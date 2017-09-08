Hurricane Irma – Mid Day Friday

The 11:00am Hurricane Center Update shows a slightly weaker Hurricane Irma, with continued likely forecasts slightly West of central Florida. Mandatory evacuations of barrier islands are now underway on both coasts. Irma has the potential to be a topography changing event for the Southwest coast line of Florida.
At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the distinct eye of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 22.0 North, longitude 75.3 West. Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or so with a decrease in forward speed. A turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should move near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas today and Saturday, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning.
Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida.
Bryan Norcross – Friday morning update: Extraordinary HURRICANE IRMA continues on track. It will move into the Florida Straits just north of the Cuban coast tomorrow (Saturday) and turn to the north toward Florida during the day.
It is impossible to know the exact angle of the turn, though we are confident it will happen. The possibility that the worst of the storm will go closer to the Florida west coast or the east coast appear about even.
The storm has weakened a bit, down to 150 mph. There is opportunity for it to weaken a bit more if the circulation interacts with Cuba, but it could also restrengthen some over the Florida Straits south of the Keys.
The models overnight are split. The European model and some other behind-the-scenes models the National Hurricane Center uses – which have had the best accuracy so far with Irma – bring the eye of the hurricane with the worst winds closer to the west coast of the state than the GFS and some other models, which take it closer to the east coast. Both models and most imaginable tracks bring the core of the storm over the Florida Keys.
If the Euro track materializes, or anything like that, residents along the west coast of Florida who live near the water are in peril. Be sure you have taken all precautions to get away from areas that the Gulf may swamp in that scenario.
Taken together, the models and the NHC cone accentuate the fact that the entire state is at risk, and everyone needs to fully prepare for an unprecedented storm.
The threat is to Florida is EXTREME. This is not like any hurricane we have experienced in modern times. The closest is giant Hurricane Donna in 1960. This will be a long-duration event. You will have to be ready to stay in your safe spot for 12 hours or longer, depending on where the strongest winds track. Beyond the, the winds will blow hard for the best part of two days. It will affect the entire state, except the far western panhandle.
Even with excellent modern computer models, the exact track of the core of the hurricane, where the strongest winds occur, is critical, but not forecastable. We won’t know exactly who will be subject to the winds in the eyewall – forecast to be Category 4 – until hours before it happens. Outside the core, the winds will still be damaging, but not devastating. But damaging will will extend far from the eye.
We all need to prepare as if we knew 100% that the core of the hurricane were coming over our home, which means we prepare like we’re expecting Hurricane Andrew. Then we hope for the best. A jog of 25 miles, can make a tremendous difference.
Outside of the core, the very strong winds blowing over the water will drive the Atlantic into the east coast and the Gulf into the west coast. The west coast is extremely vulnerable to storm surge. Unless they get very lucky, life-threatening storm surge will occur from southwest Florida to the Big Bend. The surging water could go miles inland. Be very very careful not to remain in a dangerous location.
In South Florida, today is your last chance to prepare yourself and your family. What you do today can make a difference in the rest of your life. The decisions you make may be the most important of your life. Get to high ground if you live near the water. Find a strong building in which to ride out the storm. Park your car where it can survive flooding and flying debris.
The threat will expand north. I expect all of Florida except the Panhandle to eventually be under hurricane warnings. Do not be a victim. Take action so Hurricane Irma is an inconvenience, not a life-changing event.
Below are the important points from this morning’s National Hurricane Center advisory, followed by the preparation tips I included in yesterday’s post. Also, attached is the shopping list from Brevard County – except I recommend 7-days supply of food and water and an AM/FM portable radio.
NHC’S KEY MESSAGES:
1. Irma is an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane and will continue to bring life-threatening wind, storm surge, and rainfall hazards to the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas through Saturday. Heavy rainfall is still possible across portions of Hispaniola through today. Hurricane conditions will also spread over portions of the north coast of Cuba, especially over the adjacent Cuban Keys through Saturday.
2. Severe hurricane conditions are expected over portions of the Florida peninsula and the Florida Keys beginning Saturday night. Irma is likely to make landfall in southern Florida as a dangerous major hurricane, and bring life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts to much of the state. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for southern Florida, the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, and Florida Bay, while Hurricane Watches have been issued northward into central Florida.
3. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for southern Florida and the Florida Keys. A Storm Surge Warning means there is danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. A Storm Surge Watch has been issued north of the Storm Surge Warning area
for portions of the central Florida coast.
