President Trump State and Federal Flood Briefing – Texas Rescue, Relief and Recovery…

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, along with State and Federal emergency officials meet with Texas senators, congressional representatives and several cabinet officers in Austin Texas to discuss the ongoing rescue, relief and recovery efforts for the entire East Texas region.

#TexasStrong

  1. fedback says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Ben Carson recognizes the First Lady.
    Gentleman

    • Publius2016 says:
      August 29, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      Class act! Alos, this may be an opportunity to rethink HUD properties in the urban sector as well…maybe a mix of housing and commercial/manufacturing to move people off of welfare into work.

      • hayek says:
        August 29, 2017 at 7:42 pm

        Unfortunately a substantial number of people on HUD can work, but don’t want to. You probably won’t find many factories willing to locate directly into hubs of criminal activity…

      • G. Combs says:
        August 29, 2017 at 7:45 pm

        That is a great idea!

        I have a couple of people doing a bit of casual labor around the farm (putting in new fence) and they have no transportation. I have to pick them up and take them home. Very Very few people will do that long term for someone working for them.

        They are both great workers but with no car and youthful felonies they have no real chance of getting the decent job they should be able to get. Without a job, no car and no chance to expunge the old felony. A real vicious circle, especially for those in rural areas.

        • Janice The American Elder says:
          August 29, 2017 at 8:06 pm

          It is rough to not have a car. You might look up the rules for mopeds in your area. In some places they are considered a glorified bicycle. Other places require a license plate, but don’t require a driver’s license. Might be worth looking into for them.

    • olderwiser21 says:
      August 29, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      Truly – I noticed that as well. What a nice man he is!!!

  2. IMO says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Dem Louisiana Gov. Praises POTUS Trump’s Response To Hurricane Harvey on CNN (VIDEO)
    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/dem-louisiana-gov-praises-potus-trumps-response-hurricane-harvey-cnn-video/

  3. Southern Son says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Imagine if shill was in pOwEr, she would be Shoveling money to Planned Parenthood in Texas a d Louisiana right now.
    Never let a Crisis go to waste.
    The affected Citizens need to be Thankfull, that they have a President who Loves them.
    But most immportently,
    he is an Apex Manager.
    Fraudsters cant thrive, under P45!!

  4. Publius2016 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Why does the pool reporters leave when the actual people on the ground speak? Insanity! We will ant to know what is happening…geez lueez…

    Liked by 8 people

  5. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Another Great MeMe

  6. Glenn E Stehle says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Remember when Trump couldn’t find a forum in Dallas so gave his rally in Gilley’s?

    Donald Trump salvages Texas trip after cities turn him away, settling on smaller Dallas venue
    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-elections/donald-trump-forced-to-scrap-key-texas-rallies-after-cities-demur-citing-violence-a7083711.html

    This song by Gilley couldn’t have said it better:

    Liked by 2 people

    • georgiafl says:
      August 29, 2017 at 8:07 pm

      Beautiful heartfelt statement!

      Statement by First Lady Melania Trump on Hurricane Harvey

      “The effects of Hurricane Harvey will be felt in Texas, Louisiana, and other parts of the country for many months and years to come. So far, 1.7 million people are under orders to evacuate their homes, and, as the floodwater in Houston rises, sadly, so will the number of evacuees.

      I want to be able to offer my help and support in the most productive way possible, not through just words, but also action. What I found to be the most profound during the visit was not only the strength and resilience of the people of Texas, but the compassion and sense of community that has taken over the State. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Texas and Louisiana.”

  8. mazziflol says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Is there some political optic for referring to Harvey as a ‘Tropical Storm’ vs ‘Hurricane’? Seems all the media outlets seem to prefer the former to the latter.

    Liked by 1 person

  9. NJF says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    I’d love for POTUS to stress that he wants to see a clean relief bill.

    Call them out if they try stuffing it with pork a la Sandy.

    Liked by 2 people

  10. fleporeblog says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    The contrast between our Gift from God and his predecessor from Kenya is so stark that their is no way his disciples can try to reconcile it! Also the contrast between our Angel for a First Lady, Melania and whatever you want to call the previous FLOTUS is also on full display.

    Barry decided that “Jihadist” Valerie could deal with the inconvenience in LA while he stayed with his wife and daughters on vacation. Michelle gets mad according to Barry when their vacation is interrupted!

    http://www.nola.com/opinions/index.ssf/2016/08/obama_bush_flood_response.html

    From the article linked above:

    Obama paused vacation to fundraise but not to visit Louisiana

    In remarks President Barack Obama made August 15, he said that his wife, Michelle Obama, insists that he commit to vacation when he’s on vacation. It’s understandable that Mrs. Obama would insist that the president, a husband and father of two teenagers, carve off a dedicated block of time to spend time with them. The irony is that the president made his remark at a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton. He suspended his vacation to raise money for her, but he didn’t suspend his vacation to visit a flooded Baton Rouge.

