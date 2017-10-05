President Trump Meets Shooting Victims at Las Vegas University Medical Center…

Video and press reports from yesterday of President Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump during their visit to Las Vegas University Medical Center visiting with shooting victims and their families:
Touching personal encounters with the president and first lady were shared by several of the victims and their families (below).
One of the shooting victims, Thomas Gunderson, shared his own video on Facebook with the following statement:
I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand! There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves!
The local media presented the following recap of President Trump’s visit and how it was received by the community:
“Privately compassionate and publicly a statesman”
One symbol says it all! Our President and FLOTUS are just incredible people that love our country and every single one of us. Seeing that #MAGA on the board made me absolutely loose it. I couldn’t stop the tears from flowing.
The NFL is going to DIE this weekend when their players decide to take a knee again! Our President will post the comments of the young man that was shot in his leg that said he would never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake his hand! There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves!
Thank you God from the bottom of my heart for the gift you bestowed at this time on our country!
Taking Chance
Somehow my wife and I stumbled upon this movie last weekend…should be watched by every citizen in this great country, and every NFL player should watch it 10 times.
phenomenal. We have a president who loves this country AND its people.
A and also a First Lady. Great pics. Very moving.
Oh dear Lord I cannot stop crying this day.
What a beautiful story post, photos, and videos. I will never, ever forget these people.
This morning I read an open letter from a father whose 29 yr. old son was murdered on Sunday: http://wkrn.com/2017/10/03/tennessee-father-pens-emotional-letter-after-son-killed-in-las-vegas-shooting/
I have noticed that in the pictures that he is in he is not front and center hogging the spotlight as BHO would do. He shows real class.
Love his smile….
He looks great, doesn’t he, webgirlpdx? Thrives when he’s connecting with people.
As if BHO would even show up.
Other than being on his way to a golf course that is.
Oh look… a real leader showing compassion. Liberal heads would explode if not for MSM protecting them by not showing this.
THAT song should be our official (unofficial) national anthem….because we are proud to be an American and very grateful!
It is definitely a perfect song for the Fourth of July!!!,
I always cry when I sing the National Anthem, and I always cry when I hear “God Bless the USA.”
That’s our Donald and Melania! WE LOVE YOU!!
Daggone it, there’s an awful lot of pollen in the air for October… dang allergies!
MIke…yeah, those dang allergies…sniff, sniff…
IK,R?
There’s no shame in allergies, mike. I had them myself watching the young man with the leg wound stand up for the President.
never had an allergy in my life, until today!
LOL 🙂
I’m way behind on my tweets from him but TW has a very interesting theory…click on this one and then scroll up or down for the rest of the thread:
I’ve got tears in my eyes and a lump in my throat watching that video. They really are lovely, caring, genuine people..
Best…..President…….EVER!
…and then some!
Hands down, rikster.
Tragic events in our country weigh heavily upon us, but our President and First Lady bring such comfort to *all of us. Extraordinary, really, what a difference they make. My heartache is eased by their simple acts of compassion, kindness and fearlessness, as well as their willingness to enter the world of everyday people. It’s like the White House has become a House of the People because they take it with them wherever they go. Definitely “government of the people, by the people and FOR the people” every single day. It is so easy to love them from the bottoms of our hearts.
(*All of us who are patriotic “normal” Americans.)
I wish all reporters would do a good job like this one.
Bingo. “Reporter”, reports, not creates or fabricates the news or story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ok… when I saw the board on the wall and it said ” What is important to me ” and it said #MAGA…..complete waterworks running down my face.
Me too, Say. I thought that was awesome. That family was so thrilled even in the tragedy of Thomas’ injury. How cool.
I think it will be cool when the President gets so many victims, medical personal, LEO and 1st R to come visit the WH one day.
You know he will….; )
There is a song called 2 AM… and every time I see a picture of Trump smiling- these lyrics come to mind.
“But, my God, it’s so beautiful when the boy smiles”
Not that Trump is a boy or anything…but for some reason I hear that in my head every time….
The song is called “Breathe” by Anna Nalick… the first words are “Two AM…”
Great song.
Yes Breathe 2 AM
God bless this man and Melania!!!!!
I’m thankful we have a President and First Lady who sincerely cares. He works so hard for us. God Bless him and the victims and their families.
I was also very touched by Sheriff Lombardo and his genuine salute of the President as he deplaned from AF1. Nice.
Noting how NFL players and coaches are starting to weigh in on guuuuuunnnnnn viollllllence and the need for gun control. Aside from the issue about disarming some of their feral players off-season it serves as a great opportunity to distract the public’s limited attention from their players unpatriotic and childish behaviors to their new enemy, Trump. Let’s see how the NFL picks up this ball and runs with it.
