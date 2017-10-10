President Trump Welcomes Championship Pittsburgh Penguins (video)…

Earlier today President Trump welcomed the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup winning Pittsburgh Penguins to the White House.
President Trump welcomed the Pittsburgh Penguins to the White House on Tuesday to congratulate them on their Stanley Cup win. “You are true, true champions, and incredible patriots…the NHL has not seen a three-peat in a generation, but I know you are ready for the challenge. I’m going to be watching so closely, because you think you’re going to be back here next year? I think so.”
Trump also suggested that Penguins owner Ron Burkle get involved with NAFTA negotiations: “I really mean that, if you want to get involved in negotiating NAFTA, I like it. Because we’re renegotiating NAFTA, Ron. Of course, he may not like that, because maybe he’s on the other side…You’re not on the other side of NAFTA, Ron, are you?” (link)
I really enjoyed watching this. The players looked like they were excited to be there and POTUS looked to be enjoying himself. With all of the disrespect of the flag and the anthem of late, this is very nice to see for a change.
Hockey players are good boys and the sport is exciting especially during the playoffs.
There is nothing in sports that compares to a Game 7 OT for all the marbles! They kill each other for seven games and line up to shake hands afterwards.
I might be in the minority on this, but for me some of the best games, back in the day, were the 0-0 ties.
Those guys looked like they were having a blast. President Trump was charming and entertaining. Melania seemed to enjoy herself herself as well. Nice break for them from the swamp I hope.
I wish there were as many flags in the background as there are players. And then give one to everyone as a keepsake.
My President is the best! I love how he jokes with everybody and still gets his point across. He is so fun to watch.
More than a little sad that Sidney Crosby,
Is a better American than Steph Curry…
Regrettably he is a Canadian but he loves our country!
I seriously bought a video game because of stuff like this.
I bought NHL 18 last week, despite not being a hockey fan, because hockey seems to be the only sport not sullied by those that want to spit on our flag.
What a weird thing to say, since it’s mostly Canadians playing.
It is weird but I bet if we played in the NHL in Canada we would respect the Canadian flag.
Yes, absolutely. I haven’t forgotten how they helped us after 9/11.
Plus, I admit they have a BEAUTIFUL national anthem.
I’m not even being ironic here. “O Canada” is a wonderful piece of music.
I grew up next to the border and learned to play this in band in high school. It is a beautiful piece.
When we were younger, me and my brother had a older cousin that loved hockey.
We sat from as early as 6 years old in front of a radio and listened to games and flipped through the pages of the Hockey News to see pictures of what we were hearing.
One day we watched a game on TV, when Channel 9 started showing games, before the Rangers game playing Montreal we stood for both anthems and sang them.
My dad promptly tossed us both out of the house and changed the channel.
Why would you sing that anthem and why do you know the words? That is all I can repeat here without getting tossed.
Don’t know much about hockey, but maybe it is time to learn. Hockey seems to have a lot going for it. Like baseball in person, but have to admit that it is a terrible TV sport. The enjoyment of pro football is gone and I don’t see it coming back any time soon.
Hockey in person is really great! Lots of excitement. I go to a few Rangers games a year and plan to go to more with all that money I am NOT spending on the NFL.
I played a lot of hockey when I was younger… er, no wait… no I didn’t. I was scared to death to even try it. Which is probably why I’m still alive and here to tell you all this wonderful lie about how I played a lot of hockey when I was younger.
Anyone that goes to see a game in person falls in love with it.
Here’s my one hockey story. In late ’90s the Atlanta Thrashers came to Atlanta. One choir member’s employer gave him 50-60 tickets to fill up the seats as it was their first game. Naturally, we all hoof it to the game. Since none of us were yet into hockey too much, we were chatting with each other and watching the game with one eye. We had great seats. A section fairly low. Next thing we know a hockey puck is flying up in the stadium and we all ducked down as it whizzed over our heads!
No one was hurt so game on!
Next thing we see is a guy down on the ice, blood all over it as a shoe blade had sliced his cheek. For the rest of the game there was a huge blood soaked section on the ice. It was terrible.
That was my first and last game!
Again in a different time. My brother and I used to take the bus from Jersey to NYC. We’d walk down 8th and go to the games. I was 13 he was 11.
Sat in the blue seats and had the time of our lives.
Then walk back and take the bus home. Then walk the 4 blocks back to the house.
My love of hockey started around 6 years old. Of course the bus ride was about 50 years ago. When the world and NYC were a completely different place to live in.
But seeing that live was everything. You really are hooked when you see it. And sitting in the Blue seats at the old Garden was just great. Everyone there knew everything about hockey and the players.
Where they played. Where they lived . How they got there.
If you listen to the older players talking they all wanted to play for Montreal. But were happy to be in the NHL.
Taking a bus from place to place to play at the 6 arenas. Carring their own luggage and buying their own sticks.
At the end of the season having to go back home to work on the farm or in the family business.
No real money in playing, it was all for pride.
I LOVE MY PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY
I do believe I have a new sport to add to my like of NASCAR go Hockey go Pittsburgh Penguins
America’s new number one sport after Felon Ball.
Sorry, after Felon Ball …. dropped the ball.
Seeing the Stanley Cup at the White House with President Trump fills this Far North Country girl with pride.
Glad to see #66 Mario Lemieux standing right behind President Trump and FLOTUS! Mario is a big man – about 6′-6″ and the President is about 6′-3″. Big men on the stage!
A long time ago, when Atlanta still had a team, they played the Penguins on a Sunday night. Walked into a bar and saw 3 huge, ugly guys with a bunch of young girls handing all over them. Lemieux, was one of them. That is one big SOB. And the two with him were no different. That’s when I realized that the days of Brian Trottier, at 6′ 200lbs, being one of the bigger guys in the NHL were long over.
On a side note, it really is nice to see a First Lady that oozes so much class and style, compared to the last one. It’s almost like the folks the dressed the last one, were doing it as a joke.
I live down South now but was raised NE of Pittsburgh. We loved the Steelers (won’t watch them now) and Penguins. My mother loved both teams and the Pirates. I watched every game of the Pens first two Stanley Cup wins (playoffs as well). Just about everyone you knew was watching them. I remember Mario Lemieux skating down the ice and cutting through 5 Minnesota North Star s players and scoring a goal. It was magnificent. Yes hockey is a great sport and have always thought they should have had it when I was in junior high and high school. Thank you PDJT for honoring my home town team!
I must correct one statement ML cut through 3 players and not 5 as two of the North Stars player were bac in the Penguins zone.
It’s a very exciting sport to watch! Moves really fast. Personally, I watch the occasional curling. The ball is huge so you can keep an eye on it as glides on ice, and it’s like slomo without the slomo watching the ball head towards its target guided only by two brooms, lol.
President Trump seems so delighted with these sports stars who look real fine dressed up for a special presidential occasion. Melania is picture perfection!
