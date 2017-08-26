Ulterior Motives – Ford Offers Cash for Clunkers Program in U.K…

An interesting press release from Ford Motor Co. operations in the U.K. as they announce financial incentives (additional $2,500) to trade in old vehicles for newer “cleaner” emission vehicles in the U.K.
(Via Fox Business) Ford (F) is offering car buyers in Britain a 2,000-pound ($2,570) incentive to trade in older vehicles for newer, less polluting models.
The offer announced Tuesday is available to new car buyers who trade in vehicles registered before Dec. 31, 2009. The cars will then be taken off the road and scrapped. (read more)
Pay attention to these types of stories within the auto sector. Watch for these types of “incentives” to cross the Atlantic. The incentives described here are wrapped around a point of cleaner emissions, ie. “climate friendly” etc. However, as we have shared the financial branch of the auto sector is in trouble; these incentives appear to be a marketing ploy.
The auto sector, in this example Ford Motor Credit, need to keep turning out new financial products (leases and loans) to cover the deficits of previously issued financial products and the financial gaps within soon to be received via massive lease returns.
There’s an influx of over-leased vehicles coming into the secondary market. Each of those vehicles returns with a residual financial loss attached (lower value than anticipated). If the underwriting auto financial system doesn’t quickly turn up additional capital they will not be able to offset the looming losses.
It will be interesting to watch it play out. The auto-finance system is trying to keep the finance bubble inflated. Unfortunately the economic odds are not favorable toward their goals.
They already did that here. It caused less qtys of cheap used cars to be available for sale…
That’s right. However, there might be a really good side to the outcome of this imbecilic financial practice: One could probably get a nice $50K to $65K dollar car for about HALF of what they would normally pay in the coming 18 to 24 months.
Mark,
A while back SD wrote a piece about considering purchasing from the glut of previously leased cars. I hate to admit it, but it made perfect sense.
Cool!
Of course that’s the point, isn’t it. There are two “wins” here, each not so much as the symbolism might imply. For anyone who has, of necessity or simple choice, sought one out, the cheap but reliable “clunkers” that can sometimes be bought for a few hundred (if you’re lucky and know what to look for—hint: old pickups and American econoboxes) or a few thousand bucks, is a true icon of the industrial age. A good, old car that you have almost no money in will still with minimal cost and effort transport you anywhere you want to go whenever you decide to do so. You don’t need the state’s permission (i.e., a bus schedule) to go—you just get in and go.
This is of course anathema to environmentalists and progressives who would be happy to get everyone except possibly themselves out of cars. Keeping them out of the hands of poor people is just a good and safe start. There aren’t many defenders of old clunkers and those who might just don’t matter much. The car companies, as Sundance says, have their own more practical interests. They’ve figured that the buy-back price being offered is actually cheaper than the loss in net sales to people who insist on holding on to their old cars.
Buying a “cleaner” car is a great although largely symbolic ploy. Cars are already remarkably clean. Besides, a self-driving car (with the state’s permission of course) is the coming thing so who needs private cars anyway—except, of course, those affluent people in government and the important professions who have all that important stuff to get done and just can’t afford to have to wait. The future’s so bright I gotta’ wear shades.
Now I’m depressed. I’ve been thinking that myself, but telling myself I’m just looking on the dark side and it isn’t really true. Then you come along and lay it all out there. Maybe I’m not so crazy. I really wish I were. I don’t like where this is going. Any of it.
And what could possibly go wrong with Sky Net driving my car and knowing everywhere I go, and at what time? I just look forward to being able to poke at my Smart Phone instead of tediously driving my car. What could be better?
Ha! Really, that’ll be fun. Welcome to the Brave New World
It’s a safe bet there won’t be any self driving cars with a stick shift and probably no convertibles or motorcycles. I need to find an alternative universe to habitate.
… and I’ll live there too!
“It’s a safe bet there won’t be any self driving cars with a stick shift and probably no convertibles or motorcycles.”
They can never make you use a driver-less car; as long as there are roadways, you have a Right to travel by whatever mode is common, and cars remain common, driver-less or not.
