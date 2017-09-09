U.S. Calls For UNSC Resolution Vote on Monday…

Smart move by the Trump administration, Rex Tillerson and Nikki Haley. After showing the United Nations Security Council members the proposed resolution against North Korea last Tuesday, they are calling for a vote this Monday.
China and Russia are already on record saying additional economic sanctions would be needed; but also pushing the request for diplomatic talks more prominently.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States called for a vote Monday on a U.N. resolution that would impose the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea, a move that could lead to a showdown with the country’s biggest trading partner China and its neighbor Russia.
The Trump administration adopted a totally new approach with this resolution, circulating an American draft Tuesday and setting a vote six days later. With previous sanctions resolutions, the U.S. spent weeks and sometimes months negotiating the text with China and then presenting a resolution to the rest of the Security Council for a vote.
Several diplomats said the U.S. demand for a speedy council vote was aimed at putting maximum pressure on China and reflected Washington’s escalating concern over North Korea’s latest nuclear test, which its leaders touted as a hydrogen bomb, and its recent ballistic missile launch over Japan.
Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft, who backs “robust” new sanctions, said Thursday that the U.S. proposals to ban all oil imports and textile exports and prohibit North Koreans from working overseas — which helps fund and fuel the country’s nuclear and missile programs — are “a proportionate response” to its “illegal and reckless behavior.”
Rycroft stressed that “maximum possible pressure” must be exerted on North Korea to change course and give diplomacy a chance to end the crisis.
The proposed U.S. sanctions would also freeze all foreign financial assets of the government and its leader, Kim Jong Un. The U.S. draft also identified nine ships that have carried out activities prohibited by previous U.N. resolutions and would authorize any U.N. member state to stop these vessels on the high seas without their consent and use “all necessary measures” — which in U.N. language includes force — to carry out an inspection and direct the vessel to a port.
Professor Joseph DeThomas of Pennsylvania State University, a former U.S. ambassador and State Department official who dealt with North Korea, said the U.S. demand for quick council action is “an indicator of how the administration thinks time has run out.”
“My sense is they believe that they don’t have time for a delicate diplomatic dance,” he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Friday. “The other possibility … is they want to see the color of China’s money. They’re putting down the marker here and saying ‘OK, Are you prepared to do what is necessary to put pressure on North Korea at a moment when we’re simply out of time?’” (continue reading)
Six party talks. Xi gets Macron. Circle gets the square. (I think Russia is the Secret Square)
Six party talks is NOT the solution. Been there, done that under several presidents I believe.
No, six party talks are not the solution. But the call for six party talks is the beginning of the solution. Once six-party talks are called for, Trump will refuse. Thereby placing the onus on China to figure out what to do with the Norks.
So, you are correct. X gets the square.
The onus is already (and has been for awhile) on China to figure out what to do with the Norks; we don’t need a call for six party talks to get to that point………………………
LikeLiked by 1 person
China will be the one to call for six party talks when the economic pressure applied by the Trump administration leaves them no other option than to negotiate the denuclearization of North Korea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
UN Security Council has five permanent members: China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly (with end of term date):
Bolivia (2018) Egypt (2017) Ethiopia (2018) Italy (2017) Japan (2017) Kazakhstan (2018) Senegal (2017) Sweden (2018) Ukraine (2017)Uruguay (2017). Other member states may participate in deliberations but have no vote.
The six-party talks if they occur would be China, NK, Russia, US, SK and Japan.
Sec Tillerson will be in London next week to discuss NK and Libya.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance’s articles say China will call for six party talks (an indicator of China taking a loss in economic warfare chess). What happens from that point precisely I don’t know exactly.
Yes, but Xi and Putin want to set the table as to conditions. Xi’s call to Macron as I posted on the Presidential thread, is (I assume) an attempt to convince him to support the ‘double freeze’. Xi has deep pockets as in,
CEFC, A closely-held Chinese oil company agreed to buy a minority stake in Rosneft PJSC for about $9 billion, deepening energy and political ties with Russia amid increasing tensions with the U.S. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-08/china-s-cefc-buys-stake-in-rosneft-from-glencore-and-qatar
These reports are interesting:
In two articles published online this week, Russian analyst Aleksandr Nemets details the evidence many have assembled showing that Moscow is heavily involved in both the rocket program of North Korea and Pyongyang’s “aggressive plans” to use it against other countries.
http://www.kasparov.ru/material.php?id=59AD9D48C5F93
http://www.kasparov.ru/material.php?id=59B19008494AB
I think macron is firmly in the Trump camp.
Pulease.
“I would rather have a German division in front of me than a French one behind me.”
George s. Patton, jr.
