been financial problems with his company, and therefore he was in a weakened position.
There is no doubt (starting with Tina Brown) that the Left has Trump on its mind. How to parlay this into an impeachment…they live and breath the I word. Or the number 25. These are not mentally healthy people, for sure. They, like the mob, believe that if their enemy puts one of theirs in the hospital, they payback is to put one of the other’s in the grave.
Corker and his friends would pile on in a nanosecond. I can just see Dana Perino doing a ‘more in sadness than anger’ routine.
who is that guy with the candy cane tie next to Chuckie?
valheisey, I’ve wondered about the same man. He looks familiar. I also wonder about the guy with the jet and island where Bill Clinton goes, Epstein? I’ve read about him so many times, like everyone knows but no one does anything about it. For my money, he’s way worse than Harvey.
Jeff Epstein is the guy with the jet and island.
LikeLike
In June 2008, after Epstein pleaded guilty to a single state charge of soliciting prostitution from girls as young as 14, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He served 13 months before being released.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Epstein
Epstein made a sweetheart deal of a plea bargain. It’s good to have high powered friends like the Clintons.
Sen. Frank Lautenberg
Former Senator from New Jersey, Democrat
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/members/frank_lautenberg/300064
Frank “the Lout”
Lautenberg
NJ senator Lautenberg.
Frank Lautenburg the former dem senator from New Jersey is the guy next to Schumer.
Both worthless slugs.
Background of the photo:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2540727/Harvey-Weinstein-Meryl-Streep-making-movie-make-NRA-wish-werent-alive.html
Lautenberg Senator He’s dead.
haha!
About darn time. Hopefully Lisa Bloom will also go down in flames.
I wish there were some conservatives ready to take up the power vacuum in Hollyweird at this moment. Sadly, we (conservatives) have always focused on endeavors of what we think is more important that culture wars. Heck, if I had any talent combined with vast amounts of money and know how I’d be all over it.
Do I hear the faint rustle of a certain Hollywood {{spit}} house of cards starting to fall!????!
These people are reptiles.
Pit of vipers.
Gang of Demons
Devils Disciples in every sense of the term.
The President’s poem “The Snake”–we have let Hollywood into our homes via TV, Movies, Magazines, clothing, dressing like them, etc.
For those who haven’t done so, it is time to cut off the Heads of Hollywood Snakes.
🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍
This may very well lead to disciplinary action of Bloom by the CA State Bar. Probably nothing from the CA Attny General in terms of prosecution (re: offering a bribe) – given politics over principle, but certainly the actress can contact the state bar and file a complaint. Like mother, like daughter as to that duo.
Oh, this too is probably acceptable behavior on the left coast.
They’ll build a statue to her
CA State Bar is a joke.
Not sure if California will do anything to Lisa Bloom.
After all, illegal aliens have been allowed to practice law and represent people in the court systems in California since 2014. Isn’t that special?
This should be a mini-series…
Should be, but never will be.
Not even on the ‘Women in Peril’ channel
The Ruse is off the Bloom!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Rose has outed the Bloom.
⭐️👍
Gosh I love clever
I have never heard of Rose before, however, she is becoming a hero of mine. I admire her “shock and awe” takedown of the Hollywood creeps.
Just understand she is a far far leftist. She grew up in a “free love ” cult that sexually abused kids. The same one that deceased actor River Phoenix and his family were involved in, children of god. Bad start and Im hoping she get red pilled after this.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-2030250/Rose-McGowan-reveals-escaped-Children-God-sect-spending-childhood-inside-cult.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for posting Gil.
Childhood sexual abuse is a strong predictor of future psychosis. Think of all the millions who have been abused.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rose McGowan Blames Marilyn Manson Split on Cocaine, Shares Best and Worst Parts of Relationship
http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/rose-mcgowan-blames-marilyn-manson-split-on-cocaine-talks-romance-2015266
And she spent a lot of time with annoying anti-Trump actress Alyssa Milano on the set of Charmed. A show about witches if you didn’t know.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rose McGowan also had a small rule in that awful ‘once upon a time’ show.
