U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions DACA Announcement – 11:00am Livestream…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be announcing President Trump’s decision about DACA (Deferred Action for Child Arrivals) today at approximately 11:00am EDT.
I am VERY excited about this.
Can you hear me congress?
MAGA
If Congress doesn’t hear us now, they certainly will at the ballot box.
I hope that this is a catalyst to jump start Sessions to be more pro-active in in future issues.
What is he not proactive on and how do you KNOW? No idea how old you are but this Country existed long before cable tv clown news was created.
Why slam someone for their comment? I think Sessions has been silent and inactive too.
In that case perhaps you can answer my question.
Please name one clinton obama scandal he is investigating, prosecuted, charged or one democrat he is prosecuting. Zero, zilch, nada. And the nonsense about ” hes doing it all behind the scenes in secret” is pure fantasy.
Why because you haven’t seen it on TV? Please provide information that says what you are saying is factual.
Loose lips…
Sink SHIPS!!!
Anyone, with a mouth like you have…. Is the LAST person I’d confide in!!!
Just sayin
PreNanny–Let’s start with his questionable, ignorant decision to widely recuse himself and open the doors to all kinds of Swamp/Dem initiated behavior while relinquishing presidential power. It has become more than obvious from recent history that bind trust just doesn’t pay and for exactly the reasons given here in his defense–we don’t have all the information. We never do, hence trust but verify or at least keep an open mind. But when the free speech (opinions here) is squelched, honest discussion ends.
Someone has to get the gasoline ready for the moment Trump flicks the Zippo. IMHO Sessions has been deliberately keeping a low profile for just this reason. When the Big Ugly hits, it will be unstoppable.
I don’t think PN was slamming TB. The reality of the situation is when DJT came into office he faced a battle 360. There stood in front of him an entrenched deep state which was staunchly against him. You had both political parties (uniparty) against him along with the establishment apparatus and the msm. DJT being an outsider whose goal was to change the way this country has been governed would mean roadblocks galore coming from that depraved culture.
How many appointments have been blocked by these creatures and when have they supported him? The overwhelming majority of this triad have not done so. I agree with PN in respect to cable news and quite frankly most to msm news. They live and breath to support the triad and themselves. They are the ones who want to make this country a socialist gulag. DT knows what he is doing so trust him and not the opposing forces.
Exactly! In reality we don’t know who around him actually is working to advance his issues. Only time will answer that question. Meanwhile, we can support him in every way possible and pray for the best.
He’s been silent but I don’t think he’s been inactive.
Immigration laws are really his baby…he knows them well and also knows DAPA and DACA were/are unconstitutional. He will come forward boldly in an effort once again to restore law and order.
Tim– with respect how do you know he isn’t pro-active with the Presidents agenda?? I have seen Sessions trashed here as a “Swamp Protector”, RINO, working against President Trump, etc etc and have never understood it and have said so here.
Just because you do not know a thing, or the details of a thing, does not mean nothing is be done behind the scenes.
Patience..for goodness sake.
Looks to me like POTUS has congress backed into a corner! Amnesty means they lose their jobs and nothing more, nothing less! They tried to make this a “President Trump” issue but our uber smart and cunning president has turned the tables on them and made it theirs “to have and to hold”! Till death (of DACA) do they part!! 🙂 Love it!
This article in the Washington Times got me excited! We will see just how important the Dreamers are to Democrats and Uniparty Republicans! The RAISE Act will destroy the Democrat Party for generations to come. Do they say the hell with the Dreamers or do they sacrifice their existence. We will know in the next 6 to 8 months!
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/sep/5/tom-cotton-says-hes-optimistic-some-type-of-immigr/
From the article linked above:
Sen. Tom Cotton said Tuesday that he’s optimistic some form of immigration policy will pass through Congress.
Mr. Cotton introduced legislation prior to the August recess that aims to reduce overall immigration, but rewards the best-skilled immigrants with employment visas. The Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act would be similar to the Canadian and Australian method of rewarding work visas and entry into their countries.
“We have to do something to stop chain migration. My bill does that. And we have to do something to enhance enforcement. That’s a very simple, logically coherent legislative package,” he said.
Yep! President Trump has got their number and he is calling them out!! 🙂 ❤
Hahahahaha. This extnsion just allows amnesty to be written into law, which the uniparty will have no problem getting the votes to do. Then there will be the push dor amnesty for all illegals. This trump decision not to,end this DACA will turn out to be a big mistake. On top of that, he will lose supporters. Big mistake.
that’s pure Bullsh!t!
This extension does no such thing; but does put the onus on Congress to back up their rhetoric. Keep in mind we live in a Representative Republic that has 3 co-equal branches of Government, each cannot stop one branch from doing what they feel is their duties under the Constitution. The Congress can initiate any law they feel is “good” for the Country at anytime. They could have done it right after the DACA EO, but at that time the Dems would have never let it happen, and some/many of the GOPe tacitly agreed with it anyway. The GOP could have done it in 2016, but didn’t have a Pres. that would sign it plus they didn’t want to go on record in an election year supporting DACA because they all ran against Amnesty to demonstrate their “conservative values”; see how that works.