They don’t like their mistresses shooting back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They only say that because they are irresponsible with guns. They know that because of former NFL player Plaxico Burress. 😀
I didn’t notice anyone among the medical/hospital staff shying away from having their photo taken w/ POTUS… the media is full of BS wrt Americans not behind Trump… just full of it. Same goes for the division among Americans themselves. The media shows contrived conflict among protesters – mostly in big coastal cities where Antifa is prominent (Antifa = a bunch of paid hacks). Not buying the division myself, not buying it.
And you know some of them didn’t vote for President Trump, but they are all smiling and obviously happy to pose for a picture with him.
CNN is showing these pictures all day /s
I know President Donald and FL Melania care deeply for these victims. But I hope the Secret Service extended the same courtesy when they checked each room. I hope they have someone to condole each patient while the agents bang around, checked into everything, and felt up each family members and friends. Each of those individuals deserve the love of our President and Lady, and the SS agents better do the same!
Don’t forget this one someone posted in another thread.
It’s the nicest one, very simple.
“Privately compassionate and publicly a statesman”. I wonder if the losers at the NYT will retract their slanderous label of President Trump as ‘unfit’ and print these words instead? They damn well better, or face the consequences, like NBC, CNN and other media whorehouses surely will. You think “Big Tobacco” will be the only ones running ‘correct the record’ ads for a year straight? I don’t. Thank Bill the Rapist for the precedent.
“COMFORTER IN CHIEF” – That’s our compassionate President Donald J. Trump
He and the First Lady don’t go because they feel obliged or because of duty – but because they care and want to be there for those who are hurting and suffering loss.
It felt so good to read all of these positive comments here this morning. So full of love and admiration for our President Trump and his beautiful FLOTUS Melania Trump.
It makes me feel good, feel right perched on one of our many tree branches. To celebrate the kindliness and compassion of our couple in the WH and what they stand for, MAGA.
I know in my heart and in my mind I’m on the right side of the argument. I see far too much hate and ignorance on the other to be wrong. And I’m standing with so many great people who know right from wrong.
It’s been really hard for me these past few days feeling so much pain and knowing of all the loss on that fateful day. It’s been hard seeing the people of Puerto Rico suffer and not too long ago seeing our Floridians, Texans and Georgians along with others struggling through the same. Let’s not forget to throw the disgusting anti-American behavior of the NFL. So yeah, it’s been a real rough September and on.
However, I am greatly comforted knowing not only that we have the best of the best in WH in so many ways, but I am greatly comforted knowing I stand with so many Patriotic Americans.
Thank you Treepers for keeping me straight and moving forward, I don’t think I would’ve done so well without all of you.
Be well, stay strong and keep the Faith,
Ma’iingankwe
Fantastic ! Love this man who loves our country……………..
You just have to respect our President and First Lady who have been working harder than they normally do lately bringing hope and comfort to victims of nature and an evil murderer.
President and First Lady Trump have the hearts of servants and it shines. Strength, comfort, caring and kindess. God bless us all.
I’ve been in denial about the casualties from the concert because it’s too upsetting, and aim to find out along with others here if they can who instigated this act against the president…….but Trump’s presence with Melania with the victims completely obliterates the agenda of the terrorist planner (whoever they really are)! It is better than any fiction Hollywood could ever write! Trump is the real Luke Skywalker.
Remember how leftists and Hollywood used to decry how Trump was not presidential looking? LOLz. They never knew what “Presidential” looked like! It’s certainly not staging photos in the Oval Office window with expensive professional photographers and it’s not a selfie camera on a stick! It’s also not this:
Nor this, Mr. Red Sportscar, youth slayer
http://images.dailykos.com/images/159281/story_image/sanders.jpg?1439594626
Oops, here
What other President of the United States has visited hospitals to visit with victims who are ordinary citizens? And stops the motorcade to say hello to people, and goes into crowds to shake hands, and calls ordinary citizens on the phone? And works for free and gives his personal money away to help others?
What other President has invited ordinary citizens to the Oval Office?
What Congress or Senate member has visited victims who are ordinary citizens from their state, or invited them to visit the politicians office in DC?
Only President Trump.
Amen!
This is why they HATE him so very much…no other politician, including Reagan, comes close to his connection with everyday Americans. Sure, Reagan was a better orator and could articulate the concepts, and was an amazing communicator, but I want Donald Trump to be my Dad!
What an “awesome” President and First Lady!!! I am so proud of them both I have never felt so much emotion over a President in my life (and I’m not a young spring chicken anymore!!) I just love the both of them they’re real unlike the past presidents we’ve had. I Thank God every day for giving them to us and to keep them safe from all evil and harm. God has really blessed us with two very genuine loving and compassionate people. Praise the Lord!!!☺️
Stunning.
And he didn’t even seek to put this footage out there.
He is an amazing man, and Melania an amazing woman.
Spirit of America there.
