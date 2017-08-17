Snicker – POTUS Trump Tweets Support For Kelli Ward -vs- Senator Jeff Flake…

The ‘big ugly’ is inevitable. We all know it. The only thing yet to be determined is the timing. My spidey hunch tells me there are multiple possible detonation moments depending on sequencing.
Today, President Trump violates Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer’s golden rule regarding incumbent Senators. President Trump tweeted support for a challenger:
Think about it. President Trump has quietly placed triggering policy around the base of several UniParty issues:
♦China Trade Imbalance and North Korea Denuclearization; ♦the ongoing NAFTA renegotiations and future trade deals; ♦the fiscal year 2018 budget and associated MAGAnomic policy; ♦the southern border wall and immigration enforcement; ♦infrastructure and prioritization of spending; ♦no more stupid wars; ♦the repeal of ObamaCare and tax reform to benefit the middle-class workforce.
These are not Bannonisms, these are core and central issues important to President Trump on an inherently personal and intrinsic level.
With some nuanced adjustments to reflect the current international challenges (ie. adding DPRK to the China objectives), these are essentially the fundamental reasons why candidate Trump came down the escalator in 2015.
Each of these policy initiatives are antithetical to the UniParty and their paid lobbyists. Specifically these policies are opposed by Republicans within the UniParty apparatus.
Sooner or later it’s going to come down to President Trump calling out those who have usurped the will of the average American. We’ve described that explosive “calling out” moment “The Big Ugly”.
Confrontation has to happen because there’s essentially nothing but intransigent opposition from professional swamp-dwellers on these issues.
For those who think President Trump will blink on these core economic issues, or doubt the severity of his commitment to follow through on them, you only need to look upon the amount of grief he is willing to endure from opposition to stay focused on it.
If the economic council needs to disband, ok – go. If the CEO board needs to be removed, ok- so be it. Anything or anyone who anticipates being able to modify President Trump’s 30-year-long position and commitment to these economic issues at the heart of the core erosion of U.S. interests, finds themselves in the position of a gnat looking into a thermonuclear furnace. Don’t be surprised to see Gary Cohn removed if he’s not part of the solution.
POTUS Trump ain’t flinching on the economic stuff.
Transgenders, bathroom policing, identity politics et al – POTUS Trump could care less what anyone agrees -or disagrees- to do in political consensus. Send him whatever the damned thing is and he’ll sign it…. moving on. POTUS Trump isn’t that kind of Republican; and it drives some people nuts.
POTUS Trump is looking at a much, much bigger picture than who is wearing high-heels, labels and definitions of today’s biggest PC offender.
Economics is survival.
Economics is the big stuff.
Remember these words:
…”Either we have a country or we don’t.”…
MAGA is essentially President Trump defining 2009 Tea-Party Economic outlooks in modern day 2017.
The constitution doesn’t mean much without a country within which to apply it.
Trump is seemingly one guy, yet he has them surrounded. And he’s fighting for Big Stuff.
The “Big Ugly” confrontation is inevitable.
This is great, endorsing Flake’s opponent the week before going to Arizona. I hope you’re listening Arizona. You screwed up twice with McCain and Flake, it’s time to make it right. And I hope Flake is sweating. Losing the primary is all that he deserves for flaking on his voters.
LikeLiked by 9 people
We hear ya, we hear ya.
LikeLike
While I can’t stand Flake and I love Trump’s jab at him I remember how so many were just ecstatic at Saramuccis appointment but look at what a screw-loose he turned out to be. If she accepts an invitation to Trump’s rally and jumps on the train then great. I see where there are several comments not to complimentary to her but I would agree she would be better than Flake. I just wish we could get some people that were rock-ribbed Trump supporters. Sick of the turncoats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hear ya’, Travis, I hear ya’.
LikeLike
Hahaha, I just said the same thing….
LikeLike
I still like Mooch. He is a just a misunderstood New Yorker. 😉 I wish him well.
