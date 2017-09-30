Report: Puerto Rico Teamsters Union, “Frente Amplio”, Refuse to Deliver Supplies – Use Hurricane Maria as Contract Leverage…

Puerto Rican born and raised, Colonel Michael A. Valle (”Torch”), Commander, 101st Air and Space Operations Group, and Director of the Joint Air Component Coordination Element, 1st Air Force, responsible for Hurricane Maria relief efforts, has the following comment:
…They have the generators, water, food, medicine, and fuel on the ground, yet the supplies are not moving across the island as quickly as they’re needed.
“It’s a lack of drivers for the transport trucks, the 18 wheelers. Supplies we have. Trucks we have. There are ships full of supplies, backed up in the ports, waiting to have a vehicle to unload into. However, only 20% of the truck drivers show up to work. These are private citizens in Puerto Rico, paid by companies that are contracted by the government”.. (link)
The ports are so full of relief supplies they can’t fit any more on the available space. CNBC ground report confirms Colonel Valle’s ground report. WATCH:
.
The reason for truck drivers not showing up? The Puerto Rican Teamsters Union, Frente Amplio, is refusing to move the product.
Meanwhile, amid floods and lack of power the Mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, finds a way to get propaganda T-Shirts to politicize the tragedy on very fake news CNN.
Go figure.
Fox & Friends this morning had Geraldo Rivera interviewing a man who lived in San Juan, right on the coastline in the same house for the last 61 years. Now the house has been destroyed due to the effects of two hurricanes, one a Cat 4 and the other a Cat 5. This illustrates the fact this scenario is an extremely destructive and rare work of nature. That combined with the fact Puerto Rico is an island far away from the mainland and the apathy of the local leadership have doomed those residents to suffer for weeks of reconstruction.
Those power transmission lines should have been buried underground years ago, but the funds to do that were misused. Without electricity, modern life is difficult.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Holy cow!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jake wins a Donk
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is one of the places I have wanted to visit on my bucket list. This behavior by those in charge has put PR on the bottom of the list. If they had been making a concerted effort to work and shown good will to stateside people working their butts off I would be much more inclined to travel and spend my dollars there.
Not now.
Drop the vicious false attitude and smears, change the leadership immediately.
Oh, I wont be ordering a bunch of Rum cake for Christmas either. Or Rum for that matter, and that hurts. Get your leaders and truck drivers in line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
neocon pileon
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hayes wins a RINO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Boycott that Son of a Mitch.
LikeLike
Fly in the 101 Airborne and take their trucks and take over the Island from the commies that running it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Damn Unions, shut them down. The SEIU and AFL-CIO are two of the largest domestic terrorist organizations in the US, cities burn, people die, cops are killed and it’s all supported by Unions. They all ned to be shut down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carmen and Pooper win a double Donk
LikeLiked by 1 person
arrest the mayor and the head of the union and put them in a US prison and appoint a manager from the states to take charge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Testerday.
LikeLike
Ports updated:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next up for CNN: they’ll be staging “community working together” scenes to prove that Puerto Ricans are just as invested and cooperative as Texans, Floridians and Mexicans.
LikeLike
Looks like the good Drudge is on duty today.
Headlines now:
Trump Hits Back at San Juan Mayor Over Storm Relief…
Accuses Her of ‘Poor Leadership’…
She Claims No Help While Standing With Pallets of Aid..
.
Previously Praised Convicted Terrorist…
FEMA Chief Blasts…
LikeLike
Theis is a job for the U.S. Military. Get the crooked commie politicians and Media Cong OUT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do we have any sources confirming the strike?
LikeLike
Americans vs third world ruling.
LikeLike
In other news, a small Hispanic island is found to be corrupt, now on to the weather Juanita.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the local rags headline” Trump lashes out at PR Mayor who begged for more help.” Pitiful
LikeLike
Time to declare Martial Law in that socialist Swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨!
Mr. President!
***Stop THAT plane!***
The last thing Puerto Rico needs is this fraud network on the island!
LikeLike
I’m confused.
“Put another way, 80% of truck drivers do not show up to work, and yet again, it’s important to understand why.
“There should be zero blame on the drivers. They can’t get to work, the infrastructure is destroyed, they can’t get fuel themselves, and they can’t call us for help because there’s no communication. The will of the people of Puerto Rico is off the charts. The truck drivers have families to take care of, many of them have no food or water. They have to take care of their family’s needs before they go off to work, and once they do go, they can’t call home,” explains Col. Valle. “
LikeLike
God bless you, sir!
LikeLike
This is another story that will blow up in the Extreme Media’s face…President Trump visits on Tuesday and we will have three more days of lies while the lights get turned on and the businesses reopen…what people do not understand is that it only costs $100 to $300 to fly into Puerto Rico and the moment the Puerto Rican’s know they can go back home, they be flying back and thanking the President for MAGA in Puerto Rico…island people live on an island because they like the sun, beach, and wine…keep it flowing and they are happy.
LikeLike