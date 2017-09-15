Mexico’s Foreign Minister Responds to NAFTA Proposal and John Kelly Comment Leak…

Everything is about the economics. DACA, NAFTA, N-Korea, UniParty, all of it. It’s the underlying financial and multinational economic constructs, being deconstructed by a U.S. ‘America-First’ President, that are driving the anti-Trump policy narrative.
When reading this article from Reuters interviewing Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, remember to review through the prism of prior known activity. On the NAFTA front, a continual 5 year review is against Mexico’s interests because it has the potential to address back-doors and work-arounds that multinationals will find in concert with a willingness on Mexico to exploit. Wilburine ain’t no dummy.
Secondly, on the John Kelly comments, remember General Kelly participated in South American and U.S. Mexico summits as head of DHS. Kelly knows the tenuous nature of Mexico’s economy; while it’s doubtful that Kelly used the exact terminology used by the New York Times to create an anti-administration narrative, there’s no doubt of the reality that Mexico’s economy is tenuous at best.
The head of Mexico’s central banking system, Agustin Carstens resigned last December, and continues his role within the World Bank. President Trump’s policies are against the financial interests of Mexico. The outflow of U.S. dollars by Mexican nationals props up the Mexican economy. Clamp down on illegal immigration, and, well, you can see the possibility. Remember, there are trillions of dollars at stake – and those interests extend well beyond the U.S. borders.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s foreign minister on Friday said a U.S. plan to add a five-year sunset provision to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was redundant, since the pact’s members can already trigger a renegotiation or leave it at any time.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that the United States was seeking to add a five-year sunset provision to NAFTA to provide a regular, “systematic re-examination” of the trade pact.
Such a clause means NAFTA would automatically end after five years unless renewed.
Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said neither his country nor Canada had formally received such a proposal, ahead of a third round of talks to renegotiate NAFTA in Ottawa on Sept. 23-27.
“There is no strict need to have this exit mechanism since the treaty already has a much more flexible exit mechanism,” Videgaray said in an interview with Reuters.
[…] Videgaray earlier said on Friday that the White House had denied that U.S. President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly had said Mexico was on the “verge of collapse”, referring to a U.S. media report earlier this week.
“We have spoken to the White House, and they have confirmed General Kelly did not make at any moment comments of that nature,” Videgaray said in response to a question about a report that appeared in the New York Times on Thursday.
“It would be clearly contrary to everything that we have heard and know of General Kelly in these past months,” he added. (read more)
we NEED TO KILL NAFTA PERIOD.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Ross usually does something with a purpose. The sunset clause ? Also the “read more” link directs to a NK article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oops. –> http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-mexico-videgaray/mexico-foreign-minister-calls-latest-u-s-nafta-proposal-redundant-idUSKCN1BQ2ZO?feedType=RSS&feedName=topNews&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=Social
Sorry about that. Working/posting on mobile is tricky.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Putting this article on a mobile? You are amazing, Sundance. Thank you for taking the time to do this for us.
LikeLiked by 20 people
I have often wondered when Sundance sleeps (and I’m very grateful that so little seems to be needed!).
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think Sundance is very much like DJT. Gets by on very little sleep and is a hero!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I imagine Sundance like an Eagle.
Because eagles sleep upright, perched on the highest branches, ever watchful and able to spring into action to swoop down and pounce on something of interest…or fend off an attack on their nest by a predator.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful analogy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I struggle to post a simple comment on my mobile, let alone an entire article with links!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I agree 100%.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mexico is a resource-rich country. Pleny of petroleum. Metals. Rich farmland. Mexicans are hard working for the most part. But all the wealth is in a few hands. Corrupt from the beat cop to the president. Wealthy people are essentially immune from prosecution. A few hundred Mexican Marines are the last reliable law enforcement body. The caste system keeps everyone in their place. Light skin on top, dark on bottom. Indigenous people treated as subhuman. They need a Trump to fix it, and I don’t see one on the horizon yet, but MAGA will drive positive change in Mexico, of that I’m sure.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“Everything is about the economics. DACA, NAFTA, N-Korea, UniParty, all of it. It’s the underlying financial and multinational economic constructs, being deconstructed by a U.S. ‘America-First’ President, that are driving the anti-Trump policy narrative.”
