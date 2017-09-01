President Trump Sends Congress $7.9 Billion Initial Harvey Relief Request…

(VIA AP) President Donald Trump has sent lawmakers a $7.9 billion request for an initial down payment for Harvey relief and recovery efforts.
The request, expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, would add $7.4 billion to rapidly dwindling Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid coffers and $450 million to finance disaster loans for small businesses.
The initial Harvey package is just the first installment for immediate disaster response like housing assistance, cleanup and FEMA-financed home repairs. The White House says more than 436,000 households have registered for FEMA aid.
The request also reiterates the need for Congress to increase the government’s $19.9 trillion borrowing limit by the end of this month. Republicans are signaling that they may link the unpopular debt limit increase to Harvey relief. (read more)
Let’s see if the dems block this as well. You know, on principle.
If they didn’t, they would require psychiatric help.
Why are we not surprised that Congress wants to screw with folks that are in need? Linking the request to the debt limit basically says to those hurting, get screwed now or get screwed later…
Those are some sick b*st*rds.
Excuse my language.
They do it all the time, burying a prize in the box of cracker jack. That’s how they get their massive pork bills passed.
This is a clean bill. Not like the fake narrative the msm is trying to sell with linking it to the debt ceiling.
Thanks visage
I’m sorry, pardon my ignorance, but what happens if Reps. link Harvey relief to debt limit?
The debt limit increase is needed to give flexibility in case of emergency and to signal continued confidence to investors. Since President Trump took office the debt has gone down due to increased revenues and falling expenses. Ryan most likely will not link bill as he wants to destroy our America First agenda by any means necessary. The reality is that there is no debt limit in an emergency. The Federal Reserve holds 30% of the “debt” and can be nationalized by the Executive.
It means they are playing politics with the sufferings of the American people.
Harvey relief is very popular and I would know of no one who might oppose this. However, the debt limit increase is very unpopular. We already owe $19.9 trillion, and do not need to increase this dept limit any more……
This is typical Ryan, McConnell–in your face, and screw the people politics.
I find it sickening.
This better be a clean bill. No amendments, no exceptions.
Any one in Congress voting against The Harvey Relief Bill will be crucified on social media . This would be suicidal, and their political career is done. Mark my words. This is the biggest Disaster in my life time. This Disaster is uniting the American people, and we will rise above , rebuild, and unite as our Forefather did before us….. Remember we are all Americans, home of the free, proud of the brave……………….GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP MAGA
I posted this in the day of prayer thread, but I want to keep sharing it.
This is what these swamp creatures need to focus on.
Full story at the link
Wes and Emily Claburn posted the above photo of their 4-year-old son, John Wesley Claburn IV, welcoming the National Guard to his Pecan Grove street with an American flag that the family found during Harvey.
http://m.chron.com/neighborhood/fortbend/news/article/Viral-photo-Richmond-boy-welcomes-National-Guard-12167197.php
some all-American talent should consider compiling a really nice book on Harvey and the relief follow-up…donate all but publishing expenses to the rebuild, and make it affordable.
I’m sure it would sell well.
This picture is an obvious.
What a heart warming photo.