LikeLike
Ward was up against McCain last Nov and Trump was coaxed into endorsing McCrazy. I’m sure he regrets that now and will not listen to the dark side.
LikeLike
Praise the Lord and pass the voting ammunition! The uniparty target rich environment is about to light up and never before nor (hopefully) ever again will the Big Ugly look so beautiful.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I liked this article a lot. It was a peaceful read for me.
It’s now target practice. Flake is first in his sight. He’ll fall fast – just like the other 16+1.
I liked the strength of each sentence as it accurately revealed President Trump’s unnerving convictions, enduring beliefs, steely backbone. Street fighter. And, he is giving God glory.
I was very glad to read, “Don’t be surprised to see Gary Cohn removed if he’s not part of the solution.” Cohn was the one person I never thought fit in the administration. I couldn’t see the Goldman Sachs mindset in sync with PT’s. I hope they part ways.
I’m glad the CEOs are gone. Just pimples on an elephant’s arse. They all missed their shining moment in history to ride the Trump train to victory and shine in their corps for it. Losers all left behind by their choice.
He’s been 30 years in the making, which old interviews reflect his same viewpoints then as now. No one will change him. Either they assist or they are obstacles to be removed.
PT will take major hits daily.
No one made Trump, but Trump.
No one elected Trump, but Trump and us Deplorables.
He understand us. We understand him.
Stay out of the weeds.
Support him.
Pray for him.
The Aaronic Blessing is my favorite and I pray this for President Trump:
May The Lord bless you
and keep you;
May the Lord make his face shine on you
and be gracious to you;
May the Lord turn his face toward you
and give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26
LikeLiked by 8 people
Really, really like!
LikeLike
Clearly the President is not wobbly from all the attacks against him this week. His enemies feel emboldened, but he keeps carrying on. Flake has to go. I hope his poll numbers are in the negative digits by next week as a result of this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice. Both Sundance and Flepo ringing the Liberty Bell on the SAME thread !! Will be counting Eagles tonight instead of sheep. Thanks BOYZ !! As Gomer Pyle would say, SHIZAAA-AUM !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, you had me convinced about this “Big Ugly” stuff some time ago. It is all about the ECONOMY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fle. Unfortunately, Most people in SC do not pay attention to politics. All of the globalist companies and large businesses in SC are yuge Graham supporters. He is owned by them. SC employs a lot of illegal immigrant labor. Hotels (lots of hotels in SC Mts./Beaches), poultry processors (poultry growing is Big in SC), turf maintenace (lots of golf courses in SC) Immigrant labor(lots of peaches grown in SC) . We have major tire mfgs in SC,
( Michelin and BMW Plant in SC (YUGE plant) SC is the largest tire MFGer in the USA and is the largest exporter of tires in the US. Boeing has a very large 787 Dreamliner mfg plant in SC.
Lindsay will not be easily defeated. He starts acting like a conservative about 4 months before the election. He was primaried the last time he ran. There were about 4 other candidates running against him. None stood a chance and none were very good. Lindsay has never had a real strong primary candidate or a Dem. candidate in the Gen. Dems. have conceded the sen. seats to pubs, in SC. No one in congress or in the state house that could defeat him has run against him. Believe it or not, but some of the largest County Pub. parties have censored him, but it has not hurt him. He is owned by the globalist and can raise tons of money for a sen. run. I’m telling you, most people in SC are just not into politics until election time and then it’s too late because they don’t hear anything except the campaign BS and ads. Drives me nuts. And I have never voted for Lindsay or Scott. Both suck. And I have never missed voting in any primary or gen in my life.
I know you like to think positive. But, I think you are being a little too positive about some of your predictions. I’m a realist. And sometimes real “aint” positive. I know Trump was very popular in the state during the primary and the gen. campaign. I think he still is . If Trump could work w/the SC gov. to find a really strong candidate to primary Lindsay and if Trump would really get behind that candidate and campaign for him/her.Lindsay could possibly lose. Otherwise, no.
