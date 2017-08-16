NAFTA Day 1 – U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer Opening Statement…

The first round of new NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) negotiations begins today in Washington DC. The U.S., Canada and Mexico begin the task of renegotiating a trade deal originally established in 1995. There are trillions of dollars in trade being discussed, and more substantively the basic principles behind a tri-lateral trade deal that has compromised U.S. economic growth are being reformatted and reestablished.
Most of the media presentations on the substantive issues are framed in falsehoods, deception and many outright lies. The advancement of multinational corporations, and multinational financial constructs has eliminated the historic reference points still being used by the media to mislead the average consumer – EXPLAINED HERE –
NAFTA was/is a highly political trade deal that has severely compromised U.S. workers and U.S. manufacturers. There may be as many as six rounds of negotiations as each economic sector is addressed. However, the first round is essentially to establish the principles of priority for each trade nation. Against the backdrop of America as the worlds largest economy and market, the entire globe is watching to see the outcome.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer delivers his opening remarks (video and transcript below).
This morning, @USTradeRep Ambassador Robert Lighthizer delivered an opening statement at the first round of #NAFTA renegotiations. pic.twitter.com/8h21Ednskf
AMBASSADOR ROBERT LIGHTHIZER – This is an historic day for the United States. Today, for the first time, we will start negotiating to revise a major free trade agreement. American politicians have been promising to renegotiate NAFTA for years, but today President Trump is going to fulfill those promises.
I want to thank members of Congress, and their staffs, who have helped lay the groundwork for these negotiations. We look forward to working with them now and in the future as things proceed.
I would also like to thank the members of our advisory committees, and other stakeholders, who have given USTR their thoughts about how this agreement can be improved. We held three days of hearings, and we received testimony and comments from thousands of stakeholders. Their suggestions are critical to our process, and we appreciate everyone’s help.
First, I know we all agree that NAFTA needs updating. This is a 23 year-old agreement and our economies are very different than they were in the 1990’s. We need to modernize or create provisions which protect digital trade and services trade, e-commerce, update customs procedures, protect intellectual property, improve energy provisions, enhance transparency rules, and promote science-based agricultural trade.
In each of these areas, hopefully we will develop model provisions that can be used for years ahead and that have the flexibility to adapt to future innovations that we can’t even imagine at this point. This is an important part of our process.
After modernizing, the tough work begins. We must balance the legitimate interests of literally millions of people in our countries — those of farmers, and businesses, and workers and yes, families.
Many Americans have benefited from NAFTA. For many of our farmers and ranchers, Canada and Mexico are their largest export markets. Americans send billions of dollars of corn and soybeans, and poultry across our borders to dinner tables throughout North America.
These are hardworking people with families who ask little from their government. Many are particularly vulnerable today because of low commodity prices.
I’ve always thought that communities along our borders have a particular equity in this agreement. In many cases their lives, businesses, and families are very much on both sides of the dividing line. They too are hardworking men and women trying to raise a families and accumulate wealth. We must keep their interests paramount.
But for countless Americans, this agreement has failed.
We cannot ignore the huge trade deficits, the lost manufacturing jobs, the businesses that have closed or moved because of incentives — intended or not — in the current agreement.
The numbers are clear. The U.S. Government has certified that at least 700,000 Americans have lost their jobs due to changing trade flows resulting from NAFTA. Many people believe that number is much, much bigger than that. In 1993, when NAFTA was approved, the United States and Mexico experienced relatively balanced trade. However since then, we have had persistent trade deficits – in the last year totaling nearly $57 billion. In the auto sector alone, the U.S. has a $68 billion deficit with Mexico. Thousands of American factory workers have lost their jobs because of these provisions. In recent years, we have seen some improvement in our trade balance with Canada. But over the last ten years, our deficit in goods has exceeded $365 billion.
The views of the President about NAFTA, which I completely share, are well known. I want to be clear that he is not interested in a mere tweaking of a few provisions and a couple of updated chapters. We feel that NAFTA has fundamentally failed many, many Americans and needs major improvement.
Here are some of the examples of what I believe needs to be changed. We need to assure that huge trade deficits do not continue and that we have balance and reciprocity. This should be periodically reviewed. Rules of origin, particularly on autos and auto parts, must require higher NAFTA content and substantial U.S. content. Country of origin should be verified, not “deemed.” Labor provisions should be included in the agreement and be as strong as possible. The agreement should have effective provisions to guard against currency manipulation. The dispute settlement provisions should be designed to respect our national sovereignty and our democratic processes. We should include provisions to guard against market-distorting practices of other countries, including third-party dumping and state-owned enterprises. We should assure that there is equal access and reciprocity in government procurement and agriculture.
These are just a few examples of key priorities for the United States – but I think they are sufficient to show that our task is a very difficult one. On the other hand, the stakes are high for all of our citizens and the benefits of a good agreement can be substantial.
My hope is that together we will produce a result which moves us to freer markets, fairer and balanced trade, and stronger ties between our three countries. I look forward to working with Secretary Guajardo and Minister Freeland on this very important effort.
Thank you very much, and now we will get down to work. (link)
Trump disbands Council:
Smart move! Grandstanding and virtue signaling is getting old. Besides, how many of the CEOs who have resigned received government subsidies to keep their businesses going? Answer might surprise you.
Good,now he took their political podium away from the vested interests that want to not have nafta renegotiated.
