Atlanta Fed Estimates U.S. Third-Quarter GDP Growing at 4.0 percent…

“It can’t be done”, they said. “There’s no way Trump can achieve 4.0% economic growth” they said. The Congressional Budget Office said economic projections were “improbable”, they said…. “Impossible”, they said.
Yeah, well, Donald Trump said: “Impossible is just the starting point“. And now:
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. economy is on track to expand at a 4.0 percent annualized pace in the third quarter with inventory investment contributing 1.12 percentage points to growth, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday. (read more)
How is this possible? Well, if you’ve never had to wash your hands with Lava – it might seem impossible. For those who have washed with Lava, it’s simple common sense.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, is the growth in value of all goods and services produced within the economy over a specified period of time. A key part of that equation is the sum total of exported goods minus imported goods is part of the measure. Only the stuff created in the U.S. increases the growth dynamic. If you import more, the GDP shrinks. It’s simple arithmetic.
If you grow exports, and maintain a constant on imported products, the net lowering of the trade deficit adds to GDP growth. It’s not a hard equation. If our economy is making more stuff, our economy is growing.
Here’s the part a few of us have been talking about for a long time, and more recently when candidate Trump announced his economic plans we immediately saw the common sense behind the strategy.
Specifically within the Energy sector, Obama’s policies were shutting down energy development. Coal mines shut down; pipelines stopped; natural gas permits held up; etc. The sum impact was higher energy costs and more reliance on imports of foreign oil etc. Importing energy resources shrinks the domestic economy (we ain’t making it) and lowers the GDP (we’re importing it).
Enter Trump.
President Trump unleashes the energy sector. Coal mines reopened (energy coal and metallurgy coking coal), pipelines approved, and LNG (liquified natural gas) permits and pipelines fast-tracked, and permits for new refineries approved. In addition to ongoing oil exploitation, the entire energy sector was quickly unleashed.
But wait, it went further.
President Trump’s energy policy initiatives took energy dependence (importing), and within months began skyrocketing toward energy independence.
But wait, it went further.
Enter Commerce Secretary Wilbur “Wilburine” Ross.
Together with President Trump, Secretary Wilbur Ross immediately began reaching out to allied nations for energy export agreements. Within months coal (coking and energy coal) was being exported to Asia and Europe. Massive increases in exports.
Within a few more months LNG contracts were written and approved and natural gas began being exported to Asia and Europe. Ireland just signed a big contract (€338,000,000) for massive shipments of Texas LNG.
Early agreements with the Arab States (Gulf Cooperation Council) to negotiate oil production levels in exchange for assistance with their domestic security initiatives (weapons sales), in combination with agreements with Emmanuel Macron (France) to drive production in Libya and North Africa, kept global oil supplies flowing. In conjunction with our North American production increases, this energy approach has kept oil prices lower.
[It didn’t hurt to have the former CEO of Exxon-Mobil, Rex Tillerson, as our Secretary of state either. It wasn’t his first Arabian sword dance. Almost like a plan. Much to the angst of Russia, Iran and Venezuela – go figure.]
You might have missed it, but we went straight past Memorial Day 2017 and instead of gas prices increasing, we saw them continue to drop. First time in decades for lower gas prices at the pumps during peak summer gas use.
MagaSuperWonderWinning.
Back to the GDP growth. Remember the equation. Production exports minus imports are part of the bottom line GDP total. Trump’s energy sector policy specifically began increasing the export part of the energy sector. Yes, we are exporting massive amounts of coal (both kinds), and liquified natural gas (LNG).
Every metric tonne of those exports lowers the trade deficit; and as a consequence increases the GDP.
But wait, it gets better.
This is new ground. “Exporting Energy” is an entirely new sector of economic activity. All prior historic energy sector reference within our economy has been lowering GDP growth because we imported energy raw material (oil), and never utilized our own resources as offsets.
So yeah, the folks who wash calluses with Lava totally understand that 4% GDP growth is entirely reasonable with an entire new sector of the economy contributing toward it. Heck, we predicted exactly this – and more.
[…] Remember, when Donald Trump proposed his 2015 economic and tax platform? Every pundit with a microphone said Trump’s projected four percent growth was a pipe-dream. Now, amid many influential circles, there’s actually white paper discussion looking beyond that original Trump proposal and stating that six percent, seven percent and even higher economic expansion is entirely possible, if not – predictable.
Get ready….. but don’t get so busy that you forget to look around while this is happening. We are living inside history, and the journey is infinitely more fun than the destination.
