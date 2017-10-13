President Trump Speech on Iran (video)…

President Trump delivers remarks from the White House discussing Iran and the ongoing certification process for the Iranian Nuclear Deal.

One of the key aspects in the outlined policy is the definition of Iran’s Republican Guard as an official terrorist organization.  This designation positions the official military of a Nation State as terrorist groups.

77 Responses to President Trump Speech on Iran (video)…

  1. Eric Kennedy says:
    October 13, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    November 8, 2016… Donald J. Trump elected President of the United States

    October 2017… Economy deregulated and surging… jobs, wages, consumer confidence, GDP up… companies moving back to America… energy sector liberated and U.S. becomes energy exporter… TPP dead, NAFTA being renegotiated… Obamacare dead with cross-state competition now allowed… illegal immigration down over 70 percent… wall prototypes going up… extreme vetting in place… ISIS being destroyed with Arab states now helping… military being rebuilt… Iran deal not certified and sanctions re-imposed… North Korea increasingly economically isolated… courts now being stacked with judges who interpret law and not legislate from bench… media and Hollywood losing influence… “two-party” system exposed as fraud.

    And it hasn’t even been a year yet.

    • Eric Kennedy says:
      October 13, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      Has held meeting with most world leaders… gave ground-breaking UN speech… pulled U.S. out of UNESCO and terrible Paris Climate Agreement… 5-year lobbying ban… begins rolling back Dodd-Frank… strips funding from sanctuary cities… reforms Veterans Administration… signs EO on promoting free speech and religious liberty… establish commission on voter fraud… expertly deals with three major hurricanes and comforts victims of Las Vegas shooting.

  2. 17CatsInTN says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Ya know, after such a clear point on point speech, with no ambiguities, just the terrorist activity facts, ma’am, I’m beginning to miss the days of mealy mouthed presidents who assured us all these agreements were for our good. ……………………………………………………………. Oh. Wait. We still have congress critters who do that. Never mind.

  3. thinkthinkthink says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    My confidence in my President was already rock solid.
    This speech is like a balm to my soul.

  4. sharpshorts says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    What part of “Death to America” do you not understand?

  5. EbonyRapror says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    President Trump doesn’t have the gift of soaring rhetoric like Obama, but unlike Obama he has the heart of a lion and he loves our country. Spot on Mr. President.

    • Summer says:
      October 13, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      What soaring rhetoric? Obozo was condescending, arrogant and smirking, and overall insufferable while lecturing us (lying) from his podium. He was unable to talk coherently without his TelePrompTer. Eh… umm… okeydoke…

    • SB says:
      October 13, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      I disagree.

      BOH had/has no gift (of soaring rhetoric or anything else). He was/is a fraud (carefully constructed by others, as was/is his image as one with gifts like “soaring rhetoric” or brilliance, etc.). Up against Truth, his words, image, and brilliance fall flat.

      President Trump has the Gift to Speak the Truth!! Those of us who have been starved of Truthful Leadership know it (Truth) when we hear it. It is the Truth which Soars!!

      And We the People have been Blessed with the Gift of a True Leader!! He Soars on the Strength of the People (you see it in the faces of the people at his rallies)!!

      As time passes, others will come to recognize the Truth as well. This is what those who fear Truth fear the most.

      MAGA!!

    • joninmd22 says:
      October 13, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      And the ability to get things accomplished which is vastly superior to soaring rhetoric.

    • Billygoat65 says:
      October 13, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      Does soaring rhetoric mean not a word he says is believable and without a teleprompter the stutters like a miserable clusterf*ck?

    • Lack is not all says:
      October 13, 2017 at 3:56 pm

      Ebony, Have you ever heard Obama talking without a teleprompter?. Soaring rethoric ? Soaring stuttering in my opinion.

      Liked by 3 people

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        October 13, 2017 at 4:24 pm

        There is a great video of Obama in his earliest “community organizer” days, that show his huge potential as a BS artist. He has no script or teleprompter, but he strings together cliches and SOUNDS like a world-class narrator who is simply missing his written material. I am sure “the right people” noticed Obama’s extreme mouthpiece potential.

