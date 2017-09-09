U.S. Calls For UNSC Resolution Vote on Monday…

Smart move by the Trump administration, Rex Tillerson and Nikki Haley.  After showing the United Nations Security Council members the proposed resolution against North Korea last Tuesday, they are calling for a vote this Monday.

China and Russia are already on record saying additional economic sanctions would be needed; but also pushing the request for diplomatic talks more prominently.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States called for a vote Monday on a U.N. resolution that would impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea, a move that could lead to a showdown with the country’s biggest trading partner China and its neighbor Russia.

The Trump administration adopted a totally new approach with this resolution, circulating an American draft Tuesday and setting a vote six days later. With previous sanctions resolutions, the U.S. spent weeks and sometimes months negotiating the text with China and then presenting a resolution to the rest of the Security Council for a vote.

Several diplomats said the U.S. demand for a speedy council vote was aimed at putting maximum pressure on China and reflected Washington’s escalating concern over North Korea’s latest nuclear test, which its leaders touted as a hydrogen bomb, and its recent ballistic missile launch over Japan.

Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft, who backs “robust” new sanctions, said Thursday that the U.S. proposals to ban all oil imports and textile exports and prohibit North Koreans from working overseas — which helps fund and fuel the country’s nuclear and missile programs — are “a proportionate response” to its “illegal and reckless behavior.”

Rycroft stressed that “maximum possible pressure” must be exerted on North Korea to change course and give diplomacy a chance to end the crisis.

The proposed U.S. sanctions would also freeze all foreign financial assets of the government and its leader, Kim Jong Un. The U.S. draft also identified nine ships that have carried out activities prohibited by previous U.N. resolutions and would authorize any U.N. member state to stop these vessels on the high seas without their consent and use “all necessary measures” — which in U.N. language includes force — to carry out an inspection and direct the vessel to a port.

Professor Joseph DeThomas of Pennsylvania State University, a former U.S. ambassador and State Department official who dealt with North Korea, said the U.S. demand for quick council action is “an indicator of how the administration thinks time has run out.”

“My sense is they believe that they don’t have time for a delicate diplomatic dance,” he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Friday. “The other possibility … is they want to see the color of China’s money. They’re putting down the marker here and saying ‘OK, Are you prepared to do what is necessary to put pressure on North Korea at a moment when we’re simply out of time?’”  (continue reading)

10 Responses to U.S. Calls For UNSC Resolution Vote on Monday…

  1. Comrade Mope says:
    September 9, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Six party talks. Xi gets Macron. Circle gets the square. (I think Russia is the Secret Square)

    • Bob Thoms says:
      September 9, 2017 at 7:28 am

      Six party talks is NOT the solution. Been there, done that under several presidents I believe.

      • Comrade Mope says:
        September 9, 2017 at 7:32 am

        No, six party talks are not the solution. But the call for six party talks is the beginning of the solution. Once six-party talks are called for, Trump will refuse. Thereby placing the onus on China to figure out what to do with the Norks.
        So, you are correct. X gets the square.

        • Bob Thoms says:
          September 9, 2017 at 7:35 am

          The onus is already (and has been for awhile) on China to figure out what to do with the Norks; we don’t need a call for six party talks to get to that point………………………

        • A2 says:
          September 9, 2017 at 7:48 am

          UN Security Council has five permanent members: China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly (with end of term date):
          Bolivia (2018) Egypt (2017) Ethiopia (2018) Italy (2017) Japan (2017) Kazakhstan (2018) Senegal (2017) Sweden (2018) Ukraine (2017)Uruguay (2017). Other member states may participate in deliberations but have no vote.

          The six-party talks if they occur would be China, NK, Russia, US, SK and Japan.

          Sec Tillerson will be in London next week to discuss NK and Libya.

    • Oldschool says:
      September 9, 2017 at 7:48 am

      I think macron is firmly in the Trump camp.