America, we deserve this…
- Florida Power and Light won the prestigious International Edward Demming award for excellence in multi-platform engineering, efficiency superiority and overall quality. They didn’t blow every PhD intellectual out of the water with slide rules, CAD programs and engineering acumen. They did it with hard hats and dirty fingernails.
Because they lost the award, the Japanese spent 6 months studying FPL and later published a 1,000 page dissertation essentially saying FPL “wasn’t really good, they were just lucky”….. FPL field leadership laughed, took out markers and wrote on the back of their hard hats: “WE’RE NOT GOOD, WE’RE RUCKY”….
- When every single Kuwaiti oil field was blown up by Saddam Hussein, they said it would take 5 years to cap them all off and restart their oil pumping industry. The Kuwaiti’s and Saudi’s called Texans, who had them all capped and back in working order in 10 months.
We are a nation that knows how to get shit done.
- When the Northern Chile mine workers were trapped two miles underground, they said no-one could save them. Who did they call for help? A bunch of hick miners from USA coal country who went down there, worked on the fly, engineered the rescue equipment on site, and saved everyone of them….
That’s our America.
- When a half-breed Islamic whack job, armed with an AK-47 and a goal to meet his seven virgins, began opening fire on a train in France, the Americans on board didn’t run to the nearest safe room and hide themselves amid baguettes and brie. They said “let’s go”, and beat the stuffing out of that little nut with a death wish.
Legion d’Honneur or not, that’s us. That’s just how we roll.
Lady Liberty can stroll along the Champs-Elysées with a swagger befitting Mae West because without her arrival they’d be speaking German in the Louvre. Yet for the better part of the past decade a group of intellectual something-or-others have been teaching an insufferable storyline that it’s better to be sitting around a campfire eating sustainable algae cakes and picking parasites off each other.
Enough.
When I hear Donald Trump say “Make America Great Again”, I also hear the familiar echo “cowboy up” people.
It’s high time we stop being embarrassed about our exceptional nature, and start being proud of it again. Because when it matters most, when it really counts, when it’s really needed, there’s a whole bunch of people all around this world of ours that are mighty happy when swagger walks in to solve their problems.
Yeah, “let’s Make America Great Again”. Swagger on !
Just think what the growth would be if Congress stopped sabotaging our President.
That’s what their globalist masters are afraid of.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wheatiecoo that is exactly what has them in such a tizzy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“What’s he got – a magic wand?
— Barky, in his last throes of self-delusion
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be 6% to 8% GDP a year! Tax Reform and Infrastructure would get us close to 6%. Healthcare reform would bring us closer to 8%.
I truly believe in my heart that the Republicans will be overwhelmed when the 3rd quarter GDP comes out in mid October and the 2nd quarter is revised up from 2.6% to possibly 3%+ that they will realize that our President is single handily doing all of this on his own. Americans will be going nuts and demanding them to get the hell onboard.
That is why Tax Reform occurs before January 2018 and Infrastructure is done by the end of June 2018. Healthcare will be tackled after the 2018 midterm elections.
LikeLiked by 2 people
None of this will happen with the current batch of Repubs. They’ve shown that they don’t care about winning, they only care about what their donors order them to do. We need a little new blood, Trump supportive, in the 2018 elections. We need to do a little primarying of the old guard.
LikeLike
so what would the projected annual growth be
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President said during the campaign he would reach 3% by the end of 2017. People laughed their asses off at the suggestion and said this is a perfect example why a non politician should ever be President.
Keep in mind that the 1st Quarter goes from January through March. Meaning the 🇰🇪 Kenyan was still in office for the first 20 days of January. Our President used the months of February and March to lay the foundation for MAGAnomics. The GDP for that first quarter reflected the putrid 🇰🇪 Keynan’s policies for the past 8 years. The final GDP was 1.2%.
Our President started to get the Economic Train 🚂 moving during the 2nd quarter. Those were the months of April through June. We just started to sell our Coal and LNG throughout the world. The current GDP rate for the 2nd quarter is 2.6%. They anticipate it will rise once all the data is accumulated (1st quarter initially was 0.8% before it was adjusted to 1.2%). I anticipate it hitting 3%.
The 3rd quarter represents months July through September. Poland 🇵🇱 received their first LNG shipment in June. Our President has the 11 countries that comprise the Three Seas Countries ready to purchase all their fuel from us. Ukraine 🇺🇦 just went all in and is supplying all their energy from a PA Coal mine. South Korea 🇰🇷 in May signed a contract for $15 billion in LNG. Also look at my post below which references Western European countries (France, U.K., Germany) purchasing our coal. China also has agreed to purchase our LNG. This all makes the 4% prediction actually very doable.
