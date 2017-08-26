Ulterior Motives – Ford Offers Cash for Clunkers Program in U.K…

An interesting press release from Ford Motor Co. operations in the U.K. as they announce financial incentives (additional $2,500) to trade in old vehicles for newer “cleaner” emission vehicles in the U.K.

(Via Fox Business) Ford (F) is offering car buyers in Britain a 2,000-pound ($2,570) incentive to trade in older vehicles for newer, less polluting models.

The offer announced Tuesday is available to new car buyers who trade in vehicles registered before Dec. 31, 2009. The cars will then be taken off the road and scrapped. (read more)

Pay attention to these types of stories within the auto sector.  Watch for these types of “incentives” to cross the Atlantic.  The incentives described here are wrapped around a point of cleaner emissions, ie. “climate friendly” etc.  However, as we have shared the financial branch of the auto sector is in trouble; these incentives appear to be a marketing ploy.

The auto sector, in this example Ford Motor Credit, need to keep turning out new financial products (leases and loans) to cover the deficits of previously issued financial products and the financial gaps within soon to be received via massive lease returns.

There’s an influx of over-leased vehicles coming into the secondary market.  Each of those vehicles returns with a residual financial loss attached (lower value than anticipated).  If the underwriting auto financial system doesn’t quickly turn up additional capital they will not be able to offset the looming losses.

It will be interesting to watch it play out.  The auto-finance system is trying to keep the finance bubble inflated.  Unfortunately the economic odds are not favorable toward their goals.

77 Responses to Ulterior Motives – Ford Offers Cash for Clunkers Program in U.K…

  1. Sandra-VA says:
    August 26, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    They already did that here. It caused less qtys of cheap used cars to be available for sale…

    • Mark A Thimesch (artist) says:
      August 26, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      That’s right. However, there might be a really good side to the outcome of this imbecilic financial practice: One could probably get a nice $50K to $65K dollar car for about HALF of what they would normally pay in the coming 18 to 24 months.

    • Garrison Hall says:
      August 26, 2017 at 9:06 pm

      Of course that’s the point, isn’t it. There are two “wins” here, each not so much as the symbolism might imply. For anyone who has, of necessity or simple choice, sought one out, the cheap but reliable “clunkers” that can sometimes be bought for a few hundred (if you’re lucky and know what to look for—hint: old pickups and American econoboxes) or a few thousand bucks, is a true icon of the industrial age. A good, old car that you have almost no money in will still with minimal cost and effort transport you anywhere you want to go whenever you decide to do so. You don’t need the state’s permission (i.e., a bus schedule) to go—you just get in and go.

      This is of course anathema to environmentalists and progressives who would be happy to get everyone except possibly themselves out of cars. Keeping them out of the hands of poor people is just a good and safe start. There aren’t many defenders of old clunkers and those who might just don’t matter much. The car companies, as Sundance says, have their own more practical interests. They’ve figured that the buy-back price being offered is actually cheaper than the loss in net sales to people who insist on holding on to their old cars.

      Buying a “cleaner” car is a great although largely symbolic ploy. Cars are already remarkably clean. Besides, a self-driving car (with the state’s permission of course) is the coming thing so who needs private cars anyway—except, of course, those affluent people in government and the important professions who have all that important stuff to get done and just can’t afford to have to wait. The future’s so bright I gotta’ wear shades.

      • Sylvia Avery says:
        August 26, 2017 at 9:15 pm

        Now I’m depressed. I’ve been thinking that myself, but telling myself I’m just looking on the dark side and it isn’t really true. Then you come along and lay it all out there. Maybe I’m not so crazy. I really wish I were. I don’t like where this is going. Any of it.

        And what could possibly go wrong with Sky Net driving my car and knowing everywhere I go, and at what time? I just look forward to being able to poke at my Smart Phone instead of tediously driving my car. What could be better?

        • drillerelite says:
          August 26, 2017 at 9:32 pm

          Ha! Really, that’ll be fun. Welcome to the Brave New World

        • boogywstew says:
          August 26, 2017 at 10:02 pm

          It’s a safe bet there won’t be any self driving cars with a stick shift and probably no convertibles or motorcycles. I need to find an alternative universe to habitate.

          • boogywstew says:
            August 26, 2017 at 10:07 pm

            … and I’ll live there too!