_______________
Why doesn’t DJT blow the lid of this basic reality?
It can only be effective if it operates in the shadows.
If the general public really understood this, if a SPOTLIGHT was shown on it every time financial interests were actively manipulating events — that it’s ALL about the money, in every case — it would destroy their cover, and make it impossible for these financial interests to engage in these deceptions.
And once the public became accustomed to it, once the public realized that they were being constantly manipulated, they would become desensitized to it, i.e., the manipulation would lose its effectiveness.
But the deception by financial interests needs to be specifically pointed out every time, you can’t expect ‘the crowd’ to connect the dots, you have to connect the dots for them and provide the evidence for verification.
.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Leverage, perhaps?
Exposing the globalists and how they are manipulating the media & the public to protect their own selfish interests…would be ‘The Big Ugly’.
So perhaps PDJT and his team, are holding off doing that and using the ‘threat’ of doing it, as leverage.
For now.
I’ve been wondering the same thing — ‘Why don’t they expose them?’
And ‘leverage’ is the only answer I can come up with.
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Trump may be waiting to spring the Biggest Ugly:
Announce that the American Public have a “need to know” everything in Congressional Emails that the Awan brothers uploaded to Dropbox to Bribe and Extort the U.S. Congress to undertake treasonous actions.
Then again, maybe President Trump is giving them an opportunity to pass his agenda before resigning to escape prosecution.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Latin_American_and_Caribbean_countries_by_GDP_(PPP)
Mexico’s economy is not failing. It is growing as is middle class income. 80% of the economy is tied to trade with the US. As long as the US economy is strong so will Mexico’s be strong. GDP is about 2% in 2017. The Mexican will play ball on NAFTA or on bi lateral trade deals because it’s in their best interests.
LikeLike
@emet, I just finished reading a Judicial Watch post about HRC and Abedin blithely using unsecured servers for classified emails. Yet no word about prosecution yet of HRC and Abedin.
Also Fitton expresses his disappointment that the DOJ will not prosecute Lois Lerner for her role in targeting by the IRS.
So, when you say in Mexico, weathly people are essentially immune from prosecution…can we not say the same for the USA for the specific examples provided by Judicial Watch?
I am 100% behind PDJT and defend him to my colleagues who are liberals ( I am Canadian). However this lack of a level playing field where some people apparently being above the law leaves me scratching my head. I know that prosecution will create deep divisions in the USA but does not truth and the law matter here in the case of the IRS? and of HRC and Abedin?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Many offenses require jury trials, and major cities (where trials would be held) are solidly Democrat.
Translation: no matter how good or how much the evidence is against Hillary, Democrats would never convict her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Many offenses require jury trials, and major cities (where trials would be held) are solidly Democrat.”
_________________
The DOJ is entirely capable of calling for a change of venue and should absolutely do so. There is no reason to hold the trial in some Democrat Machine controlled city.
The #$%@ Left cannot hold our justice system hostage. Either we are a nation of law, or we aren’t.
If we aren’t, then FINE — that’s fine — but then we are a nation of law for NOBODY.
NOT a nation of law for one ‘class’ of people but not another.
ALL or NONE.
If it’s NONE, fine.
But if that’s the case, then we all have a right to know and act upon it.
LikeLike
“Translation: no matter how good or how much the evidence is against Hillary, Democrats would never convict her.”
_________________
Can you not make that argument for any Democrat?
Do we just not bother charging Democrats anymore?
Just quit?
Give up?
They’ll be glad to hear it.
They’ll ALL conduct themselves just like the Hussein did.
WTH?
LikeLike
First, I have had the opportunity to see wealthy, well-connected Mexicans interact with police. It is humorous. They might bully the officers (I know the Chief) or they just toss them some pesos while giving a look of annoyance. As for Clintons and the big fish, Sessions has to use a compromised DOJ and FBI to put them in jail, but I believe he will do so. Remember, it took Treasury 2.5 years to put Capone away, and he was operating in one small area, his operations out in the open, and his mind deteriorating from syphillis. We will see indictments, but it cannot happen until airtight cases are assembled.
LikeLiked by 10 people
emet,
thank you
LikeLike
AND Constitution Federal Judges appointed. A judge can have a major impact on a case by what evidence he allows in his courtroom.