I miss the good old days when good stuff was still on the air.
101 reasons why we need a complete collapse and reset,
Let er rip
This Sh#t Storm is getting real.
Julian Assange: There’s Something Wrong with Hillary “A Cold Creepiness Rarely Seen”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/julian-assange-theres-something-wrong-hillary-cold-creepiness-rarely-seen/
Julian Assange 🔹 on Twitter: “4767 5774 6a7a 4d6c 6330 666b 314a 3453 0000 0907 84b4 f787 7616 86f7 a737 5707 5736”
https://mobile.twitter.com/JulianAssange/status/919671345855762432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2017%2F10%2Fjulian-assange-theres-something-wrong-hillary-cold-creepiness-rarely-seen%2F
I wonder if he is eluding to pictures.
Sean Hannity on Twitter: “T Minus 7 and counting. Tick Tock….. https://t.co/tE2sMXhYer”
https://mobile.twitter.com/seanhannity/status/917223050147491840
He is alluding to her being pure evil personified.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Someone on Twitter mentioned that. 10/26 to be exact. Maybe that is what Hannity knows.
LikeLike
If he wants to let loose and name names I am all for it. As many as possible, and call out the pedos.
I’m with you brother. Bring that Fire and brimstone on 🔥
I do find it odd that Rose apparently settled her rape claim for $100,000. Seems like it should have another zero on there…. even if there was nothing to it, for Perv Harv to keep her quiet….?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yeah as things stand I don’t give much credence to the rape claim. That’s based on evidence (just about totally absent) not emotion.
The story is over at the DailyMail. SD’s link. I still find it convoluted though. One of her attorney’s secured it. She wanted to make a point somehow. I guess she did because Harvey made all of the girls sign away NDA’s, and she did not.
The left has a moral equivalency problem when it comes to sex.
There is talking to a woman.
There is touching a woman (e.g. men making a slightly aggressive pass).
There is molesting a woman (intimate touching or continued touching she makes clear she doesn’t want).
And there is raping a woman, which is any form of sex she makes clear she does not want.
They generally bundle these all into one ball of hysteria-for-ratings.
Molestation and rape are criminal behaviors and should be prosecuted.
Saying someone lewd to a woman or touching her as part of an aggressive pickup that some women like and some women hate and some women just shrug out of, is not a crime. “Unwanting” touching isn’t known to be unwanted until someone tries it and sees the response. (If it is pursued past that point, only then does it become molestation.”Copping a feel” (e.g. groping) a woman once years ago is not enough to wreck a man’s life for.)
If women didn’t often respond positively to this, there wouldn’t be the endless stories of women dating jerks while the nice guys are relegated to ‘friend.’
I think if they can media-savage the nation into feeling like anything that anybody doesn’t like that has a sexual bent is all equally bad, then they can try to make a case for why any man they don’t like is hence criminal (including Trump) merely because some woman said so. We’ve had fairly major figures in media literally unemployed because “a woman said he sent her a dirty picture.” So what? Is there proof she wasn’t part of encouraging that? If it was a problem why did she wait years to report it?
The left is the first to abandon due process as modern college has made clear. I’m all for using social-shunning when “quantity of extremely credible witnesses” are public even with no evidence (e.g. Bill Cosby’s situation). Most of DJT’s claimants are not credible however, and look more like a laundry list of pathetic attempts by various people to use some woman to do him harm, eons later, over “something she said.”
If we continue to allow “someone complaining” to wreck the lives of people without actual due process — which is when the stories that are merely stories tend to fall apart — we are not helping anybody.
And we are creating an environment where *any* man can be *utterly ruined* by any woman he was ever even accidentally alone with for ten minutes. That is dangerous and wrong.
“Scream” is one of my favorite movies. Rose starred in “Scream”. “Scream” was produced by Miramax, Harvey’s company. It was released in 1996 and the rape happened in 1997.
Not really making a point. Just thinking timelines out in my head.
We know the movie was released in 1996 (assuming that’s right, I didn’t check.)
We don’t know that a rape occurred in 1997 or ever. It’s alleged by McGowan to have occurred in 1997.
