Oh Dear: Actress Rose McGowan Says Weinstein Attorney Lisa Bloom Offered $6 Million Hush Money…

Like her mother Gloria Allred, attorney and media personality Lisa Bloom has created her controversial personal brand image as an advocate for women who have been victimized.

However, against increasing numbers of women sharing stories about their sexual harassment by Bloom’s former client Harvey Weinstein, actress Rose McGowan is claiming that Weinstein lawyer and Lisa Bloom’s co-counsel, Charles Harder, tried to pay her $6 million hush money to actually support McGowan’s abuser.

(Via Daily Mail)  Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan claims attorney Lisa Bloom offered her $6 million to publicly support the disgraced media mogul who she says raped her.

In an emotional statement posted to what appears to be her private Facebook account, the former Charmed star accused celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom of approaching her literary agent to try and influence McGowan to publicly support Weinstein.

Bloom had represented Weinstein before resigning on October 7 after the scandal broke.

McGowan, who was one of the first women to publicly allege that Weinstein had sexually assaulted her, revealed she did not sign a non-disclosure agreement after reaching a settlement with the media mogul for $100,000 after she claims he raped her at a hotel room in 1997 during the Sundance Film Festival.

‘You know what is truth, Lisa? I feel like people should know that you’ve been calling my literary agent and saying there’d be money for me if I got on the “Harvey’s Changed” bandwagon?’ the actor wrote. (read more)

  1. TwoLaine says:
    October 15, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    BOOM!!!!!!!!!!!!

  2. CarolynH says:
    October 15, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    I wonder how much she paid the fake women who accused Trump, Herman Cain and more….

    • Nchadwick says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:02 pm

      She probably learned from the best…. Gloria Allred!

    • Bendix says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:04 pm

      She’s the one who held a press conference for the invisible underage victim of Donald Trump, remember?
      No wonder her own mother had to disassociate herself from her.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:11 pm

      Oh, boy-ee-Oh! That would make sense. Thanks for the reminder.
      Dots are connecting–

      This is going very well–I’d LOVE to see Bloom and Allred go down. Like Mother, like daughter. Are there pink jail cells full of Pink hats for the AllredBloom gang? Boom and Boom!

      Thank You, Lord, for your special sunlight!

  3. ALEX says:
    October 15, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    This would be something…Never can tell with sickos…

  4. massivedeplorable says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    This is all 100% BeeEss. As I have written 3 times in the past 6 days this is all about entrapping Trump. Wake up men! YOU are their next target! Buzzfeed.com. Summer servios

    • Mumu Bobby (@mumubobby1) says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:04 pm

      If so, it seems overly crude and obvious. And the people are the ultimate arbitrator – they have to be ‘sold’. I can’t imagine many Trumpers buying an accusation. Or accusations. We know they lie and by ‘we’ I mean well over half the country.

      • Covfefe-USA says:
        October 15, 2017 at 8:09 pm

        Right, and it was tried once already.

      • Deb says:
        October 15, 2017 at 9:43 pm

        These accusations were all debunked during the election. When they tell us that accusers should always be believed, we can just throw the UVA hoax in their faces. The Rolling Stone ran with a false story with no one but the lying accuser to back it up.

    • lastinillinois says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      Uuuuuummmm,
      We are awoke.

      MEN – especially WHITE men – have been the target for years.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      Exactly. “Trump is just as bad and he’s still president!”

    • visage13 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      I agree they will eat one of their own for the end goal of taking out President Trump “by any means necessary” But President Trump is always waay ahead of these fools so I have faith…

    • Suncc49 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:25 pm

      Newsflash… they tried this for the last 2 years with Lisa Bloom and her wretched mother… and the stupid audio tape. Didn’t work then.

    • artichoke says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      Entrapping as in finding an accuser against him? One would think they would have chimed in after the Access Hollywood tape, so they probably don’t exist.

      Or entrapping as in getting him to over-involve in it? He has 100 balls juggling right now, he isn’t looking for extra ones just for fun.

