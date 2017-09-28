Emotional Return – Representative Steve Scalise Returns to Congress (video)…

Posted on September 28, 2017 by

GOP Majority Whip Steve Scalise returns to congress today following almost four months of surgery and recovery from an attempted assassination at a June congressional baseball team practice.  Scalise received an emotional welcome and shared how his prayers had been answered during his recovery process.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 2nd Amendment, Christian Values, Death Threats, Heros, Legislation, Police action, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

42 Responses to Emotional Return – Representative Steve Scalise Returns to Congress (video)…

  1. M. Mueller says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Welcome back, Rep. Scalise. Good to see you back where you belong. Lots of prayers answered.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • frankie says:
      September 28, 2017 at 1:39 pm

      Scalise was shot by a guy who Illinois trusted foster children to. He and his wife beat one girl, who later died of an OD. Another girl in their warm loving home allegedly committed suicide by burning herself alive. Illinois cops and coroner were too stupid to see if she was “helped.”.

      Illinois child protective services people put children in homes where there are sex offenders. The website howtobeyour owndetective.com has a post on the shooter being a foster parent, and another woman trying to save her grandson from being in a foster home with a family member reported for molesting two little girls.

      Abraham Lincoln is spinning in his grave.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. elleb77 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    #Winning !!! To God be the glory !

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Sharon Rogers Goodson says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I have known Steve for 30 years starting at COMNAVRESFOR and continuing at SPAWARITC – he is a wonderful wonderful man – straight out of college he embodied the best humanity has to offer. He was the hardest worker on our team. He was the most generous dependable co-worker. I truly believe that he tries to hardest in the worst swamp that is DC. He is a brave warrior of the highest order. I am PROUD to call him friend.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  4. palafox says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I hope someone asks him the following question:

    “Like you, John McCain has recently had a near-death experience. Are you going to double down on being an misanthropic a-hole like he did after his experience, or are you going to try to use your God-given bonus time on Earth to serve your fellow countrymen with honesty and integrity?”

    (The questioner can even follow up with a Brutus-like “I pause for a reply.”)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Susan Magnani says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Welcome Back! You are looking strong and healthy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Deb says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    God bless Steve Scalise and his family for their service.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. MM says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Beautiful speech.
    What a wonderful and brave man.
    We need more men/women in congress/senate like Steve Scalise.
    Tears of joy!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. duchess01 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    A nation PRAYS; a miracle HAPPENS! Welcome back, Congressman Scalise!

    Thank You, Jesus, for blessings received and prayers answered!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    I’m glad our prayers here on this site has been answered regarding Scalise injuries, and him getting back on his feet. Priase God for that.

    This will now be awkward, but is Scalise a Trump Republican? I know nothing of him or his voting record. Is he a GOPe or one of us? This has me as a suspicious cat, since he is the GOP Majority Whip who works with Ryan and McCarthy. Could someone who has more info onScalise, enlighten me on this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Paul Killinger says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Couldn’t be happier for my Congressman. Here’s hoping he ascends to becoming Speaker of the House one day. I can promise you he’d make a good one!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. Coldeadhands says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    What a blessing! 🙏

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Kathleen Rady says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    So so happy he’s back and made it through this ordeal.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. justgoodcovfefe says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Wonderful speech, wonderful comeback and wonderful display of the power of prayer, on cnn to boot !

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. tuskyou says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    God is a loving God. Steve Scalise was surrounded by competent, quick thinking people that awful day. It’s great to see his improvement and listen to him credit God and those who helped him. Very heartwarming.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Abster says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    What a miracle and an amazing day for Steve Scalise and his family. May God be with him as he re enters this den of wolves. BTW, he looks great.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Sayit2016 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    This good man came very close to death….had it not been for his security detail and the doctor/ranger that gave first aid ie. tourniquet that allowed him to to even get to the hospital for emergency care. Many prayers were offered up to the Lord to save and heal this man. This has strengthened my faith, ( which I admit sometimes falls short of what I wish my faith level was ) This tells me….once again- that God does hear us in times of trouble. Thank you Dear Lord, for your healing hand on Steve…may you continue to heal our land, Bless our President and give wisdom and courage to our leaders to do your will. Amen.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Powerful moving speech. God Bless.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Americans Matter says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    It was an attempted mass homicide and with clear evidence that he had logistical support. An absolute miracle that the balance of voting power in Congress was not completely disrupted that day, and that was the plan.

    Many jumped into the 1st base dugout and were unarmed. The shooter was making his way from third base, where he encountered the agents who heroically took up arms and shot back. Were there to be no unarmed presence, the first base dugout would have been a killing field, with Congressmen and Senators, all Republicans, as defenseless as folks in the Aurora movie theater.

    How many special elections would we then be looking at? Don’t think that wasn’t part of the plan.

    As useless and corrupt as the FBI leadership is, I would hope they are following the digital trail of the shooter to his network and who was providing the shooter with the support he needed to otherwise walk away from a business and normal life to prepare for this political moment.

    Of all of the silly things our Congress investigates, including our President, it’s all the more pathetic that they have not yet seen fit to investigate an attempted slaughter — of them!

    All Glory to God. Blessings to the Scalise family and to Scalise.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. jackphatz says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Steve Scalise for Speaker of the House!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. seabrznsun says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    I have no idea how he made it through that speech without shedding a tear or several. I sure needed my tissues.

    Like

    Reply
  21. paulraven1 says:
    September 28, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    I believe the Left wanted him and everybody on that field dead. I believe they want Donald Trump dead. They have no socially acceptable or regenerative answers to any problem facing America (most of which were caused by their poisonous and failed policies) and have become a movement that requires defamation and/or death to all who stand in the way of their total power and control.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MM says:
      September 28, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      Yes, Paulraven1 I believe you are correct in your statement.

      Like

      Reply
      • Abster says:
        September 28, 2017 at 2:38 pm

        I couldn’t agree more. I also think they are waiting for the opportunity to try to take out others. There are many evil forces at work. I have never been extremely religious. However, I pray for President Trump and our country each and every day.

        Like

        Reply
  22. MIKE says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Lots of prayers for your speedy recovery here at the Treehouse, Steve. I think that helped, a lot. These are some real good people here. Help us to turn the Anti-Trump tide in Washington, and we’ll call it even. May God bless and keep us all, in safety.
    It’s almost miraculous to see you back at work. Praise him!

    Like

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    The speech is very touching and emotional. You can tell he is truly grateful to be alive. I was praying we would see the day when he would be walking again. It wasn’t a question of if but when. Yes folks, God is still in the miracle working business.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    September 28, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    The first four minutes of this video shows his very emotional entrance on the house floor.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s