FEMA Director: San Juan Mayor Refuses To Participate in Puerto Rico Unified Command and Relief Efforts…

CNN attempts to spin a narrative, FEMA Director refuses to engage. FEMA Director Brock Long explains how the Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulin-Cruz has intentionally disconnected herself from the unified chain-of-command for Hurricane Maria relief efforts in favor of playing politics.
Additionally and incredibly, Mayor Yulin Cruz has never even visited the San Juan Headquarters where FEMA, Dept. of Homeland Security, Dept of Defense, National Guard, Army Corps of Engineers and PR state governors office are communicating, prioritizing and responding to the urgent needs of municipal leaders and the citizens of Puerto Rico.
Ridiculously, Mayor Yulin Cruz chooses to remain a few blocks away talking politics to media cameras instead of engaging with local, state and federal officials on recovery efforts. FUBAR.
Notice at 09:00 where Director Long specifically discusses the need for disaster response action from the local community, and how citizens should participate instead of remaining dependent on federal government. Quickly CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield jumps in to cut him off so that CNN producers can continue selling their narrative. WATCH:
3 more days of lies…Tuesday like a boss, the President will be welcomed Bigly! Keep,it going FR!
No, no statehood for PR if they are this corrupt.
No statehood for Puerto Rico, PERIOD!!!
Bad case of the gimmies and nothing about merit. They have a lot to learn about the basics of being a concrete member of the USA.
We need to bestow them their independence.
Puerto Rico is a failed state, and USA doesn’t need to add a DACAopolis to its Union.
they can wait until civilization and self-sufficiency catch up to them.
This nonsense is a display of all the problems crippling modern urban America, on an island scale.
Thanks, Sundance, I’ll take your word for it.
It’s all too sickening for me.
Anger at the “victim” card being played, anger at the ineptitude of local authorities trying to politicize this mess and anger that I now know for certain that my sister is a certified lefty lib.
I’ve had enough.
Pray unceasingly 🙏
Minnie, you are not alone that your sister is a lib. I have one still watching the view & talking about Russia. Frustrating & other words I can’t meantion.
Exactly. I can’t possibly watch the media anymore. It’s just one endless, degrading, nauseating loop.
Double down. Good lord.
We live in the era of the double down. It’s everywhere now. I have feeling I’ll be shocked someday if somebody learns a lesson the easy way in public.
It is a shame that some politicians have decided to take advantage of a natural disaster for political ambition over the survival of their own peoples. Our President should declare a martial law there. let our own peoples take charge to help the peoples. As for the politicians and media who have refused to help but propagate the hatred, they all should be arrested and charged for treason. If guilty, the penalty will be such that they will no longer be politicians or CNN reporters. They should reap what they have sowed.
i said on another post in another group the something, DECLARE MARTIAL LAW, LOCK THAT STUPID MAYOR UP AND DO WHAT’S NEEDED.
There is no provision in the Constitution for martial law. end of discussion.
Ok. Puerto Rico, thou art independent. Enjoy thyself.
Indeed. Do it with an EO. Would stick.
While it may be true that the U.S. Constitution does not include a provision that specifically addresses martial law…
The martial law concept in the United States is closely tied with the right of habeas corpus, which is in essence the right to a hearing on lawful imprisonment, or more broadly, the supervision of law enforcement by the judiciary. The ability to suspend habeas corpus is related to the imposition of martial law.
[1] Article 1, Section 9 of the US Constitution states, “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martial_law_in_the_United_States
Well, the usaf just needs to make air drops.
I said that to my husband the other day. I said fine, if they don’t want to cooperate, then have the military make air drops. That will get the supplies in there to the people.
And over city hall, a napalm drop.
If you listen to the other updates from FEMA, they not only need to deliver the supplies, but they also need to protect them. In other words, they air drops would be scooped up by groups and they would force others to buy or worse. Also, air drops to 3 million people is pure fantasy.
And…Puerto Rico is 111 miles long by 36 miles wide with multiple ports stocked with food. How far can anyone really be from what they need?
