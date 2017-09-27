TPP Decepticons Hold Tax Reform Announcement Press Conference…

We’ll dig through the tas reform details as they become available. However, pragmatic #MAGA Trump supporters would be wise not to get too far out in advance of supporting this GOPe tax reform package yet.
.
The reason for caution is quite simple. Notice the players, the key constructionists. These are the exact same Decepticons who constructed the TPP (Trans Pacific Partnership) trade deal, and who operate in DC on behalf of their multinational corporate sponsors and benefactors. Each individual representative within this press conference are the EXACT SAME members who constructed TPP and pushed Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) to ensure its legislative passage.
On the broad overview so far – it would appear the Decepticons are following their traditional UniParty playbook. Meaning they are following the road-map that continues the status quo by announcing a program not structurally established to meet the guidelines of the Trump MAGA agenda; at least as it was initially described. Much like the ruse with Obamacare repeal and replacement efforts the GOPe often do this intentionally.
Here’s the bitter pill of DC based reality on these types of issues.
CTH accepts things as they are, as they present themselves to be.
If you remember Paul Ryan and Ted Cruz teaming up to design the legislative pathway for TPA (the roadmap) which facilitated TPP (the legislative passage), you will remember their joint op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. [Their later denials were pure politics] Today’s announcement has the same branding and multinational organizational fingerprints. They group involved are following the UniParty lobbying process.
By now everyone is familiar with the reason why Trump-Agenda legislation never came to fruition. The campaign platform of candidate Donald Trump ran directly into the reality of the DC-based UniParty.
Lobbying groups write legislation, not political representatives. There simply is no lobbying group, the actual engineers within the administrative state who construct legislation, for the Trump-Agenda.
This simple truth behind DC operations is why federal legislation has been an ongoing nine month exercise in futility. Everything is essentially staged UniParty operations designed to give the appearances of something, but yet retain the modern swamp construct. An encapsulated version might be: “everything is designed to fail.”
Status quo or the inability of the administrative state to generate change, which by its very nature is adverse to the interests of the swamp, is not a flaw in the legislative system, it is a feature. Distracting ‘loggerheads’ is inherent within the legislative design.
Once we fully accept this truism, we begin to understand why status-quo is the outcome and can see how everything else is a distraction intended to avoid the electorate catching on.
CTH has been watching each specific example, and the nuance within it, as expressed within this approach for almost a decade. Much like the GOPe “splitter strategy, it takes a while to see, but the pattern is clear and not accidental.
Accepting this uncomfortable reality is what helps people understand why “Republican Controlled Committees” are investigating a republican president (Trump).
President Trump is not a third-party figure in Washington DC, he actually represents the 2nd party; a challenge to the Uniparty apparatus. This makes President Trump an existential threat to the entire construct of the administrative state.
Secondly, the professionally republican, the establishment per se’, genuinely don’t care if they lose control of congress in either the House (Ryan) or Senate (McConnell). There is nothing worrisome about GOPe losing status because there is only one party in Washington DC, the “UniParty”, with two caucuses: Democrats and Republicans.
The out-flowing legislation from the administrative state (UniParty Congress) doesn’t change when either of the two caucus members are in leadership. The legislation is the same. That’s why with control of the House and Senate President Obama rarely had to veto bills and the GOPe delivered on DC priorities. Think: “Corker/Cardin” for Iran deal; think “TPA” for TPP passage; think “Omnibus” for all Obama spending, etc.
Republicans controlling the House and Senate delivered on DC priorities; and when they couldn’t they changed the rules process to allow the DC priorities to pass with less support. Here’s where you remind yourself of *Republican* senate legislation that flipped the 60 votes for approval into 60 votes needed for denial, and passage was then possible with 40 votes (democrats). The various bill passages give the illusion of “only democrats” passing the bills, but the reality of republicans (who are in control) changing the rules shows their unity in ideological alignment with the underlying legislation.
When you understand this process we begin to see the schemes with greater clarity. UniParty republican leaders don’t want to be in legislative control when they have a republican president. It makes being a UniParty member awkward, albeit not impossible, to hide.