4. There is a chance of direct impacts in portions of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, but it is too early to specify the magnitude and location of these impacts.
YOUR TO-DO LIST
1. Try to get LED flashlights and lanterns. They last much longer. Have at least one flashlight for every person in your family, and ideally have a lantern or two for general lighting.
2. Get a portable radio and plenty of batteries so your whole family can listen to news coverage if the power goes out. Do NOT depend on your cellphone for communications.
3. Take photos today or tomorrow of every room, every piece of electronics, and everything valuable. Upload the pictures to the cloud – Dropbox, Microsoft Cloud, iCloud, Google Drive, etc. – before the storm.
4. Also take photos of key documents and upload them as well. You can do that today.
5. Save your contacts in your phone to the cloud. If you don’t know how to do that, frame grab your screen or have someone take photos of your contacts with their phone and email or text the pictures back to you to a friend. Don’t take a chance on losing your contacts if something happens to your phone.
6. Secure your photographs and albums in double plastic bags.
7. Plastic bags and duct tape are your friends. You can’t buy too many of them. Put documents in gallons-size (or larger) Ziploc bags. Put larger items in double large trash bags cocooned so the opening of the first bag is in the bottom of the second bag. Put some clothes in plastic bags in case you get a roof leak. Duct tape bags closed. Put valuables on a high shelf in a closet.
8. Think now about where you are going to park your car. A parking garage is ideal. Outside in a low-lying area or under a tree is the worst. Think about all of the cars you’ve seen ruined in storms because people made bad choices about where they parked the car before the storm. When we know the storm track, we’ll have a better idea which side of a building will give the best protection. Next to a building on the downwind side gives you the best chance if you have to leave your car outside.
9. Do your laundry and wash your dishes before the storm.
10. You dishwasher is an excellent “safe” in your house if you need someplace to put valuables. Your washer and dryer can offer good protection as well. These could be good places to put your bagged-up photos, for example.
11. Fill Ziploc bags ¾ full of water and stuff them in your freezer to fill up the space. The less air you have in the freezer, the longer your refrigerator will stay cold. Do NOT turn your refrigerator to any lower setting than normal – that can damage the unit.
12. Choose a friend or relative out of town to be the contact point for your family or group of friends. After a storm, it is always easier to get a call out of the area than within the storm zone. Be sure everybody has the out-of-town number and make a plan to check in ASAP after the storm.
13. If you live in a high rise, be sure you know what the procedures are going to be in the building. Will the building be evacuated? Will the water continue to work? Will elevators work? What is on a generator? If you can stay in the building (if it’s away from the water) find an interior hallway on a low floor where you can set up camp during the storm. It will not be safe to be on a high floor or near windows, even with modern hurricane impact windows. A hallway surrounded by concrete is your best bet.
14. Buy a plastic sheet – the kind you’d use as a drop cloth for painting – to line your bath tub. Line the bath tub and fill it with water before the storm. You’ll use this water to flush the toilet if the city water goes out. A sauce pan is a good scoop. Fill the tank and your toilet will work like normal.
15. Think about what you will sit on if you are in a hallway or other safe spot for a number of hours – maybe 12 hours or more. Consider comfortable folding chairs. Take food to your safe spot. Have books or other non-electronic amusements, including for the kids.
16. To repeat!! Do NOT count on your cellphone for communications. When Harvey hit Texas as a Cat 4, it knocked out the mobile phone system. In addition, your battery may run down and you may have no ability to charge it. Have an adapter so you can charge your cellphone in a car, have extra charges, and back-up batteries if you can.
17. Pick up your yard and anything that might blow in the wind. Bring in pool furniture if you can. Don’t put it in the water because it can damage the pool.
18. Check the shopping list attached below from Brevard County, Florida. It’s good, except I recommend 7 days of water and food, and an AM/FM portable radio so you can keep up with news coverage.
19. Most importantly, be sure you know a safe place where you and your family can ride out the storm, if it comes. This is the most critical decision you can make today. There almost certainly will be evacuations ordered for parts of Florida. If you live near the water, put together the food, clothes, valuable items, and important papers you’ll take with you NOW. Leave as early as possible. There will be a crush on the road and you may not find a hotel in the entire state of Florida.
20. Think clearly and carefully.
This is it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Howie,
What was it you said about 76 degrees wet Longitude a few days ago?
