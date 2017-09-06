President Trump Strikes Debt Ceiling Deal With Democrats in Exchange for Harvey Relief Funding…

Hostage negotiations are bad ju-ju, until it’s Democrats holding the hostages.
You see,… today a funny thing happened on the way to the ‘Trump holds Dreamers Hostage for Border Wall Funding’ party. Apparently the ‘Democrats Held Hurricane Harvey Victims Hostage to a Debt Ceiling Deal’. Huh… funny that.
(VIA AP) Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to a plan to fund the government and increase the nation’s debt limit for three months as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Hurricane Harvey victims.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the agreement Wednesday after meeting with Trump at the White House.
The deal promises to speed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid bill, which passed the House Wednesday, to Trump’s desk before disaster accounts run out later this week.
The move buys almost three months for Washington to try to solve myriad issues, including more funding for defense, immigration, health care, and a longer-term increase in the government’s borrowing authority. (link)
(VIA AP 2) President Donald Trump says he’s agreed to a “very good” deal to fund the government and increase the nation’s borrowing limit for three months as part of an agreement to rush disaster aid to victims of storm Harvey.
Trump told reporters traveling with him aboard Air Force One that “we essentially came to a deal and I think the deal will be very good.”
The moves buys almost three months for Washington to try to solve myriad issues, including more funding for defense, immigration, health care, and a longer-term increase in the government’s borrowing authority.
Trump met earlier at the White House with top House and Senate leaders of both political parties. (link)
.
Impromptu Presser aboard Air-Force-One:
Making a deal doesn’t mean I am in your side, It doesn’t mean I forget who the enemy is, it doesn’t mean others won’t know what you did.
Goddam good deal, I would make that deal.
Getting some bipartisanship started so Trump can negotiate a combined Dreamer and border wall deal?
I am fine with this deal for the simple reason that it send a message to gop. You don’t deal with me I will deal with them. Gotta play the both sides of the uniparty off against each other whenever possible
That’s what MAGA has always been. We hate the Democrats, and we hate the GOP. The only reason why we voted for the GOP is just because they’re slightly better than the DNC but not by much.
The only thing that matters is MAGA, not the parties.
Except with insane threats of impeachment. The GOPe has to keep their mask on about it, so we need to keep the Dems far away from the House.
It’s a really tricky needle we’re threading, but like Sundance has always said, “We’ve been waiting for this fight.” I suspect it’s our pitchforks that keep them honest.
At the end, yes.
E X A C T L Y
The President has to throw them a bone once in a while. Whether we like it or not, the Dems will have to get some of what they want, in the form of minor victories, to assure the viability of any long-term agreements. That’s where Obama failed: he could not compromise to any degree, so he threw away the Constitution, Trump’s trying to rehabilitate it..
He gave them a longer haul in afghanistan, and I don’t see them backing off on calling him a cruel nazi, or agreeing to pass anything he wants
None of this is going to change overnight, and some compromise is to be expected. Plus, DJT is an exceptional—not infallible—leader, but he learns. I am setting my hope on that.
Trump is doing pretty well, considering he is Gulliver in the land of Lilliputians.
That’s what I read it as, a big F you to McConnell and Paul Ryan….In exchange Trump gets his funding win/win…
Trump is going to be what many people voted for, Finally. The Post-Party Non-Ideological President who’s only focus is to Make America Great Again.
This is what he’s doing.
The Conservatives screwed him on Obamacare.
The Moderates screwed him on Nominations and would openly bash him after every opportunity
A lot of Republican voters are sick of the party and only stuck around to vote for Trump in the primaries last year to get him the nomination. The Gone Old Party is what the Republicans have already become. Good riddance.
Here’s what I see..The ONLY legislation voted on to date was repeal/replace–and it was the R’s that killed it–Murkowski and Collins and of course McStain…so from 52 Senators to 49…President Trump is going to need at least ONE Democrat to vote with the R’s–whether it be Chucky or someone else because Murk and Collins are Dems and McStain HATES PDJT..so…He just reached out to Chucky and left McCriminal a voice message stating that if you cannot herd your 52 stupid cats, I just let Chucky run the damn Senate and we will at least get something accomplished…MAGA!
And Heitkamp is on AF1, as we write, with POTUS to ND.
Hence–The tax reform speech in ND…WOW!
I am reading this as a timetable tell. The Democrats have some nasty trick that needs 3 months.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is why I would really like to know what happened for Feinstein and Pelosi to come out as they did last week, moderating about POTUS.
Was there a threat? Or was it polling? Something triggered them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At the least, knowledge that *THEIR* ANTIFA is being heavily monitored by the feds.
At the most, premature guilty conscience of the next attack on Trump.
I still do not trust them one bit. Commies don’t give up. They find a new way to come back undetected. They haven’t even TRIED a JFK yet. So I don’t think they’ve let go of that option.
When the ANTIFA violence after Charlottesville and Berkeley generated a firestorm on the right, dots were rapidly being connected between CHINA/DEMS/ANTIFA/REVCOM/SOROS/GLOBOS.
This scared the heck out of the congressional commies. That, combined with apparent WIRES all over the victims of ANTIFA.
But I am under no illusion that they’re not going to try to stop Trump with some new conspiracy. Commies will be commies. Conspiracy is their quintessence.
Time for a big neck tie party, along with truckloads of tar and feathers…
I think it’s us, and we are growing in strength. And as mentioned upthread, our pitchforks (2nd amendment).
The president will ditch the GOP after he is re-elected. He’ll probably go independent while a new political party is being established. The two parties have sold us down the river so a DC liberal Democrat and a DC conservative Republican are equally rotten in my book.
Or was it just PT’s pre-meditated mixed message on DACA, daring Congress to structure a DACA bill? Which we know is a farce becasue the Repubs hold majorities.
Or was there a secret opening negotiation on the Wall that included the narrowest of windows on immigration?
It takes us past Hurricane Season & the cleanup period afterward.
3 months.
That puts us in the first week of December.
Are they going to Shut Down the Govt at Christmas time?
Heheh. I don’t think so.
Lyin Ryan and McTurtle had planned to force an 18 month debt limit through to get them past the 2018 election holding Harvey funding hostage and with no border wall fencing. But Trump made this deal and cut the gop off at the knees.
I have seen many people saying this was a huge warning shot at the GOPe. Sure hope so.
You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometime you find. You get what you need
Great tune
Great point!
One of our fellow Treeper’s by the name wyntre wrote the following about me:
You should bottle your eternal optimism and sell it. You’d be a billionaire in no time.
In order to reach that billion dollars, I am going to say this right now, “Repeal and Replace Will Occur Before October 1st”!
I have been posting threads in the Presidential over the last two weeks pertaining to the Graham/Cassidy/Heller Bill currently under consideration.
You can find my last five posts below (in order of last to first):
https://fleporeblog.wordpress.com/2017/09/06/we-are-taking-additional-steps-in-repealing-and-replacing-obamacare-even-politico-took-notice/
https://fleporeblog.wordpress.com/2017/08/31/repeal-and-replace-is-alive-and-kicking-great-interview-with-senator-lindsey-graham-of-sc-yesterday-with-breitbart/
https://fleporeblog.wordpress.com/2017/08/27/the-huffington-post-is-scared-that-there-maybe-a-bill-that-can-get-50-votes-to-repeal-and-replace-obamacare/
https://fleporeblog.wordpress.com/2017/08/27/the-left-online-site-for-all-things-healthcare-related-are-scared-of-the-grahamcassidyheller-repeal-and-replace-bill/
https://fleporeblog.wordpress.com/2017/08/24/obamacare-may-still-die-and-they-are-scared-to-death-with-what-would-replace-it/
One of the architects of Obamacare is SCARED out of his mind passed on the following tweet and article:
http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/349462-mccain-backs-graham-cassidy-obamacare-repeal-effort
From the article linked above:
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Wednesday that he supports a newer version of an ObamaCare repeal-and-replace bill, throwing some support behind the last-ditch effort.
McCain said he backs a bill from Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) that would convert ObamaCare spending into block grants for states.
Asked if he supported it, McCain told reporters, “Yes. You think I wouldn’t be?”
Asked if he thinks the bill has legs before Sept. 30, McCain said, “I do.”
“I think he’s getting a number of governors who are supportive of his approach to weigh in,” McCain said of Graham.
Importantly McCain said that his home state’s governor, Doug Ducey (R), supports the bill.
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday on Fox News that President Trump would sign the Graham-Cassidy bill.
Democrats argue the block grant approach in the bill would lead to harmful cuts, including to Medicaid.
Andy Slavitt, is a former health care industry executive who was acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2015 to 2017 under Barry from Hawaii. He decided to write an opinion piece in the USA Today. He realizes that Republicans finally found the perfect bill that will get the 50 required votes in the Senate.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/09/06/health-care-smackdown-last-ditch-aca-repeal-drive-threatens-bipartisan-fixes-andy-slavitt-column/634207001/
From the article linked above:
There is competition — yet another partisan effort to repeal the ACA, led by Republican senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Dean Heller of Nevada. Though it is out of touch with public sentiment, their proposal has one new thing its sponsors are hoping will make a difference — financial payoffs to the states of senators whose votes they are courting.
The first draft of Graham-Cassidy-Heller looks like the same repeal-and-replace plans Americans soundly rejected in poll after poll. It would end both Medicaid for people slightly above the poverty line and tax credits for people buying coverage in the individual market, replacing both with a capped block grant that would gradually shrink until it disappeared altogether. The plan also makes deep cuts to Medicaid, weakens federal protections for people with preexisting conditions, and introduces Medicaid caps which limit the spending on low-income kids, seniors and people with disabilities.
But it’s not Graham-Cassidy-Heller’s unpopular policies that are expected to make a repeal effort successful. The secret weapon is a cynical redistribution of federal money from mostly urban, blue states that have expanded Medicaid to rural, red states that did not.
An analysis from the Center on Budget Policy Priorities of an early version of the bill estimates what this will mean for states. Nine states would see their funding cut by 50% or more compared to what their Medicaid expansion and exchange subsidies would otherwise be. These states include expected conservative targets like New York, California, New Jersey and Massachusetts, but also North Carolina, Florida and Virginia.
Yet somehow Maine, Alaska, Nevada and West Virginia are almost entirely protected from these cuts in the early years (although every state would be hard hit in the long run or in the event of a recession or public health emergency like Hurricane Harvey.) What do those states have in common? Each has Republican senators who either voted against or strongly considered voting against the last Senate repeal bill.
Very good news on repeal/replace. Let’s get it done!
POTUS knows exactly what he’s doing. The UNIPARTY is losing. He’ll rip both parties apart before it’s over.
Maybe. But today he didn’t hurt the reputations of “Chuck and Nancy.”
I didn’t think there was any more to hurt?
Agreed! PDJT is the obvious hero. Dems and GOPe clamoring for more money, so he swaps a deal – I will give you your buckage if you agree to provide relief to my Texans!
Ya gotta love the man!
This is how I see it:
Pros: We need funding for Harvey right now, and have another storm on us that may need even more. Time is of the essence. It’s going to get done… but we don’t need to drag our feet.
The Republicans are dragging their feet and started the day off with “oh, we might not be able to work a deal with the Dems” so President Trump worked the deal and comes off like a pragmatist.
It also makes him look good to the citizens of the country, because he looks like he doesn’t play around when it comes to money that is essentially charity money to rebuild. This gains him unmeasurable good will with Americans.
Cons: He worked with the Democrats which might piss off some extremists. He gave the Democrats their debt ceiling increase they wanted and that congress would have given them anyways.
Not sure why this is a big deal to anybody. He just made what was bound to happen, happen faster.
Good stuff! Ryan and McConnell looked as inept as ever, and better yet the swampers will be stuck in DC for the Holidays for a budget fight. Haha, merry Xmas, swamp!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am laughing.
As Congress works over the holidays doing then what they should have done over the summer, the President will have delivered to Congress milk and some Christmas cookies to remind them who is in charge.
I’m totally fine with this because this morning Ryan and McConnell were going to try and screw him.
‘GOP leaders to give Trump bitter pill on spending, debt ‘
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/349329-gop-leaders-to-give-trump-bitter-pill-on-spending-debt
Our president returned them to weasel and turtle, in the form of suppositories.
Hyenas and iackals…
Why should hurricane relief even be touched?
Sick minds and hearts.
So this is a good thing?
Maybe not if you are ideological, where all things republican are good, and all things democrat are bad. But if you favor doing what is right for America, this is excellent. It also is great politics, letting the never Trumpers know that that they are not the only kids in the sand box.
Watching Trump go about his job is just awesome. This is a unique governemnt. It is not often we get to see a leader who has both parties against him, and the majority of the people behind him.
What a time to be alive for political addicts.
Like Reagan said better to get half the loaf than none! We have been told by these GopE losers for the last 30yrs that we needed to be purists and it got us nowhere.
We now know that all of there purist crap was all a bunch of bull and a fake purity.
There real goals were those of the Uniparty which we now know.
Trump: making politics fun again.
mean while Irma is coming..
Here’s what I learned today:
1) Our president is as tired of the “We have to raise the debt ceiling or we all die!” drama as we are. He knows it’s fake drama, and like us, he doesn’t have an appetite for it. It’s not high on his list at the moment, and that is appropriate.
2) Our president has set his sites on outing Ryan. He doesn’t have to do anything else now. If the House doesn’t vote him out shortly, he will be gone at the beginning of the new Congress.
3) There will be nothing visibly done on Clinton before 2019. If President Trump is as successful in cleaning House and Senate, as many of us think he will be, then and only then will he go after Clinton. Think of the difference having a Congress of partners (vs obstructionists) would make in bringing her and her crew to justice.
4) God is good and hears our prayers. He raises the lowly and causes the unjust mighty to fall.
Yes!
JL, succient summary…..I agree.
As to the so called untouchable, all powerful Clinton’s . . .
For every Goliath there is a stone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
If you obstruct I’m gonna punch you in the face.
HEY! You punched me in the face!!!
I told you I was going to punch you in the face.
