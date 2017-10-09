Twitter Censors Senate Candidate Marsha Blackburn for Saying: She “stopped the sale of baby body parts”…

A stunning level of censorship admitted by Twitter surrounding the senate campaign launch of Tennessee candidate Marsha Blackburn.

Blackburn kicked off her senate bid with a campaign video within which she affirms her platform advocacy against abortion by highlighting her opposition to the sale of fetal tissue for medical research. The statement she “stopped the sale of baby parts” triggered the censors within twitter to remove her campaign commercial:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign announcement ad has been blocked by Twitter over a statement the abortion rights opponent makes about the sale of fetal tissue for medical research. Blackburn, who is running for the seat being opened by the retirement of Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, boasts in the ad that she “stopped the sale of baby body parts.” A Twitter representative told the candidate’s vendors on Monday that the statement was “deemed an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction:

Twitter said the Blackburn campaign would be allowed to run the rest of the video if the flagged statement is omitted. While the decision keeps Blackburn from paying to promote the video on Twitter, it doesn’t keep it from being linked from YouTube and other platforms. Blackburn took to Twitter to urge supporters to re-post her video and join her in “standing up to Silicon Valley.” Blackburn was the chair of a Republican-run House panel created to investigate Planned Parenthood and the world of fetal tissue research that earlier this year urged Congress to halt federal payments to the women’s health organization. Democrats said the GOP probe had unearthed no wrongdoing and wasted taxpayers’ money in an abusive investigation. (read more)