If PDJT just killed DACA today, that would not prevent the Congress from pursuing a DACA Amnesty bill.
Magaboy says:
“Hahahahaha. This extnsion just allows amnesty to be written into law, which the uniparty will have no problem getting the votes to do. Then there will be the push dor amnesty for all illegals. This trump decision not to,end this DACA will turn out to be a big mistake. On top of that, he will lose supporters. Big mistake.”-
Wrong,this was the ethical lawful way to handle DACA since Obama had no respect for the law Session needs to stop it and Congress needs to fix it.
We now see how corrupt Uniparty is.
I am glad it is Sessions and not the President announcing this today. Immigration Law is this AG’s baby…and the Law is the Law….and DACA is not. I wonder if he’ll fire a shot across Congress’ bow warning them not to Dream up some unconstitutional fixit out of desperation…or at least remind them of laws already on the books (like since the 1990’s).
I don’t need amnesty to understand this Congress is full of betrayers and rats. The GOP is infested and obviously illegals hold a much higher esteem to these guys than the middle class voters and tax payers…….I’ve known that for years…….I put no hope or trust in the Gr them deadly enemies trying to bring down the guy I helped elect. My focus is not to be let down by Mitch and Paul. My concentration is where the vulnerablr RINOS are to help take them down and cull this mangy herd. I wonder often if they read any of these comments or just the articles. They would have to know we fully loathe the day they were born and Paul Ryan can get 10K negative comments on BB any day…The RNC is an enigma…….
I hope that PTrump is using AG Sessions to make this announcement to emphasize – and AG Sessions should explicitly state – that this decision is not a political decision, it is a matter of following U.S. immigration law, We follow the laws that are current laws until changes to those laws are made . . . and then we follow those laws.
Follow the law? Allow an illegal executive order to continue for 6 more months?
They’re not issuing work permits. They’re just delaying expulsions.
I bekieve the only thing he is waiting on is the deportation order for 6 months. All of the executive “action” will be void.
sorry for the choppy paragraphs…….
We need to see Jeff Sessions as the silent stalker. Just because he is not talking doesn’t mean he is not doing anything. The trap will be sprung at the right time.
I 100% agree with you JB, it seems some folks just squat on their sofa and need a constant show.
It was a nasty move by Obama and now it can be removed by Trump, as usual, using strategy that literally forces its removal while he and we get other things passed in Congress. Those little mean and nasty two houses new to learn a new lesson and stop thinking they are the power that moves our ship America. First things first, and then removing all Dreamers and their families once and for all from our soil and leaving America cleaner, safer, and our laws truly observed. We do not want amnesty, nor illegals on our soil using up our money and benefits any more. Time our supposed workers elected/hired by us get a comeuppance and understand WE the People are the BOSS and their future is looking mighty dim for not representing AMERICA and its citizens FIRST!
IMO, Sessions has been a total pain-in-the-ass. However, Trump wants MAGA more than anyone else and has the wherewithal to do it. There would not be anything resembling MAGA if it were not for Trump. The point being there has to be more to Sessions than I am aware and obviously Trump has a handle on it. Trump would not put up with Sessions this long without a good reason. It is what I don’t know way more than anything I think I know.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That was a very honest and humble comment, fangdog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I want to know is IF these kids are now in their 30’s and working why haven’t they applied years ago for citizenship? Doesn’t make sense-get in line and do it the right way if you want to be a U.S. citizen.
They don’t want citizenship. They want to vote and get more freebies.
The Democrats has created a feeling of “entitlement” and “deserve” with these people’s thinking. There is no way they would get by with what they get and do here if they were in Mexico. It was a mistake they are here and it would even be a bigger mistake if they were to get by with it. They are just pawns in the overall scheme for a communist style government takeover of the United States.
You can’t apply for citizenship if you’re in the country illegally. You’d get caught up in the immigration/deportation system. They just wait it out and hope one day the country is stupid enough to grant an amnesty. Which is what may happen in the next 6 months.
you cannot be in the process of breaking the law by having an illegal status here when you apply for any of the legal mechanisms…..the LEGAL way to gain permission to enter the country is to apply at an embassy or consulate in your home country and AFTER receiving authority enter the US…you will recall during the campaign Trump said they MUST go home and could then apply to reenter….THAT is the correct way
Strange on DACA: ???
Roy Moore on DACA: http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/348940-alabama-senate-candidate-defends-not-knowing-daca-people-dont-care-about
Uh oh !
Boy does Roy Moore have it right: “DACA? Dreamers? What’s that? I have no idea. The American people don’t care about these things, whatever they are, as I said, I have no idea about these things. But I am staunchly against any amnesty and unconstitutional executive orders if that answers your question.”
Useless SpeakerRyan SenateMajLdr : do nothing on ACA or taxes but now want to make DACA a real law ?
Yah, they are TOO busy for those issues, after all it has only been 8 years for Obamacare–but damn if they can’t hustle for the illegal aliens rights. American Taxpayers you are not important–the constant message we get from the Uniparty.
youme – that will come back and bit them in their butt Bigly!
