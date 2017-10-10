President Trump Welcomes Championship Pittsburgh Penguins (video)…

Earlier today President Trump welcomed the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup winning Pittsburgh Penguins to the White House.

President Trump welcomed the Pittsburgh Penguins to the White House on Tuesday to congratulate them on their Stanley Cup win. “You are true, true champions, and incredible patriots…the NHL has not seen a three-peat in a generation, but I know you are ready for the challenge. I’m going to be watching so closely, because you think you’re going to be back here next year? I think so.”

Trump also suggested that Penguins owner Ron Burkle get involved with NAFTA negotiations: “I really mean that, if you want to get involved in negotiating NAFTA, I like it. Because we’re renegotiating NAFTA, Ron. Of course, he may not like that, because maybe he’s on the other side…You’re not on the other side of NAFTA, Ron, are you?” (link)

My great honor to host the 2017 back-to-back #StanleyCup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins at the WH with @FLOTUS today!https://t.co/qyT4bcHVuR pic.twitter.com/rBwGmhMnPX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

