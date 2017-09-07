Hunkering Down…

Twenty-five years ago, in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, in the area around Homestead AFB, I gained my first experience at what society looks like when it is stretched, desperate and begins to collapse.
Burning every other house on a cul-de-sac, intentionally, one-by-one, just to provide light to keep the looters at bay, well, lets say that experience is life changing.
When you witness an elderly lady walking, soaking wet, with bread bags on her feet instead of shoes, it also changes your perspective quickly.
There are some things actually worse than devastating hurricanes, one of those things is the aftermath, the anxiety, the behavior, and how desperation manifests in people you might have seen only a week prior at a grocery store. Now that same person is willing to do anything to survive or improve their lot in life, and that’s a scary reality.
Today, while trying to help people prepare for Hurricane Irma, I was reminded of that experience in the aftermath of Andrew – through the eyes of a desperate ‘bad hombre” willing to rob me because he couldn’t get the materials needed to secure his own home from the hardware store.
He didn’t want money; just wanted the tools… so he took them.
I have replacements; and choose not to escalate a desperate situation into something that might possibly end up far worse.
That said, I hope,… check that… I PRAY, South Florida survives the worst weather forecast of Hurricane Irma and the storm doesn’t leave devastation in its aftermath. However, what really concerns me are the flashbacks to that Homestead experience in ’92 in the aftermath of Andrew; and how law and order collapsed for almost a full week.
There are very good reasons why anxiety violence in South Florida is not being discussed right now, there are also some PC reasons I’m sure. Regardless, perhaps this short reminder is worthwhile for a few people who may need to prepare themselves for what can happen.
Evacuation will not be possible for many people; partly because there’s a fuel shortage and not enough gas for South Florida people to actually get on the road and head North. Ten to sixteen million people headed North on basically three main arteries is virtually impossible to pull off under the best of circumstances, so many will have to hunker down.
Keep a level head about yourself. Avoid crowds. If you have prepared yourself appropriately you should have enough supplies to last at least 3 days before needing to leave home. If you can, stay inside; if you can’t, don’t travel alone. Always have someone with you and look out for your neighbors.
Don’t tell anyone what supplies you may or may not have. If anyone asks, even friends, instead ask them: what do they need? If you can help, great, do it; but don’t discuss what your supplies are. Also, remember, absent of electrical power, predators know everyone shopping is carrying cash.
Protect yourself and your family. Use common sense, and always trust your instincts.
If you want a sense of what Sundance is referring to about Hurricane Andrew then you might want to watch this documentary narrated by Bryan Norcross.
Sad but true, accurate information. Keep’em locked and loaded folks!!
Stay safe!! God Bless!!
Why does it seem these monsters always appear in the dark and dreadful night?
Satan … he and his minions are afraid of God’s light…keep praying and alighten the path with His righteousness, Amen, and God bless everyone 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Settle down.
I am not unsettled jst expressing a view … best wishes
Thanks for that share Sundance. We can pray that the human nature will rise above the fear.
Indeed, Sundance is doing a great job of imparting his wisdom to those in the path of the storm and it is very much appreciated. I have family evacuating Florida right now. They are of an age that they should seriously consider if this is the place they should be living. We have been in contact during the day. The interstate is a parking lot. This is very stressful. I pray for all of those in the path of this storm that God will wrap his arm of protection around them and see them through, protecting their lives, the things they have worked for and most importantly their loved ones. May it be according to his will. Amen.
You are absolutely right! After reading this post, I was heartbroken. SD I am so sorry that happened to you. Hopefully Governor Scott is doing everything he possibly can to protect the citizens of South Florida. I know he has called open the National Guard. If I am not mistaken nearly 4,000+ at this point.
