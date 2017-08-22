Reuters Headline: “Pakistan Must Adopt Different Approach to Terrorism”…

We are only posting this outline to highlight clear and convincing evidence of how the Trump Doctrine assigns ownership; and how to see it in play when broadcast by MSM.
Reuters Headline: “Pakistan must adopt a different approach to terrorism”…
It’s not accidental. This is a repeating pattern. –EXAMPLES HERE– This is the “Trump Doctrine at work; yet for some reason the majority of media and news consumers cannot see the strategy. President Trump, and team, have assigned responsibility for bringing the Taliban to the table of deconfliction in Afghanistan to Pakistan.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday that Pakistan must adopt a different approach to terrorism and the United States will condition its support on Islamabad’s delivering results in this area.
“There’s been an erosion in trust because we have witnessed terrorist organizations being given safe haven inside of Pakistan to plan and carry out attacks against U.S. servicemen, U.S. officials, disrupting peace efforts inside of Afghanistan,” Tillerson told reporters in the State Department.
“Pakistan must adopt a different approach, and we are ready to work with them to help them protect themselves against these terrorist organizations … We are going to be conditioning our support for Pakistan and our relationship with them on them delivering results in this area.” (read more)
Earlier we shared how to spot if this doctrine was being deployed
So what can we anticipate as next steps? Well, if the familiar pattern repeats:
- Look for Pakistan to attempt to avoid ownership.
- Look for President Trump and Secretary Tillerson to keep pulling Pakistan into each discussion point when referencing Afghanistan.
- Look for President Trump tweets aimed at creating and affirming the U.S. expectations of Pakistan. Each time this happens the ownership gets stronger.
- Look for our diplomatic team to talk about Pakistan helping to solve the problem.
- Look for any affirming U.S. signals of warmth and friendship toward India.
These will all be indications of the ongoing strategy.
And that process is exactly what we are seeing unfold.
For those who are worried about expansive military endeavors that will result in death and quagmire, put your mind at ease. The military is needed as the visible alternative to economic leverage, see North Korea. However in this approach the military is the last option desired. Military is a reference; but military engagement unto itself is not the central tenet or fulcrum upon which the economic leverage is dependent.
The U.S. military is not the leverage, the military helps creates leverage.
The leverage itself is economic. Financial interests are always the best leverage to use because inherent within the fundamental principles of economics is ‘self-interest’. Actions taken generate financial benefits; those benefits are direct and immediate to the interests of those generating the results.
Just Hit Play
PT is definitely not a politician!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
❤ my president!
LikeLiked by 12 people
No hogging Tina! He’s my President too!
🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
😁 It’s why I always write ‘Our President’ when I am referencing our President Trump. However, there have been times when I wanted to say, Mine!
He just makes so many of us so darn proud.
LikeLike
MINE! 😜
LikeLike
The impossible is the Trump realm.
LikeLiked by 13 people
For PDJT, “It can’t be done” is done immediately, “Impossible”, just takes a little longer.
LikeLiked by 17 people
He always has a good sense of humor too. Is fun to watch.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Interesting how he turned the use of Mother-Of-All-Bombs (M.O.A.B) into the Mother-Of-All- Negotiations (M.O.A.N)
LikeLiked by 9 people
So refreshing to see adults in charge of foreign policy. And, of the economy.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Our President admitted last night that his initial instinct was to get the hell out of Afghanistan. He also stated that when sitting in the chair of the presidency, you think and you react differently. I am so grateful to have a President that realizes it and is willing to see both sides to every situation. Everything he does is for us. He loves our country and its citizens with every ounce of blood in his body!
His critics have seen what has happened in Iraq by completely withdrawing immediately. Look at the hell on earth that has been unleashed because of it. We are still fighting ISIS in Asia, North Africa and the ME. Pulling out of Afghanistan would cause something similar to occur. The rise of Al-Quada, ISIS, Taliban etc. We will use a similar strategy to what we have done in Iraq. Mosul is completely liberated and the Iraqi forces are moving on to the rest of the places in their country that ISIS remains to eradicate them from the face of the earth. What changed was our approach of annihilation versus containment and us going completely in on training their forces.
I also think that once the GCC countries deal with the situation pertaining to Qatar, you will see more of their troops fighting this war in Afghanistan. I am so grateful that Pakistan will be dealt with much differently than under previous administrations. Getting them to play ball is crucial. The other thing that should make these morons sleep well is the fact that our President meant every single word about Pakistan. They have been put on notice! They can look at China as an example of what happens when you are put on notice!
Also, I listened to the entire briefing with TREX and thoroughly enjoyed the last few statements pertaining to NK before he took questions. He made it a point to say that NK has been behaving better since the UN vote from a few weeks ago. He talked about the fact that he and the President are pleased by this. He said that if it continues, there could be dialogue in the very near future.
