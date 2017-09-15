Mexico’s Foreign Minister Responds to NAFTA Proposal and John Kelly Comment Leak…

Everything is about the economics. DACA, NAFTA, N-Korea, UniParty, all of it. It’s the underlying financial and multinational economic constructs, being deconstructed by a U.S. ‘America-First’ President, that are driving the anti-Trump policy narrative.

When reading this article from Reuters interviewing Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, remember to review through the prism of prior known activity. On the NAFTA front, a continual 5 year review is against Mexico’s interests because it has the potential to address back-doors and work-arounds that multinationals will find in concert with a willingness on Mexico to exploit. Wilburine ain’t no dummy.

Secondly, on the John Kelly comments, remember General Kelly participated in South American and U.S. Mexico summits as head of DHS. Kelly knows the tenuous nature of Mexico’s economy; while it’s doubtful that Kelly used the exact terminology used by the New York Times to create an anti-administration narrative, there’s no doubt of the reality that Mexico’s economy is tenuous at best.

The head of Mexico’s central banking system, Agustin Carstens resigned last December, and continues his role within the World Bank. President Trump’s policies are against the financial interests of Mexico. The outflow of U.S. dollars by Mexican nationals props up the Mexican economy. Clamp down on illegal immigration, and, well, you can see the possibility. Remember, there are trillions of dollars at stake – and those interests extend well beyond the U.S. borders.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s foreign minister on Friday said a U.S. plan to add a five-year sunset provision to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was redundant, since the pact’s members can already trigger a renegotiation or leave it at any time.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that the United States was seeking to add a five-year sunset provision to NAFTA to provide a regular, “systematic re-examination” of the trade pact. Such a clause means NAFTA would automatically end after five years unless renewed. Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said neither his country nor Canada had formally received such a proposal, ahead of a third round of talks to renegotiate NAFTA in Ottawa on Sept. 23-27. “There is no strict need to have this exit mechanism since the treaty already has a much more flexible exit mechanism,” Videgaray said in an interview with Reuters. […] Videgaray earlier said on Friday that the White House had denied that U.S. President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly had said Mexico was on the “verge of collapse”, referring to a U.S. media report earlier this week. “We have spoken to the White House, and they have confirmed General Kelly did not make at any moment comments of that nature,” Videgaray said in response to a question about a report that appeared in the New York Times on Thursday. “It would be clearly contrary to everything that we have heard and know of General Kelly in these past months,” he added. (read more)