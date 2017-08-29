President Trump State and Federal Flood Briefing – Texas Rescue, Relief and Recovery…

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, along with State and Federal emergency officials meet with Texas senators, congressional representatives and several cabinet officers in Austin Texas to discuss the ongoing rescue, relief and recovery efforts for the entire East Texas region.
#TexasStrong
Advertisements
Ben Carson recognizes the First Lady.
Gentleman
LikeLiked by 21 people
Class act! Alos, this may be an opportunity to rethink HUD properties in the urban sector as well…maybe a mix of housing and commercial/manufacturing to move people off of welfare into work.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Unfortunately a substantial number of people on HUD can work, but don’t want to. You probably won’t find many factories willing to locate directly into hubs of criminal activity…
LikeLike
That is a great idea!
I have a couple of people doing a bit of casual labor around the farm (putting in new fence) and they have no transportation. I have to pick them up and take them home. Very Very few people will do that long term for someone working for them.
They are both great workers but with no car and youthful felonies they have no real chance of getting the decent job they should be able to get. Without a job, no car and no chance to expunge the old felony. A real vicious circle, especially for those in rural areas.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is rough to not have a car. You might look up the rules for mopeds in your area. In some places they are considered a glorified bicycle. Other places require a license plate, but don’t require a driver’s license. Might be worth looking into for them.
LikeLike
Truly – I noticed that as well. What a nice man he is!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dem Louisiana Gov. Praises POTUS Trump’s Response To Hurricane Harvey on CNN (VIDEO)
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/dem-louisiana-gov-praises-potus-trumps-response-hurricane-harvey-cnn-video/
LikeLiked by 15 people
Here is the twitter
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chrissy, why so sad?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chrissy looks like he just wants to cry, doesn’t he? He probably can’t stand the fact that Our President Trump is handling this situation like a boss! Go away Chris! You need to be sent down the drain with the rest of the swamp…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chris looks like he needs an emergency ration of Preparation H.
LikeLike
Imagine if shill was in pOwEr, she would be Shoveling money to Planned Parenthood in Texas a d Louisiana right now.
Never let a Crisis go to waste.
The affected Citizens need to be Thankfull, that they have a President who Loves them.
But most immportently,
he is an Apex Manager.
Fraudsters cant thrive, under P45!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Also, thank you, God, that Greg Abbott defeated another shill, Wendy Davis.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh my gosh!! Yes! Thank God for that for sure!!!! Tennis shoe Wendy drove me nuts!
LikeLike
Hillary would be out raising (extorting) 50 billion dollars for Houston through the Clinton Foundation, sort of like she did for Haiti…
LikeLike
Why does the pool reporters leave when the actual people on the ground speak? Insanity! We will ant to know what is happening…geez lueez…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Because the fake news stops when the real news starts talking. 😉
LikeLiked by 7 people
Another Great MeMe
LikeLiked by 16 people
Remember when Trump couldn’t find a forum in Dallas so gave his rally in Gilley’s?
This song by Gilley couldn’t have said it better:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jerry Jones with open up his stadium in Dallas for our Lion whenever he is ready to come back and have a rally for the people of Texas! That stadium will be filled with 100K+ patriotic Americans!
LikeLiked by 8 people
How did a jet setter like Trump ever manage to connect with the “deplorables,” the “irredeemables”?
It seems so unlikely, and yet he did it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“we’re the old chev-ro-let set, but ain’t we got love” Two of greatest and my most favorite of all time. RIP Possum and Tammy!
LikeLike
Tow of ‘the’ greatest, sheesh. Had sumthin in my eye.
LikeLike
His wife hid the keys to the car so what did George do?
He rode his ride on lawn mower to the bar that’s how
LikeLike
He was humble about his success and wanted everyone of us to have the same chance in life under his leadership! He was made for our country and our country was made for him.
LikeLike
Trump knows that skin color is about as important as blood type.
That is how he connects to everyday people.
LikeLike
With only about 48-hours notice a couple of thousand patriots showed up to greet the President in Texas earlier today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/08/29/statement-first-lady-melania-trump-hurricane-harvey
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beautiful heartfelt statement!
Statement by First Lady Melania Trump on Hurricane Harvey
“The effects of Hurricane Harvey will be felt in Texas, Louisiana, and other parts of the country for many months and years to come. So far, 1.7 million people are under orders to evacuate their homes, and, as the floodwater in Houston rises, sadly, so will the number of evacuees.
I want to be able to offer my help and support in the most productive way possible, not through just words, but also action. What I found to be the most profound during the visit was not only the strength and resilience of the people of Texas, but the compassion and sense of community that has taken over the State. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people of Texas and Louisiana.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am Prouder of Our First Family, Every Single Day!
And give Thanks to Our Creater
for them too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
LikeLike
Is there some political optic for referring to Harvey as a ‘Tropical Storm’ vs ‘Hurricane’? Seems all the media outlets seem to prefer the former to the latter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tropical makes it sound smaller I think…but its not
Hey Houston has always had a flooding issue, so not sure what they expected even if the Hurricane hadn’t escalated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When winds get below 75 mph, I believe, it becomes a tropical storm at that point, not a hurricane.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe they are referring it as a Tropical Storm because that is what Harvey is currently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The intensity of the storm has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm now. Has to do with windspeed, I believe…..
LikeLike
I’d love for POTUS to stress that he wants to see a clean relief bill.
Call them out if they try stuffing it with pork a la Sandy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Better yet: Harvey relief + $20B for the Wall. Never let a crisis go to waste.
LikeLike
The contrast between our Gift from God and his predecessor from Kenya is so stark that their is no way his disciples can try to reconcile it! Also the contrast between our Angel for a First Lady, Melania and whatever you want to call the previous FLOTUS is also on full display.
Barry decided that “Jihadist” Valerie could deal with the inconvenience in LA while he stayed with his wife and daughters on vacation. Michelle gets mad according to Barry when their vacation is interrupted!
http://www.nola.com/opinions/index.ssf/2016/08/obama_bush_flood_response.html
From the article linked above:
Obama paused vacation to fundraise but not to visit Louisiana
In remarks President Barack Obama made August 15, he said that his wife, Michelle Obama, insists that he commit to vacation when he’s on vacation. It’s understandable that Mrs. Obama would insist that the president, a husband and father of two teenagers, carve off a dedicated block of time to spend time with them. The irony is that the president made his remark at a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton. He suspended his vacation to raise money for her, but he didn’t suspend his vacation to visit a flooded Baton Rouge.
Maybe the sanctity of his vacation time would have been more respected if he hadn’t seen fit to break it to raise money for his party. His vacation now over, the president has announced plans to visit Louisiana Tuesday, Aug. 23.
“I am not complaining about our federal partnership in any way,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday when asked about the president not coming to Louisiana. “The president is welcome to visit whenever he wants to visit.” Edwards also said, “I have been in contact with the White House just about every day, with Valerie Jarrett (the president’s senior advisor) and others.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a couple of tools….worthless carpetbaggers is all they ever were…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never knew that he used his wife as an excuse!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deep down inside he is grateful that Our President will be there for the people of LA versus the previous President that would get in trouble from his wife for leaving their vacation for this type on inconvenience!
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump was there for them last time. He’ll be there this time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I volunteered to take my skiff out to help and just got call back not needed. They have plenty help already. They said more than enough. America Kicks Ass!
LikeLiked by 12 people
What struck me while watching this clip was the competency and calmness of your President and his cabinet members.
Neither Dr Carson, FLOTUS,McMahon or PDJT needed to undertake trying to MAGA.
We all know they were enormous successes in their lives before politics. Look at them now, putting it all out there.
The USA really hit the jackpot with these wonderful people
They really do make McConnell and Ryan look inept, petty and small
Your MSM and the reptilian Republicans are slithering into utter irrelevancy.
Great Stuff! Thank you all.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Slithering and dithering. They suck and ‘everybody knows’.
LikeLike
deketer: Because McConnell and Ryan have never done anything real in their life. His cabinet is running circles around all of them too….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wienermobile doesn’t count?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much for your post and support – our hearts go out to our neighbors to the North – we have been there – done that – and waited patiently for this huge blessing –
You are so right – “The USA really hit the jackpot with these wonderful people.” – and we are most grateful to God for hearing and answering our prayers, deke!
God Bless You for being here and reminding us of how really blessed we are!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you D1,
Your Presidents enemies really have know idea the utter contempt many of us have for them. Nor can they comprehend the love and admiration we have for he, and his family.
I for one am not giving any of his detractors an inch.
God bless PDJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen, deke! None of us here would give them a ‘quarter’ of an inch – his enemies are our enemies – that is why he knows what us so well – Yes, God Bless President Trump – and God Bless You, too, deke!
LikeLike
Makes the previous WH occupant look like the glaringly incompetent twit he most assuredly is. Our wonderful P45 is masterful in bringing the key cabinet members relevant for the issues Harvey has created. Just brilliant and masterful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama would have to pause and consider whether Houston or his golf game was more important.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama has an ugly golf swing.
LikeLike
another insult to Moocher….an ugly golf swing.
LikeLike
Oh, you are telling me! It is awful, and so are his baggy shorts and little anklet socks! Such a pussy!!!
LikeLike
Fox news 6pm hour Reported only 20% of Houston Homeowners have flood insurance…
That is the other disaster
LikeLiked by 3 people
When the weather clears and the season
changes East Texas will be Boom Town USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If not in I believe it is a 100 year flood plane homeowners ins cover for single storm events . any casualty guys here?
LikeLike
I do not know about Texas, but normally if you are in a flood plan AND have a mortgage, the bank INSISTS on flood insurance.
I went round and round on that one since our property is on a river. However the house is on a bluff 120 feet ABOVE the 100 year flood plain. I had to get the state geologist to mark my topo map and the survey plot with house location to placate the bank and the county planning board.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Boooooo!
Get em’ out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Riding P45’s coattails.
LikeLike
After what Cruz did in 2016 I still don’t trust him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes…he is a snake and sometimes says/does just the right thing, but everything he does is for his personal benefit. Sincerely hope he does not try running for POTUS ever again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still believe that he is not legal to run. That being said, I would have a really hard time voting for him.
LikeLike
Look 2 Swamp critters!
LikeLike
Weasels! You can’t trust a word they say – ever!!!
LikeLike
The only bad news I’ve seen today was about First Lady’s shoes before landing, what fools they are, MAGA! We are winning still.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excuse me, Ted Cruz and Congressmen! Notify the AG including the complete justice department. I am sure the GOPe and senate will be coming with bags……to fill. Helping like repeal, replace etc.
LikeLike
Melanie is Class, composure, and compassionate
LikeLiked by 5 people
Melania is a unique First Lady, one of a kind!
President Trump wore a “USA” cap and Melania put on her I’m with Him matching “FLOTUS” cap. Winning!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
In other words, I’m with USA <— FLOTUS. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
These kinds of videos make me feel good.
LikeLike
Wow!
Thanks for the post.
Mans best friend saved by really brave men.
Fantastic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lucky dog – literally! Way to go, boys!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like a cattle dog?
LikeLike
Here’s another one
LikeLike
The President is a bullfighter.
LikeLike
I always root for the bull.
LikeLike
No he’s not. A bullfighter bleeds a bull half to death before he “fights” him. Why? You don’t see President Trump doing that!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Good Commentary by
LikeLike