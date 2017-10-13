President Trump Speech on Iran (video)…

President Trump delivers remarks from the White House discussing Iran and the ongoing certification process for the Iranian Nuclear Deal.
One of the key aspects in the outlined policy is the definition of Iran’s Republican Guard as an official terrorist organization. This designation positions the official military of a Nation State as terrorist groups.
Advertisements
November 8, 2016… Donald J. Trump elected President of the United States
October 2017… Economy deregulated and surging… jobs, wages, consumer confidence, GDP up… companies moving back to America… energy sector liberated and U.S. becomes energy exporter… TPP dead, NAFTA being renegotiated… Obamacare dead with cross-state competition now allowed… illegal immigration down over 70 percent… wall prototypes going up… extreme vetting in place… ISIS being destroyed with Arab states now helping… military being rebuilt… Iran deal not certified and sanctions re-imposed… North Korea increasingly economically isolated… courts now being stacked with judges who interpret law and not legislate from bench… media and Hollywood losing influence… “two-party” system exposed as fraud.
And it hasn’t even been a year yet.
LikeLiked by 42 people
Has held meeting with most world leaders… gave ground-breaking UN speech… pulled U.S. out of UNESCO and terrible Paris Climate Agreement… 5-year lobbying ban… begins rolling back Dodd-Frank… strips funding from sanctuary cities… reforms Veterans Administration… signs EO on promoting free speech and religious liberty… establish commission on voter fraud… expertly deals with three major hurricanes and comforts victims of Las Vegas shooting.
LikeLiked by 20 people
A pace unlike any other…Today, Obama’s legacy has truly been ended…only the remnants of hate continue…Dear Fools in Congress, for the love of God, end Obamacare…it is death!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I can only imagine what could be done if we had a patriotic congress instead of what now exists. (you can insert any name for congress that seems good to you)
LikeLiked by 3 people
…in the process of neutralizing the fake media…
LikeLiked by 7 people
The ObamaCult™ Media!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, you’re on a roll! Don’t stop now! I am so grateful to see this nonstop winning! Never thought I would in my lifetime! THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for this fine post, Eric. “And it hasn’t even been a year yet.” …And he’s accomplished it all against full obstruction by Congress and an all-out War of Lies from the msm. It’s nothing short of miraculous what our President has achieved under the authority of the Constitution and for those he so clearly loves and serves: we, the American people. Extraordinary.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Only a man chosen by God could have achieved these feats. God used a sinner, and look what He did with him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Absolutely, Cindy. What a joy it is to give God all the glory and to thank him beyond all words for His unspeakable grace. How fun is this, watching God At Work?
LikeLiked by 4 people
For reinforcement of the belief that God is using President Trump to try to get the country back on track read Jonathan Cahn’s book The Paradigm. It compares recent presidents to Biblical kings staring with Ahab. It is fascinating and very thought provoking. A sneak peek: Hillary is Jezebel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the recommendation, Osugagal. I’m thinkin’ Hillary would make Jezebel look like Tinkerbell.
LikeLike
I agree. Donald Trump is a modern day King David. I’ll take some shenanigans with Bathsheba to get this kind of leadership.
LikeLike
Ya know, after such a clear point on point speech, with no ambiguities, just the terrorist activity facts, ma’am, I’m beginning to miss the days of mealy mouthed presidents who assured us all these agreements were for our good. ……………………………………………………………. Oh. Wait. We still have congress critters who do that. Never mind.
LikeLiked by 13 people
My confidence in my President was already rock solid.
This speech is like a balm to my soul.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Well said, Thank you!
LikeLike
Agreed. Hope sparked. And also fear for My President. He fearlessly goes to the root of the problem. I’m sensing a new urgency to pray for our President and his family.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What part of “Death to America” do you not understand?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe the left and Rinos understand it but in a different context as they want the death of America via a total socialistic makeover of it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And they want their 30 pieces of silver.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump doesn’t have the gift of soaring rhetoric like Obama, but unlike Obama he has the heart of a lion and he loves our country. Spot on Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What soaring rhetoric? Obozo was condescending, arrogant and smirking, and overall insufferable while lecturing us (lying) from his podium. He was unable to talk coherently without his TelePrompTer. Eh… umm… okeydoke…
LikeLiked by 18 people
If if if if if if……..
