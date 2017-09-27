Interesting Report: President Trump Preparing Executive Order Allowing Insurance Sales Across State Lines…

An interesting report out of Washington DC highlights President Trump considering an executive order to allow health insurance policies to be sold across state lines.  Given the scope of the flexibility granted to HHS within the original ObamaCare construct this seems rather plausible.

Additionally, this report gains accuracy when considering how the corporate media apparatus have been targeting HHS Secretary Tom Price in the last several days. Attacking people of influence based on their threat level to the corporate administrative state is how DC and their corporate media apparatus work together.

WASHINGTON DC –  President Trump is preparing an executive order to allow people to purchase health insurance across state lines, a reform conservatives have long championed as a way to bring costs down and stir greater competition in the national marketplace.

The executive action gives the White House a chance to follow through on at least one promise related to healthcare reform after Senate Republicans’ second attempt to overhaul Obamacare failed this week. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul first mentioned the action during a TV appearance Wednesday morning, saying Trump was considering taking matters into his own hands.

“I think there’s going to be big news from the White House in the next week or two, something they can do on their own,” Paul told MSNBC, adding that Trump “can legalize on his own the ability of individuals to join a group or a health association across state lines and buy insurance.”

A Senate GOP source told the Washington Examiner the executive action is considered “a done deal” and likely to be announced “in the next few weeks.” (read more)

  1. MM says:
    September 27, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    I love President Trump.
    I feel we are going to see more of him taking control and doing EO to give people some relief from O’CARE.

  2. Regina says:
    September 27, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    this announcement made me think of this thread

  3. SoCal Patriot says:
    September 27, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Interesting…like anything else in Congress, once you have something in place, it is nearly impossible to take it away. This will significantly hammer Obamacare and will be nearly impossible for future Congresses to take away.

  4. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    September 27, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    this should have been done YEARS AND YEARS AGO.
    i PRAY TRUMP FOLLOWS THROUGH ON THIS.’

  5. bofh says:
    September 27, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Wondered why Price was getting slammed in the media today for his air travel costs. Makes sense now…

  6. indiamaria2of u020 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    “Attacking people of influence based on their threat level to the corporate administrative state is how DC and their corporate media apparatus work together.”

    Reminds one of the constant cacophony of attacks on TRUMP’s TEAM, as the corporate media dupes the Trump “helpers” to help him see past his doddering and stumbling WH appointments. The DUPES think they are thinking “independently” when in reality, they are re-packaging MSM narratives with a “CON-servative” flavor. Kinda like bacon-bits.

  7. mimbler says:
    September 27, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Absolutely the right thing for PDJT to do.
    Also absolutely the next thing left wing activist judges will strike down. Thank goodness we now have a majority on the SC again.

  8. Gil says:
    September 27, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Anyone whos insurance has a monopoly in their area or has no service and has seen the exponential increases will be able to get some immediate relief. If this takes effect now, esp with open enrollment coming up for many, it will be a good 2018 for family out of pocket costs.
    Im sure Fle will comment shortly!