The Swamp critters know this and it is why they are holding up appointments. The vacancies are now up to 144 out of 890. When I started watching about a month ago it was ~134. There qre 45 nominations awaiting approval.
http://www.uscourts.gov/judges-judgeships/judicial-vacancies
LikeLiked by 2 people
” I know that prosecution will create deep divisions in the USA but does not truth and the law matter here in the case of the IRS? and of HRC and Abedin?”
________________
Truth and Law mean everything, and if the lawless and the liars don’t like that, then let’s have at it, and finish it. The liars and the lawless don’t get to hold the threat of ‘deep division’ over truth and law.
They stick it where the sun don’t shine.
“No justice, no peace”. That’s the expression the Left always uses, isn’t it?
Is that just another double-standard?
Equal Justice Under Law, that’s what it says on the Supreme Court building, that is what our entire justice system is founded on, NOT “All animals are Equal, but some animals are MORE equal than others”.
If we do NOT have equal justice under law, then we have no ‘law’ to speak of.
We are no different than a banana republic.
Worse, we’re a banana republic in denial.
LikeLike
Holds true for Haiti and most of the third-world countries where Pay for Play is standard operating procedure, which keeps their people poor. The Clinton Foundation is one of the biggest known Pay for Play where they solicit mega-donations through their foundation only to pay themselves richly for
1) collecting donations through well rehearsed social concern constructs and networks
2) siphoning off 90% to pay themselves a salary, plush office space, attorneys, and then kickbacks to the cooperating foreign government and assorted nepotistic US entities to implement a flimsy assistance program for the impoverished or landstruck devastations.
It keeps the foreign countrymen poor the same way people are terrorized from leaving the domestic political plantation.
Poverty is a consequence of tyranny. Make no mistake about it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And tyranny survives on poverty, too.
This is why Obama was on a mission to make our middle class poor.
He wanted us broke and on our knees.
This was the main objective of ObamaCare.
And it has been working just as it was designed to…to take thousands of dollars out of the average middle class person’s hands, every year.
Obama and the Dems wanted to make us poor and control us.
It was diabolical.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree, Wheatie. That was the way we saw it, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, must add GOPe & CoC. You’ve described the manner by which the New World Order will subdue us. First destroy the middle class. Isn’t it noteworthy that Communism also sees the middle class as an opposing force to their ultimate goal.
Europe is virtually gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome back, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sundance is still at a decompression stop.. with a few more to go.. and then some surface decompression chamber time.. plus a little R&R time.. Sundance has earned it. It was a successful mission. A warm shower and a dry, air conditioned bunk room afterwards.. the simple pleasures all of a sudden become.. luxurious..
Take your time Sundance..
LikeLiked by 7 people
I never take a hot shower for granted. I thank the good Lord many times a week for the small luxuries we enjoy, daily hot showers and plenty to eat, and a decent place to live.
LikeLiked by 9 people
…and add Treeper family to the list…then Life Is Good.
LikeLike
“there’s no doubt of the reality that Mexico’s economy is tenuous at best.”
When I read that, I tried to dredge up some sympathy for them but it just couldn’t be found. Those rotten parasitic criminals have been doing their best for eons, with drugs, gangs and illegals sapping our schools, hospitals, and welfare programs dry – and then they send the rest of our money home to Mexico. And they are all so arrogant about it!
I don’t care. I just don’t care if they totally collapse; if any country deserves it, they do. Sorry, not a very loving attitude I know, but it’s all I’ve got.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Definitely agree M. Mueller.
Not only do we have to put up with the invaders, but we’re also FORCED to finance their invasion. We need to send the squatters and scabs home, and their illegal spawn too.
I shouldn’t have to spend my money on illegal aliens, I should be able to spend it on my family. A lot of politicians need to be sent to Guantanamo, or just come up missing forever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget that stupid high speed train to no where!
LikeLike
Feel the same way. I only got so much left in the tank, ya know?
LikeLike
We agree, Jim Marine. Bilateral agreements is best. We’d have more control and balance trading between two countries, and kick China to the curb.