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I disagree.
BOH had/has no gift (of soaring rhetoric or anything else). He was/is a fraud (carefully constructed by others, as was/is his image as one with gifts like “soaring rhetoric” or brilliance, etc.). Up against Truth, his words, image, and brilliance fall flat.
President Trump has the Gift to Speak the Truth!! Those of us who have been starved of Truthful Leadership know it (Truth) when we hear it. It is the Truth which Soars!!
And We the People have been Blessed with the Gift of a True Leader!! He Soars on the Strength of the People (you see it in the faces of the people at his rallies)!!
As time passes, others will come to recognize the Truth as well. This is what those who fear Truth fear the most.
MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
And the ability to get things accomplished which is vastly superior to soaring rhetoric.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Does soaring rhetoric mean not a word he says is believable and without a teleprompter the stutters like a miserable clusterf*ck?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ebony, Have you ever heard Obama talking without a teleprompter?. Soaring rethoric ? Soaring stuttering in my opinion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is a great video of Obama in his earliest “community organizer” days, that show his huge potential as a BS artist. He has no script or teleprompter, but he strings together cliches and SOUNDS like a world-class narrator who is simply missing his written material. I am sure “the right people” noticed Obama’s extreme mouthpiece potential.
This ability was surely the source of Biden’s “articulate” comment. Obama had “sounding articulate” down like a champ. He just needed somebody to deliver the goods for him to articulate.
Furthermore, Obama’s speaking training HAD to come from people who teach hypnotic suggestion. Why? Because people who teach it see Obama using it, and have pointed it out several times. But it is NOT apparent in this early speech, so the training had to come after that, probably as he was prepared for political office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Revival tent sing song cadence saying a lot of words without much substance is not “soaring rhetoric”, even for a MLK wannabee. What speaking Obama did do that sounded good was whatever a good speech writer provided, so long as the script reader Obama could correctly pronounce the words. When Obama got to an unfamiliar word, or went off script, he was a stuttering fool. Obama could not speak freely from the heart for an hour, without reading a script, because there wasn’t an hour’s worth of truth or knowledge in his heart to freely share. Like a ventriloquist’s dummy what Obama said generally was mostly the jaws being moved by some puppeteer behind the curtain.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I concede – “soaring rhetoric” did not convey what I intended to say, which was he Obama could deliver a teleprompter speech very well – far better then President Trump. But, that’s all Obama could do and his silver tongued delivery meant nothing because he hated America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama is a slick con man and an actor.
LikeLike
Like Harry Reid said ,doesn’t speak like a negro !
LikeLiked by 1 person
“But it is NOT apparent in this early speech, so the training had to come after that, probably as he was prepared for political office.”
wolfmoon1776, Great observation!
I personally believe that he was “indoctrinated” at a young age, “scouted”, “recruited”, and “trained”, with others, many of whom were “selected” for various “assignments” (his assignment being President); Obama just happened to “conveniently” fit a created “profile” to achieve certain “agenda”. The agenda was created. developed, and promoted through propaganda disguised as education, fake news media, arts and (pseudo)sciences, the entertainment industry, (etc). and election fraud at many levels; everything controlled and/or influenced, by the “Deep State”, over an extended period of time (decades).
As much as I would like to blame decades of liberal influence for the erosion of the real American values that our founding fathers enshrined, for themselves, and for us today (posterity) in the Constitution, the fact is that we as a people (not us Treepers, of course!),
failed to pay the price of liberty-eternal vigilance.
Now, we must take back our country and our Constitution, and ensure that this never happens again.
We cannot afford to move slowly on this.
We must be – “Revolutionary”.
Make America Great Again!
LikeLike
The word’s mentioned in another post, but it all has to do with
his cadence. He measures out a few words, gives a pause.
Looks around in a serious manner. I believe the bit about
hypnosis big time. Noticed how people would look at the TV
in crowded places whenever he came on, especially early
in the game. Unsettling.
LikeLike
I strongly disagree. Obama has the horrendous trait of lying with the same ease as as he aspirates air. It is not “soaring rhetoric” when nothing he says is true or honestly meant. Any mediocre actor recite great lines if called for in a script and that is what Obama does. But he is not an actor; just a con man.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yup. Obama lies with EXTREME ease.