He never mentioned the Panda by name but I knew he was sending a clear message to him to keep it up because we are seeing positive signs. Yet, our Lion decides to have Secretary Mnuchin turn the screws on 6 individuals and 10 entities from Russia and China (see link below). This makes the Panda very mad but it also shows him that if he does what is needed with NK, the Panda can be happy down the road.
LikeLiked by 15 people
“Mosul is completely liberated”
Not quite.
19 Aug 2017 – Nine civilians killed, injured in landmine explosion, east of Mosul
http://www.iraqinews.com/iraq-war/nine-civilians-killed-injured-landmine-explosion-east-mosul/
17 Aug 2017 – Iraqi troops run into Islamic State chemicals reservoir in Mosul
http://www.iraqinews.com/iraq-war/iraqi-troops-run-islamic-state-chemicals-reservoir-mosul/
There is much work left to be done in and around Mosul. Only 50% of the refugees have been vetted and returned, infrastructure has massive damage, and ISIS fighters are still being found in and around the city. Confidence is good, but one needs a few facts to bolster one’s argument.
Lord willing, it will happen, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best administration evaaaaaaaa
LikeLiked by 7 people
Once again Trump proves that America the country and American government was not built t be run by professional politicians.
I pray his 8 year tenure, and our success in giving us (and him) the Congress we deserve within these eight years, is enough to right our ship of state for Don Jr. and his Administration…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I had totally given up on the Iraqi army ever being able to be competent. And now look at what they have done. I don’t know what our Army has done different in training under Trump. But it gives me great hope for the Afghan army. That with our soldiers being unshackled and Pakistan put on notice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are so right about the Iraqi forces! Their military leaders are talking like our President as well. This was from three months ago:
http://gulftoday.ae/portal/7596f4a9-834f-4b92-97c8-dc581a3ef4b9.aspx
From the article linked above:
MOSUL: Iraqi forces have recaptured nearly 90 per cent of west Mosul from the Daesh group and militants in the city are on the “brink of total defeat,” officers said on Tuesday.
Both Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi, a senior Iraqi special forces commander, and Colonel John Dorrian, the spokesman for the US-led international coalition against IS, said that the end was near for militants in the city.
“They have two options: die and go to hell or raise the white flag. They have no third option,” Saadi told reporters at his headquarters in Mosul.
“The enemy is completely surrounded,” Dorrian told the news conference in Baghdad.
“The enemy is on the brink of total defeat in Mosul.”
.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Time for some new statues, so it would seem.
LikeLike
US teamed up with our Saudi and GCC allies in both Iraq and Syria. US advises, trains, and offers support while the others do the fighting. It has made a world of difference and explains why we are winning so quickly!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That video Sundance posted is beyond adorable. Love POTUS’ ability to reach out to world leaders and in some cases, form lasting friendships.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am delighted by the thought of Pakistan and China wringing their hands and gritting their teeth over how they’re going to screw us now and get away with it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love President al-Sisi from Egypt! I think he was praying as much as us on Election Day. He knew damn well that the decision of the American people would make or break him and his country. He loves to call our president “Your Excellency”. Other ME officials do the same but for
me, President al-Sisi actually means it from his heart. Egypt is and will continue to be a major player in Northern Africa and the ME. They are working hand-in-hand with Jordan and SA. Egypt doesn’t have the financial stability of SA but they have the fighters that will take the war wherever it needs to be fought. SA realizes that and that is one of the major reasons they are investing $115 billion dollars into their military hardware from us.
President al-Sisi, King Abdullah from Jordan and eventually King Slaman’s son, will be the backbone of the GCC in the ME. I would not be at all surprised to see Israel form an even closer alliance with the three countries. They have seven years and 4 months to get all their ducks in a row since our President will be at the helm guiding the USA. They will not waste a single day in their endeavor because time is so precious.
From an article months ago that SD posted:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/21/egypts-president-al-sisi-to-president-trump-you-can-do-the-impossible/
Egypt’s President al-Sisi to President Trump: “You Can Do The Impossible”…
More than any other Arab leader Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has led the way in confronting Islamic terrorism.
It was President al-Sisi who exiled the Muslim Brotherhood and formed a coalition of Arab nations to confront the extremist elements promoting violence.
From another article SD posted:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/21/egypts-president-al-sisi-to-president-trump-you-can-do-the-impossible/
◾Disbanded the Muslim Brotherhood as a political terror entity.
◾Arrested those who burned churches and attacked Coptic Christians.
◾Jailed or banished the extremist forces.
◾Supported Israel’s right to exist and defend it’s borders.
