Puerto Rican Engineering CEO: Local Government “Corrupt” Cannot Handle Emergencies – Ground Report Video…

“I’m really tired of Puerto Rican government officials blaming the federal government for their woes and for not acting fast enough to help people on the island. Last week I had three federal agents in my office and I was so embarrassed; I went out of my way to apologize to them for the attitude of my government and what they have been saying about the U.S. response.” ~Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of PACIV, Puerto Rico-based engineering firm

PUERTO RICO – The head of an international engineering firm in Puerto Rico said in an editorial Saturday that when the time came to send 50 of his engineers to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, he bypassed local officials and went straight to FEMA.

The reason, said Jorge Rodriguez, the CEO of PACIV, in an editorial in the New York Post, is that “for the last 30 years, the Puerto Rican government has been completely inept at handling regular societal needs, so I just don’t see it functioning in a crisis like this one.”

“Even before the hurricane hit, water and power systems were already broken. And our $118 billion debt crisis is a result of government corruption and mismanagement.” (read more)

Apparently a great deal of Puerto Rico citizens feel the same way. WATCH VIDEOS:

What’s REALLY going on in Puerto Rico

+a little perspective on the San Juan Mayor

whose description of US efforts contradicts the Governor's

The truth about Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 & it's not the propaganda Mayor of #SanJuan has been spewing w/MSM & cluless celebrities♦️RT♦️ #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/gRYqsM9g8M — Ex-Dem🇺🇸Latina (@ExDemLatina) October 1, 2017

No, Trump didn't botch the Puerto Rico crisis? Navy captain explains and outlines federal response https://t.co/KOH03pVfoA via @bv — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) October 1, 2017