LikeLike
That is WEST not wet…
LikeLike
Both.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Long. 78 South of Andros. Now 80 S of Cay Sal looks probable. Key West…to GOM…To TPA….Uggggh.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
This explains eye wall replacement. It evidently can be good and bad.http://www.theweatherprediction.com/habyhints2/412/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This explains eye wall replacement. It evidently can be good and bad.http://www.theweatherprediction.com/habyhints2/412/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 23 people
Priceless!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep – and she’s “far too intelligent for religion”. As Bugs would say: “Whadda maroon!”
LikeLiked by 12 people
Judge not least you be judged.
LikeLiked by 8 people
There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Karma
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol, do stupid and then to top it off…FL voted Trump also.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Harriis county TX, hit by Harvey , went for Hillary. Karma indeed A-Hole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you look at election maps, you will find Houston area has gone overwhelmingly (D) for the last 50+ years!!
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/mapping-the-changing-face-of-the-lone-star-state/
LikeLike
Generous of whoever blanked out the name. I wouldn’t have, I’d have let them get well-deservedly slammed!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
May God keep safe all you Treepers in Florida. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you until this is over!
LikeLiked by 17 people
We’ll be praying for y’all here in Texas Florida, may god keep his hand on you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same out here in Oregon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And same up here in”Joy-zee”!!🙏🏻
LikeLike
Our prayers are with you all Treepers! Stay safe and when you get a chance after it’s over, touch base with us here to let us know you all are okay. God be with you all.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Pam, that video isn’t showing, and your link isn’t working…
LikeLike
I don’t know what happened because he retweeted it again. Sorry
LikeLike
Brad PanovichVerified account @wxbrad 28m28 minutes ago
Recent eye-wall replacement has yielded a much larger looking eye. #Irma
LikeLike
Tennis( up here in Northern Georgia) today was absolutely wonderful. I played two sets with D… we won em both. D’s home is in Key Largo, it is a trailer. She told me that her neighbor is staying.. in a trailer… D was not optimistic, but she was not upset. She is safe up here…We are really lucky.
Lord help everyone traveling, and the people who are stuck in traffic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Lord, please bring people together thru this difficult time!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it hits Ragged Island and passes south of Cay Sal….Hello, Gulf of Mexico. Goodbye Tampa Bay.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Howie please keep posting your thoughts. I’ve given up on news 4 JAX !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wort possible case is right in the middle of the table. Cat 5 from SW landfall Clearwater. Stupid Tampa Mayor twiddling hiz thumbs and watching TV.
LikeLike
I don’t know if I’m coming or going after watching the weather forecast from other sources. You are making far more sense to me!
LikeLike
I hope not. I am only a mile from the inter-coastal but it does not flood here. Last year’s tropical storm where we got 20″ of rain in two days our streets in intersections flooded but a hour after the rain stopped the water was gone.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
hat tip to Ziiggii who put me onto these to twitter peeps. I didn’t see Ziiggii here on the boards yet, not trying to take over his territory, but thought would post.
Ziiggii you have been so helpful with your explanations and posts from these two guys. Many thanks again, God bless and be safe as effects come inward towards us all.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wow. Those poor people in Barbuda. All of their homes were already destroyed, and here comes another one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know, where do they go. God have Mercy
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
Worried sick for my daughter and her husband in Ponte Vedra Beach–there were mandatory evacuations close to them but they are not in the zone, she is on call for hospital this weekend and feels like she has to stay unless mandatory evac. UGh.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have my wife and daughter about 40 minutes from your daughter in Jacksonville! My wife is moving in with her sister who lives in Zone E since our home is in Zone A. I hate to say that I hope the European model is correct but at the same time we have Treppers and Americans living on the West Coast of Florida. I will continue to pray for everyone that will be effected by this Hurricane.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh I hope your family, and Muh Shu, will be safe and sound. I am praying for them as well as for all our Treepers in the danger zone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sylvia!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My son and his family live in Ft Lauderdale.
We are so worried about them.
I hope listingstarboared and flepore’s family are all well.
We will pray for all of you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you everyone–we shall pray for all of our Treeper loved ones in Florida!!!
LikeLike
She might be asked to go into hospital early because of road problems. Actually most hospitals are among the best places to be…generators and priority reconnection of power, plenty of food, structurally sound buildings with all kinds of safe places. Being worried sick doesn’t help her or you. Been through three bad ones…voice of experience.
