A Big THANK YOU To U.S. Municipal Power Companies and Multi-State Tree Experts…

Earlier today multiple power companies and tree clearing organizations were rallying in South Florida to begin the long convoy back home. Our CERT team knew we could not thank them all, there were/are over 60,000 people in the Florida power recovery effort, but we darned sure were going to try and thank as many as possible.
~”The Largest Power Restoration Effort in U.S. History”~
There are still areas in Florida where the power grid is being rebuilt and restored, however the vast majority of the work in SWFL (Marco Island, Naples, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers, Sanibel, Cape Coral, Collier and Lee Counties) is finished. At this stage of completion the power and tree crews who came to assist head back to their home state and region. Many of them began that trek home today.
There is no way to adequately outline the dedication we have witnessed in the impact zone from these incredible men and women and their traveling support groups. Unless you actually witness them in action it’s indescribable. Working 24/7 for two straight weeks, through intense blistering heat, through storms and sheet-rain, through the darkest nights, these crews were jaw-droppingly dedicated to the recovery effort; and this was no-where near home for them.
When I think of them leaving their families for weeks… of them wading through filth and muck to reach the hardest of areas… of the saltwater marsh up to their necks with equipment held over their heads… of the grit and determination…. of the callouses in every handshake and hug… of the colors of every helmet…. day-after-day, night-after-night no quit… well, I ain’t a tender person but damn if their sheer effort just doesn’t drop me to tears of appreciation.
Blazin’ chainsaws… solutions on the fly… engineering stuff and building it with a level of calloused ingenuity that would strike fear into any adversary questioning the strength and backbone of America.
I ain’t kidding you folks, sometimes we just stood there in awe… and we don’t do ‘awe’ easily. These weeks we walked with men whose grit and determination was stunning. The absolute unheralded, and generally invisible, pride of this nation.
Thunder-buckets of gratitude.
According to a news release from Ameren Missouri, crews were part of an army of 60,000 utility workers who mobilized to assist with restoration and recovery efforts. This was the largest power restoration effort in U.S. history.
According to the Edison Electric Institute, at Irma’s peak on Sept. 11, 2017 there were more than 7.8 million Floridians experiencing a disruption in electric service. With the help of mutual assistance, more than 97 percent of impacted residents have had service restored.
In the past two weeks we met people from every state in the nation that came to Florida to help. Some came from small towns, others from major cities. Power crews and tree crews who paired up and shared some of the most ingenious solutions imaginable. Bucket operators, line-men, diggers, fellers, engineers, mechanics, two-man, three-man, four-man crews who expanded and contracted their ranks as the specific need was defined and solution determined.
Sunburned faces with squints as deep as the joy they delivered. From Ohio, Michigan, Montana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, Missouri, Maine, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Kansas, Iowa and every region from the gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border…. from every-single-state. Stunningly incredible people. America.
Convoys of hundreds of power trucks and tree removal trucks were headed back north, back home, today. Single truck crews all the way up to massive metropolitan convoys of 20+, each in a single file waving farewell.
Having crossed paths with so many of them in action, seeing these convoys headed home was emotional. We’re talking hundreds of trucks, maybe thousands, truthfully there’s no way of knowing because they were too numerous to count, and we were only on one small part of a single interstate.
America.
God knows I love this country, there ain’t a finer place in the universe. And to those men and women who keep her tall….
THANK YOU !
Let’s Roll!
And roll they did! Kinda makes you proud to be American!!!
I stopped my car, rolled down my window, and thanked one fellow standing by his power truck, and wished I could do more. I couldn’t, but you did!
Bursting with pride and gratitude just reading this. Thank you, Sundance, for reminding us.
Me too.
Love this country and love my fellow Americans. There are so many wonderful people in this country.
Thankyou to everyone who helped!!!!
Lord, bless these hard working, salt of the earth, men and women who showed what it means to love thy neighbor not with empty words, but with their deeds. Bless them Lord and keep them safe on their way home.
I’m happy to say that I actually watched the fleet of Ameren Missouri trucks leave St. Louis. I have to believe they were there before Irma calmed down to the point where they could work but they were ready, willing and able. God bless them and God bless this great country!
This weekend was Burnaby, British Columbia’s 125th anniversary of founding, and the mayor mentioned, in a speech either today or yesterday, that even WE had a few local power crews who had gone down to Florida to help out.
That’s some serious traveling.
Yes, that *is* serious traveling. Done it myself – for pleasure.
Thankyou Burnaby!
A Great Big Thank You to all the American Workers who helped put the people in Florida back on their feet. They are all true Heroes God Bless one an all
Sundance you were the leader of the pack, thank you for all your hard work in helping others, You know here at TCH we all have a soft spot for you 🙂
I have great respect for the electrical utility people. Might want to keep this one in your prayers. A West Penn Power employee from Jefferson County was in critical condition after being shocked while working on electric lines in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, West Penn officials confirmed.
Tracy Slaugenhaupt, 53, of Summerville, underwent surgery on Wednesday at Blake Medical Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., according to an update his wife sent to friends.
He needs so much prayer.
http://triblive.com/state/pennsylvania/12759536-74/west-penn-worker-injuried-helping-in-florida
I will surely add him to my prayers. These utility workers are worth their weight in gold. I can remember everyone out on the street with armfuls of treats when the crews rolled up after three weeks of power outage caused by an ice-storm. Thoughts of the extortionate KWh charge on my electricity bill fade away when I read stories like this.
I am so sorry to hear this & will keep him & his family in my prayers. Lord, please be with them now and through the days ahead. Give them strength, comfort & healing.
Amen.
I’ve posted the trib link to my FB page asking for prayer warriors to step up to the plate.
