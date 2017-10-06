Kevin’s Corner: “Rethink your opinion of President Trump”…

(h/t Sunnydaze) Meet Kevin. Kevin has buckets. Kevin’s fills his buckets with common sense. Kevin shares his bucket contents with people. Hopefully people pay attention. We need Kevin and his buckets of common sense:
Left wingers are hopelessly brainwashed! Incapable of thinking for themselves.
I’m not a young pup and I’m far from naïve, but there was a time after the election I truly believed that some of the President’s enemies would at least moderate their feelings about the President after seeing some positive results.
The effect has been the opposite. The more successes he has, the deeper their hatred becomes. Maybe it’s as you say, the results of brainwashing, but I pray it’s also not hopeless.
First comment?
Brilliant video! Thank you, Sundance and Sunnydaze.
Okay, second. I’ll take it!
One of my favorite parts:
“He is who he is and that’s why people voted for him.”
Bingo!
Another thing is so called CONservatives complaining about POTUS’ use of twitter. This is how he’s getting the truth out to the masses. Let Trump be Trump. 😉
I agree, Pam. Twitter is essential to getting PDJT’s message out in response to the swamp narrative pushed by the MSM. Without twitter, PDJT would be defenseless. No politician sides with PDJT over the swamp. He is a one man army.
Our President is a train. Get on or watch it go by and then realize it’s the only one running.
OR stand in the way and get run over…and over…and over
One of the main problems with mis-informed liberals who dislike Trump, and this includes my parents and most of my extended family up here in Washington State, is that to acknowledge that Trump is actually a good man who has been unjustly maligned is to admit that the television has lied to them for DECADES. And the newspapers too. If they’re lying about Trump with a warm smile and a friendly tone, it means they were lying about everything else.
Its a lot to ask, to go through having your worldview utterly wiped out. I have explained it to my parents many times but have never made much headway.
He tells it like it is and that is what we voted for. Tired of the politically correct cowards reading what they were told to say. He talks like us and we love it.
I love our President. I love everything about him. I loved him long before he ran, and when he decided to run, I made sure I voted in the Primary, then in the general election.
Me, too! Most fun I’ve ever had voting in an election!
Same here; I was on the Trump train before it was fashionable; he is a wonderful human being and a straight shooter.
Me, too, Blue Ridge.
Thank you, ‘Kevin’s Corner’, for the huge smile on my face. 👍😊
If you liked Kevin’s common sense video, you’ll LOVE video, posted below. Fantastic! 😂
p.s. I subscribed to your YT channel, “k e”.
(only 4k followers? – got to fix that. Ya’ll, please subscribe!)
Now, looking you up on twitter (hope you don’t mind) @kevinellerbe32
Much Respect! Much love! ❤
~MAGA!
Thank you Andi! Subscribed and followed.
Me too !
Thank you, Gracie!
⚘⚘⚘
YW
Thank you, Lizzie!
⚘⚘⚘
To Sunnydaze & Sundance credit,
I just followed their lead.
Thank you, Sunnydaze ❤
& Sundance ❤!
As my favorite Professor ,At tree house university, would say, THE TRUTH HAS NO AGENDA.
I for one, am getting very tired of Obama, Hillary, McCain, Schumer and the propaganda media smearing, sneering and sabotaging our President and his policies and agenda.
These are OUR policies and agenda as well – what we the people voted for and want our legislators to enact.
i am badly affected by those negative stuff and the smearing. i was hoping president trump just let usa die and rot. usa has many ungrateful people and i think it is not worth helping them. he can actually live comfortably in peace but choose to suffer thos stupid smearing. i hate those from hollywood and media.
The effort to MAGA is a long road with many obstacles . Kevin points out many of the FACTS about the democrat “HUMAN FARMER VOTER PLANTATION”
WE ….have to save the next generation from being indoctrinated ” COMMIE ” The ONE WORLD GLOBAL COMMUNISTS know they can just wait us out until they DEATH PANEL us .
Our great patriot Kevin will be subject to all the ” Uncle Tom ” and ” not down with the struggle ” the ENEMEDIA can muster .
The SECRET WEAPON of our president is that for every man , woman and teen that gets a J O B regardless of ethnicity , creed , or color , will be too busy WORKING to join the opposition . All because Trumps , AMERICA FIRST policies , are targeted FOR ALL AMERICANS . Not hyphenated Americans .
EACH person WITH a GOOD J O B and benefits will assuage those ETHNIC STEREOTYPES and BLAME GAME quips that the HUMAN FARMERS on the DEMOCRAT PLANTATION use to DECEIVE their voters .
