Sunday Talks: FEMA Director Brock Long -vs- Pontificating Political Presstitute Chris Wallace

There were about a dozen moments within this interview when FEMA Director Brock Long could have easily broken out with: “I ain’t got no time for that“, as the insufferable Chris Wallace demands Long talk about the politics of disaster relief.

Mr. Brock Long and the entire organization of FEMA workers have been doing outstanding work with a ‘no quit’ attitude for months.  Great interview:

42 Responses to Sunday Talks: FEMA Director Brock Long -vs- Pontificating Political Presstitute Chris Wallace

  1. snarkybeach says:
    October 1, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    little Chrissy obviously believes the lies the marxist Mayor is spewing (in front of boxes of USA aid).

    • auscitizenmom says:
      October 1, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      He wants to believe those lies.

    • The Boss says:
      October 1, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      Wallace is such a man-bitch. I watched the first 20 minutes of his pathetic show. A total false narrative, complete with a panel of douche bags, an obviously air-brushed photo of the Wench of San Juan, and predictable nonsense about tweet counts by topic.

    • Glenn E Stehle says:
      October 1, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      Politics doesn’t work the same way in Latin America as it does in the continental United States.

      The political system that dominates in Latin America is what is known as “patronage politics.” A description of how patronage politics works can be found in Mexican Americans: The Ambivalent Minority by Peter Skerry.

      In patronage politics, the patrón, caudillo or political boss is like a god. No benefits, no government jobs, no welfare, no social security, nothing is possible without the imprimatur of the patrón. In return for these favors, the patrón expects either pecuniary rewards or politicaly fealty in return.

      Chris Mathews clearly has not a scintilla of knowledge of how Latin American political systems work, and why the relief effort is so different in Puerto Rico than it was in Florida or Texas.

    • n1ghtcr4wler says:
      October 1, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      they havent found any other mayor who supports the lyin mayors claims.

      Liked by 2 people

  2. Lovearepublican says:
    October 1, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Awesome interview. Poor Brock looks exhausted. You can tell he doesn’t suffer fools.

  3. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    October 1, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    I like this guy. Competent, to the point, and no BS… Nothing Chris did could distract him…

  4. Realist says:
    October 1, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    I remember hurricane Sandy and the miserable botched “help” that came from the Obamesiah admin while Big Media just fawned over their Obamesiah and cooed sweet nothing into their microphones.

    Its not like anyone who is actually paying attention doesn’t already know what Big Media will try to do, using their 1000X Big Media microscope lens to magnify every incidence of suffering they can manage to get on camera and then do their best to lay all responsibility for any suffering at the feet of president Trump. Thats what they did for the evil Boooosh after Katrina and its just part and parcel of the libcult/democRAT playbook.

    Until Big Media is broken up and the power of a handful of Ruling Classers to dictate what the “news” is has been utterly broken, We the People will be fighting a needlessly uphill fight against the Machinery of Deception and Control, aka Big Media.

    • Orygun says:
      October 1, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      That is the biggest obstacle so far to regaining control and nothing has been done so far. There is total collusion between the MSM here and the BBC. In the background I am sure the same people are pulling the strings.
      Everyday kids are lied to in school and watch lies on the TV. If you intentionally spread falsehoods your broadcast license should be pulled.

  5. Phil aka Felipe says:
    October 1, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Don’t have much use for Prissy Chrissy Wallace.

  6. andyocoregon says:
    October 1, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    It’s obvious Brock Long is totally in touch with the relief efforts in Puerto Rico and other hurricane damaged areas. It’s also obvious Chris Wallace is totally out of touch with President Trump’s ability to manage many urgent issues simultaneously. He didn’t become a multi-billionaire by accident.

    Liked by 7 people

    October 1, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Chris Wallace makes me want to puke as usual… what a sniveling nasty man

    Liked by 1 person

    October 1, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    The Trump Administration is going to emerge from all of this with shining gold stars. The more the left attempts to besmirch the often heroic efforts coordinated by this administration, the more it simply shines a light on the cucarachas. It may be that even a few low-info voters will begin to notice. I love the way PDJT and his team handle these mendacious midgets. They’re not accustomed to seeing the ball slammed right back over the net, straight at them. It’s so refreshing. Let them whine. As Napoleon B. said, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

    Liked by 1 person

    October 1, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    No Chris, he said the statement was taken out of context, at the very beginning remember. Purposely, and we don’t have time for that crap, get it?!

    Liked by 1 person

    October 1, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    I was Brock Long I would have busted Chris Wallace in the mouth, he was only interested in hearing that the response was fouled up and inadequate and that is FAKE NEWS. In this kind of unprecedented situation progress will be slow and very incremental. It will take years before all of the damage is cleared away. I have dealt with much smaller unified commands and they are incredibly difficult to administer, the size of the unified command in Puerto Rico is astronomically more difficult and he and his staff are apparently making it work. They deserve credit for that and the fact that the Mayor of San Juan is not fully participating must make it much harder to make things work in a very public way. She should be ashamed of what she is doing to San Juan and Puerto Rico as a whole. The only thing most of us can do is pray for the people of Puerto Rico, I know that is what I will be doing for many months at least, please feel free to join me.