LikeLike
So many rock solid inner rooms in hosp. bldgs. And a ton of people on site to help you if you *do* encounter difficulties.
Kinda wish I was in one now myself!
LikeLike
Tegan and sunnydaze make a great point about hospitals, listingstarboard. Take heart in their wise words, if you can. I’ll pray.
LikeLike
Thanks everyone! Guess its always a Moms job to be worried sick about something lol
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pam you have been doing Yeoman’s work providing all these posts and videos for us. God bless and many thanks!
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Idiots asking about DACA. They should not be allowed to ask questions.
LikeLike
You can see Gov Scott’s briefing on this feed NOW!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not big on saving bottom water…
LikeLike
Best of luck to everyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Phil Keating/Hurricane ……. Always synonymous in my mind 😄
Please be safe Everyone .
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
From early today
LikeLike
I am NOT liking this new more westerly track. I’m in a GA border county, 50 mi NE of Tallahassee. Northbound traffic on US 19 is steady, all the motels and RV parks are full, and it looks like a Cat 2 right at me Monday by noon. Hermine was nasty enough. 4kw generator, plenty of food and water, and the house is round and built into a hill. But that’s just me. Yikes!
LikeLiked by 6 people
God bless Martin, please keep posting when you can to let us know you are well
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Perhpas someone could tell Rick that very few people watch CNN anymore. If not for Pam, I wouldn’t even know he would be on. (ps: I’m not watching CNN)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Don’t forget the guns and lots of ammunition. Lots of desperate unprepared people out there.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Done and done.
If looting starts up here, I am planning to dig a shallow grave in my front yard, stick shovel in dirt pile with a sign that says
LOOTING = ⬇️
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is about the only looting I can see justified, save those babies too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Make sure pets have collars with good, readable tags.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Keep dogs on a leash if possible when going outside to do their “business”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just saw this on Sundance’s twitter feed…unbelievable size comparison of Irma and Andrew
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is Irma following the same path as andrew?
LikeLiked by 1 person
that I am not sure. but I want to say no as Andrew made landfall in Homestead and cut across the state….however SD and/or others can correct me on this. Irma seems to be going up thru the state of FL south to north as projected currently but still tracking westerly currently
LikeLike
I almost want to ask SD to have a post for people to check in and coordinate if needed. Not for anything but that. With twitter, et al not sure if its needed, but it wouldnt hurt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the fear is the trolls and nefarious creatures that hover here, and that is why people stay private. But there are ways we can figure stuff out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, esp with the people who have been saying conservatives should die and not get donations in both fl and tx!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Redleg, saw you on the boards. Hope you and Mrs. Redleg are well and things coming together for you. I think of y’all often. If you need anything when the behemoth Irma tracks our way, reach out and we will find our way to you! God bless and be safe. Hugs
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, GaG!!! We’re hanging in, praying of course; still looking for our next great adventure. But our trials are insignificant in comparison to all our Friends in Texas and Florida, not to mention the poor souls in the Caribbean. God Bless! Let’s see what the first of the week brings us here in the ATL area.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am predicting that the name “Irma” as a Hurricane will be retired.
My friend is stuck at the Fort Lauderdale airport, I am suddenly aware that those who work for the airlines stay and brave it out longer than they otherwise might in order to serve those who need to evacuate by air.
You all have such incredible information; Thank You.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lord, keep that storm out of the Gulf of Mexico. Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen and Amen
LikeLike
Looks like IRMA just completed the ERC, (while) ingesting some DRY air off the Cuba mountains.. In a few hours look for Her to “re-strengthining” Father away from those mountains & Land interaction, as She gets over the “Jet Fuel”..(Fl straights) maintaining Cat 4~5 Status…
Prayers Folks,, more Prayers..
LikeLiked by 2 people
it appears the key is the turn of this beast….I see that it spins counter clock-wise and on maps I see the wind that pushes east near the upper gulf coast…is that what will determine the turn?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Big list of accommodations in the state of Alabama.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1mnmduxSacF4jerDLD7h0q65VQ7A9-cAnxNvP1Z1LtAA/htmlview?usp=sharing&sle=true
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be sure & stay on the good side.
LikeLike
I wonder how many homeless people live in Florida and how they’ll fare during this storm?
LikeLike
Gas update
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1vAxRNEDXXaxl
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just a bit of levity during this stressful time. Were it not for President Trump running, Jeb! might be leading the Fed’s efforts:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike