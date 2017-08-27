Sunday Talks: Secretary Rex Tillerson -vs- Chris Wallace

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson appears on Fox News Sunday with guardian and gate-keeper of the swamp Chris Wallace.
[Transcript] QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, welcome back to Fox News Sunday.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Pleased to be here, Chris.
QUESTION: Before we get to foreign affairs, I want to ask you as a native son of Texas and as the former chairman of and CEO of ExxonMobil your thoughts about Hurricane Harvey and especially the impact it’s having in the oil and gas sector there on the Gulf coast.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Chris, you’re correct; my wife and I are both native Texans. We still make our home in Texas, and our families are all in Texas. We have many, many friends, family that are in the affected areas, and both her and mine’s thoughts and prayers go out to those that are affected. Over 12 million is what I understand now in the state of Texas are being impacted.
I think with respect to the response the state of Texas and Governor Abbott are doing a remarkable job dealing with an ongoing event, and I think it’s important that people understand and recognize this is an ongoing event that they’re dealing with. President Trump has convened an all-cabinets meeting yesterday, and we’re going to have another one later this morning, to ensure that all agencies are doing everything they can to support the state of Texas in its response.
Now, with respect to the oil and gas industry, they have been through this many, many times. They are probably among the most prepared for these types of events. So they do a lot of pre-staging of capability, but there will be challenges that are created by a storm of this magnitude and a storm that’s going to last as long as this one is. I am confident that they will respond though capably, and the government agencies have facilitated that with some early action as well.
QUESTION: All right, let’s turn to your day job. North Korea fired three short-range missiles on Friday. What message do you think the Kim regime is sending?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, the firing of any ballistic missile is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and we do view it as a provocative act, a provocative act against the United States and our allies. And we continue to want the Kim regime to understand there is a different path that he can choose. The international community has been quite clear with the unanimous 15 to nothing approval of the UN Security Council resolution imposing the most stringent sanctions ever to be imposed on North Korea. There is also a unified international voice echoing our messages that no one wants to see a nuclear Korean Peninsula. So we are all unified in our mission to see a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. We hope for the opportunity to engage with them as to how we might achieve that.
QUESTION: This week, both – before the missile test, both you and the President suggested that Kim might be backing off of his missile program. Here both of you are:
“Kim Jong-un – I respect the fact that I believe he is starting to respect us.”
“I am pleased to see that the regime in Pyongyang has certainly demonstrated some level of restraint that we’ve not seen in the past.”
Were both of you wrong about Kim?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, I don’t know that we’re wrong, Chris. I think it’s going to take some time to tell. This type of a launch again is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, so it is – clearly, they’re still messaging us as well that they are not prepared to completely back away from their position.
Having said that, we’re going to continue our peaceful pressure campaign, as I have described it, working with allies, working with China as well, to see if we can bring the regime in Pyongyang to the negotiating table with a view to begin a dialogue on a different future for the Korean Peninsula and for North Korea.
QUESTION: President Trump pledged this week to fight and win in Afghanistan, and I want to play a clip from his speech on Monday:
“Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide our strategy from now on.”
Mr. Secretary, how open-ended is that commitment? How many troops is the President prepared to send to Afghanistan? How long is he prepared to keep them there?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I think the President’s been clear, Chris, that this is a dramatic shift in terms of the military strategy. We’re shifting from a time-based military strategy that had very clear troop ceiling levels to now, as he indicated, a conditions-based strategy, which means it will be dictated by conditions on the ground informed by battlefield commanders. He has also delegated significant authority to Secretary Mattis to set troop levels but also has been able to delegate further to military commanders in the field decision making to begin to turn the tide against the Taliban. I think we all recognize that for the past couple of years the Taliban has been advancing and Afghan forces have been unable to push them back. So there will be a definite change in military tactics on the ground.
Now, all of this is directed at sending a message to the Taliban that we are not going anywhere; we’re going to be here, we’re going to continue to fight for the Afghan Government, support the Afghan Security Forces. And what needs to happen is the Taliban needs to engage with the Afghan Government in a process of reconciliation and developing a way to govern the country in the future.
QUESTION: But the point I guess I’m trying to get at is, when you say that they – you’re going to be there until they get that message, is that an open-ended commitment? Are you saying whatever the President’s view is, whatever it takes?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: The President was clear that he’s not setting any arbitrary timelines, he’s not committing to any deadlines. He did in his speech though, you’ll recall, say that our patience is not unlimited, our time is not unlimited. So I think what the President has indicated —
QUESTION: He was talking about that in terms of the Afghan Government.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Correct. And I think what the President has indicated is we are not going to set arbitrary deadlines; we are going to monitor the conditions on the ground, and our decisions will be formed around the progress on the ground.
QUESTION: There’s also the question of how this administration defines victory in Afghanistan. And you and the President talked about that in somewhat different terms. Here you both are:
“Attacking our enemies, obliterating ISIS, crushing al-Qaida, preventing the Taliban from taking over Afghanistan, and stopping mass terror attacks against America before they emerge.”
“This entire effort is intended to put pressure on the Taliban to have the Taliban understand you will not win a battlefield victory. We may not win one, but neither will you.”
So Mr. Secretary, which is it? Is it obliterating al-Qaida and ISIS, or is it just getting the Taliban to the negotiating table?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Well, the war against ISIS is quite clear, Chris, and the President’s been clear that we will defeat ISIS. We will eliminate ISIS’ capability to organize, to raise financing, to plan, recruit new recruits to their fight to carry out terrorism acts throughout the world. That fight is progressing quite well. We are well on our way to defeating ISIS and we have now taken their caliphate from them in Iraq. Over 70 percent of the territory has been recovered. None of it has been lost back to those forces. Almost 2 million displaced Iraqi people have now returned to their homes. In the fight in Syria, we’re in the process of liberating Raqqa, which was their self-designated capital. That liberation is going quite well, and it’s our expectation that we will defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq, and then our effort is global to ensure that ISIS does not re-emerge elsewhere.
Now, all terrorist organizations have somewhat different objectives. So whether it’s ISIS, al-Qaida, the Taliban or others, our objective is deny any terrorist organization any territory with which they can organize, raise financing, recruit new fighters, develop techniques for carrying out terrorist acts and then deploying those. We know that if we deny them the space to do that, we protect the homeland; we also protect Americans and our allies as well.
So in the case of Afghanistan, Afghanistan has a history of being a refuge for some of the most devastating attacks carried out. As we all know, the attack of 9/11 was organized and carried out from Afghanistan. So on Afghanistan, we have to secure Afghanistan in a way that that can never occur again because there is no territory available to organizations to do so.
QUESTION: Sebastian Gorka, one of the President’s spokesmen on foreign policy, was fired on Friday just following the firing of Steve Bannon. And some folks are saying that this is, particularly on the right – further to the right, I should say – are saying that this a victory of the globalists – and they include you in that group – over the so-called America Firsters. Sebastian Gorka, in his resignation letter to the President, wrote this about the Afghanistan speech:
“The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost.”
Is Gorka right?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: No, I think he’s completely wrong, Chris, and I think it shows a lack of understanding of the President’s broader policy when it comes to protecting Americans at home and abroad from all acts of terrorism. Terrorism, as we’ve said, manifests itself in many types of organizations. The President has charged us to develop policies and tactics both diplomatically and militarily to attack terrorism in its many forms wherever it exists in the world and wherever it might present a threat to the homeland or to Americans anywhere. This means that we have to develop techniques that are global in their nature. All we want is to ensure that terrorists do not have the capability to organize and carry out attacks.
QUESTION: So what do you make of this division between America Firsters and so-called globalists?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I don’t see any division, Chris. I think it’s a question of tactics and how you achieve those objectives. I think the President has been clear in his speech on Afghanistan that we are not undertaking nation building. So we will be shifting our diplomatic and aid and development programs as well to coincide with the President’s view that the Afghan Government and the Afghan people must own their form of government and they must come to some reconciliation with all ethnic groups, including the Taliban, as to how they can secure their country as a peaceful country, one that does not support terrorism, does not provide safe haven for terrorists, and does not align itself with any terrorist organizations or countries that do. That’s what winning looks like.
QUESTION: Finally – and I’ve got a little over a minute left – the controversy over the racial protests in Charlottesville and the President’s response to it has become an international issue. A UN committee this week criticized the Trump administration for, quote, “its failure at the highest political level to unequivocally reject and condemn the racist violent events and demonstrations.” And here was the President in Phoenix this week talking more about the media than he was about the neo-Nazis and the Klan. Here he is:
“The only people giving a platform to these hate groups is the media itself and the fake news.”
Does that make it harder for you to push American values around the world when some foreign leaders question the President’s values?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Chris, we express America’s values from the State Department. We represent the American people. We represent America’s values, our commitment to freedom, our commitment to equal treatment of people the world over, and that message has never changed.
QUESTION: And when the President gets into the kind of controversy he does and the UN committee responds the way it does, it seems to say they begin to doubt our – whether we’re living those values.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I don’t believe anyone doubts the American people’s values or the commitment of the American Government or the government’s agencies to advancing those values and defending those values.
QUESTION: And the President’s values?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: The President speaks for himself, Chris.
QUESTION: Are you separating yourself from that, sir?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I’ve spoken – I’ve made my own comments as to our values as well in a speech I gave to the State Department this past week.
QUESTION: Mr. Secretary, thank you. Thanks for coming today. Always a pleasure to talk with you, sir.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: My pleasure, Chris.
QUESTION: Stay safe and let’s hope those folks and friends, family in Texas stay safe.
SECRETARY TILLERSON: Keep them in your prayers.
QUESTION: Yep. You bet.
I hope SD can do so from now on with all the Sunday shows except Maria B. It makes it bearable to read and not to have to listen to his condescending voice.
As usual TREX was fantastic! After reading his response to Gorka’s comments, I am actually happy that he is gone. Our President will never ever abandon America First to no one. Our President is on a mission and there is no one going to stop it in his administration. Including his daughter and son-in-law who I respect.
NK decided to fire three missiles and China 🇨🇳 will be crying 😭 this week when sanctions are taken on their banks. Some people only learn the hard way!
Fle, I don’t watch/listen to any of the Sunday Circus. I wait a few hours and get the key points with analysis from sites like CTH and commenters. I take it Maria is the exception, and I would agree. I record Maria’s daily show and select what to watch. She is a good egg.
I read the T-Rex transcript Sundance provided and T-Rex was spot on, no gotcha from Chrissy. I wish T-Rex would have refuted Chrissy’s claim Gorka and Bannon were fired, however as they resigned and both have stated they will continue to support PDJT’s America First agenda.
Great points Red!
I love the transcripts as well ! I’m curious though, I see questions and answers but where is Rude Interruption with current buzzword or Rude Interruption with “when did you stop beating your wife” type question. Is Chrissy more respectful because T-Rex is an alpha male? There were leading questions so maybe Chrissy knows to keep that junk with KAC or someone similar.
Sebastian Gorka, in his resignation letter to the President, wrote this about the Afghanistan speech:
“The fact that those who drafted and approved the speech removed any mention of radical Islam or radical Islamic terrorism proves that a crucial element of your presidential campaign has been lost.”
Is Gorka right?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: No, I think he’s completely wrong…
—-
Won’t equivocate about this: I think Gorka is completely right.
Gorka is in the Bannon doo doo right now….smart guy, but fails to see long range plan of Trump….same with most commentators bloviating about what Trump does…..
Paul Sperry of the New York Post asked in a tweet, “Has Trump been McMastered?” referring to NatSec Advisor H.R. McMaster who refuses to say ‘Islamic terrorism’ and has fired many critics of Islam.
Trump has said “radical Islamic terrorists” like a mantra – TILL LAST NIGHT when 18x he scrubbed “Islamic” from “terrorists” in describing enemy
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 22, 2017
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/gorka-trumps-maga-agenda-systematically-undermined-within-white-house-audio/
Scrubbing mention of radical Islam, same as 0bama.
What’s the long range plan there?
Could be that Antifa are also terrorists, and they’re not Moslem. The Soros-sponsored color revolutions are widening, and not just the Moslems are “useful tools”…
It’s getting uglier here in Europe, too. Instead of “dumb and dumber” we’ve got “left and lefter”…
Dan
I think the idea that a single speech not containing the words that seem to be the focal point of a few, does not justify the accusation that President Trump has been “McMastered”.
If you start seeing that repeatedly in the next few months, then maybe one should question things. But for now…one speech?
Naahhhh….ain’t buying it.
Besides the fact that this was uncharacteristic of PTrump and was obviously a deliberate omission, you make a fair point.
Let’s see if scrubbing the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism” from his lexicon becomes the new norm.
Agreed. Let’s see how things develop.
But in the mean time, lets you and I continue to MAGA !!!! 🙂
MAGA baby, you bet!!
