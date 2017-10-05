President Trump Meets Shooting Victims at Las Vegas University Medical Center…

Video and press reports from yesterday of President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump during their visit to Las Vegas University Medical Center visiting with shooting victims and their families:

.

Touching personal encounters with the president and first lady were shared by several of the victims and their families (below).

One of the shooting victims, Thomas Gunderson, shared his own video on Facebook with the following statement:

I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand! There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves!

.

The local media presented the following recap of President Trump’s visit and how it was received by the community:

“Privately compassionate and publicly a statesman”

.

So wonderful to be in Las Vegas yesterday and meet with people, from police to doctors to the victims themselves, who I will never forget! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2017