Keep in mind people that Ryan/McConnell this morning wanted an 18-month extension to avoid the mid-terms. Trump and the people can’t let them get off that easy!
Exactly
It’s a good deal because PDJT knows they were going to pass it anyway rather than look like uncaring pols about Houston. He gave them 3 months to get their collective act together about the things he wants while serving the people of Texas. Leverage is leverage. The media tried to paint him as Bush over Harvey. Trump showed the country how fake those assertions were and put Congress on notice that their lack of cooperation won’t look good if they hold Texas hostage. He just put the whole responsibility for Texas on Congress – he still holds the leverage.
As mentioned the GOPe was going to raise the debt limit to extend beyond the midterms and continue to stall our agenda..They came back from recess with no other plan but platitudes on tax cuts etc. and delay until Sept 30 when they would have done another CR with democrats.
All this does is set a December deadline and tax cuts/reform better be done. It stops the Ryan/McConnell plan dead in tracks and just like today the President will sell tax cuts continuously…
McConnell looked stunned and it looks like Ryan was informed this would happen and was furious this morning. I love it…
MAGA
I noticed that 3 R’s voted NO (the ONLY no’s) on the Hurricane Harvey aid package… one of whom was Amash. Disgraceful!
President Trump has said from the beginning that he is willing to work across the aisle. If the GOP will not support his agenda, then he will be willing to reach out to the Dems. They better wake up!!!!!
Personally, I don’t trust anyone but our President.
McConnell should be very worried right about now. I just received my email from Anthem BC/BS and they are canceling most ACA insurance with them at the end of 2017. Luckily for me I go on Medicare in a couple of months so I finally get out from under it. But there are so many others in this state (Kentucky) that will suffer very badly. I sent McConnell an email telling him what just got communicated to me and every time I referred to the Affordable (not) Care Act I put “Not” after affordable and I also informed him that it was a disgrace to help Illegal aliens while hanging us out to dry. I told him the entire congress was worthless and a disgrace to this great country.
It’s quite obvious POTUS’s MAGA agenda has more common ground with Dimms’ traditional blue-color/Main Street economic agenda than that of CoC/Wall Street/globalist shadow government. It seems DACA could be the bridge for POTUS and Dimms to achieve some of their common goals in the economic agenda. Hope POTUS gets his desperately needed wins on that front after GOPe sabotaged his Obamacare repeal and the wall funding fights.
Am I the only one that thinks the optics for all of Congress is really bad? If the President has to “make a deal” with Congress just to get hurricane relief for American cities, kind of makes all of Congress look like cold-hearted bas……. Doesn’t it?
I’ve read the comments here and I thank everyone for taking the time.
I had a bad feeling about this deal at first, but everything said here makes sense.
I’m a lot calmer now.
Lead, follow or get the hell out of the way.
President Trump is leading, GOP doesn’t want to follow, Trump says then get the hell out of the way!
🚂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I think folks here love to talk about the UniParty but they still miss the point: Republicans are Democrats and Democrats are Republicans.
So who cares who the President cuts a deal with as long as he gets what he thinks is best for the country?
100% agree.
Maybe this can be used against Ryan in his primary.
The only surprise is why this is a surprise to so many. The President talked about a willingness to work with Dems back in January 2016, and even earlier. Who could blame him now for actually doing it after dealing with boobs like Ryan and McConnell this year?
http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/267003-trump-ill-work-with-democrats
Because, the DNC had to do for Texas (GOP stronghold) what the GOP was unwilling to do, save their state….
Hurricane relief along with another barreling down on us puts this whole three month window in perspective – has to happen and get it the hell out of the way.
If it can be used to primary Ryan, all the better.
I understand why PDJT did it – he wants to keep moving he agenda forward and having this hanging over his head during the Congressional session would have been an unnecessary distraction from the real stuff he wants to do. But if he thinks he’ll get anything in return from Schumer or Pelosi in return for this in good faith he’s mistaken. Fortunately, I don’t think he is, and this works in three ways:
1. If Schumer and Pelosi continue their obstruction PDJT can say he tried to work with them in good faith but they’re not, so he’s cutting them out of the mix going forward.
2. It show the country he’s willing to work on both sides of the aisle for the common good.
3. It puts on notice Ryan and McConnell that they better get their sh*t together by the end of the year and start supporting his agenda.
I do believe they can get health care and tax reform done by EOY, leaving immigration reform for 2018 when UniParty Republicans are really going to be pushed hard by conservatives. There will be folks primaried – which they should – and immigration will become the primary issue in the 2018 midterms. It’s an issue that the GOP should benefit from; whether or not they’re smart enough to take advantage of it – well, I think we all know the answer to that.
My initial reaction to this was SH**! but then, I came to The Treehouse, and was ‘taught’ some more lessons.. Thanks, Treepers!, and Thanks, Sundance! The learning never stops.