Gorka and Bannon are giving cover to Trump.
They complain Trump has forgotten about “Radical Islamic Terror”
That softens Trumps image among the independents, all the while Trump leads the effort to obliterate Radical Islamic Terror
Strategy, baby, strategy!!
Just a quick reminder, Dan, that Trump is POTUS and EVERYBODY else is staff. Gorka served a staff slot and is now out to pursue other opportunities. Let’s see where this leads him … and what he says about it, apart from this really stupid statement.
He’s a Bannonite. Bannonites are brainwashers of conservatives who fear monger and deceive to make people expect the unreasonable and unlikely and make unity and cohesiveness impossible. Trump had to make a choice between keeping on people who he needs to get his agenda passed even if he doesn’t agree with them 100% or keep the antagonists who think Trump ran on a far right platform and only want him to be the president of right wing purists. I trust Trump….Nobody else.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Gorka’s expertise is Islam and not Foreign Relations. He is not an International Strategist.
All these Islamic countries are Radical Islam, ruled by strict Sharia Law. You don’t shoot them down by pointing the arrow straight towards their heart.
Yes, and what Secretary Tillerson said did not refute Gorka’s claim, he just started spinning.
I actually like both Gorka and Tillerson. Probably neither is totally right nor wrong on this issue,
With all due respect I don’t think eradicating Islam is our mission in Afghanistan. When POTUS used that term before it was for vetting migrants to the US and to describe ISIS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should say Radical Islamic Terrorist and Domestic Liberal Terrorists.
Catchem all!
When Trump negotiates he concedes something the other person values. Saying ‘terrorist’ rather than ‘Radical Islamic Terrorist’ doesn’t bother me in the least. The way he spoke about TERRORISTS, I and everyone I know, knew what he meant. The RoE issue was quite predominant which tells me POTUS valued the input of those soldiers he spoke to who served in Afghanistan. A good leader will consider the opinions of those closest to the situation.
Mattis’ comments prior to the Afghanistan speech spoke volumes. “Rigorous dialogue” to me says ‘there was a lot of disagreement’ . . . . .
I thought POTUS’ speech was wonderful and fit his agenda.
What the president speaks about and the words he uses can change, without him becoming a RINO or changing his strategy. He said a lot of things in the campaign, like declaring China a currency manipulator, that were clearly stated as a way of opening up negotiating points.
His first trip to the Middle East was wildly successful, and the Middle East has been working to fight radical Islamic terrorism. The battle with ISIS is making great gains. So at this point, does it help or hurt these new alliances to keep pounding the radical islam theme when clearly a lot of positive things have happened? Or is it better to soften the rhetoric a bit?
had to turn it off when Trex finished giving Wallace the education that Wallace needed but fails to comprehend. With Rove and Juan Idiot on the “panel”….it went off immediately…I refuse to watch any Fox program with either of them on the program…..along with The Specialists with Eboni talkstoofast and the Stringyblond with kooky glasses….
Fox has gone to hell.
Up next week. “Who makes the best pickups – Ford or Chevy?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fender and Gibson…
the media is having a field day with tillerson not backing up the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gee I missed that are we watching the same interview?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s interesting that you take the position that T-Rex wasn’t backing the President in the last volley with Chris. To me, it was Rex saying, We both speak for ourselves and you aren’t going to have the luxury of trolling me into your foolish trap, Chris.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Brit HumeVerified account
@brithume
Rex Tillerson, asked by Chris Wallace if the President’s speaks for American values on race, “The President speaks for himself.” Whoa.
Indeed he does. Alone it would seem in an ocean of lockstep goose-step drive by the media to consider only one source of violence, the president (to the media’s agony and chagrin) considers ALL sources.
The media is really dead! They will try to have a “field day” with anything they don’t like. Who cares? The President has the last word on policy matters and PDJT has spoken clearly about his approach to deny terrorists the chance to organize. Nothing Sec. Tillerson said in the Wallace interview changes this fact. Any controversy, whether derived from a Dr. Gorka remark or any fake media comments have no significance. We all have opinions but the President is responsible for policy making.
One more thing. Isn’t it a solid fact the the President speaks for himself? So, what’s the nonsense about a disagreement. I never heard that cabinet members did not have the freedom or leeway to use their own words. They are free USA citizens, not subservient parrots. In the ;last 8 years we’ve had plenty of evidence about the damage that subservient parrots of a dishonest president can do to the country.
This is simply the two part NeverTrumper underground a little more covertly trying to undermine Trump and the MAGA agenda by first, starting the rumor that his cabinet does not agree with him, and second, using concern that the MAGA agenda is being usurped by globalists.
All these NeverTrumper fake MAGA agenda concern operatives need to do is call someone loyal to the agenda a globalist and fair weather Trump supporters and uninformed supporters turn against that person no matter what the accomplishments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see where he said anything wrong. What the heck was wrong with saying President Trump speaks for himself? Was Tillerson suppose to get in some heated conversation trying to defend something that needs no defending. I think he ended the interview right there because Swamp Mouth couldn’t say anything else.
I’m beginning to feel like suspicious cat about all of the posts berating everything and everyone in PT’s cabinet. I’m waiting for Willburine to be asked some dumbass question about Charlottesville and boy, if he doesn’t say the “correct” thing, he’s done kick him out.
Tired of it! /rant off
Meanwhile, in the real world, we hunt and kill ISIS, secure mining deals, sent the raw materials to India or US for processing into finished goods, put another roadblock in China’s plans, and cancel orders placed with Chinese manufacturers.
China created the problem of North Korea during the Communist revolution of China under Chairman Mao. Now that capitalism has been rescuing China from poverty and irrelevance for a couple of decades, the North Korea thing has become a serious problem for China, and their leaders are in a quandry – lose face and dump NK, compromise somehow, or commit suicide. One of the things that makes the MSM so deadly and so traitorous here in the U.S. is they give the Chinese leaders a false hope that they can use our MSM to get more leverage for North Korea. And the MSM isn’t doing what they do by accident.
LikeLike
President’s Trump’s MAGA gives the Chinese an opporfunity to join in for their future too. Too bad our MSM gives the totalitarians false hopes like dalethorn suggests.
Yes, they got him now!
A UN committee this week criticized the Trump administration for, quote, “its failure at the highest political level to unequivocally reject and condemn the racist violent events and demonstrations.”
A UN Committee? What committee was that?
like the UN has anything of importance to offer anyone…..waste of Oxygen and land.
