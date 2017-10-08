President Trump Sends Letter To Congress Outlining Immigration Principles and Policies…

Moments ago, against the backdrop of congress making no forward progress with DACA and yet taking another vacation this week, President Trump submitted a letter to House and Senate leadership outlining the White House Immigration Policies and Principles.
President Donald J. Trumps Letter to House and Senate Leaders:
I am pleased to transmit to you my Administration’s principles for reforming our Nation’s immigration system. In 2012, after the Congress rejected legislation offering legal status and work permits to illegal immigrants, the previous Administration bypassed the Congress and granted those same benefits unilaterally. These actions threatened Congress’s status as a coequal branch of Government and have resulted in a surge of illegal immigration.
As President, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution, which makes clear that all legislative powers are vested in the Congress, not the President.
I, therefore, tasked the relevant executive departments and agencies to conduct a bottom-up review of all immigration policies to determine what legislative reforms are essential for America’s economic and national security. Rather than asking what policies are supported by special interests, we asked America’s law enforcement professionals to identify reforms that are vital to protect the national interest. In response, they identified dangerous loopholes, outdated laws, and easily exploited vulnerabilities in our immigration system current policies that are harming ourcountry and our communities.
I have enclosed the detailed findings of this effort. These findings outline reforms that must be included as part of any legislation addressing the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. Without these reforms, illegal immigration and chain migration, which severely and unfairly burden American workers and taxpayers, will continue without end.
Immigration reform must create more jobs, higher wages, and greater security for Americans — now and for future generations. The reforms outlined in the enclosure are necessary to ensure prosperity, opportunity, and safety for every member of our national family.
Sincerely,
Donald J. Trump
IMMIGRATION PRINCIPLES & POLICIES
♦ 1. “Border Security”
A. *”Border Wall. “*Our porous southern border presents a clear threat to our national security and public safety, and is exploited by drug traffickers and criminal cartels. The Administration therefore proposes completing construction of a wall along the southern border of the United States.
i. Ensure funding for the southern border wall and associated infrastructure.
ii. Authorize the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to raise, collect, and use certain processing fees from immigration benefit applications and border crossings for functions related to border security, physical infrastructure, and law enforcement.
iii. Improve infrastructure and security on the northern border.
B. “Unaccompanied Alien Children. “*Loopholes in current law prevent Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) that arrive in the country illegally from being removed. Rather than being deported, they are instead sheltered by the Department of Health and Human Services at taxpayer expense, and subsequently released to the custody of a parent or family memberwho often lack lawful status in the United States themselves. These loopholes in current law create a dramatic pull factor for additional illegal immigration and in recent years, there has been a significant increase in the apprehensions of UACs at our southern border. Therefore, the Administration proposes amending current law to ensure the expeditious return of UACs and family units.
i. Amend the “William Wilberforce Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008 “(TVRPA) to treat all UACs the same regardless of their country of origin, so long as they are not victims of human trafficking and can be safely returned home or removed to safe third countries.
ii. Clarify that alien minors who are “not “UACs (accompanied by a parent or legal guardian or have a parent or legal guardian in the United States available to provide care and physical custody) are not entitled to the presumptions or protections granted to UACs.
iii. Terminate the Flores Settlement Agreement (FSA) by passing legislation stipulating care standards for minors in custody and clarify corresponding provisions of the TVPRA that supersede the FSA.
iv. Amend the definition of special immigrant,as it pertains to juveniles, to require that the applicant prove that reunification with both parents are not viable due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment and that the applicant is a victim of trafficking. The current legal definition is abused, and provides another avenue for illicit entry.__
v. Repeal the requirement that an asylum officer have initial jurisdiction over UAC asylum applications to expedite processing.
