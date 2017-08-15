On Eve of NAFTA Re-negotiations Manufacturing CEO’s and Richard Trumka Drop Masks…

The transparency is obvious for anyone who has followed the history of motives behind U.S. business entities, and affiliates, who each have vested financial interests in global manufacturing exploitation to the detriment of America’s economic interests and U.S middle-class workers.

It would be laughable if their oppositional interest was not so consequential. However, TEAM USA will prevail. Bigly. Believe it. For many years CTH has been warning about the “trillion dollar stakeholders” in the multinational corporatism that infects the U.S. body politic. –Outlined HERE–

Toward that end manufacturing CEO’s, who have vested interests in retaining international manufacture of their products for U.S. market, took up positions aboard President Trump’s manufacturing council in an effort to steer the “America First” shift in economic policy.

Those CEO council voices initially convinced President Trump not to “scrap” the NAFTA trade deal and instead requested a “re-negotiation” therein. However, on the eve of the actual re-negotiation taking place, and against the backdrop of looming and consequential trade sanctions against China, those same entities are facing a reality where the system enabling their continued indulgences is likely to be collapsed. Because Trump.

The communist Chinese government is no longer trying to hide their prior insurance payments into the corrupt and exploitative economic policy of the U.S.

From communist Beijing their position is clear:

CHINA #1 – Washington is more experienced than China in trade wars. But US society and opinion can hardly bear their own losses. If a China-US trade war starts, many of those who now support a hardline stance toward China would turn against the Trump administration. (link)

China is counting on supportive confrontation from all of the DC corrupt politicians and business enterprises who have indulged and accepted payment for policy services rendered.

Simultaneously China is prepping to hit back with use of the U.S. CoC, Auto Industry and massive Big Agricultural lobby to retain their parasitic economic position:

CHINA #2 – […] Now it is hard to predict how far the US investigations will go and what the conclusions will be. The US will collect a number of bargaining chips and ask China to pay the bill. China needs to adopt detailed countermeasures to cope with US artifice. Beijing should consider anti-monopoly and anti-dumping investigations into US companies and collect evidence of the US’ unfair competition. In addition, China should plan retaliatory precautions in the export sectors the US cares about the most, including agricultural products and automobiles. (link)

Just like the useful idiots on the left and how the globalists manipulate them toward positions antithetical to their own best interests; if you don’t think that China is smart enough to know the key to protecting their economics is to kick up additional strife; well, you don’t understand how underhanded and sneaky the Chinese are.

CHINA #3 – […] Compared with previous administrations, recently race relations have been much more strained during Trump’s term. However, today’s race conflicts are nothing compared with those of the 1960s and 1970s, and thus there are ways to play down the current tensions. But the Charlottesville violence is serious as it is not an isolated affair. Apart from the long-standing divide among different ethnic groups in US society, today’s racial tensions are rising under new backgrounds. The US is seeing sliding national strength, and globalization has struck a blow to the interests of middle- and lower-class whites. This is the new source of US anxieties. If society can’t work out a solution, these anxieties will be transformed into domestic issues, especially racial conflicts. The issue of race in today’s US has its origin in a number of factors and thus may have staying power. Trump said he was strongly against taking in more immigrants on the campaign trail. After assuming office, Trump is the president of all Americans, but some white supremacists still regard him as “theirs” and believe their time has come. Social welfare resources are less abundant than before, and minority groups are increasingly competitive. The competition for welfare and other resources is unprecedentedly intense between white people and minorities, with shrinking leeway for both sides. Racial tensions were a major human rights and political issue in the 1960s and 1970s, but now it is increasingly penetrating everyday life in the US, intertwining with many other issues. (link)

Consider the example of apparel maker Under Armour. The CEO, Kevin Plank, resigned from President Trump’s manufacturing council Monday citing scrutiny over Trump’s response to the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Now where do you think Kevin Plank has Under Amour manufactured? YEP, CHINA !

Additionally, in January when President Trump was about to take office and goal of AFL-CIO Chairman Richard Trumka was to maneuver himself into the best position possible to retain his indulgences – he was intent on cozying up to President Trump.

Remember, union leader Trumka isn’t about supporting workers, his objectives are to support his own ideological enterprises. Trumka receives compensation and indulgences from the same lobbying entities who manipulate political policy in Washington DC.

That reality is why Trumka supported ObamaCare when it was against the interests of his actual middle-class union membership.

That reality is also why Trumka endorsed Hillary Clinton, over Bernie Sanders, yet he fully understood that Clinton was in support of the Trans-Pacific-Partnership trade deal; and again TPP is against the interests of his union membership.

The same thing is going on here with NAFTA about to be renegotiated and Trumka now fleeing the CEO manufacturing council.

I cannot sit on a council for a President that tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism; I resign, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/ip6F2nsoog — Richard L. Trumka (@RichardTrumka) August 15, 2017

Trumka quits the advisory council on the same day President Trump introduces massive “Infrastructure spending”? That spending will specifically assist the membership Trumka is supposed to represent.

Even without the history of Trumka’s self-indulgent motivations, today’s example alone provides you all you need to know about who and what are the motives and intents.

It’s all about the economics folks. All of it.

It’s a BIG CLUB and we haven’t allowed to be in it. We elected President Trump to finally defeat this BIG CLUB and represent our interests and those club members are thrashing out, desperate in their efforts to retain their economic position.

There are Trillions of Dollars at stake.

