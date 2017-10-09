Twitter Censors Senate Candidate Marsha Blackburn for Saying: She “stopped the sale of baby body parts”…

October 9, 2017

A stunning level of censorship admitted by Twitter surrounding the senate campaign launch of Tennessee candidate Marsha Blackburn.

Blackburn kicked off her senate bid with a campaign video within which she affirms her platform advocacy against abortion by highlighting her opposition to the sale of fetal tissue for medical research.  The statement she “stopped the sale of baby parts” triggered the censors within twitter to remove her campaign commercial:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign announcement ad has been blocked by Twitter over a statement the abortion rights opponent makes about the sale of fetal tissue for medical research.

Blackburn, who is running for the seat being opened by the retirement of Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, boasts in the ad that she “stopped the sale of baby body parts.” A Twitter representative told the candidate’s vendors on Monday that the statement was “deemed an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction:

Twitter said the Blackburn campaign would be allowed to run the rest of the video if the flagged statement is omitted. While the decision keeps Blackburn from paying to promote the video on Twitter, it doesn’t keep it from being linked from YouTube and other platforms.

Blackburn took to Twitter to urge supporters to re-post her video and join her in “standing up to Silicon Valley.”

Blackburn was the chair of a Republican-run House panel created to investigate Planned Parenthood and the world of fetal tissue research that earlier this year urged Congress to halt federal payments to the women’s health organization. Democrats said the GOP probe had unearthed no wrongdoing and wasted taxpayers’ money in an abusive investigation. (read more)

49 Responses to Twitter Censors Senate Candidate Marsha Blackburn for Saying: She “stopped the sale of baby body parts”…

  1. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    wow. that Coexist photo is POWERFUL. Thank you for showing that!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. The Boss says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    The Cyberspace Authority of China routinely censors content posted in Chinese blogs and websites. From what I’ve learned, they use the same sorry excuse for “logic” as Twitter’s censors. It figures Silicon Valley would condone and pay for behavior worthy of commie apparatchiks. I wouldn’t be surprised if Twitter (and the rest) actually outsource their censorship activities to China.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. Travis McGee says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    I suspect we’ll see a lot more of this censorship from them . I’m really quite surprised they haven;t taken on Trump yet. It’s coming you can bank on it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Trumpstumper says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    …’evoke a strong negative reaction’

    Yah think?!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Covfefe-USA says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    When telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Dekester says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Twitter have just magnified Blackburn’s advertisement a thousand fold.

    The great thing is that we are pushing back, and pushing back hard. Whether it be the NFL, the MSM, the Swamp or Hollywood.

    As PDJT often said, “ take small bites”

    God bless PDJT without whom none of this would have been possible.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Blacksmith8 says:
      October 9, 2017 at 7:35 pm

      That’s what I saw during the campaign. They just wouldn’t leave the President alone. Consequently they bare a large responsibility for getting his words in front of millions of people who otherwise couldn’t be bothered to care.
      Backfire!
      Talk about the party of unintended consequences.
      HAH

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. woohoowee says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Evidently AP thinks if they keep calling babies “fetal tissue” people won’t ever catch on to the truth.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Joe S says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Sometimes the truth just hurts too much.

    So these Twitter snowflakes found a reason to pull it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    The ad is very powerful. Good luck to her. I hope she wins the seat!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. tonyE says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    I think Trump should buy Twitter… after all, it’s alive only because of him. 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. lorenetn says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Question: What is the most common cause of death in the United States?
    Answer: Abortion…and it’s not even close. Far and away, abortion.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • vikingmomsite says:
      October 9, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      It ALWAYS comes down to abortion – from censorship of political speech to the Harvey Weinstein mess. No one is allowed to speak the truth about what abortion really involves or how evil Planned Parenthood really is. On the other hand, there is nothing that cannot be ignored or excused in a politician/public figure as long as they support abortion…it is the single greatest factor in the moral, spiritual and financial meltdown of our country in the past 45 years because once we began to rationalize the wholesale destruction of THE most vulnerable members of society, we lost our soul.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  12. fleporeblog says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I absolutely Love ❤️ the way the Left is killing themselves without any assistance! They truly have no comprehension that their moronic actions is feeding the Monster every single day. November 4, 2018, they are going to be utterly shocked by the beating the Democrats are going to take that evening.

    In their postmortem not one of them will admit that they caused the trouncing of the Democratic Party. The Rhinos 🦏 will have been destroyed during primary season. We will see 8 to 12 new Trump Republicans, including the incredible Marsha Blackburn, in the Senate. They remaining 48 to 50 Rhinos 🦏 that are up for reelection in 2020 and 2022 will know that their day will come in front of the Monster that wants to be feed!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Fred says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    I deem twitter’s action inflammatory, and after having considered joining twitter, have decided against it. Most of what I would tweet would be censored, and not because of curse words, although they probably do not censor curse words, just terms that do not fit their political agenda.
    Not living in her state, I can not vote for her, but I hope she wins.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. codasouthtexas says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I am in twitter just to reply and fight these leftists like brad thor and holywood and democrats!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Brant says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Maybe tweet back something like, “And this from the media that promotes a lot of fecal tissue.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. keeler says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Twitter is a failing platform. It cannot grow its user base and repeatedly under performs in every measurable way. Were it not for President Trump, rampant bot use, and the corporate media’s magnification of its significance, it would be be failing even faster.