C. “Asylum Reform.” The massive asylum backlog has allowed illegal immigrants to enter and stay in the United States by exploiting asylum loopholes. There are more than 270,000 pending cases in the asylum backlog before USCIS, and approximately 250,000 asylum cases before EOIR. Therefore, the Administration proposes correcting the systemic deficiencies that created that backlog.
i. Significantly tighten standards and eliminate loopholes in our asylum system.
ii. Elevate the threshold standard of proof in credible fear interviews.
iii. Impose and enforce penalties for the filing of frivolous, baseless, or fraudulent asylum applications, and expand the use of expedited removal as appropriate.
iv. Close loopholes in the law to bar terrorist aliens from entering the country and receiving any immigration benefits.
v. Clarify and enhance the legal definition of aggravated felony to ensure that criminal aliens do not receive certain immigration benefits.
vi. Expand the ability to return asylum seekers to safe third countries.
vii. Ensure only appropriate use of parole authority for aliens with credible fear or asylum claims, to deter meritless claims and ensure the swift removal of those whose claims are denied.
viii. Prevent aliens who have been granted asylum or who entered as refugees from obtaining lawful permanent resident status if they are convicted of an aggravated felony.
ix. Require review of the asylee or refugee status of an alien who returns to their home country absent a material change in circumstances or country conditions.
D. “Ensure Swift Border Returns.” Immigration judges and supporting personnel face an enormous case backlog, which cripples our ability to remove illegal immigrants in a timely manner. The Administration therefore proposes providing additional resources to reduce the immigration court backlog and ensure swift return of illegal border crossers.
i. Seek appropriations to hire an additional 370 immigration judges.
ii. Establish performance metrics for immigration judges.
iii. Seek appropriations to hire an additional 1,000 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) attorneys, with sufficient support personnel.
iv. Ensure sufficient resources for detention.
E. “Inadmissible Aliens.” The current statutory grounds for inadmissibility are too narrow, and allow for the admission of individuals who threaten our public safety. Therefore, the Administration proposes expanding the criteria that render aliens inadmissible and ensure that such aliens are maintained in continuous custody until removal.
i. Expand the grounds of inadmissibility to include gang membership.
ii. Expand the grounds of inadmissibility to include those who have been convicted of an aggravated felony; identity theft; fraud related to Social Security benefits; domestic violence; child abuse; drunk driving offenses; failure to register as a sex offender; or certain firearm offenses, including the unlawful purchase, sale, possession, or carrying of a firearm.
iii. Expand the grounds of inadmissibility to include former spouses and children of individuals engaged in drug trafficking and trafficking in persons, if the official determines the divorce was a sham or the family members continue to receive benefits from the illicit activity.
F. “Discourage Illegal Re-entry.” Many Americans are victims of crime committed by individuals who have repeatedly entered the United States illegally, which also undermines the integrity of the entire immigration system. Therefore, the Administration proposes increasing penalties for repeat illegal border crossers and those with prior deportations.
G. “Facilitate the Removal of Illegal Aliens from Partner Nations”. Current barriers prevent the Federal Government from providing assistance to partner nations for the purpose of removing aliens from third countries whose ultimate intent is entering the United States. Therefore, the Administration proposes authorizing DHS to provide foreign assistance to partner nations to support migration management efforts conducted by those nations. This will allow DHS to improve the ability of Central and South American countries to curb northbound migration flows and to interrupt ongoing human smuggling, which will also substantially reduce pressures on U.S. taxpayers.
H. “Expedited Removal.” “Limited categories of aliens are currently subject to expedited removal, which erodes border integrity and control by impeding the ability of the Federal Government to efficiently and quickly remove inadmissible and deportable aliens from the United States. The Administration seeks to expand the grounds of removability and the categories of aliens subject to expedited removal and by ensuring that only aliens with meritorious valid claims of persecution can circumvent expedited removal.
♦2. “Interior Enforcement”
A. “Sanctuary Cities.” Hundreds of sanctuary jurisdictions release dangerous criminals and empower violent cartels like MS-13 by refusing to turn over incarcerated criminal aliens to Federal authorities. *””*Therefore, the Administration proposes blocking sanctuary cities from receiving certain grants or cooperative agreements administered or awarded by the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security
i. Restrict such grants from being issued to:
a. Any state or local jurisdiction that fails to cooperate with any United States government entity regarding enforcement of federal immigration laws;
b. Any entity that provides services or benefits to aliens not entitled to receive them under existing Federal law; and
c. Any state or local jurisdiction that provides more favorable plea agreements or sentencing for alien criminal defendants for the purpose of immigration consequences of convictions.
ii. Clarify ICEs detainer authority, and States and localities ability to honor that authority, so that States will continue to detain an individual pursuant to civil immigration law for up to 48 hours so that ICE may assume custody.__
iii. Provide indemnification for State and local governments to protect them from civil liability based solely on compliance with immigration detainers and transportation of alien detainees.__
iv. Require State and local jurisdictions to provide all information requested by ICE relating to aliens in their custody and the circumstances surrounding their detention.
v. Clarify the definition of a criminal conviction for immigration purposes, to prevent jurisdictions from vacating or modifying criminal convictions to protect illegal immigrants, and roll back erosion of the criminal grounds of removal by courts under the categorical approach.
B. “Immigration Authority for States and Localities.” The prior Administration suppressed cooperative partnerships between the Federal Government and State or local governments that wanted to help with immigration enforcement, undermining the security of our communities. Therefore, the Administration proposes enhancing State and local cooperation with Federal immigration law enforcement in order to ensure national security and public safety.
i. Clarify the authority of State and local governments to investigate, arrest, detain, or transfer to Federal custody aliens for purposes of enforcing Federal immigration laws when done in cooperation with DHS.
ii. Authorize State and local governments to pass legislation that will support Federal law enforcement efforts.
iii. Incentivize State and local governments to enter into agreements with the Federal Government regarding immigration enforcement efforts.
iv. Provide the same extent of immunity to State and local law enforcement agencies performing immigration enforcement duties within the scope of their official role as is provided to Federal law enforcement agencies.
“Visa Overstays.” Visa overstays account for roughly 40 percent of illegal immigration. The Administration therefore proposes strengthening the removal processes for those who overstay or otherwise violate the terms of their visas, and implementing measures to prevent future visa overstays which may account for a growing percentage of illegal immigration.
i. Discourage visa overstays by classifying such conduct as a misdemeanor.
ii. Require that all nonimmigrant visas held by an alien be cancelled when any one nonimmigrant visa held by that alien is cancelled, to ensure that if an alien abuses one type of visa, he cannot circumvent the immigration system by then relying on another type of visa to enter the United States.
iii. Bar all visa overstays from immigration benefits for a certain period of time with no waiver.
iv. Clarify that the government does not bear any expense for legal counsel for any visa overstay in removal or related proceedings.
v. Require DHS to provide all available data relating to any deportable alien to the Department of Justices National Crime Information Center for purposes of that aliens inclusion in the Immigration Violators File, with the exception of aliens who cooperate with DHS on criminal investigations.
vi. Enhance the vetting of bond sponsors for those aliens who enter without inspection, to ensure that bond sponsors undergo thorough background checks prior to being eligible to post or receive a bond.
vii. Permit the Department of State to release certain visa records to foreign governments on a case-by-case basis when sharing is in the U.S. national interest.
viii. Permit the Department of State to review the criminal background of foreign diplomats or government officials contained in the National Crime Information Center database before visa adjudication, regardless of whether the applicants fingerprints are in the database.
D. “Necessary Resources.” The relatively small number of ICE officers is grossly inadequate to serve a nation of 320 million people with tens of millions of tourists and visitors crossing U.S. ports of entry every year. Therefore, the Administration proposes providing more resources that are vitally needed to enforce visa laws, restore immigration enforcement, and dismantle criminal gangs, networks and cartels.
i. Seek appropriations to hire an additional 10,000 ICE officers.
ii. Seek appropriations to hire an additional 300 Federal prosecutors to support Federal immigration prosecution efforts.
iii. Reforms to help expedite the responsible addition of new ICE personnel.
E. “Detention Authority.” Various laws and judicial rulings have eroded ICEs ability to detain illegal immigrants (including criminal aliens), such that criminal aliens are released from ICE custody into our communities. Therefore, the Administration proposes terminating outdated catch-and-release laws that make it difficult to remove illegal immigrants.
i. Ensure public safety and national security by providing a legislative fix for the “Zadvydas” loophole, and authorizing ICE, consistent with the Constitution, to retain custody of illegal aliens whose home countries will not accept their repatriation.
ii. Require the detention of an alien: (1) who was not inspected and admitted into the United States, who holds a revoked nonimmigrant visa (or other nonimmigrant admission document), or who is deportable for failing to maintain nonimmigrant status; and (2) who has been charged in the United States with a crime that resulted in the death or serious bodily injury of another person.