In some ways, driver-less cars might be good, since many drivers are terrible and should never get behind the wheel the first place. Let them be passengers in robot cars, and those who enjoy driving can maneuver around them like pylons.
But your Boogie with Stew (Led Zeppelin song) reminded me of Rush. I’ll be driving a stick-shift Red Barchetta (not really a Barchetta, a red or blue 1967 Corvette, 327/350, Muncie 4-speed, more likely) even if we get to the point of alloy air cars 🙂
I prefer an American version, one from when Shelbys, Trans Ams, GTO’s, Hurst Olds, etc. lined our high school parking lot..
I prefer cars that don’t track your every movement, can’t be remotely shut off or eavesdrop on your every conversation…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
Same here. I can’t believe how easy the public is snowed.. I need to invent something since they will buy anything.. how about electronic underwear – a sensor that will tell you when you need to pee, another sensor in the rear with a methane alarm.. by bluetooth it will set off the warning light on the optional eyeglasses.. (this idea is now copyrighted by the blog posting date..).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like a “Dodge Ex” is your car!
LikeLike
Sandra,
My family was in the automotive aftermarket industry for 5 decades. Cash for clunkers put scores and scores of hard working auto repair shops out of business, as well. It seemed a crime had been committed. It also created a house-style repossession market in full bloom.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Well, that’s another equally insidious aspect of getting old cars off the road. For years manufacturers have want to get rid of independent repair shops, forcing customers to bring all their repair work to “authorized” dealers (who may or may not actually know how to fix your car—trust me on this). Once again environmentalists are in favor of all this because it increases the options for state control—all in the name of “sustainability” of course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Garrison,
Seems a microcosm of SD’s separation between Main Street, and Wall Street, no?
How many Brits own or lease cars? Maybe they should institute a Bitcoin for Bikes program…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just drove by a ford dealership today in WI with a “junker” sticking out of a dumpster on the new car lot offering the very same deal. Been doing it for at least two years now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry wrong thread. Meant to post in the main forum of the day
LikeLiked by 4 people
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-23/soaring-lease-returns-set-wreak-havoc-auto-industry
Used cars are going to be very cheap very soon.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This also flies in the face of Germany 🇩🇪 and their “Diesel is Wonderful” pitch! Love to see these bastards eat each other. Germany 🇩🇪 will not be happy with what Ford is pushing in the U.K. Angela will be besides herself. Germany’s 🇩🇪 Economy is dependent on auto exports.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just watched a video from T_D Reddit of Germans booing Frau Merkel. She’s campaigning now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually it is kind of smart for Ford to do this instead of offering $2750 straight rebate. The bottom line is the same for Ford and the effect is less used cars in market that would hold their off-lease cars higher values.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yup. That’s the plan.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Since America did this crap, its harder for people to take care of their own cars…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fascinating.
Well, just wait ’til all those repos start hitting the used car mkt. Me thinks used cars are going to be dirt cheap. Those $2750 clunkers are usually a pile of junk. So, they are no threat to the used car market.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are also begging lease owners to give up their leased car for a newer model after the second year of a theee year lease. They realize that they can flip the car on the pre used market for a better price than waiting for the lease to expire after three years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leasing was beneficial for some back in the day, but it looks like the bad paper chickens in this mess are coming to roost like they did in the subprime disaster.
We have two cars (both pink-slipped) for three of us here. Two retirees and one works at home, so easy. I would rather keep our 10 year old car going for a while then get anything new. These computers on wheels terrify me.
Well we ARE losing $750 smackers on each AND every car we sell.
BUT: We plan to make up the difference with VOLUME, see?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Huh . . . go figure.
When 30% of millennials still live at home 🏡 with their moms and dads because they have so much debt from college and not a great job, they aren’t going to be buying cars 🚗. They will be driving bikes 🚴. It is amazing walking through Manhattan seeing the amount of bikes 🚴 being ridden. They have carved off some of the streets for bike lanes only.
Everything in life has a cause and an effect! Sorry Ford and the rest of the car companies, this is the drawback from college debt!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The last ten years increase in gas prices. Paid off a home improvement
loan, was looking forward to having the extra $200 monthly for save or
spend. Then gas hit $3 a gallon. Never saw that extra $200.