Wrapped up two Under Armor t-shirts and sent to their office at 1020 Hull Street, Baltimore MD 21230 with a note that they can stick it somewhere and will not buy from them anymore–all their products are from China
👍👍👍
Essentially the CEOs, many in academia, and Obama politicians are cheering on our version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. If they get it, they are not going to like being sent to eork on a farm. Nope.
Beware of the lobbyist gaslighting. Multinational banks and corporations are working overtime to skew the modern reality behind NAFTA.
SD, I’ve got my gas meter sniffing right by my side.
I love the comments to that tweet. They’re getting called out big time.
I intend to pushback on every grubby globalist lie they tweet.
if 14 million American jobs depend on nafta, how many jobs in Mexico and Canada depend on the US?
America First! For too long our ship of state has been tied to the dock. If you’re not making waves, you’re not underway.
You can see the other two countries representatives loooong faces as they know the “HAMMER” is coming. Lighthizer and Ross are going to chew these discussions to a bone. Love it and I thought they were going to start crying for a minute.
I thought so too, but they are actually U.S guys. One on the right is Assistant US Trade, and legal council to Amb. Lighthizer’s the other is an assistant also I believe
Stephen Vaughn
Stephen P. Vaughn is the general counsel to the United States Trade Representative. Before Robert Lighthizer’s confirmation as USTR, Vaughn served as the acting Trade Representative.
I truly thought the same as you including expressions, but I tried to read name plates and discovered they are our guys:
John M. Melle
Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for the Western Hemisphere
John M. Melle is Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for the Western Hemisphere. Appointed in March 2011, he is responsible for developing, coordinating and implementing the United States’ trade policy for the region. This includes oversight of trade agreements with Canada and Mexico, Chile, Central America and the Dominican Republic, Peru, Colombia and Panama, as well as bilateral trade issues with Brazil, Argentina and the remainder of South America and the Caribbean. Mr. Melle is also responsible for the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI), a U.S. trade preference program with Caribbean countries.
Since joining USTR in 1988, Mr. Melle has held a number of positions covering Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean and Central America and the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. Mr. Melle entered Federal government service as a Presidential Management Intern and spent his first two years in government service at the Policy, Planning and Analysis Office at the U.S. Department of Energy.
they both look soft and wimpish. Lightizer will mop the floor with them
No international deal that puts the USA in a subservient role is good for American workers. It is time we stop with propping up so many nations around the world. We are not the worlds welfare program. What we should be willing to do it help where we can, but have expectations that must be met is order to receive that assistance.
It is about time we put the USA first because if we remain strong, the world is better off for it.
Our wolverines to rescue Americans from terrible past trade deals. Game on!
“In 1993, when NAFTA was approved, the United States and Mexico experienced relatively balanced trade.”
That is quite a statement right there. Any clawback opportunities since we started getting scammed 24 years ago?
Just wish the country had been brave and wise enough in 1992 to follow their hearts instead of what the media and permanent political class told them. We would have elected the patriot who saw and said exactly where this stupid and corrupt NAFTA would lead us.
The “giant sucking sound” sucked untold jobs and wealth out of this country ever since NAFTA and then the even bigger WTO disaster that followed. So much damage to repair.
I meant *the voters* of this country.
It is important to remember that many everyday Canadians were against NAFTA.
This was NAFTA, TPP nonsense is all just a globalist scam.
this is what we call “real news”. but nobody wants to talk about it.
OAN talks about it all the time. They give the real news.
That’s why it’s up to us to share it far and wide. 👍
One of the lies told to the US citizens was that by Mexico being able to attract good manufacturing jobs, the illegal immigration problem would be lessened. We all see how that worked out.
Thanks, Sundance. This & infrastructure are welcome topics I will follow with great interest.
Does Congress have any chance to meddle in trade agreements or is this solely an Executive Branch authority (I hope!)
I took Donald Trump to show me what a fool I had been listening to all the “free trade” propaganda. How many times did Rush tell the buggy whip factory story? How many times did I listen to Bush telling me that free trade led to democracy and other malarkey?
I will forever be grateful to President Trump (and Sundance) for showing me what a dupe I was, and how no one in DC really cared about the workers.
Thank you for keeping us current, Sundance.
Of course, the malevolent slime media bury any and all news that casts OUR President and his Administration in a positive light.
Let’s hope Lighthizer and Ross are able to withstand the BS from all the vested status quo interests and actually deliver for us for a change. Looking good already, as those Business Council frauds were leaving under cover of Charlottesville, but really knowing their easy days are over.
Well do not ratify it,we cancel the whole thing also notice they throw in the little tidbit about legislative days versus calendar days sending signals maybe?
From the opening statement above:
“The agreement should have effective provisions to guard against currency manipulation.”
This is bigly important. This is what keeps wages artificially low in Mexico, the Mexican worker poor and it makes it near impossible to export any US goods to Mexico.
The only beneficiaries are US multinational corporations and the oligarchs who own Mexico.
The left, MSM and GOPe have been in serious meltdown mode today. I really have to think that the start of these NAFTA re-negotiations and the Chinese Section 301 trade investigations have the CEOs, corporate executives and large share holders very unsettled. That consternation is trickling down to their politician puppets in the general form of resist Trump. The MSM and the Trump haters don’t know why they need to resist Trump, just that they need to.
Take that back a little. Most of them think they need to resist Trump for words he did not say…lol.