People who can spot scammers, con men and shysters see through Obama, but he is really quite good. Not good enough, however. There are many people who were NEVER fooled one bit by him. Unfortunately, there were not enough of these people, and they had no media behind them. Without sufficient voice and organization to oppose Obama in 2008, Obama and the Fake News Media won.
I think that the use of GOP “betrayal candidates” in 2008 and 2012 was actually essential for Obama’s wins both times. Without them, Obama’s EXTREMELY sketchy nature would have been more widely understood.
Obama had the media working for him even before he ran for President. The Fake News Media really helped Obama by getting a large number of people to lower their guard. PC psy-op did the rest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Listening to our Womderful President explain why he is doing what he is doing with Iran 🇮🇷 had my Cold Anger nearly go hot! This POS that called himself the 44th President of the USA 🇺🇸 truly hated each and everyone of us. The two favorite sayings in Iran 🇮🇷 are Death to the US and Death to Israel 🇮🇱. Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 must have been all giddy to sign this damn agreement. He turned over $150 Billion dollars 💵 and had $1.7 Billion dollars 💵 transported by plane ✈️ on pallets to Tehran.
I don’t know if this POS will ever face justice in his lifetime but I sleep well at night knowing that this POS will face justice when he meets our Creator. He will spend eternity in a 🔥 pit with HRC, Lucifer (John McCain), GWB, Bill Clinton, George Soros etc.
I absolutely LOVE ❤️ the fact that our Lion 🦁 has the ultimate power when it comes to this agreement. If the useless Congress sits on their ass and does nothing, he will terminate the deal on his own and through Mnuchin, he will strangle the Iranian Government. Russia 🇷🇺, China 🇨🇳, France 🇫🇷 and othe European Countries have been put on notice. In the not to distant future, you will have to decide whether you want to trade with Iran 🇮🇷 or with the USA 🇺🇸.
Those countries see the writing on the wall because our President will use the same road map that he used with North Korea 🇰🇵.
God please continue to protect and bless our beloved President!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Flep O was a charlatan who was used by those in power for facilitation of bringing this nation to its knees. The man is a Muslim and it also speaks volumes that many in his administration were as well. Those in power laid the foundation of the mess we are in today over a century ago. Yes its chickens have come to roost but by God’s grace there is a new farmer running the farm now. He and his new loyal workers and followers will get this farm producing a good product as opposed to the chicken feces those other farmers spread around for the gullible to digest with many being brainwashed by it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well said L
LikeLike
Love your colorful post. Our President is moving so fast the media and members of Congress can’t keep up with him. Before they can criticize one thing, he has already moved on to two more and about to start another two. He is moving so fast it is probably hard for even Sundance to keep up. The lion is roaring, that’s for sure. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 7 people
With PT there is always a better, faster way to get things done. Think outside box!
LikeLiked by 6 people
And he is loving every minute of it!
LikeLike
Great post, as usual, Fle. That 44th guy was either so profoundly inept or so horrifically evil to concoct that deal with Iran, it is in itself a full indictment of him.
Every word of our President’s great speech was precisely what we needed to hear and unequivocally what needs to be implemented to destroy that deal with the devil. Right on the money, as always.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I guess I missed the report of the recent attempted bombing of a restaurant in Washington, DC by Iran!!
I am glad he put it out there.
LikeLiked by 7 people
CTH wrote about it quite a bit. The assassin came in through Mexico.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! Me, too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! As “Mattress Mack” put it, “My faith defines me, it’s who I am.” “We can afford [the cost]…what we can’t afford” — we can’t — and he said this very strongly, “what we can’t afford is to cause people to lose hope.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mattress Mack reminds me of Joshua 24:14-15:
Same goes for my family and me: As for me and my house, we will serve the LORD…
LikeLiked by 3 people
In awe of this President is all I can say. Hearing this speech could ead to a real Arab Spring as Trump will have their backs. I am so humbled that God blessed us and the world with Trump He is everything i have prayed for and we must not let him down. I’m ready for the blood-letting 2018-2020.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is going to be So.Much.Fun.!!!!! (rubs hands together in anticipation😁)
LikeLiked by 2 people
See? Our President has a phone and a pen, too. Do your job congress or our lion will do it for you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a fantastic Chief Executive we have leading our country!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you look at the terms of this deal, and the money we provided, is there any question that Obama worked against this country? Isn’t there a word for this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is only one word needed to describe the previous administration (so gracious is our President even in his condemnation of him who shall remain nameless):
TREASON
LikeLiked by 2 people
@Coast….Let me guess. Does the word start with a T?