Additionally there’s more affluence available from the minority position. When you are in the minority the party in the DC lobbyists need your support for Majority Party UniParty constructs. The lobbyists pay for this support.
When a party is in the majority, and you are a member within that majority, your vote position is essentially pre-determined. Ergo your vote is less valuable to lobbyists. When you are in the minority and the majority lobbyists need your vote of support, your vote is more valuable. This reality is how you make money in DC. Remember, lobbyists write the legislation – politicians are paid to support and sell that legislation.
Lobbyists create the legislative product. Politicians are the sales force. We focus on switching out the sales people without ever considering the product remains the same.
A minority position representative can make a lot more money selling his or her vote because it’s not an expectation to support the lobbying construct like it is for the representative in the majority.
See how that works?
You can simply make more money from lobbyists in the minority; and the perks between ‘minority’ or ‘majority’ are not that much different.
In the majority you make money by selling your committee outcomes. If you are on valuable committees you make more money. If you are a majority chairperson of a committee you can make way more money from lobbyists.
Summary: As a representative in the minority you make money from multiple lobbyists on lots of legislation. As a representative in the majority less people make money because only the key committee heads are valuable to the lobbying groups. More people can make more money when in the minority. That’s why the republican wing of the UniParty are not adverse to losing their majority status.
Lastly, when you understand this process you begin to see why Multinational Banking interests and Multinational Corporate interests, ie. “The Lobbyists”, are in full control.
The two-party political apparatus is an optical game to give voters the illusion of choice. The reality is that both UniParty caucuses, Republicans and Democrats, all support the legislative interests of their leadership within the Administrative State, the lobbyists.
Totally agree with this. I heard Paul Ryno’s little speech. He is 100% untrustworthy.
Thanks Captain Obvious 😉
Just listened to the president’s speech. What HE described sounded good.
Whether what the President said and what Kongress does might be tow very different things in the end
If anybody’s expecting Congress to do anything that provides them with less money (through Tax Revenue or whatever) you’re going to be waiting a long time.
Nikki Hailey (who I like) said at the U.N. last week that the U.N. of the future will be ‘the same size’ and made sure to point out that we don’t want to shrink it.
They never get rid of waste or fraud, this is about moving the tax code around to make it more favorable to their donors but keeping the same amount coming in (or much more)
It is not about the money (at least directly; they can always print/borrow more);
it is about control (the taxpayer is controlled by the IRS/tax code, Congress ).
PT knows this (he’s shared his vision with us in speeches and in his post card tax return example).
He is working every day to drain the swamp and MAGA!!
We are so Blessed to have him.
The tax “reform” is a sideshow.
Paul Ryan should call up the RAISE Act for a vote.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Officially, the RAISE Act was introduced in the Senate, so McConnell would need to call it up first. But the text of the bill can simply be copied and pasted into a new bill to be introduced in the House.
Paul Lyan do something right?
I think I will hold my breath.
Sadly everything they do is a side show, nothing more than a lame attempt to cover for their corruptive enterprises and heartless souls. They have no shame for what they are doing and no respect for those they are supposed to govern faithfully. They are clouds without water moving only at the beck and call of their donors.
Even though this FEELS hopeless, I trust God to intervene in creative and miraculous ways. I believe He’s as tired of the corruption as we are.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 10 people
yeah, that’s where I am. Both President Trump and of course the Good Lord know more about it than I do and I trust they will win out.
Decepticons… Uniparty agenda… Lobbyists… Sounds like I’ve seen this movie before. 😉
Trump preparing executive order to let Americans purchase health insurance across state lines
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/trump-preparing-executive-order-to-let-americans-purchase-health-insurance-across-state-lines/article/2635808
Brilliant article. Just the truth. With President Trump at the helm, I thank God for giving him the strength to deal with the sewer, undeterred, every day.
LikeLiked by 4 people
⭐️ my like to you filia.aurea……
In a way, everything president Trump supports from the Republican led congress, is a trap. If they were smart, they would write law called “repeal and replace” or “tax reform” or even “DACA” which they know the president would refuse to sign but wouldn’t have a veto-proof majority.