F. “Legal Workforce.” Immigrants who come here illegally and enter the workforce undermine job opportunities and reduce wages for American workers, as does the abuse of visa programs. Therefore, the Administration increasing employment verification and other protections for U.S. workers.
i. Require the use of the electronic status-verification system (E-Verify) to ensure the maintenance of a legal workforce in the United States.
ii. Preempt any State or local law relating to employment of unauthorized aliens.
iii. Impose strong penalties, including debarment of Federal contractors, for failure to comply with E-Verify.
iv. Increase penalties for any person or entity engaging in a pattern or practice of violations.
v. Require the Social Security Administration to disclose information to DHS to be used in the enforcement of immigration laws.
vi. Expand the definition of unlawful employment discrimination to include replacement of U.S. citizen workers by nonimmigrant workers or the preferential hiring of such foreign workers over U.S. citizen workers.
vii. Strengthen laws prohibiting document fraud related to employment or to any other immigration benefit.
G. “Deportable Aliens.” The categories of aliens that currently qualify for deportation are insufficiently broad to remove aliens who pose a threat to the security of the American public. Therefore, the Administration proposes expanding and clarifying the type of aliens who present a danger to Americans and should therefore be removable on an expedited basis.
i. Expand grounds of deportability to explicitly include gang members.
ii. Expand the grounds of deportability to include those convicted of multiple drunk driving offenses or a single offense involving death or serious injury.
iii. Expand the grounds of deportability to include those who fail to register as a sex offender.
iv. Clarify the technical definition of aggravated felony by referring to an offense relating to each of the categories of crimes, rather than specifying the crimes themselves. This will ensure certain kinds of homicide, sex offenses, and trafficking offenses are encompassed within the statutory definition.
H. “Gang Members.” Today, known gang members are still able to win immigration benefits despite the dangers they pose to American society. As such, the Administration proposes implementing measures that would deny gang members and those associated with criminal gangs from receiving immigration benefits.
I. “Visa Security Improvements.” Without sufficient resources, the State Department is hindered from adequately vetting visa applicants. As such, the Administration proposes enhancing State Department visa and traveler security resources and authorities.
i. Expand the Department of States authority to use fraud prevention and detection fees for programs and activities to combat all classes of visa fraud within the United States and abroad.
ii. Ensure funding for the Visa Security Program and facilitate its expansion to all high-risk posts.
iii. Increase the border crossing card fee.
iv. Grant the Department of State authority to apply the Passport Security Surcharge to the costs of protecting U.S. citizens and their interests overseas, and to include those costs when adjusting the surcharge.
v. Strengthen laws prohibiting civil and criminal immigration fraud and encourage the use of advanced analytics to proactively detect fraud in immigration benefit applications.
3. “Merit-Based Immigration System”
A. “Merit-Based Immigration.” The current immigration system prioritizes extended family-based chain migration over skills-based immigration and does not serve the national interest. Decades of low-skilled immigration has suppressed wages, fueled unemployment and strained federal resources. Therefore, the Administration proposes establishing a merit-based immigration system that protects U.S. workers and taxpayers, and ending chain migration, to promote financial success and assimilation for newcomers.
i. End extended-family chain migration by limiting family-based green cards to spouses and minor children and replace it with a merit-based system that prioritizes skills and economic contributions over family connections.
ii. Establish a new, points-based system for the awarding of Green Cards (lawful permanent residents) based on factors that allow individuals to successfully assimilate and support themselves financially.
iii. Eliminate the Diversity Visa Lottery.
iv. Limit the number of refugees to prevent abuse of the generous U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and allow for effective assimilation of admitted refugees into the fabric of our society.
Good, but it didn’t address anchor babies.
How do you eat an elephant?
One bite at a time, brother. One bite at a time.
That may be easier to address thru other avenues- going at it directly gives the Progs some terrific visuals about Trump being inhuman, and could compromise the push.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By enforcing immigration laws, there will be no anchor babies.