        This ability was surely the source of Biden’s “articulate” comment. Obama had “sounding articulate” down like a champ. He just needed somebody to deliver the goods for him to articulate.

        Furthermore, Obama’s speaking training HAD to come from people who teach hypnotic suggestion. Why? Because people who teach it see Obama using it, and have pointed it out several times. But it is NOT apparent in this early speech, so the training had to come after that, probably as he was prepared for political office.

        • waltherppk says:
          October 13, 2017 at 4:57 pm

          Revival tent sing song cadence saying a lot of words without much substance is not “soaring rhetoric”, even for a MLK wannabee. What speaking Obama did do that sounded good was whatever a good speech writer provided, so long as the script reader Obama could correctly pronounce the words. When Obama got to an unfamiliar word, or went off script, he was a stuttering fool. Obama could not speak freely from the heart for an hour, without reading a script, because there wasn’t an hour’s worth of truth or knowledge in his heart to freely share. Like a ventriloquist’s dummy what Obama said generally was mostly the jaws being moved by some puppeteer behind the curtain.

          • EbonyRapror says:
            October 13, 2017 at 8:51 pm

            I concede – “soaring rhetoric” did not convey what I intended to say, which was he Obama could deliver a teleprompter speech very well – far better then President Trump. But, that’s all Obama could do and his silver tongued delivery meant nothing because he hated America.

        • beaujest says:
          October 13, 2017 at 7:46 pm

          Like Harry Reid said ,doesn’t speak like a negro !

        • nor'easter says:
          October 13, 2017 at 7:52 pm

          “But it is NOT apparent in this early speech, so the training had to come after that, probably as he was prepared for political office.”

          wolfmoon1776, Great observation!
          I personally believe that he was “indoctrinated” at a young age, “scouted”, “recruited”, and “trained”, with others, many of whom were “selected” for various “assignments” (his assignment being President); Obama just happened to “conveniently” fit a created “profile” to achieve certain “agenda”. The agenda was created. developed, and promoted through propaganda disguised as education, fake news media, arts and (pseudo)sciences, the entertainment industry, (etc). and election fraud at many levels; everything controlled and/or influenced, by the “Deep State”, over an extended period of time (decades).
          As much as I would like to blame decades of liberal influence for the erosion of the real American values that our founding fathers enshrined, for themselves, and for us today (posterity) in the Constitution, the fact is that we as a people (not us Treepers, of course!),
          failed to pay the price of liberty-eternal vigilance.
          Now, we must take back our country and our Constitution, and ensure that this never happens again.
          We cannot afford to move slowly on this.
          We must be – “Revolutionary”.
          Make America Great Again!

        • Your Tour Guide says:
          October 13, 2017 at 8:41 pm

          The word’s mentioned in another post, but it all has to do with
          his cadence. He measures out a few words, gives a pause.
          Looks around in a serious manner. I believe the bit about
          hypnosis big time. Noticed how people would look at the TV
          in crowded places whenever he came on, especially early
          in the game. Unsettling.

    • Bert Darrell says:
      October 13, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      I strongly disagree. Obama has the horrendous trait of lying with the same ease as as he aspirates air. It is not “soaring rhetoric” when nothing he says is true or honestly meant. Any mediocre actor recite great lines if called for in a script and that is what Obama does. But he is not an actor; just a con man.

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        October 13, 2017 at 4:34 pm

        Yup. Obama lies with EXTREME ease.

        People who can spot scammers, con men and shysters see through Obama, but he is really quite good. Not good enough, however. There are many people who were NEVER fooled one bit by him. Unfortunately, there were not enough of these people, and they had no media behind them. Without sufficient voice and organization to oppose Obama in 2008, Obama and the Fake News Media won.

        I think that the use of GOP “betrayal candidates” in 2008 and 2012 was actually essential for Obama’s wins both times. Without them, Obama’s EXTREMELY sketchy nature would have been more widely understood.

