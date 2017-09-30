Report: Puerto Rico Teamsters Union, “Frente Amplio”, Refuse to Deliver Supplies – Use Hurricane Maria as Contract Leverage…

Puerto Rican born and raised, Colonel Michael A. Valle (”Torch”), Commander, 101st Air and Space Operations Group, and Director of the Joint Air Component Coordination Element, 1st Air Force, responsible for Hurricane Maria relief efforts, has the following comment:

…They have the generators, water, food, medicine, and fuel on the ground, yet the supplies are not moving across the island as quickly as they’re needed.

“It’s a lack of drivers for the transport trucks, the 18 wheelers. Supplies we have. Trucks we have. There are ships full of supplies, backed up in the ports, waiting to have a vehicle to unload into. However, only 20% of the truck drivers show up to work. These are private citizens in Puerto Rico, paid by companies that are contracted by the government”.. (link)

The ports are so full of relief supplies they can’t fit any more on the available space. CNBC ground report confirms Colonel Valle’s ground report. WATCH:

The reason for truck drivers not showing up? The Puerto Rican Teamsters Union, Frente Amplio, is refusing to move the product.

Did mayor of San Juan mention union workers at port are on STRIKE & demanding money first before distributing supplies off boat? #amjoy — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) September 30, 2017

50% of Puerto Rico's native National Guard members didn't report for duty when called in. https://t.co/uylhuKps35 — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 30, 2017

US MILITARY ON PUERTO RICO: "THE PROBLEM IS NOT FEDERAL, IT'S LOCAL DISTRIBUTION" https://t.co/SvSyYRcelx via @HuffPostBlog — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 30, 2017

Meanwhile, amid floods and lack of power the Mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, finds a way to get propaganda T-Shirts to politicize the tragedy on very fake news CNN.

Go figure.