It is likely, the Supreme Court will uphold the 14th Amendment as written and intended. Persons under the jurisdiction of the US are legal citizens, illegal invaders are not.
Children of illegals are not citizens by birth, because their parents are not under jurisdiction of US, they are citizens and under the jurisdiction of their own home country.
We need a case brought to the Supreme Court so that it can be clarified. If the ruling does not uphold the view you state then we need a Constitutional Amendment. Citizenship should follow that of the parents, despite place of birth and Natural Citizenship is only for those born to parents who are Both citizens.
But that is not something that an EO or other Execution Branch can do, I don’t think
If you read peripheral writings of the authors of the 14th Amendment, you can see they did not consider such an outlier interpretation as birthright citizenship.
I think there are two problems,
1) The 14th amendment, and I agree that with objective judges (and I think we need one more before we bring the case), it will be decided in our favor
2) Congress is who legislated the law defining who is born a citizen. So even if SC says it isn’t required by the constituition, it doesn’t invalidate the legislation.
The SC is the key. I think if they rule it isn’t required, there will be overwhelming support for the law to be changed.
agree, the anchor baby problem must go to the Supreme Court for final determination.. And if they rule correctly the anchor baby problems will be done. Any legislation made containing anything about anchor babies will go to SCOTUS anyway.
Help us all: Wise people out there!!
Why are children of diplomats birthed in the USA not anchor babies with dual citizenship, American and whatever other country has ‘jurisdiction; over their diplomat parents?
Is the nut of the problem of a mis-interpretation of legal statute that can be corrected by a policy decision?
We probably need one more judge to make that happen but we will probably get one in the next year or two,
Anchor Babies is chain migration. The Raise Act ends that.
Anchor babies is not chain migration.
However, it would apparently end chain migration from grown anchor babies to parents, etc.
3.A.i. End extended-family chain migration by limiting family-based green cards to spouses and minor children and replace it with a merit-based system that prioritizes skills and economic contributions over family connections.
Never happy? Look one thing at a time. The anchor baby issue will be greatly reduced once we have an orderly immigration sysem in place. At any rate that is taking on something much great than simple immigration reform.
Actually what I read did. Chain migration limited to children and spouse. Parents are not mentioned.
At last – an American President in the White House – not a subversive, law-breaking, exploitative, abusive, power-usurping, enemy of the State like the prior occupant.
WINNING!!
Wonder how Breitbart will spin this as a negative?
These days what they don’t spin as a negative they take complete credit for achieving. I am sure that, according Breitbart, Bannon did the research and wrote the above in its entirety before leaving the White House.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The trolls are getting more clever too. They pose as PDJT supporters, mostly by just frequently posting his tweets or echoing something he said, but when something to MAGA comes along they say there are more important things to address, then their minions come along and agree. That method too, is becoming apparent and transparent. Stay vigilant Deplorables!
“Trump, drugged by the Deep State and controlled by Jared and Ivanka Soros, is going soft on anchor babies and the wall. Therefore, Ted Cruz in 2020!”
Ted Cruz gave out Teddy Bears and Soccer Balls. The Raise Act ends Chain Migration. Re read it.
Cruz is not a natural born citizen. https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2015/03/23/republican-sen-ted-cruz-announces-presidential-campaign-but-is-he-eligible/
Put the Crack Pipe down !
That is the most inane statement I have read. I a m just sayin’.
Don’t worry man. I could see the tongue placed firmly in your cheek from here. No need for /s.
I like a good sense of humor. 😉
See above “anchor babies” comment.
First, who cares? Second, bring it.
“There are two sides.
There are ONLY two sides, and if you ain’t working your ass off to help and assist Donald Trump, well,…
…You’re on the other side !
There are only two sides.
If you ain’t with us, you’re against us.
And, fair warning: CTH is about ready to start calling you out !”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/06/20/if-you-wont-stand-with-donald-trump-youre-on-the-other-side/
Wonder no more.
We must primary all republican incumbents and get em out! Incumbents are beholden to their corporate donors, not to the American citizens, on this issue. Congress is unwilling to tackle immigration legislation.
