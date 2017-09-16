European Commissioner the Wall Street Journal Cited Says Story Entirely False…

See how that horse-pucky news works? European Commission’s Miguel Arias Canete denies ever telling the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. was changing the Trump administration position on Paris Climate Treaty.
(Via Reuters) […] The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump administration officials said the United States would not pull out of the agreement and had offered to re-engage in the deal, citing the European Commission’s Miguel Arias Canete.
A Commission spokeswoman told Reuters at the Montreal gathering that Canete – commissioner for climate action and energy – had not said the United States had changed its position on withdrawing from the deal. The White House said that the report was inaccurate.
“There has been no change in the United States’ position on the Paris agreement,” said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters. “As the President has made abundantly clear, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms that are more favorable to our country.” (read more)
Hilarious! The whole world is getting in on the Fakes News mantra! PT speaks and the whole world listens and some even follow.
Ugh …will they ever let up with the nonsense?!
I seem to recall some historical legend that J.P. Morgan (famous from the Robber/Baron days) once asked how many newspapers he had to purchase to FIX public opinion……
Even using Themselves “THE Horses Mouth” as a Source..
BOGUS!!!
You can hear it in the hall,
You can hear it on the street,
But if it’s true at all,
It’ll be in a tweet.
MAGA
Chirp 😎
Tru dat
Anybody who heard President Trumps Rose Garden speech on the Paris Climate Accord knew that any reversal wasn’t ever going to happen. They wanted our mega $$$ and to hinder our industries, that’s all.
This false narrative didn’t even last 24 hours before getting shot down.
Hah!
I wonder what the next one will be…
“Trump secretly hates puppies!”