WARNING ..this link will anger all good people !! this is however how the HUMAN FARMERS use distrust , FEAR and division to control us all via their “WILLIE LYNCH ” TACTICS MEDIA
change a few words from the link and YOU too will understand HOW we are being manipulated by the not federal and no reserve HUMAN FARMERS , their UNIPARTY , and CRONY FASCIST CoC establishment .
All centralized around their apparatchik corporate ENEMEDIA . Including the Hollywood propaganda movie making enterprise ( https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/05/hollywood-executive-harvey-weinstein-exposed-for-decades-of-sexual-harassment/
“I HAVE A FULL PROOF METHOD FOR CONTROLLING YOUR BLACK SLAVES.”
change “BLACK SLAVES ” to black voters / democrat voters
“DISTRUST IS STRONGER THAN TRUST AND ENVY STRONGER THAN ADULATION, RESPECT OR ADMIRATION”
simply add in CLASS ENVY to capture those who graduated with student debt and a ” ART HISTORY ” major …as well as the ever growing “ENTITLEMENT class ” voter ( cloward and piven )
“YOUR SLAVES TRUST AND DEPEND ON US. THEY MUST LOVE, RESPECT AND TRUST ONLY US”
replace “SLAVES ” with voters on the democrat plantation
“IF USED INTENSELY FOR ONE YEAR, THE SLAVES THEMSELVES WILL REMAIN PERPETUALLY DISTRUSTFUL. ”
forget the FACTS about the republican party ending slavery and that MLK JR was a republican …just as in the book ANIMAL FARM the CROWS representing the MEDIA tell each FARM the same thing
” Oh you don’t want to go over on THAT FARM …YOU’RE MUCH SAFER HERE on THIS FARM ”
DIVIDE and control …the same as Slave owners were taught by Willie Lynch how the few control the many !
http://thetalkingdrum.com/wil.html
Right on Kevin!!! You are an intelligent, good man! God Bless!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gee, he doesn’t look like a white supremacist.
Trump is the revolution and the revolution threatens all entrenched interests. ALL ENTRENCHED INTERESTS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evil cringes in the presence of GOOD.
Imagine Satan praising God.
It ain’t gonna happen.
Be GOOD, children! Seize the day!
If you caint seize it, poke it with a stick!
Well said Kevin! We must all remain tough and realize that the Swamp Monsters will not go quietly into their goodnight.
“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.” (Winston Churchill)
The production quality of his videos is superb. Wonder what camera he is using……
Kevin makes me smile.
Obviously I like this guy. Such a sharp mind, to be able to speak that way, off the cuff… Boggles me… He isn’t much on twitter, (maybe his actual twitter account was closed???) but I let him know about his “fans” here.
I tried to find out more about his background,, and I did not get far.. Intriguing..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kevin has some great videos out there. I just followed him on Twitter and YouTube. We gotta spread the word
I listened to Hugh Hewitt interview Victor Davis Hanson — a very informed and intelligent man — yesterday and he talked about how many well-known Never Trumpers that he has been friends with for many years have turned against him and shun him because he gives Trump credit where credit is due and refuses to discredit and malign him over every move he makes.
Our president is forcing the truth to be revealed and true motives to be exposed. By this time next year the dust will have settled and we will see entirely new leaders emerge. Many people will finally publicly support and love our president because they will be the ones in the minority and most people are followers, not leaders.
Interesting times.
This video is awesome and bonus points for using the word Alacrity. 🙂
He should get a show on BET
“Gotta give props to the President”……”Trump shoots right down the middle”……Kevin’s message cannot be repeated enough, and thanks to SUNNYDAZE and Sundance for highlighting. Nonsense from the Left AND Right are what gets headlines, but VOTES come from the “silent” middle. In America “silent” means the vast majority of People. Trump is their megaphone. The People will ROAR 2020, while the Left AND Right bleat pitifully about “nonsense.”
There is simply no way an intelligent, sane & rational person could truly believe in leftism without brain manipulation / brainwashing
The leftist doctrine goes completely against the grain of reality, & only the weak minded, the stupid, the insane or the brainwashed could possibly see it as a viable & sustainable course
I have many sisters, all very well “educated”, meaning book smart, yet they’re as dumb as a barnyard goat when it comes to the realities of the world. They were thoroughly brainwashed in college, & even now in their later years, the brain manipulation hasn’t worn off
That is & always has been the lefts most powerful weapon, to gain control of the peoples minds & turn them into unthinking, zombie like lemmings, who will work against their own interests
It’s amazing how successful this weapon has been. Instinct & self interests / survival has always been the most powerful trait in, not only human beings, but every living creature, & the left has been pretty successful in removing that trait
If we don’t get control of our education system, we won’t win, period
I just sent this to my sister in Malaysia! Last night she told me all that they are hearing is trump didntvdo anything to puertorico but Germany sent aide all CNN bashing.
Thanks SD for Kevin’s video! Spread it around!