😎👍🏻
Like a BOSS!
That’s our President Trump [no I’m still not tired of saying that]
Yes. Just like one.
All good. Yes, STOP ANCHOR BABIES.
Border security stops anchor babies.
CONgress
LikeLiked by 2 people
I prefer “swamp rats” 👍
I like it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!but was welfare and tax refunds for kids included. Those are the biggest draws. Plus access to medicaid and section 8 housing you may need when old……….Most don’t come to work…Why…they have a whole life paid for them if they just live a few together and pool resources by having more children…………….
The job “magnet” will be turned off with this and that is an important step!
This is focused on: the Wall/Border security and physical barrier; improving the system with clarifying laws, improving local cooperation, increasing ICE and legal staff to better process the existing backlog and be ready to process more; stopping the flow across the border by readily removing all new comers; focusing on removal of any/all that break additional laws; turning off the “work magnet — love all of this!
Great first round of major improvements!
That is an impressive document and cover letter to Congress.
Common Sense Conservatism.
I grinned all the way through it!!!
Oh how the Uniparty is gonna HATE this! Hahahaha!
I suspect The Lion will distract them. And maybe use some inane Bannon opinion to do it. CHIna maybe?
Make that – Common Sense CONSTITUTIONAL Conservatism!!!
Make that – Common Sense CONSTITUTIONAL Competent, Compassionate*Conservatism!
*It is not compassionate to neglect to enforce laws, encouraging illegal immigration, which invites cruel ‘coyotes’ to harm, exploit and kill illegal immigrants while charging them exorbitant amounts of money to bring them illegally to the USA.
*It is not compassionate to allow illegal drug traffic to bring harmful drugs into our country – drugs that enslave and kill our citizens, some before full adulthood.
Legislature answer: IGNORE
2018 Primary’s coming soon…..
They might actually write something that some people will say it’s not perfect but they can work with. The house will make a big show of passing it along party lines, then it will die before the senate floor. They will talk and talk about how great it is and yadi yada ad nauseam only to pull it because “we don’t have the vote”. We will never know who would have voted or not.
Susan Collins will say it’s unfair to immigrants.
Wow! Didn’t know how easy it was to stay here illegally and get benefits. Unbelievable! And on top of that they cheat the system too!! Plus gang members get benefits…wow! No words 😱
Too bad congress doesn’t work as hard as our President. He’s trying to spur some action that benefits the forgotten man and woman. Longing for the Uniparty’s dismantling.
precisely my thought. The President has had lots of stuff going on below the radar. I haven’t even read all the points. But the case backlogs speak volumes.
meanwhile the quisling party could care less, and the left party loves throwing wrenches in machines. Tear it down is the left slogan.
i’m in a state that went roughly 10 points for Trump….and we have a left senator and a Quisling senate who rarely pops his head up.
The Calm before the Storm
I think it’s beginning to rain. Congress will have a wonderful week off. Just ask Corker. He won’t be the last.
Miller Time! (Stephen Miller)
Anyone against this is against America best interest!
The devil is in the details, but I’m pretty happy about this on a quick read.
I do notice a glaring omission in guidance on DACA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“These findings outline reforms that must be included as part of any legislation addressing the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.”
I believe that is the guidance for DACA… “Give me a border wall, merit-based immigration system, stricter refugee/asylum programs, border security, deportations of criminals, massive ICE increases, quicker processing of deportations, stricter visa programs, tighter restrictions on allowed immigrant behavior, US worker labor protections and nationwide immigration enforcement (i.e. no sanctuaries), and you can do whatever you want with DACA.”
… after all those changes Congress is gonna wish he just threw out DACA! #MoreWinning 😀
The White House won’t approve DACA legislation that doesn’t address these points. At least, I think that’s what the first couple paragraphs indicated.
Wow! That’s a length descriptions of our laws! Congress will never do it! Mostly securing the border! Lazy congress and senate always on vacation!
It’s a good start….but if you want Real Americans to believe in you 100%….
ARREST HILLARY AND OBAMA IMMEDIATELY !
