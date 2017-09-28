Emotional Return – Representative Steve Scalise Returns to Congress (video)…

GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise returns to congress today following almost four months of surgery and recovery from an attempted assassination at a June congressional baseball team practice. Scalise received an emotional welcome and shared how his prayers had been answered during his recovery process.
Advertisements
Welcome back, Rep. Scalise. Good to see you back where you belong. Lots of prayers answered.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Scalise was shot by a guy who Illinois trusted foster children to. He and his wife beat one girl, who later died of an OD. Another girl in their warm loving home allegedly committed suicide by burning herself alive. Illinois cops and coroner were too stupid to see if she was “helped.”.
Illinois child protective services people put children in homes where there are sex offenders. The website howtobeyour owndetective.com has a post on the shooter being a foster parent, and another woman trying to save her grandson from being in a foster home with a family member reported for molesting two little girls.
Abraham Lincoln is spinning in his grave.
LikeLiked by 2 people
#Winning !!! To God be the glory !
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have known Steve for 30 years starting at COMNAVRESFOR and continuing at SPAWARITC – he is a wonderful wonderful man – straight out of college he embodied the best humanity has to offer. He was the hardest worker on our team. He was the most generous dependable co-worker. I truly believe that he tries to hardest in the worst swamp that is DC. He is a brave warrior of the highest order. I am PROUD to call him friend.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Tell him that those canes work double duty helping him move and to smack those swamp critters into line with POTUS agenda!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope someone asks him the following question:
“Like you, John McCain has recently had a near-death experience. Are you going to double down on being an misanthropic a-hole like he did after his experience, or are you going to try to use your God-given bonus time on Earth to serve your fellow countrymen with honesty and integrity?”
(The questioner can even follow up with a Brutus-like “I pause for a reply.”)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome Back! You are looking strong and healthy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
God bless Steve Scalise and his family for their service.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautiful speech.
What a wonderful and brave man.
We need more men/women in congress/senate like Steve Scalise.
Tears of joy!
LikeLiked by 6 people
A nation PRAYS; a miracle HAPPENS! Welcome back, Congressman Scalise!
Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad our prayers here on this site has been answered regarding Scalise injuries, and him getting back on his feet. Priase God for that.
This will now be awkward, but is Scalise a Trump Republican? I know nothing of him or his voting record. Is he a GOPe or one of us? This has me as a suspicious cat, since he is the GOP Majority Whip who works with Ryan and McCarthy. Could someone who has more info onScalise, enlighten me on this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/congress-trump-score/steve-scalise/
LikeLike
Interesting because in all the mention of world leaders, no mention of President Trump. I found that odd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clip that I posted has no mention of anyone by name. I presume you heard a longer or different clip. I think that Steve Scallise spoke from the heart not for political reasons. The Washington Post is running with this meme to embarrass President Trump.
LikeLike
Sometimes something that is so obvious isn’t necessary. Trump wasn’t mentioned because he is Scalise’s President. The other leaders were the unexpected.
Yes the media will take it as a way to get at Trump.
LikeLike
Based on his record I think he would make a great replacement as Speaker of the House after Lyan Ryan gets canned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes he is a strong supporter for Trump……. his comment… ““Let me be clear, Donald Trump will do more to rebuild our middle class, get our economy moving again, strengthen our national defense, and appoint Supreme Court Justices who uphold our Constitution rather than rewrite it,” Scalise told The Advocate. “Those are the reasons I’ve supported Donald Trump for President and that is why I will continue to do so.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
http://www.fox8live.com/story/33672995/house-majority-leader-talks-with-trump-about-jobs-agenda
http://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/politics/article_60cf73e4-c09c-11e6-8f1a-1b7907b64f66.html
LikeLike
Couldn’t be happier for my Congressman. Here’s hoping he ascends to becoming Speaker of the House one day. I can promise you he’d make a good one!
LikeLiked by 9 people
My thoughts also. Steve would make a stellar Speaker of the House!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a blessing! 🙏
LikeLiked by 3 people
So so happy he’s back and made it through this ordeal.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonderful speech, wonderful comeback and wonderful display of the power of prayer, on cnn to boot !
LikeLiked by 5 people
God is a loving God. Steve Scalise was surrounded by competent, quick thinking people that awful day. It’s great to see his improvement and listen to him credit God and those who helped him. Very heartwarming.
LikeLiked by 6 people
^This^
No politicization of this moment is appropriate IMHO.
It’s nice to be reminded there exists something bigger than us all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree 100% !
LikeLike
Talking of politicizing… Interesting that in the first Alabama election, Mo Brooks was campaigning on the fact that it was his belt used for the tourniquet, implying it was he who applied it. What a snake.
LikeLike
What a miracle and an amazing day for Steve Scalise and his family. May God be with him as he re enters this den of wolves. BTW, he looks great.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This good man came very close to death….had it not been for his security detail and the doctor/ranger that gave first aid ie. tourniquet that allowed him to to even get to the hospital for emergency care. Many prayers were offered up to the Lord to save and heal this man. This has strengthened my faith, ( which I admit sometimes falls short of what I wish my faith level was ) This tells me….once again- that God does hear us in times of trouble. Thank you Dear Lord, for your healing hand on Steve…may you continue to heal our land, Bless our President and give wisdom and courage to our leaders to do your will. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hear, hear! Well said!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen and amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Powerful moving speech. God Bless.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was an attempted mass homicide and with clear evidence that he had logistical support. An absolute miracle that the balance of voting power in Congress was not completely disrupted that day, and that was the plan.
Many jumped into the 1st base dugout and were unarmed. The shooter was making his way from third base, where he encountered the agents who heroically took up arms and shot back. Were there to be no unarmed presence, the first base dugout would have been a killing field, with Congressmen and Senators, all Republicans, as defenseless as folks in the Aurora movie theater.
How many special elections would we then be looking at? Don’t think that wasn’t part of the plan.
As useless and corrupt as the FBI leadership is, I would hope they are following the digital trail of the shooter to his network and who was providing the shooter with the support he needed to otherwise walk away from a business and normal life to prepare for this political moment.
Of all of the silly things our Congress investigates, including our President, it’s all the more pathetic that they have not yet seen fit to investigate an attempted slaughter — of them!
All Glory to God. Blessings to the Scalise family and to Scalise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Steve Scalise for Speaker of the House!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no idea how he made it through that speech without shedding a tear or several. I sure needed my tissues.
LikeLike
I believe the Left wanted him and everybody on that field dead. I believe they want Donald Trump dead. They have no socially acceptable or regenerative answers to any problem facing America (most of which were caused by their poisonous and failed policies) and have become a movement that requires defamation and/or death to all who stand in the way of their total power and control.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, Paulraven1 I believe you are correct in your statement.
LikeLike
I couldn’t agree more. I also think they are waiting for the opportunity to try to take out others. There are many evil forces at work. I have never been extremely religious. However, I pray for President Trump and our country each and every day.
LikeLike
Lots of prayers for your speedy recovery here at the Treehouse, Steve. I think that helped, a lot. These are some real good people here. Help us to turn the Anti-Trump tide in Washington, and we’ll call it even. May God bless and keep us all, in safety.
It’s almost miraculous to see you back at work. Praise him!
LikeLike
The speech is very touching and emotional. You can tell he is truly grateful to be alive. I was praying we would see the day when he would be walking again. It wasn’t a question of if but when. Yes folks, God is still in the miracle working business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first four minutes of this video shows his very emotional entrance on the house floor.
LikeLike