The extra 2-3 hundred a month that gas was costing was
approximately what the note was for a lower line starter car.
Bye, bye, GM. So long Chrysler.
How many persons here haven’t bought a brand new car
in forever? My last one was in 1996. Had bought 4 new cars
from the time I was 25 until I reached 40. None since.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I bought my car new in 2003. Its a Honda hybrid (stick shift) and this year is the first in 14 years that I had to do a smog check. Thanks, Jerry Brown! Finally have a light at the end of the tunnel for getting out of the hellhole that California has become and moving to the backwoods of Northern Maine. Gonna have to get a 4WD pickup, good to know the prices will be low soon!
LikeLike
Never have.. ever.. I prefer cars that go up in value.. Cars are not appliances, they are business suits..
LikeLike
I may have misunderstood the original Cash for Clunkers program under the last administration. But I am usually all for a company doing whatever they feel is necessary (within the confines of ethics) to meet goals so long as tax money isn’t financing the incentives. I thought taxpayers were funding what happened in the US between 08 and 12 Cash for Clunkers.
I’m not knocking the blog post. It’s spot on with message outlook and is informative. I’m just making sure I understand all of it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The problem with the cash for clunkers program (besides the fact they used taxpayer money) is that they DESTROYED all the used cars that were turned in. That caused a spike in the price of used cars, effectively putting prices out of reach for a lot of people for some time afterwards.
A longtime friend of mine traded in his older Lexus LS460 on the cash for clunkers program, using the proceeds to significantly offset the cost of the new Prius he was replacing it with. I would have loved to have bought his Lexus, as it was in excellent shape. But the cash offset he got was a lot more than he could have sold it for. So instead of going to me, this fine car went to the crusher.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is exactly the kind of response I was wondering about. Thank you. I’ll tell you why and it’s tin foil hat stuff so I apologize in advance. Destroying cars is not normal practice either way.
Rockefeller as far as I know was rumored to be one of the founders of the Builderberg group. The Builderberg group is real but they were allegedly involved in funding the country out of the Great Depression. He and several others apparently funded the bonds for the New Deal. In return for his contributions he was allegedly granted ownership of every trolley in major cities. Each member apparently got some ridiculous request granted. If what I read was true about this he not only decommissioned each trolley but he had each one pulverized and then put through a shredder so they would never be put in use again. I have no clue if this theory was true and I can’t knock the man for the method of it was true. But it’s out of my league to determine if such a thing is ethical. If it even is true. But Cash for Clunkers seems to fit the same logic.
This is what “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” was written about.
In 1947 Ford, GM, Firestone, Goodyear basically shut down
all the street car and trolley public transportation services in
the U.S.
A handful of towns still had trolley buses with overhead wires.
Dayton was one, I believe Pittsburgh was another. Dayton redid
their trolley car bodies a number of years ago. All of the running
gear they put in them dated back to pre 1947.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. I did not know that. Thank you so much. St Louis was one of those cities. Not sure when it ended but it was an unequivocal end.
LikeLike
It also destroyed the used parts market.. now the consumer is forced to buy cheap china copy made parts that don’t last and you need to constantly replace every year or so.. Eventually the consumer calls the car a piece of junk and buys what – a new one..
The original clunker program pretty much eliminated the last of the quality American made parts.. I know of salvage yards that crushed everything they had during that program. Your only choice now is cheap china made parts.. international corporate monopoly on late model auto parts..
LikeLike
I’m recalling the same thing. The auto industry was stalled, so the taxpayers wound up giving the cash that was paid for clunkers and the auto industry sold more new cars.
The excuse, IIRC, was to ‘save the planet’ by getting rid of the blue smokers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the ‘save the planet’ people lauded it.. liberals are so easy – the corporatists use them over and over.. Now they have use-once-disposable-cars polluting the earth. They use ‘safety’ as an excuse too – cars made to crumple in an accident. Anything over a fender bender “totals” a car – and then you have to do what – buy a new crumple car..
Planned obsolescence through sensors and integrated touchscreens. No thanks. My 1992 Buick Regal with 420K is going strong and has a fraction of the gadgetry needed to run smoothly. I’m keeping it.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Like it!