What would be the political outcome of the veto? It would give the president’s opposition ammunition to call him obstructionist and all the names he called them.
And if he signs it to avoid that political outcome, then he just signed bad law.
It seems the president is always obliged to support bad law and obliged to endorse bad candidates. I would go so far as to expect this and to fully understand it.
The president endorses a bad candidate, but the president’s supporters endorse and support the better candidate. Sounds like a plan to me.
So when we see bad law being presented, whether DACA or tax reform or “repeal and recreate Obamacare,” we need to all step up and get the message out doing precisely what Bannon and others did. The president is in a trap and we need to prevent the trap from working.
Great article and explanation Sundance! I appreciate the “words of caution”. However, from reading the comments the last several days about how we MUST hope that Luther Strange wins in Alabama to ensure that a “reliable Republican vote” is maintained in the Swamp, I am fearful that your message isn’t getting through. We still have many here who are suffering Stockholm Syndrome when it comes to figuring out that the Republicans are in fact the leaders of the Uniparty. They will continually vote the same way for the tired old promise of “Trust us – – we’ll listen to your opinion next time”
Here is something easy for Congress to do. Even Democrats cannot oppose it.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/811
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-bill/1342
Eliminating the stadium subsidy is a win for both bases. It gives the Democrats more tax revenue, and allows the right to punch back at Cultural Marxism.
Write your Senators and Representative to support these bills, and write Paul Ryan to call it up for a vote.
*When you are in the minority the party in the DC lobbyists need your support for Majority Party UniParty constructs. The lobbyists pay for this support.
[…]
Lobbyists create the legislative product. Politicians are the sales force. We focus on switching out the sales people without ever considering the product remains the same.*
^^^THIS! Funny, because even though I understand it, when Sundance explains the uni-party I feel like I’m re-discovering what I already knew. Amazing how easy it is to become numb to the process. I feel like I’ve been awake longer than most (thanks SD!) and I have a lot of life left to teach, persuade, and guide others, but wow do we still have a long way to climb before we conquer this governmental mountain of a mess. God Bless Trump and the USA.
sorry, apparently my quotes didn’t trigger correctly… every so often I forget the keys and codes for the various places I type.
Giggles you are letting optimism and hope cloud your vision. Its ok we all do it which is why we have SD and others to remove the cloud and give us clarity. MAGA!
The good thing is Trump enjoys beating them like rented mules
Sundance, I got this from Flep on another thread. I don’t know if this is what you are looking for.
President Trump Tax Reform–
https://assets.bwbx.io/documents/users/iqjWHBFdfxIU/rGs2bisiaMZg/v0
Yes this is what President Trump has put forth, but any tax bill has to come out of ways and means, then to the full house where it will be attacked and about 10 billion amendments made. Sundance (I believe) is saying, don’t get our hopes up that any tax cut or overhaul will resemble anything like President Trump is putting forth.
Sundance: Great insight into yet another dimension of Uniparty Duplicity.
It’s time TODAY for the NSA to out PAY-to-PLAY.
The entire rollout of the tax reform is RINO and Nevertrumper;even the website. The best about the plan is estate tax repeal and money returning off-shore. The $500 senior grant and $1,000 savings for a married couple with 4 children were insulting. President Trump is not being served well by Cohn. Better to go with Candidate Trump’s tax plan of 50k no tax for married and 10k per child. The 20% vs 15% corporate rate is also not great. We have an historic opportunity. Of course the 12% tax rate could go to 100k but most like the hit will be on everything over the “new” standard deduction.
President Trump Speech today, in Indiana on Tax Reform, It starts at the 1;28:40ish mark.
When President Trump read the part about a $1,000 saving for a family of six, you could see he was not happy! This tax reform package is really all RINO and Nevertrumper if the lowest tax rate of 12% doesn’t cover everything up to 100k.
