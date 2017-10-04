President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Thank Las Vegas Civilian Heroes and First Responders…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit with victims, civilian heroes, brave first responders and officials in Las Vegas, Nevada. Governor Brian Sandoval delivers initial remarks and introduces President Trump.
Very emotional. Check the LEOs, including Sheriff Lombardo, in the background. Well done again Mr. President.
I feel for them 😦
the nation is in GRIEF FOR THE LOSE OF THOSE INNOCENTS AND INJURED.
and the President gave the RIGHT WORDS TO HELP THOSE. FAMILIES.
and SO glad he visited the injured.
.there is an EVIL in our Nation that has to be STOPPED, AND ONLY GOD CAN HELP DO THIS.
I PRAY FOR HIS INTERSECTION.
1st of October on the 100th anniversary of the 1917 October Revolution? The Bolshevik Committee votes to approve Lenin’s proposal to revolt. – Ten Days That Shook the World… That’s no coincidence… these people love their anniversaries – Ten Days That Shook the World
25th of October is the date. stop lyin
Same month. Same hate. Watch your manners. And she’s right, although off by a few days.
Wasn’t a dry eye in the room at the conclusion of the President’s comments. Or at my house.
AS I said earlier this was a very sad and a very proud moment watching PDT giving thanks to the law enforcement. First President I’ve seen lay his faith out there for all to see. Saw no politics today, just a man that believed and thought and cared for all people. Thank God for DJT.
AMEN.
But the LORD said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the LORD seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the LORD looketh on the heart.
I have a silver cross pendant made by James Avery. It has a heart in the center of the cross and that verse you quoted was the scripture I had in mind when I chose it.
I continue to be sort of awed by how PDJT handles these tragic events. He speaks very simply. He is not eloquent, there are no soaring poetic turns of phrase, but his words are heartfelt and he speaks so matter of factly about faith. I find it so comforting.
PDJT seems so genuine. He’s not afraid to speak about matters of faith for fear of offending non believers or whatever he just lays it out there. Straightforward, authentic, warts and all. Thank you, God, for giving us this man to lead us.
He gives us comfort
Ya’ll that live in the Western Panhandle of FL or Louisiana, get ready for a POSSIBLE Hurricane NATE!
They just announced it on the radio. It’s in the Gulf.
Ya’ll make sure that you’ve stocked up on Batteries, water, powdered milk, fuel for your generator and if you need anything, better order it to be shipped to store because I went to Walmart today in Orlando and they were out of a lot of things that the website said they had for pickup.
Cheers S.A.
Authentic..if I had to use only one word to describe your Lion. That would be it.
What about the Lioness, truly stunning. What a pair of Aces they are.
Please CTH supporters take good care of them.
God bless PDJT.
We have really been blessed. What an unexpected treasure Melania has turned out to be.
Someday Melania will write a book as all First Ladies do. Imagine the chapter on their first year in the WH.
So much loss and pain in the last month. Looking forward to the joy of the holiday season and seeing the gathering of the Trump clan, including their new precious gift, Little Luke. Our traditional holidays will be so meaningful this year as a nation. In spite of suffering and hardship, our President, First Lady and First Family will lead by example toward thankful hearts, generosity of good cheer and appreciating our families, good health, prosperity and this amazing Nation we are blessed to call home..
Be blessed, CTH friends. Be strong and faithful.
He did a magnificent job!
Union: 12 off-duty firefighters shot at concert
3 Oct 2017
“Union officials say 12 off-duty firefighters were shot while attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, including two who were wounded while administering CPR to gunshot victims.
Angelo Aragon, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada, said Tuesday that all the firefighters survived their wounds.”
Read more:
https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/oct/03/union-12-off-duty-firefighters-shot-at-concert
SD: this should get your attention: Brother of Paddock photographed with T-shirt from Pulse shooter’s crisis management PR firm.
Interesting. Remember this? 👇🏻
Just absolutely incredible and so heartfelt! Thank you God for the gift we call our President. Everything that has occurred recently to our Great Country needed the love and devotion from a President that loves you and all of us! I was not sure that we would ever be provided this gift. Thank you the the 2nd chance! I hope and pray we don’t let either you or our President down!
Amen. We need to pray constantly, and be cognizant of the battle going on which we don’t see, but “sees” us. Ephesians 6:10-18, put on the Armor of GOD.
Disaster after disaster. In so short of time. He was up to it. And the rabid media didn’t even make him flinch
Another one on the way! The depression could strengthen substantially over the coming days and make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast between Louisiana and Florida’s west coast late Sunday Oct 7th as a hurricane.
So true, and if I may say, he looks even better for all the pressure.
It’s truly remarkable how he handles all this. It looked like a little smirk came across McCarthys face as your President was shaking hands.
Amazing too that PDJT always maintains such dignity when around these swamp rats.
Harvey, Irma, Maria, and now Las Vegas………….this has got to be wearing heavily on our president and First Lady.
God bless them and give them the strength to should our troubles and sorrow in the aftermath of these disasters and destruction.
And, prayers for the people who go out to clean up the mess, all of them, including the man who is heading up FEMA (Brock Long) and his crew. They’ve got to be tired but keep on keeping on
Absolutely. Thanks for that inclusion.
The responses to all these disasters and the shooting really makes you proud to be an American
I have been thinking…. President Trump has been slammed in 20 different directions since the day he was elected by the Anti Trump cartel. Then hit with one natural disaster after the other. I truly believe that God is giving him the strength to deal with the massive pressure of this job….as he remains loving, optimistic, positive and totally committed to the American people no matter what is thrown at him. From the bottom of my heart– Thank you Mr. President for having our back.
Hear! Hear!
President Trump was right to call the shooter and his actions evil:
LikeLiked by 8 people
Perfect tone, pitch, and Mr. President, please wear more charcoal gray suits!
Do you think he knows the motive?
Evil and self hatred.
I think he pretty much knows it all.
God Bless Mr. Jesus Campos. The unarmed Mandalay Bay security guard who RAN to the shooter’s location and was shot in the leg through the door of the suite when POS saw him on his hallway camera.
Mr. Campos’ unselfish and heroic actions delayed for a while the POS shooting, and no doubt he saved a few lives as people rushed to shelter. His awareness and resolute pursuit gave the Police the exact location.
A Brave American.
Any idea how we can show our appreciation to Mr. Campos? I’d love to his family a check.
…send his family a check. Sorry, typing too fast.
Such a contrast in attitude, heart and mind between Melania and Michelle:
Without white males, there wouldn’t be an America, and perhaps that is Michelle Obama’s point.
Unforgettable photo:
What is one to do after a psycho murders 60 people in cold blood? So many families changed forever. To think this scum flew on planes with us and lived among us. I think I can throw up quite easily.
I can’t think of a better person to be first lady than Melania and she often looks unhappy. Pray for Melania. Money doesn’t buy you happiness.
I have to think the killer(s) intended to murder many, many more than the 58 that they did. With that arsenal, and all the planning, they clearly intended to slaughter thousands. You could kill 58 at any number small gatherings without protection. This was actually a failure on their part. I believe many lives were spared by the grace of God.
I listened to the video but didn’t watch him speaking. To me, the President sounded out of breath – like someone who’d been running. I hope he is taking good care of himself. I can’t imagine being battered, as he is, day after day for years. God bless and keep you President Trump.
I find it kind of creepy that all those politicians (Heller) decided to show up to bask in the Presidents glow.