LikeLiked by 10 people
But President Trump DID condemn the violence on both sides the very day the car crash occurred (Saturday). He also condemned bigotry and racism in that speech.
Leftists are never satisfied with anything less than extremist language they agree with.
…… and nobody cared. That must have hurt.
They are there shouting “What do you think of us now?
But the truth is, we don’t think of them at all.
UN is only attacking PDJT because he has threatened to pull significant US funding from UN unless the UN does what it was supposed to do instead of all the crap globalism, multi-culturism, constant attacking Israel, etc they do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The U.N. committee, the MSM here in the U.S., the Leftist radicals – all of these are focused on condemning the Right, as they see it. They will not condemn the Left, or socialism in any context I know of, despite the fact that socialism has killed far more people than anything else.
I didn’t turn on Fox News Sunday today until about the last 20 minutes of the program only to see Karl Rove, Juan Williams, Josh Holmes (former Mitch McConnell Chief of Staff) and Catherine Lucey of the A.P. discussing President Trump’s pardon of Joe Arpaio. Everyone, including Chris Wallace of course, was criticizing P.T.’s pardon except (surprise!) Catherine Lucey. It was extremely disappointing to see so-called Republicans bash the President for his righteous decision and I was elated to see the rest of that show get pre-empted by a FoxNews Live Update on the hurricane in Texas.
Remember all those panels criticizing all of Obamas commutations. Neither do I.
The MSM focused entirely on technicalities such as the “contempt of court” charge against Arpaio. They wouldn’t have listened to a breakdown of the underlying issues no matter what.
In reading the transcript, it is very clear that the President’s America First agenda continues. The idea that TRex would be less than diplomatic is of course insane. As directed from the President, TRex has a specific job to do and is getting it done.
What a panel old Chris compiled there. Every Trump basher he could find including the most despicable person on FOX old Juan Williams………Did Tillerson disrespect the POTUS like it sounded to me with …He speaks for himself comment……The assault on America is fully on now. The RINOS have pulled off their costumes to reveal who they really are……..Prepare to fight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are agreeing with a false argument raised by the fake media, Carole. That the President speaks for himself is a fact that nobody can deny. Sec. Tillerson did not say that he opposed the president in any way, shape or form, and nobody should put words in his mouth.
Bert, I agree and ranted about that upthread. Maybe I should have posted it here. I’m just sick and tired of all the stupid verbal crap that goes on constantly. The MSM just waits to pounce on anything said and it seems some here pick up the mantra.
Had Tillerson taken the bait, and spoke in support of PDJT, he would have just opened up the whole Charlottesville debate for Chris,
Bert: Just to set the record straight here: My reaction to SoS Tillerson’s comment came from ME. I had not yet heard that the ‘media’ was saying anything about it nor had I read yet what anybody at CTH was saying. It just threw up a red flag for me. I am a complete supporter of President Trump and I want to see his appointed cabinet members back him up. He stands alone enough already. However, that is MY take and obviously not yours. We shall agree to disagree.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance, I see Rex Tillerson in the painting, Sheriff Clarke, VP Pence, Mattis (in a suit) and I believe David Shulkin off to the side. Is there any description that names the people standing with POTUS and do you see any significance to those chosen? I can’t find Wilber Ross, Mnchin or several other stalwarts.
Sheriff Clarke covering Trump45’s back was one of the first things I noticed about the painting when Sundance posted a thread about it the other day. So very fitting. Gotta start saving b/c it would be nice to have the whole series of prints 🙂
You Are Not Forgotten – New Trump Painting – Jon McNaughton
When I decided to paint this picture, I wondered if this was taking it too far. But, sometimes you have to speak forcefully, like the brushstrokes of my painting. Many Americans have felt forgotten by the establishment in Washington. I’m talking about the people who are more interested in themselves, and their political careers.
How many veterans have been neglected? How many of our police officers have been marginalized? How many families are suffering because of poor healthcare, limited opportunities, and government intrusion?
Last year we elected President Trump. He expressed by his words and demeanor what Americans wanted – a man who was not going to bow down to Washington or other countries. A man that would not forget the “forgotten men and women” of this country who elected him.
I want a president that will crush the enemies of liberty, justice, and American prosperity.
They may have the power to bruise his heel, but he will have the power to crush their head!
*** If you are wondering about the meaning behind Trump stepping on the snake – for me it represents that he will crush the enemies of liberty, justice, and American prosperity. It is an allusion to Genesis 3:15, where in my opinion, God tells Adam that him and his posterity will suffer under Satan, but have the ability to triumph through Christ.
Available at: http://JonMcNaughton.com
LikeLiked by 6 people
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I don’t believe anyone doubts the American people’s values or the commitment of the American Government or the government’s agencies to advancing those values and defending those values.
QUESTION: And the President’s values?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: The President speaks for himself, Chris.
I find this disturbing. Can someone please reassure me on this. It would seem Rex is someone who thought that the presidents statements on this issue were not American values.
Very disappointed.
Reaching… IMO. Tillerson was completely right not to speak for the President. Its a real stretch to suggest this implies anything about the POTUS values, CM’s tongue was hanging out looking for a way to attack the President and opening that door by accepting the invitation to speak for POTUS would have given CM a great opportunity to smear & bash.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Tillerson should have said, I agree with the comments of the President, they speak for themselves.
That sounds good but it opens a door and gives Wallace the opportunity to amplify and smear. “Oh do you agree with..blah..blah..” Its a rookie mistake.
It is obvious that In your OPINION Tillerson’s answer “opens a door and gives Wallace the opportunity to amplify and smear.” But what happened in REALITY, Wallace did not succeed in doing so! So much for your that your opinion! 😉
I understood Tillerson’s statement “The President speaks for himself, Chris” as meaning that the President’s has expressed his values clearly and no further explanation is required.
I think you miss understoood. My comment was that Tillerson’s non answer was the only one that didn’t open a door. We are arguing the same point of view. Perhaps you didn’t see the comment I was responding to.
I accept that I have misunderstood your comment and I fully agree that it is a good idea to be sure of one’s ground before making unnecessarily snarky comments, for which I apologize. You wish to consider that referring to Chris Wallace in your comment as “CM” may have played a part in my misunderstanding your comment.
thin skinned. Tillerson speaks for himself as he SHOULD as SofS.
Only way to answer a Chris Wallace set up question….leave them guessing.
Exactly..as there would have been a follow up B.S. question. Then an analysis of that..ad nauseam.
