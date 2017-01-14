Rex Tillerson -vs- Marco Rubio on Saudi Arabia…

There were many interesting moments in the various senate confirmation hearings this past week.  One of the better exchanges comes from Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson and Senator Marco Rubio.

At 06:10 (prompted below), interventionist advocate Senator Rubio challenges T-Rex to label Saudi Arabia as a “human rights violator“, and is seemingly irked by Tillerson’s reluctance to engage in labeling.  Eventually this leads to Tillerson’s eloquent and articulate adult dispatch of little Marco.  Great Watch:

Both Republican and Democrat Senators are being introduced to an administration which recognizes there are various cultures all over the world who hold different values than the U.S. It has been this way for millennia.

Interventionists like Rubio appear unhappy the incoming administration is unwilling to use brute force to influence and/or demand change.

  1. trummpin says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    once the SCOTUS is more conservative i would like to see them rule on the constitutional status of Anchor Babies & their eligibility for “senator” “president” etc. As well as a final answer on presidential eligibility once and for all .. very important to stopping Rubio and Cruz as well as any other Obama that we all know will surface in the future.

  2. Watcher says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Marco why don’t you take your grievances to the U.N..
    The Saudis are on United Nations Human Rights Council.

    BTW I worked there over 20 years for a oil company.

  3. decisiontime16 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:13 pm

  4. Chillin says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    This is a good article about this encounter between Mr. tillerson and little Marco. The commenters are also interesting!

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/01/trump_was_right_about_little_marco.html

  5. Chillin says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    This is a good article about this encounter between Mr. tillerson and little Marco. The commenters are also interesting!

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/01/trump_was_right_about_little_marco.html

    Rubio was severely outclassed.

  6. Chillin says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Sorry the post showed up twice.

  7. yakmaster2 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    My Big Speech by Marco Rubio.
    He must have been polishing up those talking points for days in preparation for the TV cameras. I can imagine John & Lindsey clapping his back and saying “Atta Boy! We’ll shape the Trump foreign policy into our vision, no matter what!”

  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Rubio was so arrogant, rude, and condescending to Tillerson it was embarrassing. His behavior and attitude was uncalled for. It was very obvious that Rubio had a chip on his shoulder the minute he opened his mouth. He also looked like he was agitated and bored the whole entire time.

    • Alison says:
      January 14, 2017 at 7:35 pm

      I agree. His adversarial tone & pompous demeanor were way out of line (altho’ not for someone as unschooled & immature as him). I chuckled when he thought he laid down the hammer on Tillerson not understanding how Saudis are human rights violarors by exclaiming “Women can’t drive cars” as if that’s the only example he could think of as an egregious violation.

      What a McTool !

  9. Dixie says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    T-Rex to Rubio: So take that you little whippersnapper……

  10. Joe says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Tillerson is obviously an evil white KKKr who shouldn’t be approved for SOS since he fails to demand Saudi Arabia legalize Gay Marriage immediately or be nuked by this administration. Lil Marco is all over this issue.

  12. susaninseattle says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Cheap Shot Rubio, he comes across as a lil’ schoolboy who would be a bully if only he could! Pathetic! And that’s worse than Sad!

  13. Finalage says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    T-Rex handle it all with class. He will be an excellent Secretary of State.

  14. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Marco Rubio
    Good points about Saudi. Now how about getting on an airplane and fly over to Saudi Arabia and tell all those Saudis how you feel? I’m SURE they will be more than HAPPY to stop and listen 🙂

  15. justfactsplz says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    You can bring a horse to the water trough but you can’t make him drink. Human nature will balk at attempts to force any issue. People don’t like to be forced into ANYTHING! Tillerson is right that you have to take culture into consideration. Trump is taking culture into the equation of the Moslems not assimilating into our culture. It just doesn’t work. They don’t want to fit into the American way and we should not cowtow to them in our own country. Let them live somewhere, anywhere in the ME that shares their culture and lack of values.

  16. Tom W says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Rubio is 100% grade A Lutz.
    …nothing more to say for this child

  17. beaujest says:
    January 14, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Plus Saudi Arabia does not allow Gay hot tubs Little Marco !

