Details Unsealed: 2016 Feds Thwarted ISIS Inspired Plot Against Targets in New York City…

A Canadian Jihadist, a U.S. Pakistani extremist, and an Islamic Filipino money-man walk into Times Square…

(Via NBC) Authorities have cuffed three men in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired plot to target concerts, landmarks and crowded subways in New York City in 2016, federal prosecutors announced Friday afternoon.

Three men — Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, a 19-year-old Canadian citizen; Talha Haroon, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen based in Pakistan; and Russell Salic, a 37-year-old Philippines citizen — were all arrested on terror-related charges in the alleged plot that would have targeted New York City during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in 2016, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim.

El Bahnasawy was detained on May 21, 2016, after he traveled to Cranford, New Jersey, to carry out the attacks; he has since pleaded guilty to multiple terrorism offenses. Haroon had allegedly made plans to travel to New York to join El Bahnasawy and was arrested in Pakistan. Salic, who allegedly wired money to the U.S. to fund the attack, was arrested in his home country.

Attorney information for the three men wasn’t immediately available. El Bahnasawy will be sentenced in December and could face life in prison; the other two men could also spend the rest of their lives behind bars, if convicted. (read more)

Feds say they thwarted NYC plot targeting concert venues. https://t.co/bLdqjXpChg — The Associated Press (@AP) October 6, 2017