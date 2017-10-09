First Lady Melania Trump Will Visit West Virginia Pediatric Drug Treatment Center…

First Lady Melania Trump held her first independent policy roundtable last month at the White House on the topic of opioid and drug addiction. One of the professionals in attendance was Rebecca Crowder, the executive director of Lily’s Place, a drug treatment center for babies and children.

(Via CNN) First lady Melania Trump will embark on a visit Tuesday morning to Huntington, West Virginia, with the specific purpose of visiting Lily’s Place, an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction. It will be the first lady’s first visit to a drug treatment center since her husband took office. Lily’s Place offers medical care to infants born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, which occurs when newborns have been exposed to addictive substances during a mother’s pregnancy. The center also offers support, education, and counseling services to families and caregivers, per its website.

“To help babies born addicted truly succeed, we must help their parents succeed,” the first lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN when asked why Trump opted to spotlight infants. (read more)

“Together, we must acknowledge that all too often it is the weakest, most innocent and vulnerable among us, our children, who ultimately suffer the most from the challenges that plague our societies. Whether it is drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking, illiteracy, or hunger, it is the children who are hit first and hardest in any country. And as we all know, the future of every nation rests with the promise of their young people.” ~ Melania Trump – US Mission to the United Nations

