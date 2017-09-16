European Commissioner the Wall Street Journal Cited Says Story Entirely False…

See how that horse-pucky news works? European Commission’s Miguel Arias Canete denies ever telling the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. was changing the Trump administration position on Paris Climate Treaty.

(Via Reuters) […] The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump administration officials said the United States would not pull out of the agreement and had offered to re-engage in the deal, citing the European Commission’s Miguel Arias Canete.

A Commission spokeswoman told Reuters at the Montreal gathering that Canete – commissioner for climate action and energy – had not said the United States had changed its position on withdrawing from the deal. The White House said that the report was inaccurate.