        Obama had the media working for him even before he ran for President. The Fake News Media really helped Obama by getting a large number of people to lower their guard. PC psy-op did the rest.

        Liked by 2 people

  6. fleporeblog says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Listening to our Womderful President explain why he is doing what he is doing with Iran 🇮🇷 had my Cold Anger nearly go hot! This POS that called himself the 44th President of the USA 🇺🇸 truly hated each and everyone of us. The two favorite sayings in Iran 🇮🇷 are Death to the US and Death to Israel 🇮🇱. Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 must have been all giddy to sign this damn agreement. He turned over $150 Billion dollars 💵 and had $1.7 Billion dollars 💵 transported by plane ✈️ on pallets to Tehran.

    I don’t know if this POS will ever face justice in his lifetime but I sleep well at night knowing that this POS will face justice when he meets our Creator. He will spend eternity in a 🔥 pit with HRC, Lucifer (John McCain), GWB, Bill Clinton, George Soros etc.

    I absolutely LOVE ❤️ the fact that our Lion 🦁 has the ultimate power when it comes to this agreement. If the useless Congress sits on their ass and does nothing, he will terminate the deal on his own and through Mnuchin, he will strangle the Iranian Government. Russia 🇷🇺, China 🇨🇳, France 🇫🇷 and othe European Countries have been put on notice. In the not to distant future, you will have to decide whether you want to trade with Iran 🇮🇷 or with the USA 🇺🇸.

    Those countries see the writing on the wall because our President will use the same road map that he used with North Korea 🇰🇵.

    God please continue to protect and bless our beloved President!

    • kiskiminetas says:
      October 13, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      Flep O was a charlatan who was used by those in power for facilitation of bringing this nation to its knees. The man is a Muslim and it also speaks volumes that many in his administration were as well. Those in power laid the foundation of the mess we are in today over a century ago. Yes its chickens have come to roost but by God’s grace there is a new farmer running the farm now. He and his new loyal workers and followers will get this farm producing a good product as opposed to the chicken feces those other farmers spread around for the gullible to digest with many being brainwashed by it.

    • Jim says:
      October 13, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      Love your colorful post. Our President is moving so fast the media and members of Congress can’t keep up with him. Before they can criticize one thing, he has already moved on to two more and about to start another two. He is moving so fast it is probably hard for even Sundance to keep up. The lion is roaring, that’s for sure. MAGA!

    • JC says:
      October 13, 2017 at 4:20 pm

      Great post, as usual, Fle. That 44th guy was either so profoundly inept or so horrifically evil to concoct that deal with Iran, it is in itself a full indictment of him.

      Every word of our President’s great speech was precisely what we needed to hear and unequivocally what needs to be implemented to destroy that deal with the devil. Right on the money, as always.

  7. FofBW says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    I guess I missed the report of the recent attempted bombing of a restaurant in Washington, DC by Iran!!

    I am glad he put it out there.

  8. Publius2016 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Wow! As “Mattress Mack” put it, “My faith defines me, it’s who I am.” “We can afford [the cost]…what we can’t afford” — we can’t — and he said this very strongly, “what we can’t afford is to cause people to lose hope.”

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      October 13, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      Mattress Mack reminds me of Joshua 24:14-15:

      14 Now therefore fear the Lord, and serve him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve ye the Lord.

      15 And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.

      Same goes for my family and me: As for me and my house, we will serve the LORD…

  9. Janice says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    In awe of this President is all I can say. Hearing this speech could ead to a real Arab Spring as Trump will have their backs. I am so humbled that God blessed us and the world with Trump He is everything i have prayed for and we must not let him down. I’m ready for the blood-letting 2018-2020.

  10. Emily Summer says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    See? Our President has a phone and a pen, too. Do your job congress or our lion will do it for you.

  11. TheWanderingStar says:
    October 13, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    What a fantastic Chief Executive we have leading our country!