Prayers, prayers and more prayers, on my knees 🙏
It’s all I’ve got from here in NY, unceasing prayer 🙏
thank you! Please include my daughter Jessica in your prayers…. only 200 yards from Tampa Bay. She and I lived thru 2 when she was little but this time she is facing it only with her beloved dog Buckley. She is as prepared as one can be. She wanted to evac to me but her hearings and mediations could not be cancelled and now it is too late due to traffic and gas shortages. I am at peace. She is in the Lord’s hands and has excellent survival skills.
BTW: SUNDANCE…A huge thank you for this. You have the best info of ANYWHERE. The Pinellas gov website crashed but I was able to send her the evac center info FROM HERE! You may have saved her life.
God bless and please PRAY.
Be safe everyone. Praying for all of you.
Same here, NH. We have friends and familty dotted all over FL., Miami, West Palm, Naples, Sarasota, (one from Key Largo who is thankfully in CT at the moment) and our fellow Treepers everywhere. Please all stay safe and act with deliberation. Our prayers are with you all.
God bkess you and yors WSB 🇺🇸💖🇺🇸
Lets try again, God bless you and yours, WSB
Prayers to all of your loved ones.
My mom is in Palm Beach County and is staying put. She’s west of US 1, has hurricane shutters. I am worried sick.
Homestead AFB was in a rough area at the best of times. God Bless Sundance; and praying for everyone’s safety.
Prayers for all… and that you and your loved ones are safe, Sundance.
Praying for everyone in Irma’s path. I hope & pray that people in FL will be as kind and helpful as most of us have been to each other in TX after Harvey.
sherry, folks from Texas are the salt of the earth (I’m formerly from NM), FL – not sot much and I will not elaborate on that. My prayers for the Floridians.
Wise advice, something no one would think about. Desperation affects people in different ways. No one discusses the aftermath until it gets out of control and then it is too late. Take care people. This is one big bad machine moving toward our shores. Kentucky is now in the path and remember we received 10-12″ from Harvey. We are sure to receive as much this time around. Prayers for everyone to be safe and alert.
I have a friend on dialysis in Vero Beach, he lives alone. Am quite concerned. Just sent him this article and hope he needs the advice.
Prayers 🙏❤️🙏
Prayers up for your dear friend.
Dialysis and a hurricane…not a nice combination
I will be praying for him. This is serious. May God give him good rental function and safety during this trying time.
Renal function. Sorry for the typo. My heart was and is in the right place even if my spelling isn’t.
In Miami … going to stay and hoping for the best ! Tomorrow is the feast of The Virgin of Charity , the patroness of Cuba . All the Cuban community will be on their knees at the shrine of ” la hermita” , I am confident her powerful intercession will shield us !
Blessed Mother, pray for us 🙏
Mariposa I wish you luck and I just bought a Virgin of Charity candle in case we lose power here in N. Florida. Ofcourse I have other light sources but somehow that candle called to me. I will light that candle and pray for all in the path of Irma.
I’m just wondering about the “rules of engagement” in the aftermath of a major disaster…
In Florida I believe they have the Castle Doctrine just like we do in MO for protection of your life and property. I maybe wrong, but I think it is up to the Governor to decide how the National Guard can respond to looters.
Be kind and courteous, but have a plan to take out everyone in the room if needed.
The National Guard should already be in place. The Governor should have already made this decision.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was not able to purchase a generator until 17 days after Andrew. FPL connected power to our house Thanksgiving Day. 3 days food and water is not nearly enough. Stock up.
My house was destroyed in Andrew. I have nightmares about some things that happened in the aftermath and find it too emotional to revisit. I also found out a lot about myself and others. I saw horrible things, and I saw wonderful things. I learned that it never, ever matters WHAT you have (it can be gone in the blink of an eye), , it is WHO you have that matters. Peace and safety to my fellow Floridians.
Sincerest thoughts and prayers from this household up here in Canada.
What often strikes me, is the resilience of so many Americans. Tornadoes, Hurricanes, Floods.
You folks are an inspiration.