It doesn’t even leave them guessing, does it? Trump45 has been *very* clear with his statements. TRex responded just right.
I found Tillersons answer disturbing as well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s not disturbing to me. It’s shady, slimy Chris Wallace trying to stir the sh!t and incite an internecine cabinet war, and Tillerson not giving him the satisfaction.
Exactly right, Guy K.
agree also given the fact that Wallace has now attached TRex’s name to the dreaded globalist epithet. They are trying to turn uninformed Trump supporters against the President and to undermine his cabinet by calling them globalists the way the left tries to label everyone racists. Same song, second verse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I found this disturbing as well, takea… He was distancing himself from the President there. I don’t like it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seriously? The President should speak for himself… It was the correct answer…
Of course the President speaks for himself. But Tillerson, in evading the direct question as to whether he agreed with POTUS, implied that he does not. Why did the insufferable Wallace not harp on him for saying that? Because that is exactly what Wallace wanted to hear — Tillerson essentially saying he does not necessarily agree with the President. President Trump is very careful with his words. He uses an economy of words and they all mean something. Treepers who are chastising those of us who know words matter…think again. They do.
LikeLike
Does not the state department come under POTUS..? Tillerson taking direction from him thereof Tillerson needs to speak in one voice with POYUS for the American people.
What Tillerson said sounds as if he is isolating Trump ?
Maybe they all have gone rogue..? Tillerson sounds like rogue secretary of state. For home does he work..?
LikeLike
No offense but you seem easily disturbed
LikeLike
NC: By saying what Chris wanted him to say — bad form, imo
LikeLike
What an asinine thing for him to say at the end…that really shakes my confidence in him. Why is it so hard for these people to just support their boss…disgusting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Carole, I wasn’t calling you out specifically, but I was pointing out that there is a predictable pattern of commenters expressing excessive concern that seem to come out of the woodwork after every change in staff personnel or after every Sunday morning show. I recognize your name, yes, but there are plenty of others whose names I do not recognize who seem to “mobilize” with predictable synchronicity in times like these.
Guy: thanks for your response. I rarely disagree with what the majority of Treepers say because these kinds of arguments always result and people who disagree with the majority end up being called trolls. And so I took your comment to include me. I do wish we could feel more free to express our honest opinions on CTH and have civilized discussions, but that doesn’t happen often here. Most people don’t want to ‘rock the boat’ and be called names for doing so, me included.
LikeLike
Carol: Tillerson didn’t NOT back him up. When I read that comment in the transcript, I automatically took it to mean, “You already know where President Trump stands on this. He certainly doesn’t need me or anyone else to speak for him.”
This is a tempest in a teapot. And as others have said, it is an attempt by the leftist weasel Wallace to create a controversy where none exists.
George, you make a good point. A lot of people have seen it the way you have. I don’t happen to be one of them. Not sure why people have such disparate views of the same thing. Background? Experience? Who knows. It’s an interesting phenomenon We all agree we want the best support for President Trump, that is a fact.
LikeLike
Some on the Trump train attack like to push, attack and name-call other supporters that don’t think like them and it’s getting disconcerting in my opinion. They are vicious at times, fearful, and lash out at the wrong people. Calling people trolls or that it’s coordinated lol. I’ve seen people defend some of his cabinet members more than they defend Trump, I’ve seen them twist themselves to defend people not siding with the President for some reason. It happened to me during the Sessions complaints and I had to take a break from some sites. Not everything is some crisis but some stuff is very important to take note of.
Speaking for myself, I can understand people being disappointed in America 1st people leaving (like Bannon, Gorka) but they publicly always defended and stood with Trump even when they were getting smeared and called awful names. They had the spine and strength to do that not fold like we see when others lets say more in the establishment/swamp side are pushed (Sessions recusing, Tillerson piling on, Cohn’s interview and piling on).
We are not concern trolls but truly want people that get, love, respect and defend our President and America 1st agenda without distractions. Is that so hard for others to comprehend? There’s no room or ammo to give to the opposition. If you are willing to do so publicly, what else are you doing behind his back? Tillerson was awful in his answer, asking to be fired if I am being honest (and there was that article a few weeks back saying he might resign). And it’s not just anti-Trump people talking about it. Most truly pro-Trump people were beyond angered by his betrayal of an answer today. I trust Trump, but he can’t control others. Tillerson lost me almost completely today. It looked like he wanted and was waiting to give this answer, not a surprise question to him.
In other words? No, in your words. TRex never said he didn’t agree with the President. What he “should” have said is your opinion.
wrong—we all know the President speaks his own mind—in his way ! T-Rex is the DIPLOMAT. PDJT is our leader–and cheerleader. No one else says things like he does, in his own language. He speaks for himself ! That shut Wallace up. Like putting an exclaimation point at the end of the interview.
LikeLike
Actually Josh,it is like chicken little running around yelling the sky is falling.It takes one one or two trolls to get it going.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Actually Josh,it is like chicken little running around yelling the sky is falling.It takes one one or two trolls to get it going.”
“Actually Josh,it is like chicken little running around yelling the sky is falling.It takes one one or two trolls to get it going.”
Does it, Guy? I rarely see anybody disagree with the party line majority opinion Rah Rah cheerleaders here at CTH. Heaven forfend we should have an actual intelligent discussion about something over which some of us hold a difference of opinion. and maybe even find common ground by so doing. Thank God that is not how President Donald J. Trump operates!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry to disagree, Carole. There is nothing intelligent or not intelligent about saying I don’t like this or that. It’s just an opinion -as you said- and anybody can agree or disagree with it.
You didn’t like Sec. Tillerson stating the obvious (that PDJT speaks for himself)? OK, we read it. Let’s move on now.
Bert. You’re right I did say (as I recall) that I didn’t like what Tillerson said. And yes, it is my opinion that his statement made him sound that he did not agree with POTUS on that issue. All I can say at this point is that ‘We’ll see what happens.’ Tillerson was not supportive of The President with that statement and that is a fact. It did stop Wallace’s line of questioning on the subject because Tillerson’s answer appeased Wallace. It’s what he wanted to hear. If that is ‘diplomacy’ you can have it
LikeLike
The facts of life, Carole, are that there ARE trolls around here, and many of them ARE part of a coordinated effort to plants seeds of doubt and to dis-spirit the regular readers here. You may not be part of that, but you sure do seem to be taking particular umbrage with a comment that originated in a thread you had not even taken part in before you came calling me out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Guy. I did not intend to ‘call you out.’ I read through all the comments and responded to those that most cogently expressed the opposite of mine. I don’t usually participate in all this stuff. I haven’t watched Wallace’s show in months. Just happened to tune in today and liked everything Tillerson said until that last comment. It just raised a red flag for me and also for my husband who was watching also. Again…time will tell if Tillerson’s comment meant anything one way or the other or at all.