          • scott467 says:
            August 26, 2017 at 10:48 pm

            “It’s a safe bet there won’t be any self driving cars with a stick shift and probably no convertibles or motorcycles.”

            ____________________

            They can never make you use a driver-less car; as long as there are roadways, you have a Right to travel by whatever mode is common, and cars remain common, driver-less or not.

            In some ways, driver-less cars might be good, since many drivers are terrible and should never get behind the wheel the first place. Let them be passengers in robot cars, and those who enjoy driving can maneuver around them like pylons.

            But your Boogie with Stew (Led Zeppelin song) reminded me of Rush. I’ll be driving a stick-shift Red Barchetta (not really a Barchetta, a red or blue 1967 Corvette, 327/350, Muncie 4-speed, more likely) even if we get to the point of alloy air cars 🙂

            My uncle has a country place, that no-one knows about
            He says it used to be a farm, before the Motor Law
            Now on Sundays I elude the ‘Eyes’, and hop the Turbine Freight
            To far outside the Wire, where my white-haired uncle waits

            Jump to the ground
            As the Turbo slows to cross the borderline
            Run like the wind
            As excitement shivers up and down my spine
            Down in his barn
            My uncle preserved for me an old machine –
            For fifty-odd years
            To keep it as new has been his dearest dream

            I strip away the old debris, that hides a shining car
            A brilliant red Barchetta, from a better, vanished time
            Fire up the willing engine, responding with a roar!
            Tires spitting gravel, I commit my weekly crime…

            Wind in my hair –
            Shifting and drifting –
            Mechanical music
            Adrenalin surge –

            Well-weathered leather
            Hot metal and oil
            The scented country air
            Sunlight on chrome
            The blur of the landscape
            Every nerve aware

            Suddenly ahead of me, across the mountainside
            A gleaming alloy air-car shoots towards me, two lanes wide
            I spin around with shrieking tires, to run the deadly race
            Go screaming through the valley as another joins the chase

            Drive like the wind
            Straining the limits of machine and man
            Laughing out loud
            With fear and hope, I’ve got a desperate plan
            At the one-lane bridge
            I leave the giants stranded
            At the riverside
            Race back to the farm
            To dream with my uncle
            At the fireside…

      • Rejuvenated says:
        August 26, 2017 at 10:56 pm

        I prefer cars that don’t track your every movement, can’t be remotely shut off or eavesdrop on your every conversation…

        • The Deplorable Tina says:
          August 26, 2017 at 11:00 pm

          Amen!

        • Texian says:
          August 26, 2017 at 11:32 pm

          Same here. I can’t believe how easy the public is snowed.. I need to invent something since they will buy anything.. how about electronic underwear – a sensor that will tell you when you need to pee, another sensor in the rear with a methane alarm.. by bluetooth it will set off the warning light on the optional eyeglasses.. (this idea is now copyrighted by the blog posting date..).

        • boogywstew says:
          August 27, 2017 at 12:39 am

          Sounds like a “Dodge Ex” is your car!

    • skipper1961 says:
      August 26, 2017 at 9:21 pm

      Sandra,
      My family was in the automotive aftermarket industry for 5 decades. Cash for clunkers put scores and scores of hard working auto repair shops out of business, as well. It seemed a crime had been committed. It also created a house-style repossession market in full bloom.

      • Garrison Hall says:
        August 26, 2017 at 11:28 pm

        Well, that’s another equally insidious aspect of getting old cars off the road. For years manufacturers have want to get rid of independent repair shops, forcing customers to bring all their repair work to “authorized” dealers (who may or may not actually know how to fix your car—trust me on this). Once again environmentalists are in favor of all this because it increases the options for state control—all in the name of “sustainability” of course.

    • WSB says:
      August 26, 2017 at 9:37 pm

      How many Brits own or lease cars? Maybe they should institute a Bitcoin for Bikes program…

    • Paul Revere says:
      August 26, 2017 at 9:52 pm

      Just drove by a ford dealership today in WI with a “junker” sticking out of a dumpster on the new car lot offering the very same deal. Been doing it for at least two years now.

    • MadeMan says:
      August 26, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      Sorry wrong thread. Meant to post in the main forum of the day

      • fleporeblog says:
        August 26, 2017 at 8:38 pm

        So you don’t feel bad I got more great news!