With any self reliance at all you would have “bucket brigades” where each relay team moves supplies 5 miles to the next team, etc.
So with no trucks at all, you could supply the island with people doing a little labor to save themselves.
Darwin’s “natural selection” theory at work in PR. /s
that will not guarantee that the people needing them will get the supplies. still gonna need people on the ground making sure they are distributed properly.
They have helicopters in place but 90% live on the coast, so this little tantrum is even worse that we think, I think.
This female mayor needs to step aside she is hurting her own people !
She makes it hard to sympathize with PR.
She has turned many people against helping PR. Half of the people that are paying for the rescue are disgusted by her calling names of the people trying to help her.
The female mayor is a Communist……. she is doing exactly what Communist POS do
As is so often stated on this site.
Liberalism truly is a mental disorder. Always, always. It is the blame game, shunning responsibility.
The election of your President has increased my disgust at Liberalism/Socialism. It was low before, now its beneath contempt.
It truly is a blight on society.
God bless PDJT
If PDJT accomplishes nothing more than what he has done to expose the corruption of government and the left in particular he will have been a success.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen.
Isn’t that simply amazing? It almost prompts me to say that I wish PT would have left the Ricans to their own demise. Sometimes you have to feel pain before you get religion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can scarcely believe what I am reading about the situation in PR. It is mind blowing.
I also feel inadequate to discuss it intelligently, because I know so little about PR. I know it is our territory, but why? Did we buy it or win it in a war? Do we still want it?
It seems to be a money pit, frankly. Does it have any military value? Frankly, the thought of having it as our 51st state makes me want to scream NO.
I guess I’m going to have to go educate myself on PR>
Puerto Rico was ceded to the United States by Spain in the Treaty of Paris ending the Spanish American War in 1898. Cuba and the Philippines were ceded to the US at the same time. Cuba was almost immediately granted independence since the US was able to get the support of the Cuban Spanish independence movement by promising independence for their support of the US fight against the Spaniards. However the US hung on to both the Philippines and Puerto Rico due to their strategic locations.
The Philippines was granted independence in 1946 shortly after World War II. Once again, The US struck a deal with a militant independence movement to support the US’s fight against its enemy (this time Japan). The Philippine independence movement was quite large and active for decades before they were granted independence.
Puerto Rico is still a US Territory (and now called a Commonwealth with an elected governor and bicameral legislature), Itr is still a very strategic location in the Western Hemisphere for naval defense and shipping in general. Unlike Cuba and the Philippines, Puerto Rico has never had a large independence movement. There have been militant independence groups, but (if you go by plebiscite election numbers) have never had any popular support. The highest election numbers ever for independence was 4.4% of registered voters in the 1993 Plebiscite.
http://www.answers.com/mobile/Q/Why_did_puerto_rico_become_a_us_territory
It would be much cheaper if we just rented our base there.
Ha! I had to do the same Sylvia. Sometimes my ignorance about matters surprises me (but probably shouldn’t).
Puerto Rico would have to petition to become a state (and they tend to like their present status where they don’t pay federal income tax), and then Congress would have to legislate a statute to make them a state.
I think the socialism, dependency, corruption and general lack of appreciation they have displayed during this crisis will keep Congress from making them a state in our lifetime at least.
Not to mention that their “in your face” lies about us while we are helping them made many of us research things and discover we give them 21 billion dollars of federal aid each and every year.
They would probably have been better off giving a simple “thank you” rather than slandering PDJT.
21 billion with a “b”? Holy cow. There needs to be an investigation of exactly where, year after year, that money goes. Because it sure doesn’t go to infrastructure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes with a B! That works out to over 6,000 a year for every man, woman and child. Each and every year.
Their infrastructure should be the envy of the world rather than the crumbling third world infrastructure it is.
Exactly. I asked my husband two days ago. “Why did we buy Puerto Rico anyway?” I forget what he replied, something like we ended up with it after the Spanish American war is what I think he said. We used to own Philippines too. Someone on this site said the alternative if we cut them loose would be another dictatorship like Cuba, which I’m sure is true. So I don’t know what the answer is. Personally, I don’t see the advantage of having them as a U.S. territory. I have been unaware of how little they contribute compared to how much help they are getting from the U.S. until now.