LikeLike
Starting to notice a wave of comments being the verbatim headlines of Breitbart.
Tillerson never needed to be Sectary of State. His previous job in many ways would of been less of a hassle the fact he is working in the administration when he never had to should tell you how much support he has of the President. As he is actully working and not some figure head taking the job so they can list themselves as a former Sectary of State later on.
Tillirson is not some Politician using the State Department as a stepping stone to the White House or some other post later.
Stop looking at it from the prism of a politician doing what politicians do because the President and Tillerson are not Politicians. He has given his support to the President he should not be required to say it over and over again like a broken record every time he does an interview.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I will bite, we stopped watching morning shows, even Maria B.
I still read the comments section at CTH.
It is a peculiar trait of the human species, that we subject ourselves to discomfort such as these shows.
Great that PDJTs team goes on them. I guess they have to.
But honestly, what condescending drivel they all are Juan W…a NPR reject, that was reprimanded for his stepping off the plantation. Then all the rest of them.
Cissy Wallace..he is really a piece of work. Howie Kurtz..barf.
The CTH comments are excellent though. Cheers.
God bless PDJT
Trump never tells his ppl what to say, and they don’t tell him. He’s already made that point.
LikeLiked by 9 people
VP Pence was the only one to stand side by side with the President on his comments.
Mnuchin did as well.
I am waiting to see what happens and hoping that President Trump is being strategic and not abandoning any of his campaign platform. I believe that to be the case. Many of us are suspicious because we have decades of memories of being lied to and scoffed at by those in power and those who think they have power. President Trump stepped forward when I had basically lost all hope of the USA truly feeling like my country ever again. She was becoming almost unrecognizable in many ways. And no, I am not talking about race or national origin. I don’t care if a person is green and purple polka dotted if he believes in the Constitution and the basic culture of this country—and takes some personal responsibility for himself.
The UN is a joke. I used to be appalled occasionally by their outbursts against the United States. No longer. They normally place some of the world’s worst offenders of human rights on committees that then accuse the US of violating those rights. My mother taught me about the UN trolls when I was a child.
I still leave Fox News (Fox Business much more often) on sometimes depending on what I am doing. When Juan Williams or any other libtards or party hacks come on, they are muted. I like to hear reasonable discussions involving different sides and opinions. There is almost none of that left on television or anywhere else that I know about. I like Tucker’s show. I’ve liked Tucker since he was on PBS a long time ago. When he had the shoe on MSNBC and they put Rachel Maddow on with him, I would always mute her. I have to mute some of the people Tucker has on his
If you mute Juan Williams on FOX, do you also mute Karl Rove, Rich Lowry, Jonah Goldberg, Charles Krauthammer and Dana Perino? Because you should. Every one of them is every bit as offensive as Juan Williams, even though none of them self-identify as libs.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is why many long time readers of the treehouse no longer post here anymore. If someone has a different take on something you get called a troll, which I am not. It’s a shame really.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Carole and Mickie, HMMM! Nobody in THIS particular thread said ANYTHING about trolling until you two came along and brought it up. If you look at Carolina Girl’s original post and the ones that followed, nobody accused anybody of trolling until Mickie chimed in and then Carole quickly concurred. Where’d that come from, ladies? Seems someone doth be protesting too much here.
Guy, re-read the thread, check the times on the postings, and then I will accept your apology for putting your nose where it didn’t belong.😘
LikeLike
Guy: First: I am an editor and a writer. Words and their exact meanings and their context and nuances and implications in conversation is something I have always paid attention to. I am not a novice in the political world nor in the world of communication, or what passes for it in today’s ‘media.’ Second, I just wasted several minutes scrolling through this thread to see if what you have said is correct. It is not. Here is my first post, after which there were several comments decrying ‘concern trolls appearing en masse on the site. Later on, I agreed with Mickie, but that was NOT my first post on the subject. I agree with those who disagree with my view on one thing: this whole discussion has reached the ridiculous stage. Now I am done’. Good night, All..
Carole says:
August 27, 2017 at 4:40 pm
I didn’t miss it. I thought it stood out like a sore thumb. Rex was very good up till that point. Very disappointed in him on that 😦
LikeLike
John Nolte got me to cut the cord over 3 years ago. Best mute in the world.
My decision is to follow CTH and a few other people that I trust for my news. I can always find plenty to read. Listening to any news tv program will be misleading. I would like to know the amount of people that have stopped watching the news in the last year.
President Trump is a phenomenon. God has got his back. Relax.
Tillerson: “Terrorism, as we’ve said, manifests itself in many types of organizations.”
Really? Name one other than ISIS or those related to ISIS (radical Islam) to a degree that makes any distinctions matter.
QUESTION: So what do you make of this division between America Firsters and so-called globalists?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I don’t see any division, Chris.
That’s funny. Who does he think he’s kidding?
QUESTION: And the President’s values?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: The President speaks for himself, Chris.
Wow, that’s a ringing endorsement of your president’s values! Thank so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
the comment about so-called globalists is intended to create division where there is none. MSM labels certain key people in the administration as globalists and then pit them against America firsters or nationalists. IMHO T-Rex answered Wallace’s implied question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By the way, has Tillerson ever used the term “radical Islamic terror”? I don’t know — I’m asking.
Rex Tillerson deals with International issues. Why should he step into a pile of domestic sh*te when he could easily sidestep it by leaving it alone? The President speaks for himself. Go to him and ask. Not my problem.
Stop pearl clutching over a sentence. Sounds like you want to see the worst– we are supposed to be supporting this administration.
LikeLike
Hi Paul, serious question – why don’t you care for Tillerson?
Is it specific about this interview or about the past 8 months? or before he became SoS?
I’m a huge TRex fan, but don’t know anything about him except for all the stuff he has said and done as SoS.
I think the collective Left in the U.S., with sponsorship by the MSM (overt or covert), is by far our worst threat. If people in our administration are not saying that, I can certainly understand why. Our foreign enemies absolutely thrive on the work done by our domestic enemies here.
LikeLike
I don’t think Tillerson’s view of “globalism” is the same as ours. The Secretary of State has to think in global terms because he deals with all nations. Foreign affairs is inherently global in nature or you wouldn’t be good at it. Even “America Firsters” view trade globally, but make sure the deals favor or are fair to us. As are military concerns.