It is a lawsuit over defamation rather than any assault lol
And the attorney representing the plaintiff is none other than serial loser Gloria Allred, mother of Lisa Bloom, subject of this thread.
same ole Summer Zervos lawsuit – handled by Allred
perhaps the daughter’s sins will be visited on the mother, and she’ll just go away?
Help me out here. Who issues this subpoena? What right do they have? I don’t think unproven accusations would even be admissible in a court of law anyway. Sounds ridiculous to me. Is it just an effort to get garbage about Trump into the news cycle?
Yes, that’s what they are doing. Trying to move the light away from Hollywood to Trump. Sick people.
Discovery is a crazy thing, where a lot of cases are won and lost. You can ask for anything, but the judge can limit it if he so decides. You can do a lot of damage in discovery, forcing lots of irrelevant stuff out.
Nice timing, Fake News.
The subpoena is absurdly broad. The court should not allow it.
that’s what this is about – resubmitted with limits
“The subpoena did not make its way into the court file until last month, when Zervos’s attorneys, including the high-profile lawyer Gloria Allred, filed it as part of motion disputing a contention from Trump’s legal team that her subpoena was too broad.
Trump’s lawyers have sought to have the suit dismissed or at least delayed until he is out of office. His lawyers argued that he is protected from civil lawsuits in state court while in office. They also made a number of other claims in a July filing, among them that the entire suit is politically motivated and that Allred is using it to dredge up ammunition to impeach him. As for the subpoena, they argued that it is “far-reaching” and “seeks wholly irrelevant information intended solely to harass the president.”
Last month, Zervos’s attorneys rejected that accusation and provided the subpoena as evidence.
Trump’s response to Zervos’s motion is due Oct. 31, according to Zervos’s attorney, Gloria Allred. In a statement Allred said: “We are hopeful that the court will deny President Trump’s motion to dismiss, so that we may move forward with discovery and obtain relevant documents and testimony.”
as Sun said above, it’s a defamation lawsuit because Trump said she was lying. The comments on Tapper’s tweet are hilarious –
I think the final plot twist here will be when we find out they’re using Larry Flynn’s money 😉
This is old news that has been repackaged to try to move spotlight to Trump. This is info from March with a minor update in July.
Liberals if they didn’t have Fake News they’d have nothing at all….. Losers aren’t Winner’s
“And when you pay them six million dollars, they won’t say anything. You can do anything.”
everyone ever notice all those COMMUNIST DEMORAT PIGS RUN IN PACKS LIKE THE DOGS THEY ARE.
AND DOGS HAVE BETTER MORALS THAN THEY DO.
Yeah it’s hard to prefer one over the other. The predator or the whore? But we haven’t got a new pedo yet, and that would be great to give this story real legs.
Otherwise it could be over in a month more or less.
This McGowan is going over the edge. Not making sense any more. How would accepting $100,000 settlement from Weinstein (which wasn’t huge money for him even then) be a way to get back at him? The story doesn’t hang together.
I could put it together for her, say that refusing to sign a gag agreement was getting back at Weinstein, but she didn’t say that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FTA: “Following an uneasy assimilation into American life, McGowan says she ran away from home and was temporarily taken in by drag queens, before returning to live with her father.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good for Rose! I bet they would love to have her completely disappear. She is literally killing every single one of them. They Left is completely destroyed because there is no way they can say a single thing about our President without shining the light back on themselves. Would not shock me at all if Harvey decides willingly or unwillingly to put 2 bullets in the back of his head!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Read SD’s link to the Daily Mail article. Similar MO, with locations.
Hypocrisy is on full display here.
Something I don’t think’s been brought up.
Even at the start of their acting careers, both Paltrow (director father, actress mother) and Jolie (Jon Voight father, actress mother) were Hollywood “people.” Neither was the cliched naive actress fresh off an Iowa farm looking to make it big in Los Angeles. And despite their pedigrees, they were STILL seen as fair game by Weinstein. Their pedigrees and insider status didn’t give them any consideration or exemption.