Because for me that illustrates that they care more for illegal aliens than they do true American citizens. Any primary candidate worth their salt should pound that home incessantly everyday during the primary.
Big push for the Bridge Act by a republican
Why were are where we are today (oh, and yes, I couldn’t resist!!)
St. George W Bush and his old man the globalist should be in that pic, too.
Let count Obama’s and little congress mess – DACA, DAPA, ISIS, IRS, unmasking, Obamacare, fast and furious, Hillary’s scandal under his nose, Iran deal, South Korea deal, NOKO, job killing regulations.
PTrump is working very hard to fix all these mess. I can see things are working when my liberal friends are more angry every day and I smile and say only one thing “Elections have consequences”.
So do the Daca kids parents automatically get some kind of visa or permit as well? So in essence its rewarding them for crossing here illegally? Gee, how did they know all those years ago that it would be a way to get into this country and get benefits?
“The data provided indicates 59,778 DACA recipients have applied for Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) status — also known as a ‘green card’ — and 39,514 have been approved,” the release noted. “Of those who received LPR status, 2,181 have applied for U.S. citizenship and 1,056 have become U.S. citizens.”
Chain migration begins the day you are awarded green card or citizenship
Green card benefits
The freedom to work and live in the US permanently. With a green card, you can live and work in the US permanently. You can take any work you wish in the US, including many forms of government work. There are a few levels of security clearance which only US citizens qualify for, but green card holders can apply for virtually any job in the US. You will not need additional work authorization to work in the United States. With a greencard, you can make the US your permanent home and place of residence.
Freedom of movement. Once you are a green card holder, you can travel outside of the US and return freely. You can also travel anywhere within the US you wish and live in any part of the US you wish. If you do plan on leaving the country for more than six months, however, you may wish to take additional steps to safeguard your permanent residency.
The ability to sponsor relatives. Once you are a US green card holder, you can sponsor your relatives to get their own green card. Therefore, you can ensure that your family is united in the US and enjoys the same right to live and work in the US.
The ability to seek US citizenship. Once you have had your US green card for five years, you may qualify to apply for US citizenship, which will give you the right to vote and run for office.
Legal rights. With permanent residency in the US, you can get many social benefits, including research grants, taxation benefits, insurance coverage, social security benefits, state sponsorship in education, research, retirement benefits, and health benefits. With a US green card you can also own firearms, a house, cars, and other property in the US and even secure financing for these purchases.
Permanent status. With many nonimmigrant visas, you are only allowed a specific status for a short period of time and you must reapply in order to extend your stay. A green card, however, confers permanent status, so that you typically do not need to worry about reapplying for your status. Instead, you will only need to renew your green card every ten years or so, which is a very simple process.
I’m so giddy right now! These illegal invaders are finally going to get their due!
What really makes me angry is how ungrateful and entitled many of these people act.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not have the wait gene…
DACA rescinded
Sessions’ life has led to this moment
“Illegal Aliens” call them what they are.😃👍👍👍
That was refreshing to hear that! 🙂
BIGLY MAGA!!!!
Yep, it’s also the correct legal term.
It’s also the correct term to trigger Libtards/Regressives 😛
WooHoo! Thanks for the great ‘Tweets’, Pam!
Is this different than what we were expecting? A 6-month phase out?
Wasn’t the prevailing thought that P Trump would give Congress 6 months before killing DACA?
Wow !
The DOJ cannot defend this overreach
The Lion roars !
Leaves without taking questions. Perfect ending.
Hhaha – he’s in the early transformative stages to Mr. Hyde in that photo!
lol,😄👍👍👍
Well, well well, Barry Soetero…just like that, with a phone & a pen. Your diabolical plan to “fundamentally transform” American has collapsed. You came from scum, you end as scum.
No questions, nice
If Atty. Gen. Sessions did take questions, it would just be Reporters Grandstanding and/or Virtue Signaling to their networks with no new information being gained.
No mention of a 6 month grace period. Rescinded immediately.
Yep….that was yuuuuuge….
Well, I must say, that was a pretty great statement by Sessions. Very pleased.
So is this announcement farther than what we thought would happen?
Wasn’t it convention thinking that P Trump would kill DACA in 6 months?
Seems the President always feints that he is going to soften then hits them twice as hard during the actual announcement.
The Obama Legacy has just been flushed down the swamp toilet. … like a turd.
Cleanup in aisle 9….
🙂
Well done AG SESSIONS !! Well done. Beautifully and constitutionally stated. ….. And thank you for hot taking questions from an undeserving, group of babies in the audience. Congress? Your move?…..hehheh.
Jeff Sessions was fantastic. I especially like the manner and tone in which he delivered the legal finding in a teachable moment to the former so called Constitutional Law professor. Let us now follow the Constitution and the properly enacted laws of the land.
My thoughts:since trump kept his promisr, we should be protecting him. No?
MUH BIG UGLY! YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!
Presstitutes are saying ending, but “with a 6-month delay.”