1000 for a family of six means nothing, it’s a slap in the face.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congress: A cabal of corruptocrats who’s sole goal in life is to line their pockets and get rich. They just don’t come out of the woodwork and decide to run for congress. The are selected by the Uniparty for their loyalty to the money grabbing machine and the promise that they’ll get theirs too if they keep the Ponzi scheme going. Sundance has this fraud exposed like no other journalist has. We are living in a corruptocracy that doesn’t give a damn about “Joe tax payer” or the “forgotten man”. Congress is nothing more than a “white collar” criminal organization that has a highly refined process for fleecing hard working Americans out of their hard earned wealth.
This makes me so angry. Is our president going to accomplish anything with these bozos undermining him at every turn?God, how I wish for a good old time tar and feather show.
That’s the secret sauce: we know President Trump knows the system so how long will he “work” with them. Truly sickening how the Mueller investigation continues forward and the Russian Sanctions were practically unanimously approved when we could’ve had a dynamic 100 days. Think President Trump will make the move before Christmas as everything hits then (Debt/Budget/Obamacare/Trade/Infrastructure/Corporate FY/etc…). The powers of the Executive are vast!
Just more frustration: Drudge has a report from Axios on how Republicans will be “raising taxes” on the bottom level of Americans by 2%, while people at the top get a 4.6% cut:
https://www.axios.com/republicans-agree-to-raise-bottom-tax-rate-double-standard-deduction-2489774626.html
Okay, so this is supposed to be counterbalanced by a doubling of deductions:
” The standard deduction would almost double to $12,000 for a single filer and $24,000 for married couples, meaning Trump can accurately argue that many more low income earners would pay no tax under his plan.”
But that WILL…NOT…MATTER! The Dems and their media minions will simply push the not untrue meme that “REPUBLICANS RAISE TAXES ON THE POOR, GIVE BIG TAX CUT TO THE RICH!”
Why oh why does that 2% raise have to happen…if not in fact to sabotage – deliberately – the effort by Trump to cut taxes and simplify the system? Does the Republican leadership REALLY NOT SEE THE OBVIOUS PROBLEM HERE? They are instantly handing the Dems a propaganda victory at the start!
9 out of 10 Drudge headlines should be ignored these days. Sad to say, but true.
The Republican leadership IS THE PROBLEM!
So far from what I hear by the GOPe tax plan is that it sucks. I read the outline and it was not impressive as well as not being able to determine which bracket I fall in….that will be told to us later after the lobbiest get their fat greedy hands on the cut. Same old stuff from the Uni party.
It occurred to me that Lyin’ Ryan and the Decepticons may not be trying to forward an economic plan that is meant to be approved. They may just want to put up an alternate plan – knowing that it will never pass – that contains a small number of large and simple to understand benefits that just the right number of Kongress Klowns can hang their hats on to explain to their constituents why they are not voting for PTrump’s plan – and thereby dooming both plans.
Is that Ryan’s “better plan?” That has been around and therefore he is not want Trump’s plan. Ryan setting himself up as president in 2020. Everything will work for Globalists if that (…) ever gets in the WH.
Not everybody may realize that (…) stands for POS.
So I see those ‘conservative’ “Tea Party” Senators Cruz and Scott at this gathering.
We have to live with Scott for another 5 years….but Texans beware!
Canadian Cruz is due in 2018. Don’t make the same mistake twice!
He’s another McCain in the making… despises PDJT!!
The congressional “news conference” was to get out in front of PDJT in IN. Reminded me of the NoCare parade minus the gavel. As he walked to the podium Lyin had that smirk like he just got over PDJT and the American people. Makes you wonder what “goodies” he has hidden in the tax bill.
In his IN speech, PDJT did say they have the votes on NoCare but can’t get it done by Friday. He did say Congress will go back to it at first opportunity next year. That should put a freight into the Uniparty GOP since NoCare vote would happen just before and during primary season (Mar/Apr).
Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of their lies.
Today the tell us the plan.
Tomorrow they’ll tell us why they couldn’t accomplish it.
The next day we’ll hear of another plan.
Like sands through the hourglass,
So are the days of their lies.
Today they tell us the plan,
Then they make sure it dies.
Tomorrow they’ll tell us why
They couldn’t pass the plan.
Then the next day we’ll hear
Lies from another con man.
The dirty little soap opera, that never comes clean.