That is not the same as multinational financeers trying to control all global commerce to the exclusion of and to the detriment of the interests of individual nations. (NWO) That is PDJT’s “false song of globalism.”
The term globalism has to be viewed in terms of what is being discussed.
So, Sec. Tillerson did not respond as you expected? Horror!
Let’s not pay attention to the great job he’s been doing so far and get the guillotine ready. /S
Now, I’ll seat tight and wait to see what Oldschool thinks about it.
O.M.G.!!!!!!!!!!!! Please, folks, stop falling for the “news cycle” posts. If you want to listen to something, then go and listen to Coach Jim Mora discussing football playoffs in his famous “woulda, coulda, shoulda” rant. That’s what you all sound like. He [Tillerson} shoulda done this that or the other. Seriously? If some of you are so very adept at these things, unlike the x-CEO of Exxon-Mobil Corp., then go and apply for the job. I’m really sure PDJT will give you an interview. /s
Till then, S-squared.
[cocktail hour in ATL]
I have had time to think about an earlier comment I made that was negative about Tillerson; I have now changed my perspective. No matter what he said, it would become a negative story about POTUS. I think he said the right thing….he did the best and I kind of think he and POTUS, figured anyone from the administration to be interviewed would be put on the spot with this type of question and this was an agreed upon response.
Yeah, my issue is that Tillerson knows there’s a false narrative out there (which Wallace carefully lays out in his question) that Trump doesn’t ‘fully condemn’ the KKK, white supremacism, whatever, yet he knowingly distances himself from him. Not only that, but Tillerson implies the values he represents at the State Department are ‘American values’, but refuses to equate President Trump’s statements with that, as if Trump’s values aren’t American values. You guys can defend it all you want, but that’s straight up abandoning your President. Trump doesn’t need to make any more statements. He’s done nothing wrong. As he pointed out at the Phoenix rally by laboriously repeating his statements from the 3 previous instances, he HAS, REPEATEDLY, CONDEMNED RACISM AND CALLED FOR LOVE AND UNITY! And as we know, and maybe Tillerson watches MSM and doesn’t know, Antifa are self-avowed anarcho-communists who take cheap shots at women and 70 year old men who aren’t ‘white supremacists’, just ordinary patriotic folks who support President Trump. Antifa needs to be called out, and the violence of communism IS on a moral par with the violence of fascism. I’ll say it. History doesn’t lie about that, although communist governments do.
I guess, Rex Tillerson seems to think he works for his high-minded buddies on the global stage. He works for the Trump administration. If he’s that upset with the President that he can’t defend him from these unfair attacks, he needs to step down. He’s not doing America any service or good by showing such division within our government. And, please, I’m not a troll. I only post these things because it infuriates me to see our President get no back from these people when the MSM continues with this campaign of lies against him. It’s inexcusable disloyalty, IMO.
LikeLiked by 4 people
100%
As much as I like Tillerson, I have to agree with you here. There are many ways that he could have handled this “diplomatically” with none of these negative connotations. Expected much more from him.
maybe you are being a little too picky and petty. Rex T is a very experienced businessperson and leader, who has dealt with the media clowns for YEARS. He speaks in ways that solidify the administration while blocking the media from continuing a path he recognizes that leads to critique of the President……try to cut some slack to this man…he is an expert at what he does.
I was surprised and concerned at first, but changed my mind because:
1) Tillerson was masterful in containing Wallace.
2) Trump trusts Tillerson.
3) If Tillerson somehow decided to really part ways with Trump’s opinion publicly, Trump would either replace him, or there would be an explanation of how things aren’t what they seem to be.
4) Trump’s objectives are clear, but he needs good people who have lots of real world experience (that differs from his experience) to get those objectives going.
5) Politics is very, very complicated. Patience is the companion of wisdom.
At the end of the day we have ONE POTUS, and it ain’t Rex. He knows it and PDJT lives it!!!!!!
This is a classic “when did you stop beating your wife” question.
In the 1991 Gulf War Wallace advertised where the Scud missiles landed, in order to aid the Iraqis in making adjustments to their launchers. He’s a dangerous, evil man and should be in prison.
It would seem that the Breitbart covert NeverTrumpers are out for Tillerson’s scalp the same way they are out for McMasters’. Translation: T-Rex is very effective at his job.
TILLERSON DECLINES TO SAY IF TRUMP DEFENDS AMERICAN VALUES…
…‘PRESIDENT SPEAKS FOR HIMSELF’…
…WAT?: AMERICA FIRST = GLOBALISM…
…SEZ GORKA ‘COMPLETELY WRONG’ ON ‘RADICAL ISLAM’ TERM
We are in a globalist economy right now. There is nothing wrong with acknowledging how things truly are while working hard to create a separate economy that benefits Americans.
Labels aside, that is what is happening. We cannot leave the existing economy and win. We must create an economy within the one we have. It is not either/or, we should have both. Trade deals that acknowledge both of our economies will accomplish this. Main Street and Wall Street, separate but equal. 🙂
Donna, have you actually read the many articles that Sundance has laboriously laid out for us all to understand where “Wall St” (which is a pseudonym for globalists) and Main Street differ? If you have, you appear to not have understood the battle. This is fairyland stuff you are talking about, Wall St and Main St being separate but equal. The Globalists have no interest in America or any sovereign country, they want one world order under the UN. This is a fight to the death and they want to crush us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
xyzlatin, I listened to what you said. I do read Sundance (I am still new), but I stand by the premise that on this site people can have a different take on something and it’s okay. In my mind I don’t see the stock market and Wall Street being destroyed by the Trump admin.
Wall Street may be destroyed by their own greed. That is entirely possible. If credit derivatives crash again there will be consequences in each country, it will be a Global event.
The best thing for America to do is create a system for blue collar and middle America that is separate from Wall Street.
If that isn’t a battle to the death, well okay. It’s still a solution.
Wallace: “So what do you make of this division between America Firsters and so-called globalists?”
Bingo. So-called, eh? Globalist deniers are the worst liars….. Seeping wound, dying schemes. dirty cash, lock them up.
I’m getting pretty leery of Tillerson. This “The president speaks for himself” comment really triggers me. Coming on the heels of his Let’s Honor the Diversity God at state department and his other less than ringing endorsements of Trump put him on my Ones To Watch list. Sorry, treepers, but I don’t trust him.