Get us out of NAFTA. Get the NAFTA trucks off USA highways-Canada And Mexico will have to trade by boat-too bad. This will help to cut down the coming and goings of our southern borders, too. Less pollution and wear and tear of our highways, less hidden human trafficking, etc.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The human trafficking thing really bugs me. With all the brouhaha about slavery at the time of the Founding Fathers, why don’t more people give a darn about slavery happening RIGHT HERE AND NOW?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I get ill just thinking about it, along with pizzagate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please bring this up non-stop. I post it all the time at Breitbart and nobody seems to understand we’re living in a world where 1) our big companies and big farms are using slaves 2) our politicians support the system of slavery and 3) we as tax payers have to pay for the slave quarters (food, schooling, medical care and Obamaphones). It drives me friggin’ nuts.
–We’re letting Democrats and RINOS be modern slavers while acting like they’re doing the slaves a favor. Unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FYI, Mexico moves a lot of goods into the US by rail. This article is a couple years old but the trend is up for rail transport. Note that Norfolk Southern is an owner in Mexican rail.
http://www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/article/in-mexico-rail-is-on-a-roll/
LikeLike
I love ❤️ the idea of the five year sunset! That would kill their plans of trying to find ways to cheat a new agreement. Our Killers are destroying these fools. In the article I almost laughed at their threat.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-mexico-videgaray/mexico-u-s-trade-would-survive-any-nafta-rupture-mexico-foreign-minister-idUSKCN1BQ2ZO
From the article linked above:
“Mexico is much bigger than NAFTA,” Videgaray said in an interview with Reuters.
“If the negotiation does not go well, it would not be the end of trade between Mexico and the United States…There would be no leap into the abyss,” he said, arguing that World Trade Organization tariffs would govern trade post-NAFTA.
He also mentioned that Mexico could put higher tariffs on U.S. products, noting that apples from Arizona could face a 50 percent tariff to enter Mexico without NAFTA.
Apples 🍎 Do these fools realize that the tariffs we impose on them will put their country on the Venezuela 🇻🇪 path towards anarchy! Our beautiful WALL will assure that all the bloodshed would remain in their country.
I love that General Kelly had that information leaked to the press. It reinforces for the Mexicans that they are screwed and we absolutely know it!
I love this kind of winning! It is like scoring a TD up 70 with 20 seconds remaining!
LikeLiked by 11 people
flep, love your comment, as always. Apples is it? Yes, Venezuela here they come.
LikeLiked by 5 people
These people don’t realize how embarrassing their threats are. It must give our President and his Killers a hell of a laugh 😂!
LikeLiked by 8 people
They have to put up something and apples is the best they got? Excuse me but I must turn away so nobody sees me laughing. Go right ahead Mexico, use your “scary” tariffs on AZ apples. Enjoy your NAFTA while you can because they are about to come to a crashing end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are so right Fe.
Arizona is so well known for all the apples they grow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apples? 🍎
Oh goody, that means more for us to eat. I LOVE ❤️ apples 🍎 but they are a bit expensive.
Does the idiot really think that is much of a threat? It only hurts HIS people not the USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In Social Biology within the Animalia Kingdom this is called an “alpha display,” often having little credibility. A threat triggers this defensive behavioral technique, and humans are no different. For example humans can use threatening language, sometimes rife with curse words.. or raising fists and bowing their chests out (see example below) but having no actual action.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll just say that I am floored that SD is falling asleep in the bathtub after working around the clock to help his neighbors clear trees from the powerlines, and still is posting political analysis.
That is a level of devotion to this blog, that I would never achieve. Spending a few years in the army, I know the kind of physical and mental exhaustion that his conditions create.
Thanks SD, but we understand if you aren’t going to be engaged in the blog until you finish your job helping your neighbors; remember to take care of yourself.
Mike
LikeLiked by 19 people
YES!!! Sundance MUST take care of himself. He’s an American treasure…”Sundance First”
LikeLiked by 8 people
It is so good to finally, finally, have sensible, America-first, adults in charge of this NAFTA mess. Which is a backhanded way of saying thank you God for giving us POTUS Trump for without his help, this great country would be headed for destruction. Trump is the thread keeping alive the hope I and many others have to see America made great again.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I know that you never left, Sundance…and I’m glad you’re back.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wish many of our laws had a sunset clause on them, like Obamacare, for instance. No need for repeal and replace, just let it die. If only…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good thought. I’m still waiting on McCain’s sunset clause.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the Patriot Act is set to expire at the end of this year.