The 4th quarter will have a similar projected GDP of 4%. That runs from October through December.
Now the fun part. We add those percentages together and we get (1.2 + 3.0 + 4.0 + 4.0) = 3.1% GDP for 2017! The beauty with my calculation is that we still can afford to lose 0.2% and hit 3%!
That is MAGASuperWonderWinning!
LikeLike
And look at the states that are benefiting from this Incredible Explosion 💥 in Energy.
Folks the Energy Revolution is propelling our Economic Train 🚂! I know I repeat this often but the evidence is incredible. The three largest GDP states for Quarter 1 (see below) are running with the explosion and racking in the revenue!
https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/coal-makes-a-comeback-1502926053
From the article linked above:
Not long ago liberals hailed the demise of coal as inevitable while the Obama Administration strangled the industry with regulation. But don’t look now, Tom Steyer, because coal is showing signs of a revival and breathing economic life into West Virginia and other coal states.
Yet the Trump Presidency seems to have lifted animal spirits and coal. Weekly coal production has increased by 14.5% nationwide over last year with even bigger bumps in West Virginia (19%), Pennsylvania (19.7%) and Wyoming (19.8%). Exports were up 58% during the first quarter from last year. Apparently coal can be marketable if regulators let it be.
Growing pipeline networks have boosted gas exports to Mexico and are providing new domestic outlets for gas trapped in the Marcellus and Utica Shales. Pipeline export capacity to Mexico is expected to nearly double by 2019. Several interstate pipelines are under review to deliver gas to the Midwest, eastern Canada and Gulf Coast for export. Liquefied natural gas exports have increased six-fold in the last year, and five new terminal projects are expected to be completed within three years. While coal and natural gas compete as electric power fuels, they can both prosper if energy markets expand.
This is all horrifying to the climate-change lobby, but they might note that U.S. coal exports are rising to countries that claim climate-change virtue. Exports to France increased 214% during the first quarter of this year amid a nuclear power plant outage. Other European countries like Germany and the U.K. are utilizing U.S. coal to stabilize unreliable renewable sources and make up for electric capacity lost from the shutdown of nuclear plants. First-quarter coal exports were up 94% to Germany and 282% to the U.K. Et tu, Angela Merkel ?
During the first quarter, West Virginia (3%) ranked second in the nation in GDP growth after Texas (3.9%), according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. New Mexico, another heavy mining state, came in third (2.8%). Mining resurgences began in West Virginia, Kentucky and New Mexico last summer after the Clean Power Plan was stayed. After plummeting last year, Wyoming and Montana’s mining industries grew during the first quarter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is why, the people – Both Democrat, and Republican screaming ‘Racist’ are going to lose once again to President Trump.
The past few days, I keep alluding to James Carville’s remark about how ‘Its the economy, stupid’. President Trump grasped, what the Democrats and Establishment have willfully put aside to engage in divisive racial politics.
Yes. Every elected Republican, or Pundit who can’t denounce Anifa, is guilty of supporting bloody rioting Communists. And President Trump got them all to leap to their defense. That wasn’t by accident. The Left, Media, and the likes of John McCain all now own Anifa’s (organized and funded) violence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cowboy Up
Swagger On
Git ‘Er Done
Let’s Roll
Make America Great Again
This is an outstanding – but not unexpected – report. Sundance & Felice prepared us to expect real results, not magic wand Obama Fakery. It is astounding, in retrospect, to comprehend the degree of obstruction & oppression that Obama put on our businesses.
I am so proud of American ingenuity, perseverence & spirit. This post needs to be spread far & wide. Ordinary people achieving extraordinary results when restraints are removed & innovation is encouraged.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am “convinced” that EVERY Congressman MUST take an Economics course so they fully understand the bills that they are signing…the COC has done enough damage to the country because they tell the House/Senate JUST SIGN HERE and they don’t have a clue!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alison, the first thing I do every morning is email out CTH to all my friends and ask them to email their friends to get this news out since the media has a blackout on anything positive for the TRUMP admin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Main Stream Media Splodey Heads!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hou yeah! as we say in my neck of the world. If the President can deliver this, without the support of the Congressrats. What will tax reform, immigration reform, China pushback on ITP and NAfta and unfair trade deals do?
It’s going to be America First + 1 the rest -1
BOOYAH.
LikeLike
Right on, right on, right on.
LikeLike