    Reply
    October 1, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Smarmy little midget. He didn’t hear a word Brock said.

    Like

    October 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Nothing the Fake News can do anymore. The media toilet has been flushed now that the Internet and our wonderful President have fully exposed these frauds, they are irrelevant in the big picture.

    The media oversold the narrative and day after day the coordination and relief gets better for this wiped out island. Sixteen people dead is what I read and that’s remarkable.

    MAGA

    Like

    October 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    God Bless Brock Long, his nerves have to be made of steel. Not sure how he deals with all this BS without blowing a gasket. Just seeing Chris Wallace makes my B/P go up.

    Liked by 4 people

    October 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Brock Long is doing a great job,little Chris Wallace needs to get to the island and drive a truck,or take some bottled wasters door to door! Little Chris just wants to hug the liberal mayor who is not doing her job!!!!

    Like

    October 1, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Sorry for my spelling I meant bottled waters!!

    Like

    October 1, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Brock Long must have the patience of Job. That’s what you would need to put up with this insufferable dolt. He did well here under the circumstances.

    Like

  17. IMO says:
    SMOKING GUN=> San Juan Teamsters Didn’t Show Up for Work to Distribute Relief Supplies – US Aid Rotting at Ports
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/09/smoking-gun-san-juan-teamsters-didnt-show-work-distribute-relief-supplies-us-aid-rotting-ports/

    GP linked CTH article 👍🏼

    Like

    October 1, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Chris Wallace’s smug media privilege supremacy is on full display. Brock Long is a decent hardworking public servant who’s seen enough media and bureaucratic doubledoing and doublespeak to recognize the malarkey.

    Long, when goaded by Wallace deflected by making no comment on Mayor Cruz.

    Wallace, when shut down by Long’s level composure, lack of fingerpointing, facts regarding the good progress already made, and his knowledge of the situation, resorted to a cheap jab at Trump by closing with – “your job is tough especially having to deal with all the politicians in Washington.”

    Chris Wallace is a very flawed, weak, arrogant man riding on his father’s coat tails.

    Liked by 1 person

    October 1, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    How many Congressional investigations will there be into “Did Trump move too slow”?

    Like

    October 1, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    CW: “trouble, disconnect, problems, DC-disconnect, political , tweets NFL, on the ground, disconnect.” Long: under control back in operation, fast, 13000 people brought in, 2 storms, Virgin Islands too, improving daily, under control. CW:” disconnect, death, disaster, politics, tweets” . Wallace (and msm) is desperate that Texas and Florida could not hurt President Trump and that this administration was already IN the islands prior to Maria, due to Irma. Poor Chris needs another disaster to lie about. Sheeeeesh!

    Like

    October 1, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    You can readily distinguish politicians from businessmen. The former are afraid to “offend” presstitutes and put up with the nuisance. The latter think: time is money and I have a job to do. I don’t have the time to put up with this nincompoop, whose late father is surely taking another spin in his coffin this morning).

    Jake Cr@pper, Chuck Toad, George Staphylocopoulos and John Brickerson are Sunday morning villains, whereas Chris Wallace is merely a certified idiot.

    Liked by 1 person

    October 1, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    The Federal sea and air lifts of supplies to PR was rapid and comprehensive. The goods have been sitting on the docks for days for the locals to distribute the supplies. The bottle neck in getting the supplies out to the storm victims is all on the head of the local authorities. If the Teamsters are refusing to truck the supplies to where they are needed then the authorities need to authorize the Feds to do so. This is a classic Cluster Fxxk caused by a corrupt Left wing leadership and a “no care” bureaucracy. Wallace is a Cuck news commentator who is a total zero and it apparent that he knows virtually nothing about how the “real world” operates.

    Like

    October 1, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Thanks Mr. Long for yours and the FEMA staffs’ hard work dedication. You make America proud. Don’t let the worthless, mealy mouth political class get you down because we citizens don’t care what these idiots think. You should be very proud of the job you are doing!

    Like

    October 1, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Like

    October 1, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Once again – the media hits trump day after day “this is Trumps Katrina , this is Trumps Katrina!!!!”

    He responds on twitter after opening speech after speech by saying we are all praying for those impacted – how does Wallace paint his story – lookie what trump said!

    They bait him Day after day – what a joke.

    What is going for trump? – Anyone in the know – knows Wallace is a worm.

    Like

      October 1, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      This guy – bless his heart

      here’s another great takedown – “I would be happy to embed your cameramen with our teams”
      They bicker and bitch in defense of Themselves, and he just doesn’t put up with it.

      Like

