U.S. Coal Exports Soar – Over 60 Percent Increase in 2017….

Interestingly at the same time as a massive natural gas investment by Petronas collapses in Canada due to energy policy and economic conditions surrounding weak LNG prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration highlights that U.S. coal exports are roaring back. Yes, elections have real economic consequences.
U.S. EIA data shows a gain of 60.3% so far this year in exports of both steam coal (used to generate electricity) and coking coal (metallurgical coal used for steel manufacturing) as a direct consequence of President Trump’s common sense energy policy.
Interestingly, the largest destinations for the growth in American coal export are the U.K. (+175%) and a doubling of tonnage to both France (+100%), and Asia (+100%). High transport costs to ship coal to the EU are being offset by U.S. coal manufacturing efficiencies and improvements in mining productivity.
Additionally, while the actual end user for coal shipments to the EU are difficult to track, it is reasonably anticipated that some European countries are preparing to offset their reliance on Russian energy with storage of steam coal for next winters high demand season.
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. coal exports have jumped more than 60 percent this year due to soaring demand from Europe and Asia, according to a Reuters review of government data, allowing President Donald Trump’s administration to claim that efforts to revive the battered industry are working.
The increased shipments came as the European Union and other U.S. allies heaped criticism on the Trump administration for its rejection of the Paris Climate Accord, a deal agreed by nearly 200 countries to cut carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels like coal.
The previously unpublished figures provided to Reuters by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed exports of the fuel from January through May totaled 36.79 million tons, up 60.3 percent from 22.94 million tons in the same period in 2016. While reflecting a bounce from 2016, the shipments remained well-below volumes recorded in equivalent periods the previous five years. (read more)
WVA rally coming up soon! With President Trump our miners are winning bigly!!!
#JobsJobsJobs
LikeLiked by 9 people
Awesome! Great to hear!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess old al gore will flip out now.
LikeLike
Winning!!!😃👍👍👍🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Making America Great Again, one day at a time. Thank you PresidentbTrump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is it safe to assume this explosion also benefits parts of PA?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reuters can’t help be no an apologist for Obama’s abysmal performance: while “the shipments jumped over 60 this year” they remain “well-below the levels” of what Obama used to ship.
LikeLiked by 1 person
*being.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s funny too because the media and Dems (I know, I repeat myself) all espoused the killing the coal industry and joining the Paris Climate Treaty (the final nail in the coffin of US coal), but now that coal is expanding and having a positive impact on the economy they’re all like “Well yeah, but not near as much as Obama did! He was like way more into coal…” LOL Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up! #MoreWinning 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet a lot of good stuff happened during the O Admin – under the radar, while O was busy weakening the military and importing MB and Unaccompanied Minors and other undesirables. He just didn’t care about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great news for out hard working coal miners.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The deal I want to see DJT make is to get Joe Manchin to crossover and join the Republicans.
WV is going to be prospering. Manchin is close on all important issues. He should be given assurances that Trump will always campaign for him raise money for him and get him a chairmanship of a good committee.
This should be a fairly easy task. Recruit Manchin. Dump Collins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was just going to say the same thing but you said it much better than I could’ve
The committee chairmanship was a nice touch that didn’t occur to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I BELIEVE PDJT WILL DO IT…
LikeLike
I read that Manchin is anti-2nd amendment though. Would he change his mind on that?
LikeLike
Joe Manchin is a Medicaid W h o r e … you have to live here to understand the ins and outs Obamacare has caused an explosion of addicted opoid heads and now they need the Medicaid to treat them all and they are in treatment! The Medicaid “expansion” has benefitted soooooo many BUTTTTTT many of these folks are brothers, sisters, moms, dad s and other family members of the WORKING COAL MINERS …. Medicaid is BIG here folks so we have to be so careful in how a cut down of medicaid works
LikeLiked by 1 person
Al Gore is crying some where…
At the coal miners diner!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He almost died this weak when NASA released data that disproved his old propaganda of “rising oceans”. He’s elitist scum if I’ve ever smelled it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he was so worried about rising tides, why is it that Tipper lives in Montecito, and his daughter owns on the Hollister ranch, Ca.
Ocean front?
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2010/05/17/photos-al-goree-new-8875_n_579286.html
LikeLike
I live SMACK DAB in coal country! The 18 wheelers are rolling, the trains are running and coal mines are HIRING! That being said that there is fear that if the Dems get a chance it will all go sour Miners are used to down times in the business but what Obama did was set out to destroy the industry as a whole The way we feel now is that we are happy but we are also cautiously happy …. Afraid it’s too good to be true
LikeLike
So when were shipments under Obama’s administration higher? I bet it was before he killed it!
I’d love to see a graph for the last ten years, by month and see what Obama really did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dedicated President TRUMP”s actions in this regard to Herbert Ewing “Herb” Steinman, Jr. (1922-2015), a pioneer in mining. Herb almost lived long enough to see his beloved coal industry come back, but not quite.
#MAGAForHerb
https://www.findagrave.com/cgi-bin/fg.cgi?page=gr&GRid=163405312
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There’s the possibility that the U.S. will become more of a primary player in the global coal trade market,” he said.
Ya’ gotta read the article. 🙂
LikeLike
Our President is cementing the voters in Coal Country! I hope Joe Manchin wakes up and reads this article today. Our President will have streets named after him in WV! I hope Manchin pays the ultimate price for his betrayal! She said a couple of weeks ago that he would never have voted in 2010 for the mandatory taxes on individuals, employers and medical devices. He had a chance early this morning to follow through and decided to side with his party!
2018 is when WV gets there chance to show our President their appreciation!
LikeLike
Remember when carrying coals to Newcastle meant a pointless exercise?
LikeLike