  12. Coast says:
    October 13, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    When you look at the terms of this deal, and the money we provided, is there any question that Obama worked against this country? Isn’t there a word for this?

  13. faithfamilyfriends893 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Wow–the best presentation about the Iran deal I’ve ever heard! God has so blessed us with this president. After one of President Trump’s speeches, it takes about a day and a half to wipe the smile off my face. After hearing this speech and the one at the Values Voters Summit, I’ll be smiling all week.

  14. Mike diamond says:
    October 13, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Right on President Trump !!! This is why we voted for our President Trump ! The next time the liberal news media Cry’s about little stuff that’s fake news remind them that Obama tried to give away the farm.

  15. wholland50 says:
    October 13, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    So after yesterday’s Obamacare reversals and today’s Iran decisions, is anything left of Obama’s legacy… in less than a year, and with no help from the Republicans in Congress???

  16. Trish in Southern Illinois says:
    October 13, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    I love how president TRUMP throws this to our useless do-nothing congress…you just know (so does TRUMP) they’ll fail or screw it up…then KISS IT BYE BYE! LOL i just love my PRESIDENT!

  17. sundance says:
    October 13, 2017 at 4:35 pm

  18. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    October 13, 2017 at 4:57 pm

  19. SeekerOfTruth says:
    October 13, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Walk Gently But Carry a Big Stick = President Trump.

    The President continues to place time pressure on Congress to do something at all.
    Everyone sees it and everyone will know who fails.

    Time clock #1 – DACA
    6 month clock for Congressional action started over a month ago. Tick Tock

    DACA clock ticks to zero – DACA illegality is fully activated and they all must go in a humane way.

    Time Clock #2 started today – Iran deal.
    Congress has 60 days to review and adjust the deal now that the President has de-certified it. Meaning they are not in compliance. If Congress wants to stay in any Iran deal they have 60 days to act and create a better Iran deal plan. PDJT just gave them his guidelines. Can they do anything?.

    Iran clock ticks to zero – The President will completely pull out of Iran Deal and demand heavy sanctions be applied.

    Time Clock #3 – Healthcare.
    Congress has until the end of open enrollment to repeal / replace Obamacare for anything to take place soon. Otherwise PDJT is quickly scaling Obamacare back and it will die quickly in 2018.

    Time Clock #4 – Debt ceiling and Budget – Dec 8.

    Seeker Best guess.
    Congress will do nothing on anything but increase the debt ceiling with no restrictions (forcing lower expenditures to keep debt increases lower.) And fail to pass a real budget and again only pass a temp CR push the can budget.

    Tax cuts (for corporations) is the only thing the donors want and the only thing Ryan wants and he says he is willing to hold them over Christmas to work on that . What about holding them over any breaks to work on the other things?

    Senate is so far behind on confirmations that it is embarrassing to even report on it, so no press outlet reports it anymore.

  20. treehouseron says:
    October 13, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    He triggered the liberals into defending the NFL pissing on the flag….

    Now he’s Triggering them into defending the damn IRANIANS of all people….

    This man is amazing, I can’t tell if his enemies are REALLY that stupid, or if he’s just making them LOOK that stupid.

  21. David says:
    October 13, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Netanyahu stands with Trump after today’s speech. See below.

  22. Lucille says:
    October 13, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Recommended reading by the White House…
    “Trump and Iran nuclear deal: Smart chess play could motivate the mullahs”
    James S. Robbins, Opinion columnist
    Published 1:14 p.m. ET Oct. 13, 2017 | Updated 1:56 p.m. ET Oct. 13, 2017
    https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/10/13/trump-decertifies-iran-nuclear-deal-smart-move-motivate-mullahs-james-robbins-column/759689001/

  23. nimrodman says:
    October 13, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Fox News scraping the bottom of the barrel to maintain their “fair and balanced”.

    I’m watching Hannity discussing the Iran deal with Dr. Sebastian Gorka and … and … and … get this …

    … Daryl Parks