LikeLiked by 1 person
As to Zero and the Unmasking issue, yep totally unethical, but likely Legal under that wonderful “Patriot Act”.
You make some good points. Does any immunity granted by FBI or DOJ have to be made public?
Not a Layer, so can’t say….do recall Huma & Cheryl Mills had Attorney/Client privilege during that Infamous Saturday meeting with the FBI.
In any case I figure Comey set it up that actual prosecution for the “Secret Server” is disabled…..but I hold out hope we can get her on something else……
There’s plenty to pick from.
Opps Layer=Lawyer
Looks like he did all the work for Congress. All they need to do is act.
Well, someone needs to light a fire under their sorry arses and Mr. President always accepts a challenge.
Thank God for President Trump 🙏
PT is writing Immigration legislation for Congress, beating the lobbyist at their own game.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Winning!
I’m still scratching my head as to why Senator Cotton voted for a Pro Forma session of congress.
“Expand the definition of unlawful employment discrimination to include replacement of U.S. citizen workers by nonimmigrant workers or the preferential hiring of such foreign workers over U.S. citizen workers.”
That paragraph tho… Wow!!! Discrimination law benefiting American citizens?!?! I can already hear Google, Disney, and the rest of the Wall St. labor abusers crying themselves to sleep! #MoreWinning 😀
Interesting strategy throwing this hand grenade on a Sunday evening……Crying Chuck and Ole Nan might not to be able to react by morning!
Stun Grenade!
Get their juices flowing first thing on a Monday morning – stir them to action.
Somehow, I don’t think this is the only Shock and Awe tactic Our President has planned for the near term.
E-verify must be implemented. Look, I’ve worked internationally. It takes a long time to get a work visa in every country I’ve worked in. It also takes a long time to get a residency permit. We need to tighten the screws on our immigration system in every area, including welfare…just plain STOP welfare benefits. Build the wall, tighten air, sea and land entry. Make it really expensive to get a visa, work permit…hit them with every fee, penalty, prison term we can.
Agree wayne. Just that one act of stopping all welfare to non citizens, we would see mass self deportation.
I think it’s awesome but do you really think it will make it through the house and Senate? I can see the media and the uniparty foodfight in my minds eye already. What finally hits the Presidents desk will resemble this in no way, shape or form………..imo.
Two words – Midterm Elections.
After PDJT’s previous DACA words Congress was begging for more direction on what he expected in an immigration bill.
Well here it is. He answered all their questions. Now get to work. If you want any Dreamers to stay at all, you must do all the action items on my list.
So it is all laid out in plain English for them and will take less than 10 minutes to read it all and carefully understand it all.
Dems want Dreamers to stay and R;s wanted comprehensive immigration reform. Here it is both get what they wanted.
In 2013 the Dems (all? I believe) even voted for many of the points in PDJT immigration plan. So what will be their excuse this time.
Tick Tock Congress
your 6 month clock started already. When the clock runs down they will be progressively deported in a humane way. In 6 months the law will be enforced as the courts defined it. Meaning Obama’s action was illegal and they are all here illegally. Good Bye.
Seeker – Best Guess.
Nothing will happen in Congress until the 6 months are up and the full legal law starts being implemented and the deportation process starts. They will stall and try to treat his action as a bluff. It is not. It is the law. It could have been enforced immediately by the courts and deportation already started, but PDJT gave Congress a 6 month window to pass something.
They whined about what he would sign. Give us guidance. Done.
Tick Tock 6 months goes fast when you are on vacation 2 of those 6 months and you have a debt ceiling and budget to pass by Dec 8. And tax reform to pass. Those are all things their Wall Street donors want.
Just to keep my cynic license current:
I’m guessing that Congress will give lip service to this while passing amnesty for DACA, and then nothing further will happen.
We went through something nearly identical with Reagan’s amnesty.
Let’s keep them honest, and not accept anything on DACA until this list (at a minimum) is accomplished.
Who is John Galt,
I aint payin for any of this shi t
“As President, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution, which makes clear that all legislative powers are vested in the Congress, not the President.” – Donald J Trump
“Constitution Schmonstitution” – Barack H Obama
This letter is “a reconnaissance by fire”. Nice job PDJT!