It will be interesting to see what happens with that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mexico, to say their economy is tenuous is laughable. And it’s not just Mexico. It’s half the world. I can give you three great examples, besides Mexico. Greece, Puerto Rico, and Miami. When the Communist Party Syriza won election in Greece in 2015, they won on the promise that they would unhook Greece from IMF loans and the public looting that came with it. When Varoufakis and Tsipras say down with the IMF, they learned the truth. Greece didn’t have an economy. The scheme worked like this. The IMF loaned Greece money, Greece used that money to pay public sector workers salaries and pensions, and that money trickled out to everybody else. Not exactly an economy. They realized that without free ING money, Greece wouldn’t last two weeks. Puerto Rico, same thing. Total house of cards. They have to default on their debt. There is no way to pay it back. They don’t produce anything. Did any other major city besides Miami roll over and give up sanctuary status at the first threat of losing federal money? Take away the free money, and Miami is, as Tom Tancredo famously once called it, a third world country. Production is what’s missing. Not consumption. Most of the “developing countries” aren’t in fact anything more than glorified versions of Detroit or Miami. Keep pumping money in, the low IQ indigeoness population will keep spending it, cut off that free money flow, and they will go right back to stone age. Half of the corruption we see nowadays was tolerated on the Rubinomic principle that worrying about laws or corruption was secondary, in the short run, to getting these places up and running. We could clean them up after their economy’s magically reached escape velocity and could sustain themselves, and that was right around the corner. Ain’t happening. Mexico is toast without the narcotics trade and remittances. Toast. They know it. We know it. But we can’t tolerate that anymore. Sucks to be them.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The narcotics trade props up a great deal of Puerto Rico also. It has the perfect location and lots of unwatched coastline, plus it lies inside the Customs territory of the US, which is a huge advantage to criminal organizations.
LikeLike
Small Farmers and Mexico….
” The Socialist Revolution in the US cannot take place because there are too many small independent farmers there. Those people are the stability factor. We here in Russia must hurry while our government is stupid enough to not encourage and support the independent farmership.” ~ V. Lenin, the founder of the Russian revolution
FROM: Cry Out of Russia…escape from darkness By Anna Fisher
From my reading, Mexicans were sold a bill of goods by the Globalist/Transnational Corporations. Just as was done in Scotland with the Highland Clearances and later in the USA by the Committee on Economic Development, link too many small farmers were seen as a problem and TPTB took steps to remove them.
Mexico, or at least the Mexican people are even worse of than they were before NAFTA. Before NAFTA 1/3 of the workforce were involved in farming, mostly small subsistence type farms. NAFTA intentionally destroyed these small farms leading to mass migration, either into the cities to work or to the USA depending on how decent the Mexican economy is.
This is a really good paper and well worth the read. It is well documented with lots of footnotes and details the effect of NAFTA on Mexico.
23 June, 2008 Small Farmers And The Doha Round: Lessons From Mexico’s NAFTA Experience
“….as hoped for by designers of NAFTA, has been ‘modernisation’ – a sharp decline in the share of agriculture and allied sectors in the workforce. From nearly 27% in 1991 it declined to slightly less than 15% in 2006, losing more than 2 million jobs[18]. Again small and marginal farmers and agricultural labour bore the brunt, as evidenced by very sharp decline in the number of rural households. According to a study by Jose Romero and Alicia Puyana carried out for the federal government of Mexico, between 1992 and 2002, the number of agricultural households fell an astounding 75% – from 2.3 million to 575, 000[19]….
12% of Mexico’s arable land is devoted to agriculture and 54% to cattle ranching. Of the cultivated land, 71% is devoted to grains and oilseeds and only 9% to fruits and vegetables. Therefore the bulk of cultivated area is adversely affected by import competition. 85% of Mexico’s farmers are small and marginal and grow largely grains and oilseeds. About 16% of farmers grow fruits and vegetables and most of these are medium and large farmers, largely because the investment required for growing fruits and vegetables is beyond the reach of most small-farmers. Therefore it is small farmers that have borne the brunt of import competition.
The vacuum created by retreat of the Mexican state from agriculture was filled by large US and Mexican agribusiness….”
LikeLike