They have twisted Florida and Miami.
Carmen Yulin Cruz is just a lying phonie, shes been tweeting out photos of herself walking in flood water and other BS, but they are all old photos from the day after the storm hit. She did visit some sort of FEMA office, but it was to thank them, she’s probably hoping that that info doesn’t get out or who knows maybe it’s an old photo. Also, Bill Deblasio seemed to have a direct line to this woman and sent her help, she was getting a lot of help.
🔻Notice the huge tv camera and the huge truck that she is sitting on and that could be used to get suppiles. The date on this tweet is Sept 22, 2017, thats a lot of days that this truck could have been bringing in supplies🔺
Think about how ridiculous this photo is of Yelin-Cruz standing with her bullhorn in the water. Look at the photo in the tweet above, it was taken the same day as this photo. So she jumped off the this truck that is full of tv cameras, just for a photo op, then tweets it out like she is saving lives. BIG PHONIE AND EVEN BIGGER DISGRACE.
☝🏻️Notice the dates also!
Two days ago! A Puerto Rico police officer calls in to ‘Le Mega’ radio station in New York.
(This was from Laura (L?) twitterfeed. The same journalist who was met by HRCs SS at Costco to block her entry. I goofed up, forgot to grab the tweet. Very emotional video!)
Good heavens! That is HEARTBREAKING! They are letting them starve so they can have “optics” for political reasons…
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, the mayor and the governor are holding up people and the dems are blaming Pres. Trump. Figures.
Hitlary KKKlinton’s Tweet about President Trump not doing anything to help was the Dog Whistle for the PR Communists to start with the deceit and lies about President Trump,. IMHO
The Mayor did not want to be bypassed, she wanted to control who got what, and she wanted to make sure she got her slice. So, she is making things as difficult as possible until somebody throws her some opportunities. No reason to go to the unified command center, no deals being made there. She is actually a miniature Hillary.
Good point. Gotta think like a Third-World grifter to understand PR pols. The Clinton Crime Family as well.
WTF?! She should be incarcerated and another put in her place. That these people permit their mayor to betray them by grandstanding in hopes of Racist-Commie glory without removing her promptly says as much about them as it does her.
As BlackKnight mentioned days ago, PR is a Deep State operation. CNN is writing the script for these fools. Next, they’ll block their own streets by taking a knee en masse. Just wait.
The mayor knows money and valuables are coming in and she wants to be the funnel for that so she can skim half of it. These people are totally corrupt like Mexico and don’t care about anyone when it comes to getting that American money. Releasing any money to these people is stupid they are stealing half of it…………Marshall law is the only way……
Martial Law. The Left would dearly love to prod our President into stepping into that bear-trap.
A good rundown on today and what’s ahead, besides the mayor and other incompetence..
http://gcaptain.com/factbox-relief-efforts-underway-puerto-rico-hurricane-maria/
MILITARY RESPONSE
– There are about 4,500 U.S. troops on the ground in Puerto Rico, including active duty and national guard. An additional 1,400 National Guard members are expected to arrive in Puerto Rico in four days.
– Forty-three FEMA officials, teams of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and more than 1,600 National Guard members had sheltered in place during the storm.
– The U.S. military has the USS Kearsarge and Oak Hill, amphibious assault ships, assisting in relief efforts. The USS Wasp, which has completed relief efforts off the coast of Dominica, will soon be joining them.
– The USNS Comfort, a hospital ship, is en route to Puerto Rico. The Comfort is equipped to carry up to 1,000 hospital beds, 12 operating room and one of America’s largest trauma units.
The Training Ship Kennedy, under orders from MARAD, docked in Puerto Rico on the 27th to provide housing for FEMA personnel.
The Training Ship Empire State is currently steaming to Puerto Rico with emergency supplies and housing for up to 650 people.
– Fifty-two tilt/rotary-wing aircraft are taking part in efforts, according to the Pentagon.
– A Defense Logistics Agency shipment of 100 trucks with diesel and fuel will arrive in next few days.