Something tells me that Conservatives are the best prepared people around. Prayers to all… May God put his hands around you and keep you safe. Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There is just something wrong about that. 😦
Praying for all the people who will be impacted. Before , during & after Irma. Maybe, just maybe, having PDJT in office may help a wee bit in some way.
I will pray hard for you guys. We love you all and wish you all the best – from the entire USA to Florida.
Amen!!!!!
Thank you ! 💕🙏🏻
“Burning every other house on a cul-de-sac, intentionally, one-by-one, just to provide light to keep the looters at bay,”
If this isn’t an urban myth then the cul de sac needs some more …errr…flexible thinkers who have an event horizon beyond 24 hours and some ability to plan ahead.
Incompetent minds produce incompetent results.
I’m assuming they were just taking scrapped wood for a central bonfire to provide light at night. Possibly with auxiliary bonfires to light up the backs of homes. That would actually make sense.
No circling the wagons with shotgun riders to protect ? Burn it 2 save it ? I’ll bet u have another modus operandi now ?
Unless you have been in that situation it’s easy to second-guess actions taken by a group gripped by a very real fear of harm coming to their families.
My dear fellow Treepers, there’s always that one guy ready to sow discord 😐
We won’t allow negative attention seekers steal our peace at this already difficult time.
Disengage and remain faithful.
This is a perfect time to join collectively in prayer 🙏
❤️.
Two weeks earlier and my family and I would have been settled in at Homestead AFB. On the way to relocate we stopped off to visit relatives and watched Andrew demolish that base and we no longer had a place to go.
Electric and phones were out for months. No food or water, no place to get any. I paid 32 dollars for a case of beans (12 cans), that a guy (and several members of his family) got for free from the National Guard and was black marketing them to people who had no way to get out and no Guard in their neighborhood. I ate them cold. Not much on beans anymore.
That is one of the things I stock up on. That and peanut butter. And, canned vegies.
I’m no angel…but there is no way I would ever do what that guy did and charge $ for food during an emergency I hope he has changed his life and is no longer the same person who did that.
Prayers for those in Irma’s path! We got some of Andrew as well, and didn’t know what was going on in FL until almost a week later Same with Katrina. Only had a radio to tell us what was going on. During the flood last year, everyone I knew was open carrying, and I had my firearm within arm’s reach at all times. I say prepare for the worst, hope for the best! Stay safe!
Praying for everybody! I will pray further that the example of good people coming together after Harvey will influence the people of Florida after Irma.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have all the people with infirmities and handicaps been evacuated to safer areas? Bussed north or into places where there will be enough caretakers to watch over and protect them?
Tennessee has put into place laws that advocate for small homes for people with handicaps. That’s all well and good, but when you have people with mental disabilities who MUST have assistance and supervision and their medications, it’s bad news if there aren’t enough caretakers and their regular caretaker must prioritize his or her own family as a matter of normal ethics.
Hoping that everyone who needs evacuation assistance has been evacuated, and that no one is being asked to do the impossible
I’ve had the same thoughts – and I’d guess Florida has more senior citizens than any other state.
Prayers up for you, Sundance, and everyone in Irma’s path. One of my workers wanted to try and work through the weekend at her house in Rockledge, I took all her assignments away and ordered her to board up and get out. No point in playing the part of hero in times like these.
It’s difficult, I know, at times like these to focus on the fact that whatever G-d brings is good.
Perhaps G-d wants us to give of all the great kindnesses and generosities that He blesses us with here in the U.S.A., and this can only really be brought about by the kind of challenge you all are facing down south.
In any case, be safe, everyone.
First and foremost, Sundance, we are all extremely glad you did not engage the desperate individual who robbed you. The Lord will offer him an opportunity to repent, perhaps sooner than later.
During Hurricane Donna, we lost 25 oak trees, all over 100 years old. Five of them crashed through our boarded up windows. Utility pole down across the house for four days made us prisoners. Fortunately, my Dad had prepared well.
These are times that bring out the worst and best in our race. Hopefully, all of us will encounter (or have a chance to be) the latter in the coming days.