Regarding the senior care, that is a $500 tax credit, NOT a deduction, which for an average middle class family is a pretty good deal, especially when they get zip right now. Couple that with the first 24,000 not being taxed, plus getting to keep mortgage interest deduction, and it’s a pretty good deal.
I hate these threads so much! Not because SD is educating us but because my Cold Anger comes as close as humanly possible to a Burning Anger! My only hope in the Tax Reform Bill is the fact our President will be so hands on. He is going to all 13 vulnerable states to sell it to the public. So far he has been in MO, ND and IN.
He also put out a fantastic 9 page blueprint that outlines his expectations on all things related to the final bill. He was very clear when it came to the Individual Taxes. 35 percent, 25 percent and 15 percent. Standard deduction of $12,000 for singles and $24,000 for married couples. Itemized deductions on interest on mortgages and charitable contributions.
Small business down to 25 percent while corporate at 20 percent. Majority of the loopholes gone.
For me, how much can these POS deviate from that plan. It seems pretty straight forward. Yes he allowed them to fill in the legislative language but the expectations have been set!
As for the Uniparty, they are screwed! As much as Mitch would hope to be in the minority, there is more of a realistic chance the Republicans in the Senate could have a filibuster proof majority with 10-12 Trump MAGA candidates. 4 or 5 will be replacing Rhinos (Blackburn for Corker, Tarkanian for Heller, Ward for Flake, McDaniel for Wicker and GOD willing DeWitt for McCain).
House Republicans are less likely to want to lose because their political existence is based on surviving every two years.
My hope is that Corker’s announcement coupled with the embarrassment of Mitch’s candidate losing last night will make these TRAITORS do the right thing in order to survive to play for another day!
Fle…don’t hold your breath!
I sincerely doubt there will be tax reform. That is one of the most important ways to control the citizenry. The power is in taxation. More smoke and mirrors.
Tax cuts will happen…2018 mandates that they happen…Tax Reform is the real issue. With “Republican” majorities The America First Agenda was a no-brainer but the Decepticons have employed extreme measures. Truly disappointing watching every issue be dragged out and belabored. The Betrayer McCain is the best example, but watching Cohn talk really was a close second. We know President Trump is a counterpuncher and hits 10x harder so I know I’m just waiting for when the gloves come off!
It is up to us – the people, to flush the GOP power structure. We have to influence the primaries. We must command the local party infrastructure. – become precinct chars, district chairs, and committee members – especially candidate selection committees.
It is up to us – the people, to flush out the GOP power structure. We have to influence the primaries. We must command the local party infrastructure. – become precinct chars, district chairs, and committee members – especially candidate selection committees.
Scumbags. Every last one of them. I will NOT listen to a word they say, only my President.
We voted that evil into the Senate. How deceptive people are. POTUS is the only honest guy in the bunch and that is why they hate him. They hate us.
Absolutely brilliant article. Thank you.
I picked up on something this time that I had been missing. It has always bothered me that Republicans almost never sell their plans, leaving the door open for Democrat con jobs.
Politicians are the salesmen. They sell what their organizations want them to sell. If they are not really selling their plans, then they don’t really want those plans to happen. The plan is part of their deception. (Smack forehead in aha moment.)
And as was pointed out by decimusausonius, they have structured this plan to give the other side red meat to use in attacking this plan. One more preplanned failure to enact Trump’s agenda.
Thanks again Sundance. Repeating these things helps it get through.
I expect Americans are going to get two big lumps of coal in our stockings around Christmas time: DACA amnesty and a middle class tax increase in the form of lower rates but no more deductions for mortgage interest, real estate taxes, or other state and local taxes. They will end up eliminating those deductions in order to “pay for” the rate reductions and make the package revenue neutral. The pack of liars will sell the reduction in rates, and ignore the increased tax bill.
I got such a weird feeling from Ryan, McConnell and Hatch from that presser. Ryan was especially weird and when he was introducing the speakers he stepped away and smirked…..he smirked through the whole thing McConnell speech was 2 minutes and weird….Hatch kept patting McConnell on the back….Just weird and so dishonest. It was like they were mocking the whole thing….Brady was descent.