The President is the administration. He specks for the Presidency. Individual citizens are responsible for there own actions but not office holders. Man up Rex, and support the President. Rex really stuck his foot in his mouth. Maybe Trump should have settled with Romney.
LikeLike
First time I’ve ever heard a ‘deplorable’ actually say they have been “triggered” by something someone says. I don’t know maxmbj, did you take a wrong turn looking for a safe space and bump into the Treehouse?
I’m quite aware of how the left has co-opted this term. I’m appropriating it for our side.
LikeLike
Thanks but No Thanks. Please leave it where it belongs on the left with all of their SJWs. Deplorables don’t need to be using that term for any event. They are all smart enough to come with their own descriptive words to describe how they feel and think about anything. Of course, by reading this wonderful blog and all the comments the astute Treepers make, I would think you are aware of this. We don’t need to appropriate Anything from the Looney Left.
Too late. The younger generation has already co-opted the term, using it ironically/sarcastically when talking about minor irritants. Same with safe spaces, cultural appropriation, etc. Even Andrew Klavan, who is quite a few years away from being in the younger generation, opens his show with “Trigger warning: I’m Andrew Klavan.”
He uses it here at the 2:33 mark, but his opening monologue is funny if you have 2 and a half minutes to spare: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2cralrcoQI
I think you might be talking about using it sarcastically making fun of the left. maxmbj used it as a serious state of his emotions. Big difference. I say use it and make fun of them as much as possible, but don’t try to have the rest of us appropriate in a meaningful way.
maxmbj: some people say that chewing gum on the left side of your mouth while pressing on the right nostril with a finger relieves triggers caused by words. I haven’t tried it but thought I’d mention it in case you’d like to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think what Tillerson said was wrong. Wallace was playing gotcha with that question and tried to put words in Tillerson’s mouth. No matter what he said, they would have tried to make something out of it. Wallace wanted the soundbite so he can get click bait.
LikeLiked by 9 people
T-Rex:
‘I’m not going to put words in Pres Trump’s mouth, Chris’ (because you are a swamp defender and parcel tongued member of the press. T-Rex is a diplomat so he wouldn’t embarrass the whiney sniveler on his own show, but I can).
As to the ” So what do you make of this division between America Firsters and so-called globalists?
SECRETARY TILLERSON: I don’t see any division, Chris.
Translation: We are all on the same page MAGA (rejecting the false premise there are ‘America firsters’ and ‘globalists’ ravaging each other in the administration. Now who started that mythical meme narrative?
I think Tillerson just meant it’s not his role to speak for the President. They must get annoyed with these gotcha questions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
I don’t understand the need to use the term “radical Islam” in regard to Afghanistan. Gorka is dead wrong on this one. I totally agree with T-Rex. Afghanistan is not a religious crusade. We are not attempting to eradicate Islam from Afghanistan. If anything we want that country to stay as Muslim as it wants to be. The more they keep the safer we are here. That’s why he was very careful about talking about the Taliban.
When POTUS used that terminology “radical Islam” on the campaign trail he was talking about extreme vetting immigration and ISIS. Not Afghanistan. All Islam that is fundamentally followed is radical and its redundant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the kind of post we need more of. You didn’t call the people you disagree with names (pearl clutchers, trolls, etc.)
You gave a reasoned response as to why you disagree with them.
While I’m not sure I totally agree with you, I follow your logic, and will give it additional thought.
Name calling just makes people defensive and more protective of their opinion. Rational discussion is inviting and far more prone to having people at least move closer to your position.
And we should aspire to the best position, not just our position,
Mike
Thanks Mike. Much appreciated and totally agree with the call for productive discussion.
After having the historical gathering of Arab nations and getting them acknowledge their problem with terrorism, how stupid it would be to ignore the notion that they don’t like it referred to in terms of their religion. Of course it’s factually correct, but a big irritant. Small adjustment to make to keep them engaged in killing terrorists, regardless of which tribe they worship in.
I’m a little conflicted over this as I see both sides.
1) hard to argue with your assessment, but
2) moderate muslims say we are undercutting their efforts to reform islam, by not calling out the problems with islam.
Two very valid points that drive to diametrically opposite conclusions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, I would never watch any interview or even a commercial that included the presence of Chris Wallace. I LOVE the way you’ve substituted “Question” for the name of “Chris Wallace” in the transcript. LOL! Maybe sometime you could use “Ducolax” as a substitute name for Chris Wallace, or maybe “Bay of Pigs”. You’re WONDERFULLY creative so I know you could come up with others – but “Question” is just fine. THANK YOU!
Second, I’m seeing a lot of concern trolling in the comments regarding T-Rex stating the President speaks for himself. If you actually watched President Trump’s Phoenix speech this week, you could conclude that President Trump made his views on Charlottesville and the media’s temper tantrum crystal clear…THAT is what T-REX IS referring to…not an attempt to distance himself from the President.
I really like how our administration is signalling that Afghanistan needs to address the needs of its minority and named the Taliban. If the Taliban and the Afghani government can come to terms that brings peace to their nation – it’s a win-win for everyone. I like how our administration is signalling that they we are not nosy nation-builders any longer, but we very much will take our financial power to others who play nice, if they can’t, and that we will no longer look the other way when terrorists are harbored or helped.
It’s a very shrewd move. Just imagine where’d we be if any of the other candidates had won.
WELL, well, well.
The Wallace interview has already fostered a whole slew of articles touting the new leftist media narrative about Tillerson’s statements in this interview.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Tillerson+Charlottesville&t=osx&nmexp=b&ia=news
Looks like their torpedoes were already in the tube and ready to fire.
I watched the media outlets (17 stories) compare Trump with George Wallace early in the campaign.
We have seen funny videos of dozens of media mouthsl using the prescribed catch phrase during a 24 hour news cycle.
They are working for a a central command that sends them their talking points and levels of snot and negativity to project.
Now we know what they are doing. Who are they doing it for?
Most of our media are owned by just 5-6 large corporations…but who do they answer to or work for? Are they just paid propaganda vehicles or dedicated ideologues?
Taking that quotation out of context really irks me. It is a co-ordinated attack on Tillerson. I don’t think anyone who actually sees the context would take it as Tillerson distancing himself from Trump. Tillerson didn’t take the bait from Wallace, but facts never matter for the Fake News Media.
I looked at Faux News website and, sure enough, they have an article up spinning this very thing. Sick of the media. Anything, I repeat ANYTHING and EVERYTHING, put out by the MSM needs to be rejected completely until facts prove otherwise.