We’re in central Florida. Supplies laid in, lines of communication established, gathering point identified, battened down. Just the two of us so the party on Sunday will be small – but LOUD! (Mama likes to dance!)
At the risk of sounding almost French – Today We Are All One Florida Family!
Be safe, y’all!
Again…
NEW Bottle of REGULAR (unscented) Chlorox bleach can be used to disinfect water.
emergency disinfect water chlorox
Have in stock cheese cloth and coffee filters for removing particulates.
Rice water is used to rehydrate people with cholera. (probiotics either tablets or cheeses like yogurt…)
RICE… (long grain) with resistant starch selectively feeds beneficial bacteria in the gut, and the fermentation process does not happen until the starch reaches the colon. Not only does it not feed the bacteria in the small intestine, but many strains of pathogenic bacteria seem to adhere to the starch, thus carrying them out of the small intestine and into the large intestine where they can be excreted in feces. So it reduces levels of pathogens,and is selectively used by beneficial bacteria, reduces levels of bacteria in the small intestine.
Sources:
http://aem.asm.org/content/66/10/4212.full (For actual photograph taken of bacteria adhering to resistant starch)
thescipub.com/pdf/10.3844/ajassp.2013.313.321
http://aem.asm.org/content/71/8/4850.full.pdf
I am really concerned. I remember Andrew. This could be twice as bad. And the world down there is way more crowded and violent, frankly, than it was in 92. We could be talking Mad Max land down there. I hope and pray the storm turns, slows down, something. God help them…
This totally sucks. I live in Florida (St. Pete) for most of the year, been there for 35 yrs. I’m truly scared about this one. So many hurricane threats my husband had to stay at the hospital. (They don’t shut down because of hurricanes.) I’m glad that for this one, we’re retired and out of the state. Our home in Florida can be rebuilt, if necessary, but we’ll be safe here in Tennessee. My daughter, her husband and my 4 y/o grandson are leaving at 2 a.m. tomorrow morning to hopefully avoid the parking lot on I-75.
Make us proud Florida, following the lead of Texas. May this storm pass without anyone losing their life. Ya’ll be safe. A nation is praying for you.
It is hard for me to believe Hurricane Andrew was 25 years ago. I still remember being on vacation and standing in a motel room in front of a TV watching the coverage as I was trying to use my curling iron.
Sundance’s cautionary words should be carefully reflected upon, I think. Unless you have been through a life and death event such as he described, it is difficult to know what decisions you will make and how you will react to the challenges. Most of us are fortunate enough that we haven’t had those experiences.
It doesn’t take long for people who are cold, wet, hungry, to become desperate. Most people will be unprepared, or insufficiently prepared, for what comes after. Sundance has provided a real service to people trying to prepare them and urge them to prepare themselves for what may come.
I am on the other side of the continent which might as well be the other side of the world. But I look at the map and see the potential route of Irma and I look at Florida and break out in a sweat thinking about trying to get out of that state and how few options there are, and even once out of Florida, where do you go and how far? Terrifying, actually.
There are so many of you from Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, who post here. All I can do is pray for you. Just know that I have, and I will continue to do so, and I will be checking for updates. God bless and keep you.
Suggestion:
Make sure you have a SUPPORT GROUP — AKA GOOD NEIGHBORS
It makes things a lot easier if you are organized a head of time. What one family can not do a group often can.
Praying for all in her path and, most of all, praying she takes a hard right turn, back to where she came from.
🔺☝🏻️Don’t forget that you have useable water in your water heater if need be.
http://www.waterheaterrescue.com/Longevity/emergency-preparedness-and-water-heaters.html
Sounds like you have had direct experience with what many are facing in FL.
Thank you Sundance for posting such useful info at a time like this!
And many thanks for all of your posts! It is obvious that you are a truly brilliant and gifted individual. I have gained so very much by following what you post! Please keep up the good work my friend 🙂