      • kiskiminetas says:
        October 15, 2017 at 9:28 pm

        Yes the accuser did exist and the horrid woman and her mother were them. Stuff like this is all they got against DJT. There has been so much BS slung his way and still the “Teflon Don” is not only still standing he is getting things done. Also, does it not seem somewhat strange that for some reason(s) the antifa and leftist’s violent attacks on Trump supporters and others has died down recently? I believe there is a reason for that owing to the left’s overreach in attempting to take DJT down by any means necessary in accordance with their leftist’s playbook. They in their zeal to take our president down have truly gone a bridge to far for most of the people in this country. Their shenanigans, along with the continued exposing of the corrupt, ineffective politicians and socialist/communist msm, have hit a nerve in the minds and hearts of level headed Americans. They, as we do on this site, are coming to understand what these people are all about (they hate America and the people who love it).

    • stats guy says:
      October 15, 2017 at 9:10 pm

      I don’t know that it is all BS…but there has been financial problems with his company, and therefore he was in a weakened position.

      There is no doubt (starting with Tina Brown) that the Left has Trump on its mind. How to parlay this into an impeachment…they live and breath the I word. Or the number 25. These are not mentally healthy people, for sure. They, like the mob, believe that if their enemy puts one of theirs in the hospital, they payback is to put one of the other’s in the grave.

      Corker and his friends would pile on in a nanosecond. I can just see Dana Perino doing a ‘more in sadness than anger’ routine.

  5. valheisey says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    who is that guy with the candy cane tie next to Chuckie?

  6. MM says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    About darn time. Hopefully Lisa Bloom will also go down in flames.

  7. Hoosier_friend? says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    I wish there were some conservatives ready to take up the power vacuum in Hollyweird at this moment. Sadly, we (conservatives) have always focused on endeavors of what we think is more important that culture wars. Heck, if I had any talent combined with vast amounts of money and know how I’d be all over it.

  8. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Do I hear the faint rustle of a certain Hollywood {{spit}} house of cards starting to fall!????!

  9. Howie says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    These people are reptiles.

  10. Covfefe-USA says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    This may very well lead to disciplinary action of Bloom by the CA State Bar. Probably nothing from the CA Attny General in terms of prosecution (re: offering a bribe) – given politics over principle, but certainly the actress can contact the state bar and file a complaint. Like mother, like daughter as to that duo.

  11. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    This should be a mini-series…

  12. georgiafl says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    The Ruse is off the Bloom!

  13. LKA in LA says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    I have never heard of Rose before, however, she is becoming a hero of mine. I admire her “shock and awe” takedown of the Hollywood creeps.

  14. Nailbanger says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    101 reasons why we need a complete collapse and reset,
    Liked by 4 people

  15. IMO says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    This Sh#t Storm is getting real.

    Julian Assange: There’s Something Wrong with Hillary “A Cold Creepiness Rarely Seen”
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/julian-assange-theres-something-wrong-hillary-cold-creepiness-rarely-seen/

    Julian Assange 🔹 on Twitter: “4767 5774 6a7a 4d6c 6330 666b 314a 3453 0000 0907 84b4 f787 7616 86f7 a737 5707 5736”
    https://mobile.twitter.com/JulianAssange/status/919671345855762432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2017%2F10%2Fjulian-assange-theres-something-wrong-hillary-cold-creepiness-rarely-seen%2F

  16. Gil says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    If he wants to let loose and name names I am all for it. As many as possible, and call out the pedos.

  17. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    I do find it odd that Rose apparently settled her rape claim for $100,000. Seems like it should have another zero on there…. even if there was nothing to it, for Perv Harv to keep her quiet….?

  18. godzillafeet says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    The left has a moral equivalency problem when it comes to sex.
    There is talking to a woman.
    There is touching a woman (e.g. men making a slightly aggressive pass).
    There is molesting a woman (intimate touching or continued touching she makes clear she doesn’t want).
    And there is raping a woman, which is any form of sex she makes clear she does not want.
    They generally bundle these all into one ball of hysteria-for-ratings.

    Molestation and rape are criminal behaviors and should be prosecuted.

    Saying someone lewd to a woman or touching her as part of an aggressive pickup that some women like and some women hate and some women just shrug out of, is not a crime. “Unwanting” touching isn’t known to be unwanted until someone tries it and sees the response. (If it is pursued past that point, only then does it become molestation.”Copping a feel” (e.g. groping) a woman once years ago is not enough to wreck a man’s life for.)

    If women didn’t often respond positively to this, there wouldn’t be the endless stories of women dating jerks while the nice guys are relegated to ‘friend.’

    I think if they can media-savage the nation into feeling like anything that anybody doesn’t like that has a sexual bent is all equally bad, then they can try to make a case for why any man they don’t like is hence criminal (including Trump) merely because some woman said so. We’ve had fairly major figures in media literally unemployed because “a woman said he sent her a dirty picture.” So what? Is there proof she wasn’t part of encouraging that? If it was a problem why did she wait years to report it?

    The left is the first to abandon due process as modern college has made clear. I’m all for using social-shunning when “quantity of extremely credible witnesses” are public even with no evidence (e.g. Bill Cosby’s situation). Most of DJT’s claimants are not credible however, and look more like a laundry list of pathetic attempts by various people to use some woman to do him harm, eons later, over “something she said.”

    If we continue to allow “someone complaining” to wreck the lives of people without actual due process — which is when the stories that are merely stories tend to fall apart — we are not helping anybody.

    Like

  19. Katie says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    “Scream” is one of my favorite movies. Rose starred in “Scream”. “Scream” was produced by Miramax, Harvey’s company. It was released in 1996 and the rape happened in 1997.

    Not really making a point. Just thinking timelines out in my head.

    • artichoke says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:45 pm

      We know the movie was released in 1996 (assuming that’s right, I didn’t check.)

      We don’t know that a rape occurred in 1997 or ever. It’s alleged by McGowan to have occurred in 1997.

  20. Regina says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    • Suncc49 says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      It is a lawsuit over defamation rather than any assault lol

    • Regina says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:31 pm

      same ole Summer Zervos lawsuit – handled by Allred
      perhaps the daughter’s sins will be visited on the mother, and she’ll just go away?

    • joeknuckles says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:31 pm

      Help me out here. Who issues this subpoena? What right do they have? I don’t think unproven accusations would even be admissible in a court of law anyway. Sounds ridiculous to me. Is it just an effort to get garbage about Trump into the news cycle?

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        October 15, 2017 at 8:40 pm

        Yes, that’s what they are doing. Trying to move the light away from Hollywood to Trump. Sick people.

      • artichoke says:
        October 15, 2017 at 8:48 pm

        Discovery is a crazy thing, where a lot of cases are won and lost. You can ask for anything, but the judge can limit it if he so decides. You can do a lot of damage in discovery, forcing lots of irrelevant stuff out.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:35 pm

      Nice timing, Fake News.

    • artichoke says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      The subpoena is absurdly broad. The court should not allow it.

      • Regina says:
        October 15, 2017 at 8:55 pm

        that’s what this is about – resubmitted with limits
        “The subpoena did not make its way into the court file until last month, when Zervos’s attorneys, including the high-profile lawyer Gloria Allred, filed it as part of motion disputing a contention from Trump’s legal team that her subpoena was too broad.

        Trump’s lawyers have sought to have the suit dismissed or at least delayed until he is out of office. His lawyers argued that he is protected from civil lawsuits in state court while in office. They also made a number of other claims in a July filing, among them that the entire suit is politically motivated and that Allred is using it to dredge up ammunition to impeach him. As for the subpoena, they argued that it is “far-reaching” and “seeks wholly irrelevant information intended solely to harass the president.”

        Last month, Zervos’s attorneys rejected that accusation and provided the subpoena as evidence.

        Trump’s response to Zervos’s motion is due Oct. 31, according to Zervos’s attorney, Gloria Allred. In a statement Allred said: “We are hopeful that the court will deny President Trump’s motion to dismiss, so that we may move forward with discovery and obtain relevant documents and testimony.”

        as Sun said above, it’s a defamation lawsuit because Trump said she was lying. The comments on Tapper’s tweet are hilarious –

        I think the final plot twist here will be when we find out they’re using Larry Flynn’s money 😉

    • meadowlandsview says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:46 pm

      This is old news that has been repackaged to try to move spotlight to Trump. This is info from March with a minor update in July.

    • Trumppin says:
      October 15, 2017 at 9:18 pm

      Liberals if they didn’t have Fake News they’d have nothing at all….. Losers aren’t Winner’s

  21. keeler says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    “And when you pay them six million dollars, they won’t say anything. You can do anything.”

  22. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    everyone ever notice all those COMMUNIST DEMORAT PIGS RUN IN PACKS LIKE THE DOGS THEY ARE.
    AND DOGS HAVE BETTER MORALS THAN THEY DO.

    • artichoke says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:37 pm

      Yeah it’s hard to prefer one over the other. The predator or the whore? But we haven’t got a new pedo yet, and that would be great to give this story real legs.

      Otherwise it could be over in a month more or less.

  23. artichoke says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    This McGowan is going over the edge. Not making sense any more. How would accepting $100,000 settlement from Weinstein (which wasn’t huge money for him even then) be a way to get back at him? The story doesn’t hang together.

    I could put it together for her, say that refusing to sign a gag agreement was getting back at Weinstein, but she didn’t say that.

  24. fleporeblog says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Good for Rose! I bet they would love to have her completely disappear. She is literally killing every single one of them. They Left is completely destroyed because there is no way they can say a single thing about our President without shining the light back on themselves. Would not shock me at all if Harvey decides willingly or unwillingly to put 2 bullets in the back of his head!

    • Jeff says:
      October 15, 2017 at 9:17 pm

      Be careful, While I DO believe Weinstein is one of the biggest POS to walk the earth(there is evidence to support that along with A LOT of others), I just wonder how many of these women’s claims are valid. You have to remember a lot of these women sold their soul for money and fortune and even when some were allegedly assaulted, kept quiet for decades, WHY? Some may see an opportunity to jump on the bandwagon, just for a easy payday being they see the writing on the wall, that their industry and lifestyle is going down the tubes FAST!!!

  25. stinkfoot63 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Hypocrisy is on full display here.

  26. keeler says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Something I don’t think’s been brought up.

    Even at the start of their acting careers, both Paltrow (director father, actress mother) and Jolie (Jon Voight father, actress mother) were Hollywood “people.” Neither was the cliched naive actress fresh off an Iowa farm looking to make it big in Los Angeles. And despite their pedigrees, they were STILL seen as fair game by Weinstein. Their pedigrees and insider status didn’t give them any consideration or exemption.

    These monsters eat their own too. There really is nothing off limits.

    • artichoke says:
      October 15, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      But Jolie says she refused. She could refuse and still have a career. Others couldn’t. Anyway if a woman agrees to something to have business opportunities, that’s valid consent to what she agreed to.

      It is a greasy business. If producers can’t have this power maybe they will just invest their money elsewhere. That’s life.

      • Fake Nametag says:
        October 15, 2017 at 9:11 pm

        Are you sure she refused, or is that just what she is saying so that she doesn’t tarnish her image now that she’s a big untouchable star?

      • keeler says:
        October 15, 2017 at 9:49 pm

        As to my point, it doesn’t matter whether she refused or not. Weinstein still felt he could get away with attempting to pressure her, despite her father’s star power and her ties to the industry.

        Nor does it matter whether some women consented. The reason sexual harassment laws exist (and we’re talking real sexual harassment, not the type which makes 3rd-wave feminists and campus activists hysterical) is to remove such pressure. The laws exist so that individuals are not put in positions in which they must choices regarding sexual advances and business opportunities.