    This is probably the best thing that could happen to Blackburn. Streisand Effect in 3…2…1…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. littleflower481 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    She is wonderful!!! Wow, I wish we had her here in NC!!! Keep up the good fight! Love you, Marsha Blackburn.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. dayallaxeded says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    BTW, though most here already are clear on this, the statement quoted in the post referring to Planned (un)Parenthood as a “…women’s health organization…” is a blatant falsehood–it is the opposite. PP is a murder organization that kills would-be parents’ souls along with their unborn or almost born or maybe even a little bit born infants.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    well.
    this FITS Twitter.
    i myself am BANNED FROM FACEBOOK, AND SUSPENDED FROM TWITTER.
    BOTH RUN BY COMMUNIST SNOWFLAKES.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. codasouthtexas says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    This is her video on twitter!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. KJinCton says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    The red pilling that occurs because of the actions of Silicon Valley companies never ceases to amaze me. They believe that they’re making headway in removing access to conservative messaging by censoring content. When in fact they are invoking the Streisand Effect to a level not seen before.

    Left leaning Youtube creators are consistently speaking ill of Google for their actions in de-monetizing videos from right leaning commentators. Once you get creators on the left beginning to speak out in support of the right, then the viewing audience…in the millions…begins to have it’s eye’s opened. And then they see how deep the rabbit hole goes.

    Trust me, we should thank Twitter and Google/Youtube for these actions. This will only work in our favor in the long run.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. Alison says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    The irony.

    Pussy Hat Leftists snuff out innocent lives, & twitter silences a woman who tries to save them.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. scott467 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    “A stunning level of censorship admitted by Twitter surrounding the senate campaign launch of Tennessee candidate Marsha Blackburn.”

    ____________

    It’s not just censorship, but far more politically dangerous, it is outright bigotry, the utter intolerance for any differing belief or opinion:

    …………………………………….
    Bigotry
    http://www.dictionary.com/browse/bigotry
    noun
    1. stubborn and complete intolerance of any creed, belief, or opinion that differs from one’s own.

    Bigot
    http://www.dictionary.com/browse/bigot?s=t
    noun
    1. a person who is utterly intolerant of any differing creed, belief, or opinion.
    …………………………………….

    .
    .

    Twitter is treading very dangerous ground here.

    Bigotry a word that people have been conditioned to fear, but bigotry is certainly not always a bad thing. For example, bigotry toward child molestation is a good thing. There is no circumstance wherein child molestation can be defended or morally justified by the Left (without dropping their masks).

    There are certainly other behaviors and conduct we should all be ‘bigoted’ towards.

    Freedom of Speech and defending those who cannot defend themselves are not two of them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. scott467 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    “The statement she “stopped the sale of baby parts” triggered the censors within twitter to remove her campaign commercial:”

    ______________

    And don’t forget, this is self-defeating behavior by Twitter.

    Censoring Marsha Blackburn’s video and the resulting controversy will cause it to be seen (and sought out) by millions more people than would have seen it otherwise, if Twitter had simply left it alone. 🙂

    That’s definitely winning!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. MVW says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Political ad censorship can’t be legal. Twitter is in deep water and so is ‘Only Do Evil’ Google.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. socialdave2015 says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Remember how important it is to get Democrats and GOPe out of President Trump’s way. There are many things you can do to support candidates. Follow them on all social media platforms and retweet/share positive information. Volunteer to make calls and even donate if you can. Our movement must be fueled by constant engagement.

    Like

    Reply
  27. grandmaintexas says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    The left is in retreat. With all their $ and influence, the left must resort to suppressing the right of free speech and violent protests. This is a losing strategy. Bigly. 😂

    We are winning. Never let up on them. Never.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. TreeClimber says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    http://www.lifenews.com/2013/10/23/what-happens-to-unborn-babies-after-abortion-pathologists-share-the-horrors/

    https://www.liveaction.org/news/what-does-planned-parenthood-do-with-the-bodies-of-babies-they-abort/

    https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/what-happens-when-babies-survive-abortion-a-doctors-alarming-response-24671

    **WARNING** These contain quite some graphic descriptions/imagery. Which, in my opinion, is exactly why they need to go viral. Imagine walking into an abortion clinic to murder your child and being confronted with these photos – or if the dead baby was stored up front, instead of behind walls…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Doug says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    seriously does twitter secretly want her to win? i mean are all these people flunkies in human psychology? if you want something to be ignored this is the last thing you do… twitter just show marsha blackburn to the front of the pack in tennessee

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Boomerguy says:
    October 9, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Have to laugh – just refreshed this page, and a PP ad appeared at the top. Boy, are their ad dollars wasted here! 🙂

    Like

    Reply