Here’s the deal w/Scott. Niki Haley appointed Scott to fill Jim DeMint’s seat when he got fed up w/the uniparty swamp and resigned. Haley was beginning to be the darling of the GOPe and she had her eye on being the VP on the GOPe ticket in 2016. She moved the confederate flag from statehouse grounds (it was placed there by the last Dem. Sen SC has had, Hollings) and lots of residents were not pleased. She did that for her cred image for the VP slot. She then appointed Tim Scott to fill DeMint’s seat. Tim Scott was also used to shed the racist label the dems would have tagged her w/as a VP candidate being from the south. Nikli Haley is all about Niki Haley. If she sees any weakening of support for Trump, she will turn on him. She still has her eye on the WH. She could probably beat Lindsay or Scott in a primary, but would never do it. She’s a snake. Haley was a Cruz/Rubio supporter and probably still is. She figured the dream ticket would be a Hispanic surname and a female. I believe she would have been on a Cruz or Rubio ticket.
All of this is just my opinion based on observing these political scoundrels for decades. Every move they make is a politically calculated one meant to serve them.
LikeLike
4sure is that the same Linsey Graham that decided to drop out of the Presidential Primary before getting to South Carolina because of not wanting to be embarrassed that our President would beat his ass in his own state? I am not worried about that Lindsey Graham if our President has set his target on him 3 years out from the primary.
LikeLike
I hope President Trump gets to endorse Catskill opponent. Go Tony.
https://sentinelksmo.org/missouri-senate-candidate-tony-monetti-unusual-background/
LikeLike
“Sooner or later it’s going to come down to President Trump calling out those who have usurped the will of the average American. We’ve described that explosive “calling out” moment “The Big Ugly”.
Confrontation has to happen because there’s essentially nothing but intransigent opposition from professional swamp-dwellers on these issues.”
________________
Agreed 1,000% and can’t happen fast enough.
There have been so many ‘last straws’ I couldn’t count them, but the LAST ‘last straw’ had to be the GOP-controlled Senate blocking their OWN party president from making RECESS APPOINTMENTS during the political-class summer vacation.
I didn’t remember seeing that talked about here on CTH.
……………………………………..
Senate blocks Trump from making recess appointments over break
TheHill.com (first search result I found for “all senators voted to prevent recess appointments”)
By Jordain Carney – 08/03/17 07:40 PM EDT
“The Senate blocked President Trump from being able to make recess appointments on Thursday as lawmakers leave Washington for their August break. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), doing wrap up for the entire Senate, locked in nine “pro-forma” sessions — brief meetings that normally last roughly a minute.
The move, which requires the agreement of every senator, means the Senate will be in session every three business days throughout the August recess.”
………………………………………
EVERY Senator was required to vote in favor of this.
That means ANY Senator could have blocked it.
Not a single one did.
Not a SINGLE Republican Senator opposed it, every single Republican Senator agreed to BLOCK their own party’s president from making recess appointments.
If that is not a unanimous declaration of war on the President, then what is?
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You might have missed it!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/04/republican-senate-blocks-president-trump-from-recess-appointments/
LikeLike
Thanks for clarifying this issue. I hadn’t honed in on the fine issue that it only took one to block it and not one did. I didn’t realize that. Guess there will be more fireworks starting in September afteer recess.
LikeLike
I suspect in AZ he pardons Sheriff Joe hints at Julian Assange pardon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can think of 48 Dem. Senators and about two dozen or more Rep. Senators who need the same Flake Jeff Flake treatment over the next few election cycles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad to see this! Kelli Ward would have been great as a replacement for McPain.
Hopefully she will WIN!
After that DUMP Ivanka and Jared the Mooch pushers. They are nothing more than opportunist liberals along for the ride. Their agenda, when it suits them, is to get Trump to be like them and forget voter promises.
LikeLike
I find that I make the smartest choices after i’ve heard opposing viewpoints. Perhaps POTUS feels the same way.
LikeLike