        The philosophical questions- whether these laws should exist or not and whether individuals should have the right to enter into such agreements- is different from the legal one- whether or not Weinstein broke existing law by using his power to induce sexual liaisons from potential employees, and whether or not some of his actions crossed the line from sexual harassment to sexual assault and rape.

  27. Peter says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAWWWW

  28. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Rose who?

  29. Publius2016 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    The presumption of innocence must be given and honored regardless of who is being accused. The burden on “sexual harassment” is very low and can be used against anyone! Harvey Weinstein may be the first domino to fall…hope that the Assange Key is real and we finally get more information from the Crooked Hillary files?

  30. hitrestart1 says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Story by story, tweet by tweet, the layers of Commiwood’s corruption, perversion and hypocrisy are being peeled away.

    Thank you, Lord, for answering our prayers to let our enemies fight amongst each other and the bountiful table they set for themselves be a snare, a trap, a stumbling block and a recompense to them.

  31. mikebrezzze says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Primary trait to be a top flight lawyer is you have to be a horrible person! Shakespeare was right, “first, we must kill all of the lawyers “

  32. got243kids says:
    October 15, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    I see the “regressive’s” partake in redistribution of wealth at the expense of others albeit in a much more sinister manner.

    Looks like the regressive implosion has enveloped another shyster named Gloria, I mean Rose McGowan.

    Trump must have grin the size of Manhattan on his face! Certainly I do. Cheers!

  33. Regina says:
    October 15, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    the latest badge of honor?

  34. Regina says:
    October 15, 2017 at 9:01 pm

  35. Honest Abbey says:
    October 15, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    From the article linked at the top of the page:

    ‘All I can say is, from my perspective, I thought, ‘Here is my chance to get to the root of the problem from the inside. I am usually on the outside throwing stones. Here is my chance to be in the inside and to get a guy to handle this thing in a different way’. I thought that would be a positive thing, but clearly it did not go over at all.’

    Bloom agreed to advise Weinstein with his ‘anger and bombastic workplace attitude’ before the New York Times broke the story on October 6. She claims she was ‘totally unaware’ of the sexual harassment allegations.

    Why would anyone hire such a high buck criminal defense lawyer to be their “advisor”?
    And she’s using the word “advisor” to describe what a therapist would normally do.

    I think she was “advising” Weinstein on settlement payments and she was more or less his underground broker, pocketing millions for herself in the process.

    She’s not qualified to be the kind of “advisor” she claims Harvey Weinstein hired her for.

  36. 1popefrancis says:
    October 15, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    I am becoming more and more convinced as Donald J. Trump who has defied all odds to be President and gets stronger by the day as his detractors cannot gain any purchase to destroy him and in fact are being destroyed from within that this is the reason: prayers have been heard and he is protected by the divine. Laugh perhaps? Far worse characters in history have been favored by God when they have changed their ways…Only God knows what is at hand. But something is. As a sideliner, and one who loves the job DJT is doing I am pleased. My prayers for him continue.

  37. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 15, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Only the morally bankrupt, only the hypocritical & only the lowest of bottom feeders would purport to believe in & sing the praises of a personal belief, yet in an instant sell out said belief for profit, power & popularity

    These kind of people are void of any humanity, class or moral soul, & all righteous people should not be buying what they’re selling

    Sick & corrupted minds should not profit from their evil, & in the case of politicians entrusted to rule over us, their sick & corrupted minds are the reason for many of our problems in this country

    Power corrupts when in the hands of the weak minded, & unless we as a people, as a nation, take it upon ourselves to demand severe consequences for those who abuse their power, it will never end

    To think that half the nation voted for an absolutely corrupt, lying, feeble minded & morally bankrupt scumbag is all the evidence we need to see we’ve got a serious problem

  38. Minnie says:
    October 15, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    While not surprising, it is fascinating to learn.

    Just wow 😐

  40. Joe says:
    October 15, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Some insider info on Austrian politics.

    More right wing than people admit. Has been for a LONG time.

    I know because I just do.

    Good wine too.