– The Defense Logistics Agency is preparing to distribute potentially 160 million meals in 30 days.
– By Friday, 15,000 gallons of propane were expected to arrive in Puerto Rico.
– On Thursday, a C-5C aircraft landed with a generator to help radar approach operations, the Pentagon said.
POWER AND WATER
– There are 4,000 people working to restore electricity and private U.S. companies will be bringing in 1,000 additional workers this weekend, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) said.
– About 50 percent of people on the island had access to water on Friday, according to PREPA.
– The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed a damage assessment at the Guajataca dam and are consulting on repairs. A flash flood watch is posted this weekend with 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 cm) of rain possible.
INFRASTRUCTURE
– The Pentagon said that eight airports are open, while one airport is still closed.
– Five of the six FEMA-priority sea ports are open or open with some restrictions, according the U.S. military.
– According to the Pentagon release, citing a federal coordinating officer, 400 out of 676 gas stations are open.
– About 90 percent of cell phone sites on island remain out of commission, according to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.
– According to a Pentagon update, which cites FEMA, one hospital was fully operational, 55 were partially open and five were closed. The status of eight hospitals was unknown.
Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker
The democrat party has given this Mayor her orders, don’t do anything to help the situation & blame Trump, & don’t worry, the media will cover for you
I know it’s very hard for the stupid people who vote democrat to understand & comprehend the truth, but when their lives on on the line, maybe, just maybe, they’ll open their eyes for the first time in their lives
I would think it would be a very simple technical matter for President Trump to declare Marshall Law, and impose Military rule on the island. The Commie Mayor of San Juan is actually greasing the political skids for this to actually happen. No one is falling for the contrived Katrina Playbook.
I suggest he appoint General Douglas MacArthur for the post-war, er, post-hurriocane reconstruction. Also, he can re-write their Constitution, making the entire island a “Tourism Commonwealth” . Yeah, where vacationing New Yorkers can vacation. It’ll work out great.
Yeah. There would never be cries of “Dictator!” or “Hitler!” if martial law were declared. CNN would support our President 100% and inform everyone that this is merely a prudent temporary measure and will only last as long as is absolutely necessary.
Do I really gotta SarcTag this?
Sarc or not who gives a shit what they all think anyway.
There is no way in the world the media will be able to spin this story in any direction other than the truth.
Sooner rather than later the facts on the ground will make crystal clear the mayor’s willingness to sacrifice the lives of her own citizens for a few Democrat talking points. When that happens it will be even too much for even the morally challenged media to cover up.
She should face criminal charges if only for risking or furthering a catastrophe.
Should have seen the media spin in Houston. Worse than aweful. Commandeered boats to cruise around, report off of. Set up fake rescues by reporters. (Yep. That happened). Totally inhumane creatures clueless to human travesty.
Key moment at 9:10. Let me quote ms Whitfield, “people have an expectation that these needs will be met” (simultaneously). She isn’t hiding her worldview one bit. Government should provide your every need and want. A woman strangely disconnected from the physical reality of what has occurred in Puerto Rico.
That’s why you have to be careful around some liberals. Look how long it’s taken some of them to just reconcile they lost the election. The ability to process negative events that would contradict their mental frame work just doesn’t exist.
This woman is going to stand around playing politics until someone’s avoidable death and even then it’s may not register.
Puerto Rico should take a Knee and thank God they have a PDJT and not Obama at this time. #FakeNews would never of given PR this much attention either.
Yes to Martial Law. Criminal charges should be brought against the mayor, governor and teamster boss and others for intentionally obstructing relief efforts. Trump should place these people under arrest and replace them with doers. These people are preventing their people from getting food, water and fuel. In effect they are starving their people and destroying millions of dollars worth of food. Sure there would be a lot of crying going on but deal with that later or just tell the to cry harder.
I think this tweet says it all
Get the island back up and running. Straighten out everything.
Then cut them loose.
Grant them independence.
Safety first. The most dangerous place in Puerto Rico is getting between the vocal mayor Cruz and a TV camera.