LikeLike
Should have refreshed before I posted my comment. …
LikeLike
When your deal involves a cash transaction it’s probably illegal. As PT ask where did all that money go? (what Swedish bank account was that deposited to and to whom?)
LikeLiked by 3 people
And under what Appropriation and language was this money authorized?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow–the best presentation about the Iran deal I’ve ever heard! God has so blessed us with this president. After one of President Trump’s speeches, it takes about a day and a half to wipe the smile off my face. After hearing this speech and the one at the Values Voters Summit, I’ll be smiling all week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actual common sense from a President of the US! Curious, I’m actually starting to get used to it. Who’d of thought?
LikeLike
Right on President Trump !!! This is why we voted for our President Trump ! The next time the liberal news media Cry’s about little stuff that’s fake news remind them that Obama tried to give away the farm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So after yesterday’s Obamacare reversals and today’s Iran decisions, is anything left of Obama’s legacy… in less than a year, and with no help from the Republicans in Congress???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe if he (PDJT) could get some of the cash back from Iran and use it for americans, “that would be great”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love how president TRUMP throws this to our useless do-nothing congress…you just know (so does TRUMP) they’ll fail or screw it up…then KISS IT BYE BYE! LOL i just love my PRESIDENT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nicely said!
Now – get that RAISE Act passed, and all will be forgiven!* 😉
* = And that means, vote out Turtlehead if you have to do it. 😉 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s great news! I’ve been out running errands all day. just now catching up to all the goodies!
LikeLike
Walk Gently But Carry a Big Stick = President Trump.
The President continues to place time pressure on Congress to do something at all.
Everyone sees it and everyone will know who fails.
Time clock #1 – DACA
6 month clock for Congressional action started over a month ago. Tick Tock
DACA clock ticks to zero – DACA illegality is fully activated and they all must go in a humane way.
Time Clock #2 started today – Iran deal.
Congress has 60 days to review and adjust the deal now that the President has de-certified it. Meaning they are not in compliance. If Congress wants to stay in any Iran deal they have 60 days to act and create a better Iran deal plan. PDJT just gave them his guidelines. Can they do anything?.
Iran clock ticks to zero – The President will completely pull out of Iran Deal and demand heavy sanctions be applied.
Time Clock #3 – Healthcare.
Congress has until the end of open enrollment to repeal / replace Obamacare for anything to take place soon. Otherwise PDJT is quickly scaling Obamacare back and it will die quickly in 2018.
Time Clock #4 – Debt ceiling and Budget – Dec 8.
Seeker Best guess.
Congress will do nothing on anything but increase the debt ceiling with no restrictions (forcing lower expenditures to keep debt increases lower.) And fail to pass a real budget and again only pass a temp CR push the can budget.
Tax cuts (for corporations) is the only thing the donors want and the only thing Ryan wants and he says he is willing to hold them over Christmas to work on that . What about holding them over any breaks to work on the other things?
Senate is so far behind on confirmations that it is embarrassing to even report on it, so no press outlet reports it anymore.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He triggered the liberals into defending the NFL pissing on the flag….
Now he’s Triggering them into defending the damn IRANIANS of all people….
This man is amazing, I can’t tell if his enemies are REALLY that stupid, or if he’s just making them LOOK that stupid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Netanyahu stands with Trump after today’s speech. See below.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister!
Sha’alu Shalom Yerushalayim!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recommended reading by the White House…
“Trump and Iran nuclear deal: Smart chess play could motivate the mullahs”
James S. Robbins, Opinion columnist
Published 1:14 p.m. ET Oct. 13, 2017 | Updated 1:56 p.m. ET Oct. 13, 2017
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/10/13/trump-decertifies-iran-nuclear-deal-smart-move-motivate-mullahs-james-robbins-column/759689001/
LikeLike
Fox News scraping the bottom of the barrel to maintain their “fair and balanced”.
I’m watching Hannity discussing the Iran deal with Dr. Sebastian Gorka and … and … and … get this …
… Daryl Parks
LikeLike
… left a word off, I meant to say “their fair and balanced masquerade“
LikeLike