Dear God, please, please heal your son and heroic servant, Tracy Slaugenhaupt, from his wounds which he received helping others in danger. Thank you, Amen.
Xcel Energy in Denver, Colorado sent 70 trucks with their crews. Coloradans approved of the convoy and will be happy to see them come home. I personally am pleased to see that good old American know-how and can-do spirit is still alive and well in America.
LikeLiked by 5 people
America
When the going gets tough, the tough gets going
Always been that way, God willing always will.
And THAT, my fellow Americans, is who we are!!!!!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🙌🙌🇺🇸🇺🇸👏👏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I saw “thank a lineman” on multiple signs at establishments around Florida. Their work is definitely very much appreciated. Thank y’all!
LikeLiked by 8 people
NEVER FORGET! THESE ARE THE KINDS OF PEOPLE THAT MAKE AMERICA GREAT…AGAIN AND AGAIN!!!
God Bless America and Keep Her!
Amen 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Perfectly said! Theyes are what makes this country great, not ingrates like Stephen Curry or those who take a knee to denigrate our USA.
“Working 24/7 for two straight weeks, through intense blistering heat, through storms and sheet-rain, through the darkest nights, these crews were jaw-droppingly dedicated to the recovery effort; and this was no-where near home for them.”
And yet, they came to help and stayed until their job was done. What we saw happening during and in the aftermath of the destruction in Texas and Florida are the sterling values and the sterling people that make America great. And while rescues were being made, lives being saved—and, yes, people from all over the country who came to search for lost or abandoned animals that needed saving—where was The Left? Where were the brave Antifa and BLM social justice warriors who like to show their mettle by attacking disabled veterans in wheelchairs? They stood aside and stared in shocked dismay as the real Americans stepped in and went to work saving our country. This is just the beginning.
Yep, as I evacuated North from Matthew and Irma, there were what seemed to be streams of power company trucks from all over America were heading South on otherwise empty highways.
Thank you for these pictures, Sundance and all that your CERT crew did to help and give hope to people you came across. We Floridians should be so grateful. After five days without power it was an out of state crew that fixed our power outage. I could not get out the door and down the stairs in time to thank them buy my DH did but he forgot what state they were from. I was so grateful. I was sick of people calling the radio station complaining about their power being out. They weren’t the lone ranger.
Last year after hurricane Matthew we lost power. Our own power company staged two big trucks at the convenience store across the street. As soon as the winds died down a man was hoisted up to the pole and within minutes we had power back. We had been down eight hours that day and I was grateful to them then also. I am extremely grateful that hurricane Maria passed us by but pray for poor Puerto Rico.
Only in America can such a daunting task be done so quickly Very impressive. As a woman I am so thankful of the protective instincts bred into men to take care of their “village”. I thank God every day for the unique spirit and competence of our American men. Not to overlook the ladies in the crews but in general I just fully appreciate men for everything the do for us.
Now that things have calmed down, Sundance, can you explain how CERT teams are formed and funded and how they know where and what to do? I am in MI and am unaware of something like this.
You can find info online by search term Cert or Certified Emergency Response Team
Sorry, I mean search for CERT or Community Emergency Response Team.
Several CERT acronyms will come up in your search, but you will see the one stated in this corrected comment. As SD has shown us – a very worthwhile cause.
In normal times true Americans love their country and know how BLESSED we are. In times like Harvey and Irma the very deepest love of these true Americans comes to the forefront. Americans helping Americans working 24/7 color and heritage did not matter, they were true Americans helping to make life better for their fellow Americans in need. My G D bless and protect each and everyone of them that expended their total energies in this task!
Again Sundance thanks for sharing the beauty of America.
The song America the beautiful talks of brotherhood and all my life as a child singing that song I always thought of brotherhood in the hat tipping handshaking sense. This my friend is real brotherhood. It involves blood, sweat, tears and prayer cause the first three are not enough.
I remember seeing the line crews lined up in wait ready to leave at a moment’s notice to go down there. Looking at the daily outage updates, it was obvious how hard they all were working and the mounting hurdles they were facing. This was no ordinary hurricane and these line crews passed the tests with flying colors.
This area hasn’t seen anything like this since ’84 when Diana hit. Back then, technology was so different compared to now where forecasting is much better and generators for home use was almost unheard of. We were without power for several weeks. In the 90’s when technology improved with forecasts, it didn’t take as long to get the necessary resources in here once the storms passed.
These people are often taken for granted. Some of these individuals who restore your power may not have power themselves but they know they have to work to get paid and so they press on and work just as hard as if it were their own neighborhood. I learned that lesson last year when the remnants of Matthew passed through this area. The guy who was responsible for getting my lights turned back on didn’t even have power back himself at that point. We were not on the same grid as some of our other neighbors and once this crew realized it, it didn’t take them long to fix ours at all.
These hardworking people deserve every single penny they earn. God bless every single one of them.
Sundance you have a way of bringing tears to my eyes. God Bless all of the unsung heroes of America ! Blue collar is the backbone and grit of this nation, now blue collar is a dirty word. Where would we be without those rough blue collar hands?😢
I’m so glad you got the help you needed, Sundance.
The first days were brutal, I know…and it had to be rough not knowing when help would come.
Some of our Oklahoma crews were in TX, helping out down in the hard-hit Rockport area, when Irma was hitting Florida.
But they finished up there, and met up with others and headed down to help out in Florida.
If you saw any orange-colored trucks…then they probably were from Oklahoma.
These guys do an amazing job up here, after the Ice Storms and Tornadoes that we get.
It’s just so heartening to see such a massive effort take place to help out our brothers and sisters in Florida.