        There is a price that will be paid by every single one of these deceitful POS when you decide to pick the side of the Establishment, CoC, Big Club and Globalist! 2018 will not only be a bloodbath for Democrats, it will be a bloodbath for the Establishment and Mitch the Bitch! You will never see these five ever again: Lucifer, Flake, Heller, Corker and Strange (actually feel sorry for this one because his one mistake was saying he wouldn’t vote to do away with the filibuster).

        The latest on Dean “I am 💀 ” Heller!

        http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/25/eexclusive-nevada-senate-poll-shows-danny-tarkanian-takes-lead-over-dean-heller/amp/

        From the article linked above:

        Pro-Donald J. Trump GOP U.S. Senate challenger Danny Tarkanian has blown past incumbent Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), an opponent of the president and much of his agenda, per a new poll out of the state of Nevada obtained exclusively by Breitbart News ahead of its public release.

        Tarkanian, per the new poll from JMC Analytics, is up at 39 percent in the new survey. His lead towers eight points over the incumbent Heller’s 31 percent, spelling certain trouble for Senate GOP establishment forces desperate to save Heller’s seat. A whopping 31 percent are undecided between Heller and Tarkanian. Even so, when given the choice of Heller versus not Tarkanian, a majority of Republicans in Nevada—51 percent—want someone other than Heller, 31 percent would renominate Heller, and 18 percent are undecided.

        The survey of 700 likely GOP voters in Nevada was conducted from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25 and has a margin of error of 3.7 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval.

        Heller’s approval rating is underwater, down to just 34 percent of Nevada Republicans approving of his job performance, while 48 percent disapprove. Sixteen percent have no opinion and two percent have not heard of Heller.

        Tarkanian’s numbers are exactly the opposite, as he has high approval ratings among those who know him. A significant 42 percent approve of Tarkanian, while 23 percent disapprove, 30 percent have no opinion, and five percent have never heard of him.

        President Donald Trump’s approval ratings are sky-high among Nevada Republicans, with 80 percent approving of the president’s job—and only 14 percent disapproving, while six percent have no opinion.

        • Founding Fathers Fan says:
          August 26, 2017 at 9:14 pm

          You are assuming that people will actually turn out to vote against the incumbent RINO in the primary and there won’t be a dozen ‘splitters’ in the race. Ryan ran against a conservative, twice, and still won the primary. There was less than 19% voter turnout the first time and less than 15% voter turnout the second time. McConnell ran against a conservative in the primary and there was only 20% voter turnout. Graham had only 14% voter turnout in his primary. There are only about 33 of 435 Representatives and about 5 of 100 Senators who are not RINOs. Voter turnout in republican primaries is about an average of 17%, but 96% of incumbents win their primaries.

          • Sylvia Avery says:
            August 26, 2017 at 9:18 pm

            Yes. That’s the historic pattern. Possibly the Trump effect may cause some changes in the established traditions. I guess we’ll see.

          • fleporeblog says:
            August 26, 2017 at 9:26 pm

            Anything that occurred prior to November 8, 2016 is no longer relevant. Our President controls the RNC and every single penny in it! Ronna McDaniel has gone on record to say the days of a bunch of candidates is over. Plus the greatest X factor is the endorsement of our President.

            Put all that together and you won’t see the following five come the day the new congress is sworn in: Lucifer (dying), Flake, Corker, Heller and Strange. In every case a Republican will have their seat. Kelli Ward and Jeff DeWit, if Corker doesn’t run, Marsha Blackburn, if he runs Carr or someone else, Danny Tarkanian and Roy Moore.

            • Kristin says:
              August 26, 2017 at 9:47 pm

              McCain seems to be doing fine. He’s here for a few more years. .., we might have to do a recall.

              • fleporeblog says:
                August 26, 2017 at 9:53 pm

                Kristin research the type of cancer he has and his age. Those tweets are coming from his daughter.

              • fleporeblog says:
                August 26, 2017 at 9:58 pm

                https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/19/senator-john-mccain-diagnosed-with-aggressive-form-of-brain-cancer-primary-glioblastoma/

                From the article linked above from SD

                It was announced tonight that Senator John McCain is diagnosed with Primary Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

                It appears from the reporting the initial operation removed cancerous tissue (a tumor), not necessarily a ‘blood clot’ as originally reported, and clear margins were achieved. Unfortunately this type of cancer can quickly spread to the brain stem where the primary function of respiration can become quickly affected.

                It should be noted that chemotherapy has almost no reasonable way to offer a positive treatment outcome. The process of chemotherapy itself is only possible because the blood brain barrier protects the brain from the effects of chemo itself.

                Because of this inherent and natural physiological defense system, when dealing with a brain cancer traditional chemo-treatment most often cannot get to the source of the rapid cellular compromise caused by the growth of cancer.

              • babethebeagle says:
                August 26, 2017 at 10:51 pm

                I wouldn’t count on it. They said the prognosis on his kind of cancer is usually 2 years max. I will pray for his soul, but I won’t be crying at his funeral.

          • Karmaisabitch says:
            August 26, 2017 at 11:45 pm

            Then vote him out in the general election, Wisconsin voters should elect the demonRat. It only loses one seat in the house and gets rid of Ryan.

        • drillerelite says:
          August 26, 2017 at 9:34 pm

          And the movement grows

        • melski says:
          August 27, 2017 at 12:46 am

          Flep, Do you think this is enough to get the attention of the establishment critters or do we need to add more names to that list of throw-aways?

    • linda4298 says:
      August 26, 2017 at 8:40 pm

      don’t put too much faith in polls, remember 2016′

  4. fleporeblog says:
    August 26, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    This also flies in the face of Germany 🇩🇪 and their “Diesel is Wonderful” pitch! Love to see these bastards eat each other. Germany 🇩🇪 will not be happy with what Ford is pushing in the U.K. Angela will be besides herself. Germany’s 🇩🇪 Economy is dependent on auto exports.

  5. MICHAEL DO says:
    August 26, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Actually it is kind of smart for Ford to do this instead of offering $2750 straight rebate. The bottom line is the same for Ford and the effect is less used cars in market that would hold their off-lease cars higher values.

  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 26, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Since America did this crap, its harder for people to take care of their own cars…

  8. sundance says:
    August 26, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    • 4sure says:
      August 26, 2017 at 8:53 pm

      Well, just wait ’til all those repos start hitting the used car mkt. Me thinks used cars are going to be dirt cheap. Those $2750 clunkers are usually a pile of junk. So, they are no threat to the used car market.

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 26, 2017 at 9:06 pm

      They are also begging lease owners to give up their leased car for a newer model after the second year of a theee year lease. They realize that they can flip the car on the pre used market for a better price than waiting for the lease to expire after three years.

      • Wend says:
        August 27, 2017 at 12:27 am

        Leasing was beneficial for some back in the day, but it looks like the bad paper chickens in this mess are coming to roost like they did in the subprime disaster.

        We have two cars (both pink-slipped) for three of us here. Two retirees and one works at home, so easy. I would rather keep our 10 year old car going for a while then get anything new. These computers on wheels terrify me.

  9. Dan Patterson says:
    August 26, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Well we ARE losing $750 smackers on each AND every car we sell.
    BUT: We plan to make up the difference with VOLUME, see?

  10. kevinrexheine says:
    August 26, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Huh . . . go figure.

  11. fleporeblog says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    When 30% of millennials still live at home 🏡 with their moms and dads because they have so much debt from college and not a great job, they aren’t going to be buying cars 🚗. They will be driving bikes 🚴. It is amazing walking through Manhattan seeing the amount of bikes 🚴 being ridden. They have carved off some of the streets for bike lanes only.

    Everything in life has a cause and an effect! Sorry Ford and the rest of the car companies, this is the drawback from college debt!

    • Your Tour Guide says:
      August 26, 2017 at 10:09 pm

      The last ten years increase in gas prices. Paid off a home improvement
      loan, was looking forward to having the extra $200 monthly for save or
      spend. Then gas hit $3 a gallon. Never saw that extra $200.
      The extra 2-3 hundred a month that gas was costing was
      approximately what the note was for a lower line starter car.
      Bye, bye, GM. So long Chrysler.
      How many persons here haven’t bought a brand new car
      in forever? My last one was in 1996. Had bought 4 new cars
      from the time I was 25 until I reached 40. None since.

      • The Deplorable Tina says:
        August 26, 2017 at 10:58 pm

        I bought my car new in 2003. Its a Honda hybrid (stick shift) and this year is the first in 14 years that I had to do a smog check. Thanks, Jerry Brown! Finally have a light at the end of the tunnel for getting out of the hellhole that California has become and moving to the backwoods of Northern Maine. Gonna have to get a 4WD pickup, good to know the prices will be low soon!

      • Texian says:
        August 26, 2017 at 11:57 pm

        Never have.. ever.. I prefer cars that go up in value.. Cars are not appliances, they are business suits..

  12. billarysserverroom says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    I may have misunderstood the original Cash for Clunkers program under the last administration. But I am usually all for a company doing whatever they feel is necessary (within the confines of ethics) to meet goals so long as tax money isn’t financing the incentives. I thought taxpayers were funding what happened in the US between 08 and 12 Cash for Clunkers.

    I’m not knocking the blog post. It’s spot on with message outlook and is informative. I’m just making sure I understand all of it.

    • George True says:
      August 26, 2017 at 9:49 pm

      The problem with the cash for clunkers program (besides the fact they used taxpayer money) is that they DESTROYED all the used cars that were turned in. That caused a spike in the price of used cars, effectively putting prices out of reach for a lot of people for some time afterwards.

      A longtime friend of mine traded in his older Lexus LS460 on the cash for clunkers program, using the proceeds to significantly offset the cost of the new Prius he was replacing it with. I would have loved to have bought his Lexus, as it was in excellent shape. But the cash offset he got was a lot more than he could have sold it for. So instead of going to me, this fine car went to the crusher.

      • billarysserverroom says:
        August 26, 2017 at 10:05 pm

        That is exactly the kind of response I was wondering about. Thank you. I’ll tell you why and it’s tin foil hat stuff so I apologize in advance. Destroying cars is not normal practice either way.

        Rockefeller as far as I know was rumored to be one of the founders of the Builderberg group. The Builderberg group is real but they were allegedly involved in funding the country out of the Great Depression. He and several others apparently funded the bonds for the New Deal. In return for his contributions he was allegedly granted ownership of every trolley in major cities. Each member apparently got some ridiculous request granted. If what I read was true about this he not only decommissioned each trolley but he had each one pulverized and then put through a shredder so they would never be put in use again. I have no clue if this theory was true and I can’t knock the man for the method of it was true. But it’s out of my league to determine if such a thing is ethical. If it even is true. But Cash for Clunkers seems to fit the same logic.

        • Your Tour Guide says:
          August 26, 2017 at 10:14 pm

          This is what “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” was written about.
          In 1947 Ford, GM, Firestone, Goodyear basically shut down
          all the street car and trolley public transportation services in
          the U.S.
          A handful of towns still had trolley buses with overhead wires.
          Dayton was one, I believe Pittsburgh was another. Dayton redid
          their trolley car bodies a number of years ago. All of the running
          gear they put in them dated back to pre 1947.

      • Texian says:
        August 27, 2017 at 12:17 am

        It also destroyed the used parts market.. now the consumer is forced to buy cheap china copy made parts that don’t last and you need to constantly replace every year or so.. Eventually the consumer calls the car a piece of junk and buys what – a new one..

        The original clunker program pretty much eliminated the last of the quality American made parts.. I know of salvage yards that crushed everything they had during that program. Your only choice now is cheap china made parts.. international corporate monopoly on late model auto parts..

    • H.R. says:
      August 26, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      I’m recalling the same thing. The auto industry was stalled, so the taxpayers wound up giving the cash that was paid for clunkers and the auto industry sold more new cars.

      The excuse, IIRC, was to ‘save the planet’ by getting rid of the blue smokers.

      • Texian says:
        August 27, 2017 at 12:24 am

        And the ‘save the planet’ people lauded it.. liberals are so easy – the corporatists use them over and over.. Now they have use-once-disposable-cars polluting the earth. They use ‘safety’ as an excuse too – cars made to crumple in an accident. Anything over a fender bender “totals” a car – and then you have to do what – buy a new crumple car..

  13. Big Jake says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Planned obsolescence through sensors and integrated touchscreens. No thanks. My 1992 Buick Regal with 420K is going strong and has a fraction of the gadgetry needed to run smoothly. I’m keeping it.

  14. cup of joe says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Obama did this so there is probably something wrong with it. It hurts the little guy who buys lower priced vehicles. There will be fewer used vehicles in the market place driving prices up to some extent and fewer vehicle in the junk yard from which to get usable parts off of to fix vehicles up. It also just smells fishy, messing with the supply and demand system.

    • crossthread42 says:
      August 26, 2017 at 9:54 pm

      No kidding, My :old” Nissian 240sx, (automatic) was, one of “those” models in the CFC program..
      I did NOT want to part with THAt car, I loved it!, though in 2014~2015 Parts, New OR used were getting extremely hard & difficult to find ANYWHERE..
      I had to “breakdown” and get a (70 month) loan for a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage.. (I’m 1/2 way paid off)..
      ONLY 20K on the ODO thus far..
      Love the lil car great on gas.. (50MPG w/non-ethanol)..
      I’m going to drive this lil one till the wheels fall off..

  15. Stoobie says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Yeah… I won’t be giving up my ’89 Jeep YJ anytime soon…
    Many years ago, I had one car repo’d. Ever since then, I refuse to own a car that I don’t have a free and clear title to. It may be a pile of junk, but it’s MY pile of junk.

  16. MIKE says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    A more important topic concerning automobile and truck economics is how much money has been stolen from every owner, by diluting, fluffing, intentionally contaminating the fuels used to run the cars. Corn squeezins have deprived every owner of mega dollars due to reduced mpg and rotting your engine innards because of hydroscopic traits.
    The only difference between a car/truck labeled “flex fuel” is that vehicle has a fuel system (injectors and rails) comprised of greater rust and rot resistant alloys. That’s it. Biggest transportation scam in US history.
    Similar with diesel. So many additives/blends, that now the #1 diesel fuel problem is, get this, ALGAL GROWTH within the fuels and their containers. One last thing; if reducing harmful emissions of internal combustion engines was a real goal, they would have outlawed Diesel engines a long time ago. And I have nothing, at all, against diesels. They haul a ton of goods by comparison, lessening our costs of widgets and food.

  17. ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
    August 26, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    One can only circumvent the laws of the Universe for so long. There are far too many car companies making far too many models of cars for all of them to be profitable, so governments (especially in Europe) subsidise these companies to keep them going. But eventually the money runs out.
    Then they try these ponzi schemes to keep going for just that little bit longer. The current CEOs CFOs and Boards benefit but they won’t be around when the proverbial hits the fan.
    Someone will get hurt eventually. Brands will disappear, assembly lines and factories will close.

    • H.R. says:
      August 26, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      It’s happened before. Not many Studebaker, Hudson, Nash, or Auburn dealerships around that I’m aware of. Pontiac, Saturn, and Plymouth have kicked the bucket more recently.

  18. RedBallExpress says:
    August 26, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    I think Hurricane Harvey will junk more cars than Ford.

  19. litlbit2 says:
    August 26, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Along with the over supply of cars coming to market making it a future buyers market. I was struck by the “cleaner pollution friendly models”. Most folks are aware of the EPA requirements for those models and some with no good mpg.

    My thought is why rush as President Trump is removing punishing EPA regulations. My thinking is that new gasoline/diesel fuel formulas plus removing the terrible engine requirements such as added injectors in the exhaust for cleaner exhaust(9 injectors instead of eight) will make for better engines and much better mpg.

    Conclusion, who would want the outdated EPA obama models when industry starts producing the new President Trump EPA models?

  20. Brant says:
    August 26, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    I have a 1989 gmc Sierra (full bed to carry plywood flat), 1997 CRV, and 2001 Nissan maxima. All three (I think maxima) are pre “they know where you are at any given time” cars. I want to keep them as long as I can. Can you disable the techno stuff in new cars?

  21. socialdave2015 says:
    August 26, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    If you buy used in the future be sure to check if it was in Texas in 2017. Flood damaged vehicles are a repair nightmare. Ask anyone who got a used car that was in the gulf states during Katrina.

  22. Dixie says:
    August 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

    So, taking all this into consideration, how long before the pendulum swings back the other way and old used cars become valuable again? How long do we need to hang onto them? Or are the classic cars the only ones worth saving?