◾Defeated Hamas in the border region.
◾Destroyed the border terror tunnels used by Hamas
◾Pressured Hamas and the PA to negotiate the ceasefire, and forced the PA and Hamas to assemble ONE negotiating group for their interests.
◾Fought extremism in the Sinai region, and fought against ISIS infiltration.
◾Fought the Libyan new al-Qaeda network “Libyan Dawn”.
◾Charged and prosecuted the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood, who fled to Qatar.
◾Followed the MB to Qatar and initiated sanctions against Qatar until they stopped financing and harboring terror.
◾Formed a coalition against Qatar including the UAE and Saudi Arabia who withdrew their ambassadors and isolated Qatar in the region.
◾Won reelection with almost 70% of the vote.
◾Holds an 80%+ job approval rating among ALL Egyptians.
◾Shut down Qatar financed Al Jazerra propaganda machine.
◾Supported the framework for a new constitution which supports minority protections.
◾Won a victory against Qatar as they finally conceded and stopped safeguarding terrorists. Sending the MB leadership to the new safe harbor of Turkey.
◾United the moderate (non violent) Arab coalition, the Gulf Security Council, and constructed a unity principle that supports the safety of Jordan and formed a coalition to defend if needed.
◾Faced down and quietly defeated Turkey’s bid for a security council seat in the United Nations.
◾Negotiated a safe passage coalition for Israel and Greece to form an energy based economic trade agreement.
◾Continues to fight the Islamist extremists inside Libya.
◾Continues to fight ISIS in the Northern Sinai region.
◾Expanded the border safety zone with Gaza to insure greater control and protection from weapons smuggling.
He has every right to walk alongside our Lion and SD was 100% right for putting this picture in the first link above!
file://es03cifs00/Users$/flepore/Winnt/System/Desktop/lions-together.jpg
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Pakistan military and especially the ISI have been supporting the Taliban and other terrorist groups for years and I don’t think we’ll see much interest from them to stop their support. I think Trump is going to have to apply some serious leverage and I’m happy to see it starting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I certainly agree. President Trump just served notice to Pakistan….
When I finish whipping China into shape YOUR NEXT!
LikeLike
Travis,
I don’t think Pakistan is taking our President Trump seriously, and I think he is well aware of that. I do think our President has a few good plans up his sleeve to show he means business though.
After a few bumps, I’m hoping Pakistan has the right leaders to see how serious our President really is. We give them so much money, and by putting a stop to that flow will really tick some of them off. It’s like they not only expect it, but demand it since they hold a nuclear arsenal, and it has been going for so long. All of our leaders have bowed down to them before in some way or another, or so it seems.
They’re also quite the arrogant and corrupt sons of guns too. Their corruption is a way of life and have fine tuned it into an art form. It amazes me to what they’ve gotten away with for so long. It’s as if they know our past leaders could’ve cared less about our Soldiers. This is of course only my opinion.
I wonder if Pakistan’s leaders are going to rely off of our msm for their views on our President. It would be to be to their own detriment of course.
I also wouldn’t be surprised if Pakistan plays to do right and says all the right words that they will most certainly do their best to squash the jihadists. They’re known for using a lot of pretty words and then stabbing those in the back.
This is certainly worth keeping a good eye on and it will be interesting to see how Pakistan decides to turn themselves around.
LikeLike
We coming for you Awans!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really, the most brilliant strategy ever seen in the WH.
LikeLike
I think we should just calm down a bit. Let’s see it play out.
LikeLike
I haven’t had time to watch this yet, but here is Tillerson briefing:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?432929-1/secretary-tillerson-briefs-reporters-us-military-approach-afghanistan
LikeLike
I love our CITIZEN SELECTED & ELECTED PRESIDENT. He’s driving the professional politicians NUTS! and he can’t possibly do it fast enough for me. Oh! I forgot – It’s PDJT. I’ve never underestimated him before, must have been the eclipse.
LikeLike
Pakistan is 97% sunni muslim and muslims want all non-muslims dead.
LikeLike
I don’t care if we are in or out of any country with our military. I don’t.
What I do care about, is that we are doing what we are doing for the benefit of the USA as a holistic whole, and not doing it just to line the pockets of the wealthy industrial elites and the politicians who do their bidding. War, after all, is a very profitable game.
I trust Trump to be the holistic guy, and so I am happy with his policy in Afghanistan. Indeed, I think this is the difference between Trump’s policies, and those of Obama and Bush, as well as Clinton.
LikeLike
I know this is not the Mark Levin Fan Club, but everyday Levin is more full throated in his support of President Trump. Right now, he is talking to vet after Afghanistan vet who absolutely loved the speech last night. It is moving testimony.
LikeLike