I still drive my 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix(6cylinder). It actually gets better mileage than many of my friends, who did the “cash for clunkers.” Takes minimal maintenance. The only negative was the state added a fee for tabs because it was older. However, even with the fee, so far, I am spending way less on automobile expenses than some others. I do realize, eventually I will have to get a newer one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My 1998 Toyota Forerunner is still running great and I feel much more safe in it than one of the newer tin cans. I’ll keep it, thank you very much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is BAD!
Obama did this so there is probably something wrong with it. It hurts the little guy who buys lower priced vehicles. There will be fewer used vehicles in the market place driving prices up to some extent and fewer vehicle in the junk yard from which to get usable parts off of to fix vehicles up. It also just smells fishy, messing with the supply and demand system.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No kidding, My :old” Nissian 240sx, (automatic) was, one of “those” models in the CFC program..
I did NOT want to part with THAt car, I loved it!, though in 2014~2015 Parts, New OR used were getting extremely hard & difficult to find ANYWHERE..
I had to “breakdown” and get a (70 month) loan for a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage.. (I’m 1/2 way paid off)..
ONLY 20K on the ODO thus far..
Love the lil car great on gas.. (50MPG w/non-ethanol)..
I’m going to drive this lil one till the wheels fall off..
LikeLike
Yeah… I won’t be giving up my ’89 Jeep YJ anytime soon…
Many years ago, I had one car repo’d. Ever since then, I refuse to own a car that I don’t have a free and clear title to. It may be a pile of junk, but it’s MY pile of junk.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A more important topic concerning automobile and truck economics is how much money has been stolen from every owner, by diluting, fluffing, intentionally contaminating the fuels used to run the cars. Corn squeezins have deprived every owner of mega dollars due to reduced mpg and rotting your engine innards because of hydroscopic traits.
The only difference between a car/truck labeled “flex fuel” is that vehicle has a fuel system (injectors and rails) comprised of greater rust and rot resistant alloys. That’s it. Biggest transportation scam in US history.
Similar with diesel. So many additives/blends, that now the #1 diesel fuel problem is, get this, ALGAL GROWTH within the fuels and their containers. One last thing; if reducing harmful emissions of internal combustion engines was a real goal, they would have outlawed Diesel engines a long time ago. And I have nothing, at all, against diesels. They haul a ton of goods by comparison, lessening our costs of widgets and food.
One can only circumvent the laws of the Universe for so long. There are far too many car companies making far too many models of cars for all of them to be profitable, so governments (especially in Europe) subsidise these companies to keep them going. But eventually the money runs out.
Then they try these ponzi schemes to keep going for just that little bit longer. The current CEOs CFOs and Boards benefit but they won’t be around when the proverbial hits the fan.
Someone will get hurt eventually. Brands will disappear, assembly lines and factories will close.
It’s happened before. Not many Studebaker, Hudson, Nash, or Auburn dealerships around that I’m aware of. Pontiac, Saturn, and Plymouth have kicked the bucket more recently.
I think Hurricane Harvey will junk more cars than Ford.
Along with the over supply of cars coming to market making it a future buyers market. I was struck by the “cleaner pollution friendly models”. Most folks are aware of the EPA requirements for those models and some with no good mpg.
My thought is why rush as President Trump is removing punishing EPA regulations. My thinking is that new gasoline/diesel fuel formulas plus removing the terrible engine requirements such as added injectors in the exhaust for cleaner exhaust(9 injectors instead of eight) will make for better engines and much better mpg.
Conclusion, who would want the outdated EPA obama models when industry starts producing the new President Trump EPA models?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a 1989 gmc Sierra (full bed to carry plywood flat), 1997 CRV, and 2001 Nissan maxima. All three (I think maxima) are pre “they know where you are at any given time” cars. I want to keep them as long as I can. Can you disable the techno stuff in new cars?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you buy used in the future be sure to check if it was in Texas in 2017. Flood damaged vehicles are a repair nightmare. Ask anyone who got a used car that was in the gulf states during Katrina.
LikeLike
