President Trump Strikes Debt Ceiling Deal With Democrats in Exchange for Harvey Relief Funding…

Hostage negotiations are bad ju-ju, until it’s Democrats holding the hostages.

You see,… today a funny thing happened on the way to the ‘Trump holds Dreamers Hostage for Border Wall Funding’ party. Apparently the ‘Democrats Held Hurricane Harvey Victims Hostage to a Debt Ceiling Deal’. Huh… funny that.

(VIA AP) Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to a plan to fund the government and increase the nation’s debt limit for three months as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Hurricane Harvey victims. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the agreement Wednesday after meeting with Trump at the White House.

The deal promises to speed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid bill, which passed the House Wednesday, to Trump’s desk before disaster accounts run out later this week. The move buys almost three months for Washington to try to solve myriad issues, including more funding for defense, immigration, health care, and a longer-term increase in the government’s borrowing authority. (link)

Trump on Air Force One tells press had good meeting with Dem leaders Pelosi and Schumer. "We agreed to a 3-month extension on debt ceiling." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 6, 2017

(VIA AP 2) President Donald Trump says he’s agreed to a “very good” deal to fund the government and increase the nation’s borrowing limit for three months as part of an agreement to rush disaster aid to victims of storm Harvey. Trump told reporters traveling with him aboard Air Force One that “we essentially came to a deal and I think the deal will be very good.” The moves buys almost three months for Washington to try to solve myriad issues, including more funding for defense, immigration, health care, and a longer-term increase in the government’s borrowing authority. Trump met earlier at the White House with top House and Senate leaders of both political parties. (link)

The Latest: President Trump agrees to a deal to fund government, increase debt limit as part of Harvey aid. https://t.co/qCvpHFpOjE — The Associated Press (@AP) September 6, 2017

BREAKING: House overwhelmingly backs $7.9B aid package for Harvey victims as US disaster reserves dwindle. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 6, 2017

Impromptu Presser aboard Air-Force-One:

