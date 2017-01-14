Rex Tillerson -vs- Marco Rubio on Saudi Arabia…

There were many interesting moments in the various senate confirmation hearings this past week. One of the better exchanges comes from Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson and Senator Marco Rubio.

At 06:10 (prompted below), interventionist advocate Senator Rubio challenges T-Rex to label Saudi Arabia as a “human rights violator“, and is seemingly irked by Tillerson’s reluctance to engage in labeling. Eventually this leads to Tillerson’s eloquent and articulate adult dispatch of little Marco. Great Watch:

.

Both Republican and Democrat Senators are being introduced to an administration which recognizes there are various cultures all over the world who hold different values than the U.S. It has been this way for millennia.

Interventionists like Rubio appear unhappy the incoming administration is unwilling to use brute force to influence and/or demand change.