These monsters eat their own too. There really is nothing off limits.
But Jolie says she refused. She could refuse and still have a career. Others couldn’t. Anyway if a woman agrees to something to have business opportunities, that’s valid consent to what she agreed to.
It is a greasy business. If producers can’t have this power maybe they will just invest their money elsewhere. That’s life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
As to my point, it doesn’t matter whether she refused or not. Weinstein still felt he could get away with attempting to pressure her, despite her father’s star power and her ties to the industry.
Nor does it matter whether some women consented. The reason sexual harassment laws exist (and we’re talking real sexual harassment, not the type which makes 3rd-wave feminists and campus activists hysterical) is to remove such pressure. The laws exist so that individuals are not put in positions in which they must choices regarding sexual advances and business opportunities.
The philosophical questions- whether these laws should exist or not and whether individuals should have the right to enter into such agreements- is different from the legal one- whether or not Weinstein broke existing law by using his power to induce sexual liaisons from potential employees, and whether or not some of his actions crossed the line from sexual harassment to sexual assault and rape.
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAWWWW
Rose who?
The presumption of innocence must be given and honored regardless of who is being accused. The burden on “sexual harassment” is very low and can be used against anyone! Harvey Weinstein may be the first domino to fall…hope that the Assange Key is real and we finally get more information from the Crooked Hillary files?
Story by story, tweet by tweet, the layers of Commiwood’s corruption, perversion and hypocrisy are being peeled away.
Thank you, Lord, for answering our prayers to let our enemies fight amongst each other and the bountiful table they set for themselves be a snare, a trap, a stumbling block and a recompense to them.
Primary trait to be a top flight lawyer is you have to be a horrible person! Shakespeare was right, “first, we must kill all of the lawyers “
I see the “regressive’s” partake in redistribution of wealth at the expense of others albeit in a much more sinister manner.
Looks like the regressive implosion has enveloped another shyster named Gloria, I mean Rose McGowan.
Trump must have grin the size of Manhattan on his face! Certainly I do. Cheers!
the latest badge of honor?
Didn’t they have that #YESALLWOMEN thing a few years ago?
From the article linked at the top of the page:
‘All I can say is, from my perspective, I thought, ‘Here is my chance to get to the root of the problem from the inside. I am usually on the outside throwing stones. Here is my chance to be in the inside and to get a guy to handle this thing in a different way’. I thought that would be a positive thing, but clearly it did not go over at all.’
Bloom agreed to advise Weinstein with his ‘anger and bombastic workplace attitude’ before the New York Times broke the story on October 6. She claims she was ‘totally unaware’ of the sexual harassment allegations.
Why would anyone hire such a high buck criminal defense lawyer to be their “advisor”?
And she’s using the word “advisor” to describe what a therapist would normally do.
I think she was “advising” Weinstein on settlement payments and she was more or less his underground broker, pocketing millions for herself in the process.
She’s not qualified to be the kind of “advisor” she claims Harvey Weinstein hired her for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed, Pope, indeed.
WE LOVE YOU, MR, PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY! SO PROUD TO SUPPORT AND PRAY FOR YOU!
Only the morally bankrupt, only the hypocritical & only the lowest of bottom feeders would purport to believe in & sing the praises of a personal belief, yet in an instant sell out said belief for profit, power & popularity
These kind of people are void of any humanity, class or moral soul, & all righteous people should not be buying what they’re selling
Sick & corrupted minds should not profit from their evil, & in the case of politicians entrusted to rule over us, their sick & corrupted minds are the reason for many of our problems in this country
Power corrupts when in the hands of the weak minded, & unless we as a people, as a nation, take it upon ourselves to demand severe consequences for those who abuse their power, it will never end
To think that half the nation voted for an absolutely corrupt, lying, feeble minded & morally bankrupt scumbag is all the evidence we need to see we’ve got a serious problem
^^^THIS^^^
While not surprising, it is fascinating to learn.
Just wow 😐
She’s spot-on!
Some insider info on Austrian politics.
More right wing than people admit. Has been for a LONG time.
I know because I just do.
Good wine too.