    Maybe the sanctity of his vacation time would have been more respected if he hadn’t seen fit to break it to raise money for his party. His vacation now over, the president has announced plans to visit Louisiana Tuesday, Aug. 23.

    “I am not complaining about our federal partnership in any way,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday when asked about the president not coming to Louisiana. “The president is welcome to visit whenever he wants to visit.” Edwards also said, “I have been in contact with the White House just about every day, with Valerie Jarrett (the president’s senior advisor) and others.”

  13. Florida Playboy says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    I volunteered to take my skiff out to help and just got call back not needed. They have plenty help already. They said more than enough. America Kicks Ass!

    Liked by 12 people

  14. dekester says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    What struck me while watching this clip was the competency and calmness of your President and his cabinet members.
    Neither Dr Carson, FLOTUS,McMahon or PDJT needed to undertake trying to MAGA.

    We all know they were enormous successes in their lives before politics. Look at them now, putting it all out there.

    The USA really hit the jackpot with these wonderful people

    They really do make McConnell and Ryan look inept, petty and small

    Your MSM and the reptilian Republicans are slithering into utter irrelevancy.

    Great Stuff! Thank you all.

    • Florida Playboy says:
      August 29, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      Slithering and dithering. They suck and ‘everybody knows’.

    • webgirlpdx says:
      August 29, 2017 at 7:30 pm

      deketer: Because McConnell and Ryan have never done anything real in their life. His cabinet is running circles around all of them too….

      Liked by 1 person

    • duchess01 says:
      August 29, 2017 at 7:40 pm

      Thanks so much for your post and support – our hearts go out to our neighbors to the North – we have been there – done that – and waited patiently for this huge blessing –

      You are so right – “The USA really hit the jackpot with these wonderful people.” – and we are most grateful to God for hearing and answering our prayers, deke!

      God Bless You for being here and reminding us of how really blessed we are!

      Liked by 2 people

      • dekester says:
        August 29, 2017 at 8:23 pm

        Thank you D1,

        Your Presidents enemies really have know idea the utter contempt many of us have for them. Nor can they comprehend the love and admiration we have for he, and his family.

        I for one am not giving any of his detractors an inch.

        God bless PDJT.

        Liked by 3 people

        • duchess01 says:
          August 29, 2017 at 8:38 pm

          Amen, deke! None of us here would give them a ‘quarter’ of an inch – his enemies are our enemies – that is why he knows what us so well – Yes, God Bless President Trump – and God Bless You, too, deke!

    • Covfefe-USA says:
      August 29, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      Makes the previous WH occupant look like the glaringly incompetent twit he most assuredly is. Our wonderful P45 is masterful in bringing the key cabinet members relevant for the issues Harvey has created. Just brilliant and masterful.

      Liked by 1 person

  15. Kerry Gimbel says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Obama would have to pause and consider whether Houston or his golf game was more important.

    Liked by 2 people

  16. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    August 29, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Fox news 6pm hour Reported only 20% of Houston Homeowners have flood insurance…

    That is the other disaster

    Liked by 3 people

    • Florida Playboy says:
      August 29, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      When the weather clears and the season
      changes East Texas will be Boom Town USA.

      Liked by 1 person

    • trialbytruth says:
      August 29, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      If not in I believe it is a 100 year flood plane homeowners ins cover for single storm events . any casualty guys here?

      Like

      • G. Combs says:
        August 29, 2017 at 7:57 pm

        I do not know about Texas, but normally if you are in a flood plan AND have a mortgage, the bank INSISTS on flood insurance.

        I went round and round on that one since our property is on a river. However the house is on a bluff 120 feet ABOVE the 100 year flood plain. I had to get the state geologist to mark my topo map and the survey plot with house location to placate the bank and the county planning board.

        Liked by 2 people

  18. moe2004 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    The only bad news I’ve seen today was about First Lady’s shoes before landing, what fools they are, MAGA! We are winning still.

    Liked by 1 person

  20. litlbit2 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Excuse me, Ted Cruz and Congressmen! Notify the AG including the complete justice department. I am sure the GOPe and senate will be coming with bags……to fill. Helping like repeal, replace etc.

    Like

  21. Cosmic says:
    August 29, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Melanie is Class, composure, and compassionate

    Liked by 5 people

  23. citizen817 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Liked by 1 person

  24. NYGuy54 says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    These kinds of videos make me feel good.

    Like

  25. Florida Playboy says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    The President is a bullfighter.

    Like

  27. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 29, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Good Commentary by

    Like

